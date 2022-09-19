Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ഗോർബച്ചേവിന്റെ ആത്മകഥ വായിക്കുമ്പോൾ
കമ്യൂണിസ്റ്റ് പാർട്ടിയുടെ ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറിയും സോവിയറ്റ് യൂനിയൻ പ്രസിഡന്റുമായിരുന്ന (1985-91) മിഖാേയൽ ഗോർബച്ചേവ് ആഗസ്റ്റ്് 30ന് വിടവാങ്ങി. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ആത്മകഥ ‘On My Country and the World’ ഗോർബച്ചേവിന്റെ ഇന്നലെകൾ കൃത്യമായി വരച്ചിടുന്നുണ്ട്. ലോകചരിത്രത്തിന്റെ ഗതി പലവിധത്തിൽ തിരിച്ചുവിട്ട അേദ്ദഹത്തിന്റെ ആത്മകഥ വായിക്കുന്നു.
