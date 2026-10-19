ഒരു Gen Z Love Poem
– so...
ഇതാണല്ലേ
നമ്മുടെ last meet?
‘‘Last’’
എന്നതവൾ air quote ചെയ്തു.
അവൻ ചിരിച്ചു.
– relationship archive ആകുന്നതും
crash ആകുന്നതും
same thing അല്ല.
അൽപനേരം
ഇരുവരും offline ആയി.
– നമ്മൾ തമ്മിൽ
red flag ഒന്നുമില്ല.
Green flag overload.
– facts.
നിന്നെ fix ചെയ്യണമെന്ന്
എനിക്ക് തോന്നിയിട്ടില്ല.
നീയും
എന്നെ rewrite ചെയ്യാൻ നോക്കിയില്ല.
നമ്മൾ compatible.
പക്ഷേ Merge അല്ല.
– low-key...
അതാണല്ലേ love?
അവൻ കാപ്പി തീർത്തു.
– possessivenessനെ
people romanticise ചെയ്യും.
നമ്മൾ
consentനെയാണ് ചെയ്തത്.
പുറത്ത്
മഴ refresh ആയി.
അവൾ ചോദിച്ചു–
friends?
അവൻ ചിരിച്ചു.
Label വേണ്ട.
പരസ്പരം
unfollow ചെയ്യേണ്ടതില്ല.
Control ചെയ്യുന്നത് മതി.
അവർ
രണ്ട് വഴിക്ക് നടന്നു.
break up ചെയ്യാതെ
പരസ്പരം
unlearn ചെയ്ത്
സ്വന്തം versionലേക്ക്
login ചെയ്തു.