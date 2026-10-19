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    Homechevron_rightWeeklychevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightകവിതchevron_rightഒ​രു Gen Z Love Poem

    ഒ​രു Gen Z Love Poem

    Posted On date_range 19 Oct 2026 9:45 AM IST
    Updated On date_range 19 Oct 2026 9:45 AM IST
    ഒ​രു Gen Z Love Poem
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    എസ്. രാഹുൽ
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    – so...

    ഇ​താ​ണ​ല്ലേ

    ന​മ്മു​ടെ last meet?

    ‘‘Last’’

    എ​ന്ന​ത​വ​ൾ air quote ചെ​യ്തു.

    അ​വ​ൻ ചി​രി​ച്ചു.

    – relationship archive ആ​കു​ന്ന​തും

    crash ആ​കു​ന്ന​തും

    same thing അ​ല്ല.

    അ​ൽ​പ​നേ​രം

    ഇ​രു​വ​രും offline ആ​യി.

    – ന​മ്മ​ൾ ത​മ്മി​ൽ

    red flag ഒ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ല.

    Green flag overload.

    – facts.

    നി​ന്നെ fix ചെ​യ്യ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്

    എ​നി​ക്ക് തോ​ന്നി​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    നീ​യും

    എ​ന്നെ rewrite ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ നോ​ക്കി​യി​ല്ല.

    ന​മ്മ​ൾ compatible.

    പ​ക്ഷേ Merge അ​ല്ല.

    – low-key...

    അ​താ​ണ​ല്ലേ love?

    അ​വ​ൻ കാ​പ്പി തീ​ർ​ത്തു.

    – possessivenessനെ

    people romanticise ​ചെ​യ്യും.

    ന​മ്മ​ൾ

    consentനെ​യാ​ണ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    പു​റ​ത്ത്

    മ​ഴ refresh ആ​യി.

    അ​വ​ൾ ചോ​ദി​ച്ചു–

    friends?

    അ​വ​ൻ ചി​രി​ച്ചു.

    Label വേ​ണ്ട.

    പ​ര​സ്പ​രം

    unfollow ചെ​യ്യേ​ണ്ട​തി​ല്ല.

    Control ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത് മ​തി.

    അ​വ​ർ

    ര​ണ്ട് വ​ഴി​ക്ക് ന​ട​ന്നു.

    break up ചെ​യ്യാ​തെ

    പ​ര​സ്പ​രം

    unlearn ചെ​യ്ത്

    സ്വ​ന്തം versionലേ​ക്ക്

    login ചെ​യ്തു.

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