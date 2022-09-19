ആ​​ഗ​​സ്റ്റ് 30ന്​ ​​മോ​​സ്കോ ന​​ഗ​​ര​​ത്തി​​ലെ സെ​​ൻ​​ട്ര​​ൽ ക്ലി​​നി​​ക്ക​​ൽ ആ​​ശു​​പ​​ത്രി​​യി​​ൽ 96ാമ​​ത്തെ വ​​യ​​സ്സി​​ൽ നീ​​ണ്ട​​കാ​​ല​​ത്തെ രോ​​ഗാ​​വ​​സ്ഥ​​ക്കു​​ശേ​​ഷം മു​​ൻ സോ​​വി​​യ​​റ്റ്​ യൂ​നി​യ​ന്റെ മു​​ൻ പ്ര​​സി​​ഡ​​ന്റ്​ മി​​ഖാ​​യേ​ൽ ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് അ​​ന്ത​​രി​​ച്ചു. റ​​ഷ്യ​​ൻ ഭൂ​​മി​​ക​​യു​​ടെ​​യും അ​​തി​​ന്റെ ഘ​​ട​​നാ​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യ ത​​ക​​ർ​​ച്ച​​യു​​ടെ​​യും കാ​​ര​​ണ​​ഭൂ​​ത​​നാ​​യി​​ട്ടാ​​ണ് ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ്​ ക​​മ്യൂ​​ണി​​സ്റ്റു​​കൾ​​ക്കി​​ട​​യി​​ൽ​പോ​​ലും അ​​റി​​യ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ആ​​ശു​​പ​​ത്രി അ​​ധി​​കാ​​രി​​ക​​ൾ മ​​ര​​ണ​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ച് കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ലാ​​യൊ​​ന്നും വി​​ശ​​ദീ​​ക​​രി​​ക്കാ​​നും ത​​യാ​​റാ​​യി​​ല്ല.

1985 മു​​ത​​ൽ 1991 വ​​രെ​​യു​​ള്ള ഏ​​ഴു​​വ​​ർ​​ഷ​​ക്കാ​​ലം മാ​​ത്ര​​മേ റ​​ഷ്യ​​ൻ ക​​മ്യൂ​​ണി​​സ്റ്റ് പാ​​ർ​​ട്ടി​​യു​​ടെ ജ​​ന​​റ​​ൽ സെ​​ക്ര​​ട്ട​​റി​​യാ​​യും റ​​ഷ്യ​​ൻ പ്ര​​സി​​ഡ​​ന്റാ​​യും അ​​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം പ്ര​​വ​​ർ​​ത്തി​​ച്ചു​​ള്ളൂ​​വെ​​ന്ന​​ത്​ വാ​​സ്​​​ത​​വം. പ​​ക്ഷേ, ക​​മ്യൂ​​ണി​​സ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ​​യും സോ​​വി​​യ​​റ്റ്​ യൂ​നി​യ​െ​ന്റ​​യും ഘ​​ട​​നാ​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യ ത​​ക​​ർ​​ച്ച​​യു​​ടെ​​യും പൂ​​ർ​​ണ ഉ​​ത്ത​​ര​​വാ​​ദി​​ത്തം അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പേ​​രി​​ലാ​​ണ് ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ൽ രേ​​ഖ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തി​​യി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. പ്ര​​സി​​ഡ​​ന്റ് പ​​ദ​​വി ഒ​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞ​​തി​​നു​​ശേ​​ഷം മോ​​സ്കോ​​യി​​ൽ ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് ഫൗ​​ണ്ടേ​​ഷ​​ന്റെ​ മേ​​ധാ​​വി​​യാ​​യും പ്ര​​വ​​ർ​​ത്തി​​ച്ചി​​രു​​ന്നു അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം. വി​​ശാ​​ല​​മാ​​യ പ്ര​​ഭാ​​ഷ​​ണ പ​​ര​​മ്പ​​ര​​ക​​ളി​​ൽ പ​​​ങ്കെ​​ടു​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും ചെ​​യ്തു. 1990ലെ ​​നൊ​ബേ​​ൽ പു​​ര​​സ്കാ​​രം അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹ​​ത്തെ തേ​​ടി​​യെ​​ത്തി​​യ​​ത് റ​​ഷ്യ​​ക്കു​​ള്ളി​​ൽ അ​​ന്ന് നി​​ല​​വി​​ലി​​രു​​ന്ന ത​​ണു​​പ്പ​​ൻ യു​​ദ്ധ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​​ന്ത്യ​​ത്തി​​നു​​വേ​​ണ്ടി​​യു​​ള്ള അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​വ​​ർ​​ത്ത​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പേ​​രി​​ലാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ഇ​​തി​​നൊ​​ക്കെ ശേ​​ഷം അ​​ത്ര​​ക്കൊ​​ന്നും അ​​റി​​യ​​പ്പെ​​ടാ​​തെ നീ​​ണ്ട​​കാ​​ലം നി​​ശ്ശ​ബ്ദ​​നാ​​യി ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞ ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വി​​ന്റെ ക​​ഥ​​യു​​ടെ പൂ​​ർ​​ണ​​മാ​​യ​ത​​ലം ഇ​​നി​​യും പു​​റ​​ത്തു​​വ​​രാ​​നി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​തേ​​യു​​ള്ളൂ. സോ​​വി​​യ​​റ്റ് റ​​ഷ്യ​​യു​​ടെ ത​​ക​​ർ​​ച്ച​​ക്ക് കാ​​ര​​ണ​​ഭൂ​​ത​​ൻ എ​​ന്ന് ലോ​​ക​​മെ​​മ്പാ​​ടു​​മു​​ള്ള ക​​മ്യൂ​​ണി​​സ്റ്റു​​ക​​ൾ വി​​ശ്വ​​സി​​ക്കു​​മ്പോ​​ഴും ഈ ​​മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​ന്റെ ജീ​​വി​​ത​​ത്തി​​ലെ യാ​​ഥാ​​ർ​​ഥ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കു​​ള്ളി​​ൽ പൊ​​രു​​ത്ത​​പ്പെ​​ടാ​​ത്ത നി​​ര​​വ​​ധി വ​​സ്തു​​ത​​ക​​ളു​​ണ്ട്. കി​​ഴ​​ക്ക​​ൻ യൂ​​റോ​​പ്യ​​ൻ രാ​​ജ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്ക്​ സോ​​വി​​യ​​റ്റ്​ ആ​​ധി​​പ​​ത്യ​​ത്തി​​ൽ​​നി​​ന്നും മോ​​ച​​നം ന​​ൽ​​കി സ്വ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര​​രാ​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​തി​​നാ​​യി അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം കാ​​ണി​​ച്ച പ്ര​​വ​​ർ​​ത്ത​​ന രീ​​തി​​ക​​ൾ ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ൽ പ്രാ​​ധാ​​ന്യം നേ​​ടി​​ക്ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞ​​താ​​ണ്. അ​​ക്കാ​​ല​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ച്​ പെ​​രി​​സ്ട്രോ​​യി​​ക്ക​​യും റ​​ഷ്യ-​​അ​​​മേ​​രി​​ക്ക​​ൻ ബ​​ന്ധ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും (Perestroika and Soviet American Relations), ദി ​​സെ​ർ​​ച് ഫോ​​ർ എ ​​ന്യൂ ബി​​ഗി​​നി​​ങ്, ദി ​​ആ​​ഗ​​സ്റ്റ് കു​​പ്​-​​ട്രൂ​​ത്ത് ആ​​ൻ​ഡ് ദി​​ലെ​​സ​​ൺ​​സ് തു​​ട​​ങ്ങി​​യ ഗ്ര​​ന്ഥ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ്​ ര​​ചി​​ച്ചി​​ട്ട​ു​ണ്ട്.

ഇ​​തി​​നൊ​​ക്കെ​ ഉ​പ​​രി ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വി​​ന്റെ വ​​ള​​രെ പ്ര​​ശ​​സ്ത​​മാ​​യ ഒ​​രു ഗ്ര​​ന്ഥം അ​​ടു​​ത്തകാ​​ല​​ത്ത് വാ​​യി​​ക്കാ​​ൻ ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞ​​ത് വാ​​യ​​ന​​ക്കി​​ട​​യി​​ൽ അ​​ത്യ​​പൂ​​ർ​​വ​മാ​​യി ല​​ഭി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന ഒ​​രു മ​​ഹാ​​ഭാ​​ഗ്യ​​മാ​​യി​​ട്ടാ​​ണ് തോ​​ന്നു​​ന്ന​​ത്. എ​​ന്റെ രാ​​ജ്യ​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചും ലോ​​ക​​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​​ച്ചും (Gorbachev- On My Country and the World) എ​​ന്ന ത​​ല​​ക്കെ​​ട്ടി​​ലെ ഓ​​ർ​​മ​ക്കു​​റി​​പ്പി​​ന്റെ ഇം​​ഗ്ലീ​​ഷ്​ പ​​രി​​ഭാ​​ഷ അ​​മേ​​രി​​ക്ക​​യി​​ലെ​ കൊ​​ളം​​ബി​​യ യൂ​​നി​വേ​​ഴ്സി​​റ്റി പ്ര​​സാ​​ണ് (Columbia University Press- New york) പു​​റ​​ത്തി​​റ​​ക്കി​​യി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. വി​​ഖ്യാ​​ത​​നാ​​യ ജോ​​ർ​​ജ് ​ഷ്റീ​​വ​​റാ​​ണ് (George Shriver) പു​​സ്ത​​കം ഇം​​ഗ്ലീ​​ഷി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് പ​​രി​​ഭാ​​ഷ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തി​​യ​​ത്.





റ​​ഷ്യ​​യു​​ടെ അ​​വ​​സാ​​ന​​ത്തെ സ്​​​റ്റി​വാ​​ർ​​ഡാ​​യ മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​ൻ വെ​​ളി​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തു​​ന്ന രീ​​തി​​യി​​ൽ പ​​റ​​ഞ്ഞി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന ഈ​ ​പു​​സ്ത​​കം റ​​ഷ്യ​​യി​​ലെ അ​​ന്ന​​ത്തെ പ​​രീ​​ക്ഷ​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ​​യും അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ​​യും സ​​മ്പൂ​​ർ​​ണ വീ​​ശി​​യ​​ടി​​ക്ക​​ലാ​​യി​​ട്ടാ​​ണ് രേ​​ഖ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തി​​യി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. സ്വ​​ന്തം​ അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കു​​ള്ളി​​ൽ​​നി​​ന്നും ഉ​​ൾ​​ക്കൊ​​ണ്ട പാ​​ഠ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വി​​നെ വൈ​​വി​​ധ്യ​​മാ​​ർ​​ന്ന വി​​ഷ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ച്​ പ​​റ​​യാ​​ൻ പ്രാ​​പ്​​​ത​​നാ​​ക്കി​​യി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. റ​​ഷ്യ​​യു​​ടെ പൂ​​ർ​​വ​കാ​​ല​​വും വ​​ർ​​ത്ത​​മാ​​ന​​കാ​​ല​​വും ഭാ​​വി​​കാ​​ല​​വും ലോ​​ക മ​​ന​​സ്സാ​​ക്ഷി​​ക്കു​​ മു​​ന്നി​​ൽ അ​​തി​​ന് ല​​ഭി​​ക്കാ​​ൻ പോ​​കു​​ന്ന പ​​രി​​ഗ​​ണ​​ന​​യെ​​ക്കു​റി​​ച്ച്​ വ​​ള​​രെ വി​​ശ​​ദ​​മാ​​യി​ത​​ന്നെ ഈ ​​പു​​സ്ത​​ക​​ത്തി​​ൽ അ​​വ​​ത​​രി​​പ്പി​​ച്ചി​​ട്ടു​​ണ്ട്. 1917ലെ ​​ഒ​​ക്ടോ​​ബ​​ർ വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​വും ശീ​​ത​​യു​​ദ്ധ​​വും ര​​ണ്ടാം ലോ​​ക​യു​​ദ്ധ​​വും ലെ​​നി​​ൻ, സ്റ്റാ​​ലി​​ൻ, യെ​​ൽ​​റ്റ്സി​​ൻ തു​​ട​​ങ്ങി​​യ സു​​പ്ര​​ധാ​​ന വ്യ​​ക്തി​​പ്ര​​ഭാ​​വ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചും ഇ​​തി​​ൽ പ്ര​​തി​​പാ​​ദി​​ച്ചി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. ഇ​​തു​​കൂ​​ടാ​​തെ നാ​​​റ്റോ​​യു​​ടെ വി​​കാ​​സ​​വും ആ​​ണ​​വ ആ​​യു​​ധ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചു​​ള്ള യു.​​എ​​ന്നി​​ന്റെ പ​​ങ്കി​​നെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചും എ​​ഴു​​തു​​ന്നു. മൂ​​ന്ന് പ്ര​​ധാ​​ന ഭാ​​ഗ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലൂ​​ടെ​​യാ​​ണ് പു​​സ്ത​​ക​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ രൂ​​പ​​രേ​​ഖ ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് ത​​യാ​​റാ​​ക്കി​​യി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ആ​​ദ്യഭാ​​ഗ​​ത്ത് വി​​ഖ്യാ​​ത​​മാ​​യ ഒ​​ക്ടോ​​ബ​​ർ വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​വും അ​​തി​​ന്റെ അ​​ർ​​ഥ​​വും പ്രാ​​ധാ​​ന്യ​​വും (October Revolution: Its Sense and significance) എ​​ന്ന​​തി​​നെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ച്​ പ​​റ​​യു​​ന്നു. ര​​ണ്ടാം ഭാ​​ഗ​​ത്ത്​ യൂ​നി​യ​നെ ശ​​രി​​ക്കും ര​​ക്ഷ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്താ​​മാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു (The Union could have been preserved) എ​​ന്ന വി​​ഷ​​യ​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചും മൂ​​ന്നാം ഭാ​​ഗ​​ത്ത്​ പു​​തി​​യ ചി​​ന്ത​​ക​​ൾ: ഇ​​ന്ന​​ലെ... ഇ​​ന്ന് നാ​​ളെ (The New Thinking Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow) എ​​ന്ന വി​​ഷ​​യ​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചും സ്വ​​ന്തം അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കു​​ള്ളി​​ൽ​​നി​​ന്നു​കൊ​​ണ്ട് അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം മ​​ന​​സ്സ് തു​​റ​​ക്കു​​ന്നു.



ഒ​​ക്ടോ​​ബ​​ർ വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ച ഓ​​ർ​​മ​​ക​​ളി​​ലൂ​​ടെ​​യാ​​ണ് ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് അ​​തി​​ന്റെ അ​​വ​​ബോ​​ധ​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചും പ്രാ​​ധാ​​ന്യ​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചും ചി​​ന്തി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ''മ​​ഹ​​ത്താ​​യ ഒ​​ക്ടോ​​ബ​​ർ വി​​പ്ല​​വം എ​​ന്ന് റ​​ഷ്യ​​ക്കാ​​ർ വി​​ശേ​​ഷി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന സം​​ഭ​​വം ന​​ട​​ന്നി​​ട്ട് 80 വ​​ർ​​ഷ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ലാ​​യി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. ഇ​​ന്ന​​തി​​നെ കു​​റി​​ച്ചു​​ള്ള തീ​​വ്ര​​മാ​​യ​​ വി​​ല​​യി​​രു​​ത്ത​​ലു​​ക​​ളും ന​​ട​​ക്കു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട്. അ​​തു​​ണ്ടാ​​ക്കി​​യ ദി​​ശാ​​ബോ​​ധ​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചും അ​​ന​​ന്ത​​ര ഫ​​ല​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചും ച​​ർ​​ച്ച​​ക​​ൾ ന​​ട​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. ഇ​​പ്പോ​​ഴും അ​​വ​​സാ​​നി​​ക്കാ​​ത്ത വി​​ചി​​ന്ത​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ. പ​​ക്ഷേ, ച​​രി​​ത്രം ഇ​​തി​​നെ ല​​ക്ഷ്യ​​മാ​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്, മ​​റ്റെ​ന്തൊ​​ക്കെ​​യോ ആ​​ണ്. പ​​തി​​നെ​​ട്ടാം നൂ​​റ്റാ​​ണ്ടി​​ൽ അ​​ര​​ങ്ങേ​​റി​​യ ഫ്ര​​ഞ്ച് വി​​പ്ല​​വം ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞി​​ട്ട് 200 സം​​വ​​ത്സ​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ലാ​​യി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. പ​​ക്ഷേ, ഈ​​യൊ​​രു​​ദി​​വ​​സം വ​​രെ വി​​പ്ല​​വം എ​​ന്ന യാ​​ഥാ​​ർ​​ഥ്യം പ്ര​​ചോ​​ദ​​നം കൊ​​ടു​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത് പൊ​​രു​​ത്ത​​മി​​ല്ലാ​​ത്ത​​തും വൈ​​ര​ു​ധ്യാ​​ത്മ​​ക​​വു​​മാ​​യ വി​​ധി​​ന്യാ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും അ​​ഭി​​പ്രാ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​മാ​​ണ്. ഒ​​ക്ടോ​​ബ​​ർ വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചും കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ൽ ആ​​ലോ​​ചി​​ക്കു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ ഇ​​ത് യാ​​ഥാ​​ർ​​ഥ്യ​​മാ​​യി വ​​രു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട്. ഫ്ര​​ഞ്ച് വി​​പ്ല​​വം ഏ​​താ​​ണ്ട് 19ാം നൂ​​റ്റാ​​ണ്ടി​​നെ പൂ​​ർ​​ണ​മാ​​യും റ​​ഷ്യ​​ൻ ഒ​​ക്ടോ​​ബ​​ർ വി​​പ്ല​​വം 20ാം നൂ​​റ്റാ​​ണ്ടി​​നെ​​യും വ​​ല്ലാ​​തെ സ്വാ​​ധീ​​നി​​ച്ചി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. അ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ ഈ ​​നൂ​​റ്റാ​​ണ്ട് മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​രാ​​ശി​​യെ സം​​ബ​​ന്ധി​​ച്ചി​​ട​​ത്തോ​​ളം ഒ​​രു വ​​ഴി​​ത്തി​​രി​​വാ​​യി രൂ​​പാ​​ന്ത​​ര​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ക​​യുംചെ​​യ്തു.'' വി​​പ്ല​​വം നേ​​രി​​ൽ ദ​​ർ​​ശി​​ച്ച അ​​മേ​​രി​​ക്ക​​ൻ പ​​ത്ര​​പ്ര​​വ​​ർ​​ത്ത​​ക​​ൻ ജോ​​ൺ റീ​​ഡ് ''ലോ​​ക​​ത്തെ ന​ടു​​ക്കി​​യ പ​​ത്ത് ദി​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ'' (​Ten Days that Shook the WorId) എ​​ന്ന പേ​​രി​​ൽ പ്ര​​ശ​​സ്ത​​മാ​​യ ​ഗ്ര​​ന്ഥം ര​​ചി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യുംചെ​​യ്തു. ഇം​​ഗ്ലീ​​ഷുകാ​​ര​​ൻ എ​​റി​​ക് ഹോ​​ബ്സാം (ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​കാ​​ര​​നും​​ സാ​​മൂ​​ഹ്യ​​ശാ​​സ്ത്ര​​കാ​​ര​​നും) ഒ​​ക്ടോ​​ബ​​ർ​​വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​ത്തെ പ​​രി​​ഗ​​ണി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത് ഇ​​രു​​പ​​താം നൂ​​റ്റാ​​ണ്ടി​​ന്റെ ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ലെ ഒ​​രു സാ​​ർ​​വ​​ലൗ​​കി​​ക​​മാ​​യ ശാ​​ശ്വ​​ത​​രൂ​​പ​​മെ​​ന്നാ​​ണ്. ഇ​​വ​​ർ ര​​ണ്ടു​​പേ​​രും പ​​റ​​ഞ്ഞ​​ത് ശ​​രി​​യാ​​ണെ​​ന്നാ​​ണ് ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് സാ​​ക്ഷ്യ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ഇ​​തി​​നെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ച് കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ൽ ചി​​ന്തി​​ക്കാ​​നും അ​​റി​​യാ​​നും ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വി​​ന്റെ ത​​ന്നെ ഗ്ലാ​​സ്നോ​​സ്റ്റും പെ​​രി​​സ്ട്രോ​​യി​​ക്ക​​യും കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ൽ അ​​വ​​സ​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ സൃ​​ഷ്ടി​​ച്ചു​​കൊ​​ടു​​ത്തു. ഇ​​ത് റ​​ഷ്യ​​ൻ ജ​​ന​​ത​​ക്കി​​ട​​യി​​ൽ സൃ​​ഷ്ടി​​ച്ച വി​​വാ​​ദ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ഇ​​ന്നും കെ​​ട്ട​​ട​​ങ്ങി​​യി​​ട്ടി​​ല്ല. പ​​േക്ഷ, ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വി​​ന് ഇൗ ​​ന​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ അ​​വ​​ത​​രി​​പ്പി​​ച്ച​​തി​​ന്​ പി​​ന്നി​​ൽ അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹ​​ത്തി​​ന്റേ​​താ​​യ കാ​​ര​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ണ്ടാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ത​​ന്റെ കാ​​ല​​ത്ത് കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ൽ ജ​​നാ​​ധി​​പ​​ത്യ​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യ വീ​​ക്ഷ​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ളോ​​ടെ ന​​ട​​ത്താ​​ൻ ശ്ര​​മി​​ച്ച കാ​​ര്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ ചൊ​​ല്ലി ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വി​​ന് വ​​ലി​​യ കു​​റ്റ​​ബോ​​ധ​​മൊ​​ന്നും തോ​​ന്നു​​ന്നി​​ല്ല. വി​​പ്ല​വാ​​ന​​ന്ത​​ര ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഏ​​ടു​​ക​​ൾ പ​​രി​​ശോ​​ധി​​ക്കു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ റ​​ഷ്യ​​ൻ ഭൂ​​മി​​ക​​യി​​ൽ അ​​ര​​ങ്ങേ​​റി​​യ പ​​ല​ കാ​​ര്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കും മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ക​​ൽ​​പ​​ന​​ക​​ൾ​​ക്ക​​നു​​സ​​രി​​ച്ചി​​ട്ടു​​ള്ള ഘ​​ട​​നാ​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യ ചി​​ട്ട​​ക​​ൾ ഒ​​ന്നു​​മു​​ണ്ടാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നി​​ല്ല. പ്രാ​​ധാ​​ന്യ​​ത്തോ​​ടെ മാ​​റ്റ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ കാ​​ണാ​നോ ഉ​​ൾ​​ക്കൊ​​ള്ളാ​നോ ഭ​​ര​​ണ​​കൂ​​ട​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ശ്ര​​മി​​ച്ചി​​ട്ടു​​മി​​ല്ല. 80 വ​​ർ​​ഷ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കു​​ശേ​​ഷം പു​​തി​​യ ഒ​​രു ദ​ർ​​ശ​​ന​​ത്തോ​​ടെ ഇ​​തി​​നെ കാ​​ണു​​ക​​യാ​​ണ് വേ​​ണ്ട​​ത് എ​​ന്ന്​ അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം പ​​റ​​യു​​ന്നു. സോ​​വി​​യ​​റ്റ് റ​​ഷ്യ​​യു​​ടെ അ​​വ​​സാ​​ന​​ത്തെ പ​​രി​​ചാ​​ര​​ക​​ൻ ന​​ട​​ത്തി​​യ ഈ ​​ഓ​​ർ​​മ​​ക്കു​​റി​​പ്പു​​ക​​ൾ അ​​തി​​ന്റേ​​താ​​യ പ്രാ​​ധാ​​ന്യ​​ത്തോ​​ടെ ലോ​​ക​​മെ​​മ്പാ​​ടു​​മു​​ള്ള വാ​​യ​​ന​​ക്കാ​​ർ ഏ​​റ്റെ​​ടു​​ത്ത​​തി​​ന്​ പി​​ന്നി​​ൽ ഈ ​​മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​ന്റെ കാ​​ല​​ത്തെ സം​​ഭ​​വ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​ വ​​ലി​​യ രീ​​തി​​യി​​ൽ മാ​​ർ​​ഗ​​ദ​​ർ​​ശി​​യാ​​യിത്തീ​​രു​​ന്നു എ​​ന്ന​​തു​​കൊ​​ണ്ടു​കൂ​​ടി​​യാ​​ണ്.

ഒ​​ക്ടോ​​ബ​​ർ വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ച് വി​​ശ​​ക​​ല​​നം ചെ​​യ്യു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ പി​​റ​​കോ​​ട്ടു​​പോ​​യി പ​​ഴ​​യ സാ​​ർ ച​​ക്ര​​വ​​ർ​​ത്തി​​മാ​​രു​​ടെ റ​​ഷ്യ​​യെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചും അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം ചി​​ന്തി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട്. അ​​ന്ന് പ​​ല​​രും ചി​​ന്തി​​ച്ചി​​രു​​ന്ന​​തു​​പോ​​ലെ റ​​ഷ്യ പി​​റ​​കോ​​ട്ടു​​പോ​​യ ഒ​​രു ഭൂ​​മി​​ക​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നി​​ല്ലെ​​ന്നും അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം തു​​റ​​ന്നു ചി​​ന്തി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. ബോ​​ൾ​​ഷെ​​വി​​ക് വി​​പ്ല​​വം അ​​ന്ന് അ​​നി​​വാ​​ര്യ​​മാ​​യ​ ഒ​​രു വി​​ഭാ​​വ​​നം ത​​ന്നെ​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. റ​​ഷ്യ​​യെ ആ​​ധു​​നി​​ക​​വ​​ത്ക​​രി​​ക്കാ​​ൻ അ​​ത്‍ വ​​ള​​രെ​​ക്കാ​​ര്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്ക് വ​​ഴി​​യൊ​​രു​​ക്കി. അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ൽ ശ​​ക്ത​​മാ​​യി ചി​​ന്തി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​ത് പാ​​ശ്ചാ​​ത്യ​​നാ​​ടു​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ സാ​​മൂ​​ഹി​​ക നി​​യ​​മ​​സം​​വി​​ധാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ കാ​​ര്യ​​ത്തി​​ൽ വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​ത്തി​​ന് മി​​ക​​ച്ച രീ​​തി​​യി​ലു​​ള്ള സ്വാ​​ധീ​​നം ചെ​​ലു​​ത്താ​​നും ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞു. അ​​തേ​സ​​മ​​യം സ്റ്റാ​​ലി​​ന്റെ കാ​​ല​​ത്തെ സ​​മ​​ഗ്ര ഏ​​കാ​​ധി​​പ​​ത്യ സം​​വി​​ധാ​​നം സോ​​ഷ്യ​​ലി​​സ്റ്റ് സം​​വി​​ധാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ള​ു​ടെ വി​​ക​​സ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന് വ​​ലി​​യ രീ​​തി​​യി​​ൽ എ​​തി​​ർ​​പ്പു​​ക​​ൾ ഉ​​ണ്ടാ​​ക്കാ​​നും ശ്ര​​മം ന​​ട​​ന്നു. ഇ​​തി​​നെ നി​​രാ​​ക​​രി​​ച്ചി​​ട്ട് വ​​ലി​​യ കാ​​ര്യ​​മി​​ല്ലെ​​ന്ന് ഗോ​​ർ​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് ആ​​ധി​​കാ​​രി​​ക​​മാ​​യി തു​​റ​​ന്നു സം​​വേ​​ദി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു​​മു​​ണ്ട്.

20ാം നൂ​റ്റാ​​ണ്ടി​​ന്റെ പ്രാ​​രം​​ഭദ​​ശ​​യി​​ൽ​ത​​ന്നെ റ​​ഷ്യ​​ൻ ഭൂ​​മി​​ക​​യി​​ൽ വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ചു​​ള്ള ചി​​ന്ത​​ക​​ളും അ​​നു​​മാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളും നി​​ല​​വി​​ലു​​ണ്ടാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യി അ​​നി​​വാ​​ര്യ​​മാ​​യി രൂ​​പാ​​ന്ത​​ര​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​ത്തി​​ൽ​​നി​​ന്നും ലെ​​നി​​ന്റെ മ​​ര​​ണ​​ത്തി​​നു​​ശേ​​ഷം സ്റ്റാ​​ലി​​ൻ ന​​ട​​ത്തി​​യ അ​​ധി​​കാ​​ര ക​​ട​​ന്നു​​ക​​യ​​റ്റ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ പൊ​​റു​​ക്കാ​​നാ​​വാ​​ത്ത തെ​​റ്റു​​ക​​ളി​​ലൂ​​ടെ​​യാ​​ണ് പു​​തി​​യ ല​​ക്ഷ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ തേ​​ടി​​യ​​ത്. അ​​ന്ന​​ത്തെ ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​വും സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​വും ഇ​​തി​​ന് കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ൽ ശ​​ക്തി​​പ​​ക​​ർ​​ന്നു​​കൊ​​ണ്ട് സ​​ജീ​​വ​​വു​​മാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ഒ​​ക്ടോ​​ബ​​ർ വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​ത്തെ സോ​​ഷ്യ​​ലി​​സ്റ്റ് വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​മാ​​​​യാ​​ണ്​ പ​​രി​​ഗ​​ണി​​ച്ച​​ത്. സോ​​വി​​യ​​റ്റ് യൂ​നി​യ​നെ ഒ​​രു സോ​​ഷ്യ​​ലി​​സ്റ്റ് സ്റ്റേ​​റ്റാ​​യും മാ​​തൃ​​ക​​യാ​​യും​ പ​​രി​​ഗ​​ണി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടി​​രു​​ന്നു. സോ​​ഷ്യ​​ലി​​സം ശ​​രി​​ക്കും റ​​ഷ്യ​​യി​​ൽ സൃ​​ഷ്ടി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടി​​രു​​ന്നോ എ​​ന്നാ​​ണ് ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് ചോ​​ദി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്.

1917 ഒ​​ക്ടേ​ാ​ബ​റി​​ൽ വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​ക​​ര​​മാ​​യ പോ​​രാ​​ട്ട​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ വി​​ജ​​യി​​ക​​ളാ​​യ ക​​മ്യൂ​​ണി​​സ്റ്റു​​ക​​ൾ നേ​​രി​​ട്ടത് ലോ​​ക​​യു​​ദ്ധം ന​​ശി​​പ്പി​​ച്ച സാ​​മൂ​​ഹി​​കാ​​വ​​സ്ഥ​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ ഏ​​റ്റ​​വും പ​​രി​​താ​​പ​​ക​​ര​​മാ​​യ അ​​വ​​സ്ഥ​​യെ​​യാ​​ണ്. ലെ​​നി​​ന്റെ പെ​​ട്ടെ​​ന്നു​​ണ്ടാ​​യ മ​​ര​​ണ​​ത്തി​​നു​​ശേ​​ഷം റ​​ഷ്യ​​ക്കു മു​​ന്നോ​​ട്ടു​​പോ​​കു​​ന്ന​​തി​​ലു​​ണ്ടാ​​യ വൈ​​ഷ​​മ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ഏ​​​റെ​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. എ​​ന്താ​​ണ്​ മു​​ന്നോ​​ട്ടു​​ള്ള ഗ​​തി​​യെ​​ന്ന ആ​​ശ​​ങ്ക​യും നി​​ല​​നി​​ന്നി​​രു​​ന്നു. 1930ക​​ളാ​​യ​​പ്പോ​​ൾ സ്റ്റാ​​ലി​​നി​​സം സോ​​വി​​യ​​റ്റ് യൂ​നി​യ​നി​​ൽ​ വി​​ജ​​യം ക​​ണ്ടെ​​ത്തി. സ്റ്റാ​​ലി​​നി​​സം എ​​ന്ന പ​​ദ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഉ​​പ​​യോ​​ഗം​ത​​ന്നെ നി​​ബ​​ന്ധ​ന​​യോ​​ടു​​കൂ​​ടി​​യു​​ള്ള ഒ​​ന്നാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ഭൂ​​ത​​കാ​​ല​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ മേ​​ധാ​​വി​​ത്വ​​ത്തെ​യാ​കെ ഇ​​ത് ചോ​​ദ്യംചെ​​യ്തു. എ​​ല്ലാ​​ത്ത​​ര​​ത്തി​​ലും വേ​​റി​​ട്ട ഒ​​രു പു​​തി​​യ ഉ​​ൾ​​ക്കാ​​ഴ്ച​​ക്കു​​ള്ളി​​ലാ​​ണി​​തി​​ന്റെ ആ​​ഗ​​മ​​ന​​മു​​ണ്ടാ​​യ​​ത്. ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് പ​​റ​​യു​​ന്നു: ''എ​​ന്നെ സം​​ബ​​ന്ധി​​ച്ചി​​ട​​​​ത്തോ​​ളം സ്റ്റാ​​ലി​​ൻ ഒ​​രു സൂ​​ത്ര​​ശാ​​ലി​​യു​ം കൗ​​ശ​​ല​​ക്കാ​​ര​​നും ക്രൂ​ര​​നും അ​​നു​​ക​​മ്പ​​യി​​ല്ലാ​​ത്ത വ്യ​​ക്തി​​യു​​മാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ക​​ന​​ത്ത സം​​ശ​​യ​​സ്വ​​ഭാ​​വം അ​​യാ​​ളു​​ടെ സ്വ​​ഭാ​​വ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​ത്യേ​​ക​​ത​​യു​​മാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ഇ​​ന്ന​​ത്തെ റ​​ഷ്യ​​യി​​ൽ​​നി​​ന്നു​​പോ​​ലും വീ​​ണ്ടു​​മൊ​​രു ശ​​ബ്ദ​​മു​​യ​​ർ​​ന്നു കേ​​ൾ​​ക്കു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട്. ന​​മു​​ക്ക് ഒ​​രു പു​​തി​​യ സ്റ്റാ​​ലി​​നെ​​യാ​​ണ് വേ​​ണ്ട​​ത്.'' ആ​​കെ സം​​ഭ്ര​​മ​​ത്തി​​ലാ​​ണ്ട് ക​​ഴി​​യു​​ന്ന ഒ​​രു ത​​ല​​മു​​റ​​യു​​ടെ ആ​​ശ​​ങ്ക​​ക​​ളാ​​യി​​ട്ടേ ഗോ​​ർ​​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വി​​ന്റെ വാ​​ക്കു​​ക​​ളെ കാ​​ണാ​​ൻ ക​​ഴി​​യൂ. 1920ക​​ളു​​ടെ അ​​വ​​സാ​​നം സോ​​വി​​യ​​റ്റ് സ​​മൂ​​ഹ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ നി​​യ​​ന്ത്ര​​ണം മൊ​​ത്ത​​ത്തി​​ൽ പാ​​ർ​​ട്ടി​​ക്കും പ്ര​​ത്യ​​യ​​ശാ​​സ്ത്ര​​ത്തി​​നു​​മാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. അ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ ഒ​​രു സ​​മ​​ഗ്ര ഏ​​കാ​​ധി​​പ​​ത്യ​​ത്തി​​ലേ​​ക്കു​​ള്ള പാ​​ത​​ക​​ൾ തു​​റ​​ന്നു​​കൊ​​ണ്ടി​​രു​​ന്നു. പി​​ന്നീ​​ട്​ ല​​ക്ഷ​​ക്ക​​ണ​​ക്കി​​നു മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​രു​​ടെ അ​​വ​​സാ​​നം​​ക​​ണ്ട ക്യാ​​മ്പു​​ക​​ളും​ പീ​​ഡ​​നകേ​​ന്ദ്ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളും വ​​ഴി വി​​കൃ​​ത​​മാ​​യ ഒ​​രു റ​​ഷ്യ​​യു​​ടെ മു​​ഖം ലോ​​ക​​മ​​ന​​സ്സാ​​ക്ഷി​​ക്കു​ മു​​ന്നി​​ൽ വി​​രി​​ഞ്ഞു​​നി​​ന്നു. അ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ മാ​​തൃ​​ക​​യാ​​യി റ​​ഷ്യ​​യി​​ൽ സൃ​​ഷ്ടി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട ലോ​​കം ഒ​​രി​​ക്ക​​ലും സോ​​ഷ്യ​​ലി​​സ​​ത്തി​ന്റേ​​താ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നി​​ല്ല. മ​​റി​​ച്ച്, സ​​മ​​ഗ്ര ഏ​​കാ​​ധി​​പ​​ത്യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റേ​​താ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു.

ജോസഫ് സ്റ്റാലിൻ

ജീ​​വി​​ച്ചി​​രു​​ന്ന​​പ്പോ​​ൾ സ്റ്റാ​​ലി​​നെ ഒ​​രി​​ക്ക​​ലും താ​​ൻ ദ​​ർ​​ശി​​ച്ചി​​ട്ടി​​ല്ലെ​​ന്ന് ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് സ​​മ്മ​​തി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. ''പേ​​ട​​ക​​ത്തി​​നു​​ള്ളി​​ൽ വി​​റ​​ങ്ങ​​ലി​​ച്ചു​​കി​​ട​​ക്കു​​ന്ന സ്റ്റാ​​ലി​​ന് വി​​ട​​ചൊ​​ല്ലു​​വാ​​നു​​ള്ള അ​​ഭി​​ലാ​​ഷം തീ​​വ്ര​​മാ​​യ ഒ​​ന്നാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ജ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ ഒ​​രു വ​​ലി​​യ വേ​​ലി​​യേ​​റ്റ​​മാ​​ണ​​വി​​ടെ​​യു​​ണ്ടാ​​യ​​ത്. ജ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ നി​​യ​​ന്ത്ര​​ണം​​വി​​ട്ട് പൊ​​ട്ടി​​ക്ക​​ര​​യു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ടായിരു​​ന്നു.​ പ​​ക്ഷേ, ഇ​​ന്ന് അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹ​​ത്തെ​​ക്ക​ു​റി​ച്ചു​​ള്ള എ​​ന്റെ അ​​ഭി​​പ്രാ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കാ​​കെ മാ​​റ്റം സം​​ഭ​​വി​​ച്ചു. പെ​​രി​​സ്ട്രോ​​യിക്ക​​യു​​ടെ സ​​മ​​യ​​ത്ത് സ്റ്റാ​​ലി​​നി​​സ​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ച് ശ​​രി​​ക്കും വ്യ​​ക്ത​​മാ​​യ ധാ​​ര​​ണ വീ​​ണ്ടെ​​ടു​​ക്കു​​വാ​​നും ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞി​​രു​​ന്നു. ജ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ അ​​വ​​ബോ​​ധ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കു​​ള്ളി​​ൽ എ​​ന്താ​​ണ​​ത് പ്ര​​തി​​നി​​ധാ​​നംചെ​​യ്തി​​രു​​ന്ന​​ത്​? ഇ​​ന്നു​​മ​​തി​​ന്റെ സാ​​ന്നി​​ധ്യം എ​​വി​​ടെ​​യൊ​​ക്കെ​​യോ മ​​റ​​ഞ്ഞു​​കി​​ട​​ക്കു​​ന്നു.'' ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വി​​ന്റെ ചി​​ന്ത​​ക​​ൾ ക​​ട​​ന്നു​​പോ​​കു​​ന്ന ത​​ല​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ആ​​രെ​​യും അ​​സ്വ​​സ്ഥ​​മാ​​ക്കും. ''സ​​മ​​ഗ്ര​ ഏ​​കാ​​ധി​​പ​​ത്യം എ​​ന്റെ നാ​​ടി​​നു​​ വ​​രു​​ത്തി​​യ വീ​​ഴ്ച​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ തി​​രി​​ച്ച​​റി​​വ് അ​​ധി​​കാ​​ര​​ത്തി​​ലേ​​റി​​യ​​പ്പോ​​ൾ ജ​​നാ​​ധി​​പ​​ത്യ​​ത്തി​​നും ന​​വീ​​ക​​ര​​ണ​​ത്തി​​നു​​മു​​ള്ള ല​​ക്ഷ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലെ​​ത്തി​​ച്ചേ​​രാ​​നു​​ള്ള തീ​​രു​​മാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് എ​​ന്നെ കൊ​​ണ്ടു​​വ​​ന്നു. ജ​​നാ​​ധി​​പ​​ത്യം എ​​ന്നെ സം​​ബ​​ന്ധി​​ച്ചി​​ട​​ത്തോ​​ളം വെ​​റു​​മൊ​​രു സ്വ​​പ്നം മാ​​ത്ര​​മാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നി​​ല്ല. സ​​മ​​ഗ്ര ഏ​​കാ​​ധി​​പ​​ത്യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ​​ത​​നം​കൊ​​ണ്ടേ കാ​​ര്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കു പു​​രോ​​ഗ​​തി​​യു​​ണ്ടാ​​കൂ എ​​ന്ന വി​​ശ്വാ​​സ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്ക് കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ൽ ശ​​ക്തി പ​​ക​​ർ​​ന്നു കി​​ട്ടി. പൊ​​തു​​ജ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ നി​​രീ​​ക്ഷ​​ണ​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കാ​​യി അ​​ധി​​കാ​​രി വ​​ർ​​ഗ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ചെ​​യ്തി​​ക​​ൾ​​ക്ക് ജാ​​ല​​ക​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ തു​​റ​​ന്നു​​കി​​ട്ടി.'' ഒ​​രു സാ​​ധാ​​ര​​ണ പൗ​​ര​​ന്റെ അ​​വ​​കാ​​ശ​​മാ​​യി​​ട്ടാ​​ണി​​തി​​നെ ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് ദ​​ർ​​ശി​​ച്ച​​ത്. ''സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ വീ​​ഴ്ച​​യും ജ​​നാ​​ധി​​പ​​ത്യ വി​​ശ്വാ​​സ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ മൂ​​ല്യ​​ത്ത​ക​​ർ​​ച്ച​​യും ശ​​രി​​ക്കും വി​​പ്ല​​വ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​​ടി​​സ്ഥാ​​ന ദ​​ർ​​ശ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​​യാ​​ണ് ത​​ക​​ർ​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. അ​​ല്ലെ​​ങ്കി​​ൽ ഇ​​വി​​ടെ റ​​ഷ്യ​​യി​​ൽ ഒ​​രു പ​​രി​​ധി​​വ​​രെ അ​​ത് സം​​ഭ​​വി​​ച്ചു ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു.''



ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വി​​നെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ച് വ്യ​​ക്തി​​യെ​​ന്നനി​​ല​​യി​​ൽ നാം ​​കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ൽ മ​​ന​​സ്സി​​ലാ​​ക്കേ​​ണ്ടി​​യി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. സോ​​വി​​യ​​റ്റ് റ​​ഷ്യ ഒ​​രു യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ എ​​ന്ന നി​​ല​​യി​​ൽ സം​​ര​​ക്ഷി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ടേ​​ണ്ട​​താ​​ണെ​​ന്ന് പു​​സ്ത​​ക​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഒ​​ന്നാം ഭാ​​ഗ​​ത്ത് സൂ​​ചി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. എ​​ന്നാ​​ൽ, ര​​ണ്ടാം ഭാ​​ഗ​​ത്ത്​ യു.​​എ​​സ്.​​എ​​സ്.​​ആ​​റി​​ലെ ജ​​ന​​ത​​ക്ക് പെ​​രി​​സ്ട്രോ​​യി​​ക്ക എ​​ന്താ​​ണ് കൊ​​ണ്ടു​​വ​​ന്ന​​തെ​​ന്ന് അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം ഓ​​ർ​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. 1991 ഡി​​സം​​ബ​​ർ ആ​​യ​​പ്പോ​​ൾ പെ​​രി​​സ്ട്രോ​​യിക്ക എ​​ന്ന ദ​​ർ​​ശ​​നം​ത​​ന്നെ പ​​രാ​​ജ​​യ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ക​​യും സോ​​വി​​യ​​റ്റ് യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ എ​​ന്ന യാ​​ഥാ​​ർ​​ഥ്യം ഇ​​ല്ലാ​​താ​​വു​​ക​​യുംചെ​​യ്തു. ഇ​​തെ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ​​യാ​​ണ് സം​​ഭ​​വി​​ച്ച​​ത്. അ​​തി​​നു​​ള്ള ഉ​​ത്ത​​രം ക​​െ​ണ്ട​​ത്താ​നു​​ള്ള ഒ​​രു ശ്ര​​മ​​മാ​​ണ് ഈ ​​ഭാ​​ഗ​​ത്ത് അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം ഏ​​റ്റെ​​ടു​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ''ഇ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ ഒ​​രു ത​​ക​​ർ​​ച്ച ആ​​രും മു​​ൻ​​കൂ​​ട്ടി​​ ക​​ണ്ടി​​രു​​ന്നി​​ല്ല. ഈ ​​സം​​ഭ​​വ വി​​കാ​​സ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ സ​​മാ​​ന്ത​​ര​​മാ​​യി ലോ​​ക​​ത്തെ​​യാ​​കെ ഞെ​​ട്ടി​​പ്പി​​ച്ചു. ശ​​രി​​ക്കും അ​​തൊ​​രു മ​​ഹാ​​ദു​​ര​​ന്തം ത​​ന്നെ​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. സോ​​വി​​യ​​റ്റ് പൗ​​ര​​ന്മാ​​ർ​​ക്കും റി​​പ്പ​​ബ്ലി​​ക്കി​​നും സം​​ഭ​​വി​​ച്ച ഒ​​രു ദു​​ര​​ന്തം. ഇ​​ത്ത​​ര​​മൊ​​രു ഘ​​ട​​നാ​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യ ത​​ക​​ർ​​ച്ച ത​​ന്റെ സ്വ​​പ്ന​​ത്തി​​ൽ​​പോ​​ലു​​മു​​ണ്ടാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നി​​ല്ല. യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ സം​​ര​​ക്ഷി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ടേ​​ണ്ട​​താ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. പ​​ക്ഷേ, സം​​ഭ​​വി​​ച്ച യാ​​ഥാ​​ർ​​ഥ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കെ​​തി​​രെ വെ​​റു​​തെ പ്ര​​തി​​ക​​രി​​ച്ചി​​ട്ടും കാ​​ര്യ​​മു​​ണ്ടാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നി​​ല്ല. ഇ​​ത് യൂ​​റോ​​പ്പി​​ലെ​​യും ലോ​​ക​​ത്തി​​ലെ​​യും അ​​വ​​സ്ഥ​​ക​​ളെ​​യാ​​കെ മാ​​റ്റി​​മ​​റി​​ച്ചു. ജി​​യോ പൊ​​ളി​​റ്റി​​ക്ക​​ൽ അ​​നു​​പാ​​ത​​ത്തെ​​യാ​​ണി​​ത് ത​​കി​​ടം മ​​റി​​ച്ച​​ത്. സാ​​മ്പ​​ത്തി​​ക​​വും രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ​​പ​​ര​​വും നി​​യ​​മ​​പ​​ര​​വും ശാ​​സ്ത്ര​​പ​​ര​​വു​​മാ​​യ സം​​വി​​ധാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്ക് ത​​ക​​ർ​​ച്ച​​യു​​ണ്ടാ​​യി. നൂ​​റ്റാ​​ണ്ടു​​ക​​ൾ​കൊ​​ണ്ട് ഞ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ നേ​​ടി​​യെ​​ടു​​ത്ത മി​​ക​​ച്ച സം​വി​​ധാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ ത​​ക​​ർ​​ച്ച അ​​തീ​​വ​​ദുഃ​​ഖ​​ക​​ര​​മാ​​യി.''

മി​​ഖാ​​യേ​ൽ ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് (രണ്ട് കാലങ്ങളിൽ)

ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വി​​ന്റെ ഓ​​ർ​​മ​​ക​​ളി​​ൽ നാ​​ടി​​ന്റെ ത​​ക​​ർ​​ച്ച​​യു​​ടെ ഭീ​​ക​​ര​​മാ​​യ ദൃ​​ശ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ണ്ട്. ''ആ​​ഗ​​സ്റ്റ് 22ന്​ ​​ബോ​​റി​​സ് യെ​​ൽ​​റ്റ്സി​​ൻ ഒ​​രു ക​​ൽ​​പ​​ന പു​​റ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​വി​​ച്ചു. ശ​​രി​​ക്കും ഇ​​ത​​യാ​​ളു​​ടെ ഒ​​രു​​ഗൂ​​ഢാ​​ലോ​​ച​​ന​​യു​​ടെ അ​​ന​​ന്ത​​ര​​ഫ​​ല​​മാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. സോ​​വി​​യ​​റ്റ് യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ എ​​ന്ന വ​​ലി​​യ സ​​ങ്ക​​ൽ​​പ​​ത്തെ​​യാ​​ണി​​ത് ബാ​​ധി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും ത​​ക​​ർ​​ക്കു​​ക​യും ചെ​​യ്ത​​ത്. ആ​​ദ്യ​​മാ​​യി സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യം​ പ്ര​​ഖ്യാ​​പി​​ച്ച​​ത് ആ​​ഗ​​സ്റ്റ് 24ന്​ ​​യു​െ​ക്ര​​യ്​​നാ​​ണ്. 25ന്​ ​​മ​​ൾ​​ഡോ​​വ​​യും അ​​സ​​ർ​​ബൈ​ജാ​​നും കി​​ർ​​ഗി​​സ്താ​​നും ഉ​​സ്ബെ​​കി​​സ്താ​​നും സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യം പ്ര​​ഖ്യാ​​പി​​ച്ചു.'' യെ​​ൽ​​റ്റ്സി​​ന്റെ കു​​ത​​ന്ത്ര​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ഇ​​തി​​ന് വേ​​ഗ​​ത്തി​​ൽ സ​​ഹാ​​യ​​ക​​മാ​​യെ​​ന്ന് ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് തി​​രി​​ച്ച​​റി​​യു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട്. യൂ​നി​യ​നി​​ൽ​​നി​​ന്ന് ഓ​​രോ രാ​​ജ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളാ​​യി വി​​ട്ടു​​പോ​​കു​​ന്ന​​തി​​ന്റെ അ​​സാ​​ധാ​​ര​​ണ ദൃ​​ശ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് വി​​വ​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു.​ യെ​​ൽ​​റ്റ്സി​​​ൻ എ​​ന്ന അ​​ധി​​കാ​​രി അ​​വ​​സ​​രോ​​ചി​​ത​​മാ​​യി ഇ​​തി​​​ന്റെ പി​​ന്നി​​ൽ ക​​ളി​​ച്ച ക​​ളി​​ക​​ൾ നി​​സ്സ​​ഹാ​​യ​​ത​​യു​​ടെ വീ​​ഴ്ച​​ക​​ളാ​​യി എ​​ടു​​ത്തു​​കാ​​ട്ടി​ ഗോ​​ർ​​ബ​​ച്ചേ​​വ് ത​​ന്റെ നി​​ല​​പാ​​ട് വെ​​ളി​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തു​​ക​​യും ചെ​​യ്യു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട്. ഇ​​തു​​പോ​​ലൊ​​രു ത​​ക​​ർ​​ച്ച ഒ​​രി​​ക്ക​​ലും ത​​ന്റെ മ​​ന​​സ്സി​​ലു​​ണ്ടാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നി​​ല്ലെ​​ന്നും അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം തു​​റ​​ന്നു​പ​​റ​​യു​​ന്നു.

