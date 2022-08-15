രാ​​ഷ്ട്ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​ത്തി​​ലേ​​ക്കു​​ള്ള ദു​​ർ​​ഘ​​ട​​മാ​​യ പാ​​ത​​യെ വി​​വ​​രി​​ക്ക​​ലും സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യം നേ​​ടി​​യ​​തി​​നു ശേ​​ഷ​​മു​​ള്ള അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​മ​​ണ്ഡ​​ല​​ത്തെ രേ​​ഖ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്ത​​ലും അ​​ധി​​നി​​വേ​​ശ​​ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ൽ​നി​​ന്നും അ​​ധി​​നി​​വേ​​ശാ​​ന​​ന്ത​​ര ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ലേ​​ക്കു​​ള്ള പ​​രി​​ണാ​​മം അ​​ട​​യാ​​ള​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്ത​​ലും ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ബൃ​​ഹ​​ത്താ​​യ ഇ​​ച്ഛാ​ പ​​ദ്ധ​​തി​​ക​​ളി​​ൽ​പെ​​ടു​​ന്നു. 1947ന് ​​ശേ​​ഷം ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യം, പോ​​സ്റ്റ്കൊ​​ളോ​​ണി​​യ​​ൽ സ​​ന്ദ​​ർ​​ഭ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ ആ​​വി​​ഷ്ക​​ര​​ണ​​മാ​​യും സാം​​സ്‌​​കാ​​രി​​ക സ്വ​​രൂ​​പം എ​​ന്ന​​തി​​ലു​​പ​​രി രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ​​ധാ​​ര​​യി​​ൽ മു​​ഴു​​കു​​ന്ന പ്ര​​തി​​നി​​ധാ​​ന​​രൂ​​പ​​മാ​​യും ലിം​​ഗ​​നീ​​തി​​യു​​ടെ​​യും ജാ​​തി​​ബിം​​ബ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ​​യും പ്ര​​തി​​ധ്വ​​നി​​യാ​​യും വെ​​ളി​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടു. ക​​ഥ​​ക​​ളും നോ​​വ​​ലു​​ക​​ളും ഉ​​ൾ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്ന സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​കൃ​​തി​​ക​​ളെക്കു​​റി​​ച്ച് ആ​​ലോ​​ചി​​ക്കു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ ഒ​​ന്നാ​​മ​​താ​​യി പ​​രി​​ഗ​​ണി​​ക്കേ​​ണ്ട​​ത് അ​​വ​​യു​​ടെ ഫി​​ക്ഷ​​നാ​​ലി​​റ്റി​​യാ​​ണ് എ​​ന്ന് വ​​രു​​മ്പോ​​ഴും രാ​​ഷ്ട്ര​​മെ​​ന്ന ഭൂ​​മി​​ക​​യു​​ടെ അ​​ന​​ന്ത​​മാ​​യ താ​​ൽ​പ​​ര്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ കാ​​ണാ​​തി​​രി​​ക്കാ​​ൻ പ​​റ്റി​​ല്ല. ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​വും സാം​​സ്കാ​​രി​​ക​​ബ​​ന്ധ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും ഭൂ​​മി​​ശാ​​സ്ത്ര​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യ പ്ര​​സ​​ക്തി​​യു​​മൊ​​ക്കെ അ​​വ​​യു​​ടെ പ​​ഠ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ സ്രോ​​ത​​സ്സു​​ക​​ളി​​ൽ​പെ​​ടു​​ത്താം. ഒ​​രു പ്ര​​ത്യേ​​ക കാ​​ല​​യ​​ള​​വി​​ൽ ഉ​​രു​​ത്തി​​രി​​യു​​ന്ന സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​കൃ​​തി​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ രൂ​​പ​​വും ഭാ​​വ​​വും അ​​ക്കാ​​ല​​ത്ത് മാ​​റി​​മ​​റി​​യു​​ന്ന സാ​​മൂ​​ഹി​​ക-​​രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ സാ​​ഹ​​ച​​ര്യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​തി​​ഫ​​ല​​ന​​മാ​​യി പ​​രി​​ഗ​​ണി​​ക്കാ​​വു​​ന്ന​​താ​​ണ്. സ​​മൂ​​ഹ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​​ട​​രു​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ വി​​വി​​ധ​ത​​രം (ബ​​ദ​​ൽ)​ പ​​തി​​പ്പു​​ക​​ൾ സ​​ർ​​ഗാ​​ത്മ​​ക​​മാ​​യി വി​​ക​​സി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ക എ​​ന്ന വി​​ശാ​​ല​​മാ​​യ ല​​ക്ഷ്യ​​ത്തോ​​ട് സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യം എ​​ത്ര​​ക​​ണ്ട് നീ​​തി പു​​ല​​ർ​​ത്തി എ​​ന്ന അ​​ന്വേ​​ഷ​​ണ​​ത്തി​​ന് സാം​​ഗ​​ത്യ​​മു​​ണ്ട്. ഭാ​​ഷ, സം​​സ്കാ​​രം, ആ​​ചാ​​രാ​​നു​​ഷ്ഠാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ, ജാ​​തി-​​മ​​ത-​​ലിം​​ഗ സ​​മ​​വാ​​ക്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ എ​​ന്നി​​ങ്ങ​​നെ​​യു​​ള്ള അ​​തി​​രു​​ക​​ൾ നി​​ല​​വി​​ലു​​ണ്ടെ​​ങ്കി​​ലും അ​​വ​​യെ മ​​റി​​ക​​ട​​ന്നു​​കൊ​​ണ്ടു​​ള്ള ആ​​ശ​​യ​​വി​​നി​​മ​​യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ സാ​​ധ്യ​​ത ആ​​രാ​​യു​​മ്പോ​​ഴാ​​ണ് സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യം വേ​​റി​​ട്ട സ​​ഹൃ​​ദ​​യ​​ത്വം പ്ര​​ദാ​​നം ചെ​​യ്യു​​ന്ന​​ത്. നാ​​നാ​​പ്ര​​കാ​​ര​​മാ​​യ സം​​സ്കാ​​ര​​വും ജീ​​വി​​ത​​ശൈ​​ലി​​യും പു​​ല​​ർ​​ത്തു​​ന്ന ഇ​​ന്ത്യ എ​​ന്ന രാ​​ജ്യ​​ത്ത് ഇ​​പ്പ​​റ​​ഞ്ഞ​​തി​​നു സ​​വി​​ശേ​​ഷ​​മാ​​യ പ്രാ​​മു​​ഖ്യ​​മു​​ണ്ട്. ഭാ​​ഷ​​യു​​ടെ​​യും സം​​സ്കാ​​ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ​​യും മി​​ത്തു​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ​​യും അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​ചി​​ത്രീ​​ക​​ര​​ണ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ​​യും ക​​രു​​ത്താ​​ണ് സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​ത്തെ ര​​സാ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​മാ​​ക്കി ത്തീ​ർ​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​യു​​ടെ സ്ഥി​​തി​​യെ​​ടു​​ക്കു​​ക​​യാ​​ണെ​​ങ്കി​​ൽ അ​​ധി​​നി​​വേ​​ശ​​ത്വ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​​ട​​യാ​​ള​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ മാ​​യ്ച്ചു​​ക​​ള​​യാ​​ൻ പ്രാ​​ദേ​​ശി​​ക​​ഭാ​​ഷ​​യി​​ലൂ​​ടെ ന​​ട​​ത്തി​​യ സൃ​​ഷ്‌​​ടി​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യ വി​​പ്ല​​വം പ​​ര​​മ​​പ്ര​​ധാ​​ന​​മാ​​ണ്. അ​​ധി​​നി​​വേ​​ശ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​​ന​​ന്ത​​ര​​ഫ​​ല​​മെ​​ന്നോ​​ണം, അ​​ധി​​കാ​​ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​ത്യ​​ക്ഷ​​വും പ​​രോ​​ക്ഷ​​വു​​മാ​​യ ന​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ ചെ​​റു​​ത്തു​​നി​​ൽ​​ക്കാ​​ൻ ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ ചു​​റ്റു​​പാ​​ടി​​ൽ സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യം പ്ര​​ധാ​​ന​​മാ​​യും രൂ​​പംകൊ​​ടു​​ത്ത​​ത് നോ​​വ​​ലു​​ക​​ൾ​​ക്കാ​​ണ്. കൊ​​ളോ​​ണി​​യ​​ലി​​സ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ സ്വാ​​ധീ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ൽ, പ​​ത്തൊ​​മ്പ​​താം നൂ​​റ്റാ​​ണ്ടി​​ൽ ന​​മ്മു​​ടെ എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​കാ​​ർ ഇം​​ഗ്ലീ​​ഷി​​ൽ എ​​ഴു​​തി​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. എ​​ന്നാ​​ൽ, പാ​​ശ്ചാ​​ത്യ​​മാ​​യ എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​രീ​​തി​​ക​​ളെ സ്വാം​​ശീ​​ക​​രി​​ച്ച യൂ​​റോ​​പ്യ​​ൻ സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ചു​​വ​​ടു​​പി​​ടി​​ച്ചു പ്രാ​​ദേ​​ശി​​ക ഭാ​​ഷ​​ക​​ളി​​ലും എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​ക​​ളു​​ണ്ടാ​​യി. ദേ​​ശീ​​യ​​ത, വ്യ​വ​​സാ​​യി​​ക​​വ​​ത്ക​​ര​​ണം, മ​​തേ​​ത​​ര​​ത്വം എ​​ന്നി​​വ വി​​ക​​സി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ക എ​​ന്ന ല​​ക്ഷ്യം വെ​​ച്ചു​​കൊ​​ണ്ട് ആ​​ധു​​നി​​ക​​ത മു​​ന്നേ​​റി​​യ​​പ്പോ​​ൾ സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​വും ആ​​സ്വാ​​ദ​​ന​​ശൈ​​ലി​​യി​​ൽ വി​​ച്ഛേ​​ദ​​മൊ​​രു​​ക്കു​​ക​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. അ​​ന​​വ​​ധി ജ​​ന​​സ​​ഞ്ച​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും ഭാ​​ഷ​​ക​​ളും നി​​ല​​വി​​ലു​​ള്ള രാ​​ജ്യ​​ത്ത് പ്രാ​​ദേ​​ശി​​ക​​ഭാ​​ഷ​​ക​​ൾ സം​​വേ​​ദ​​ന​​ത്വ​​ത്തി​​ന് പ​​രി​​ധി​​ക​​ൾ ഉ​​രു​​വ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട്. അ​​ത്ത​​ര​​മൊ​​രു പ​​രി​​തഃ​​സ്ഥി​​തി​​യി​​ൽ ഇം​​ഗ്ലീ​​ഷ് ഭാ​​ഷ​​യു​​ടെ സൗ​​ക​​ര്യ​​വും ആ​​നു​​കൂ​​ല്യ​​വു​​മാ​​ണ് ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ ഇം​​ഗ്ലീ​​ഷ് കൃ​​തി​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ പ്ര​​ചാ​​ര​​ത്തി​​നു സ​​ഹാ​​യ​​ക​​മാ​​യി​​ത്തീ​​ർ​​ന്ന​​ത്. സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​സ​​മ​​ര​​ത്തി​​ന് ഊ​​ർ​​ജ​​മേ​​കു​​ന്ന അ​​ടി​​പ്പ​​ട​​വാ​​യി പ​​രി​​ണ​​മി​​ച്ച സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​കൃ​​തി​​ക​​ൾ ന​​വോ​​ത്ഥാ​​ന​​മൂ​​ല്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്ക് പ്രേ​​ര​​ക​​ശ​​ക്തി​​യാ​​വു​​ന്ന ഉ​​പ​​ക​​ര​​ണ​​മെ​​ന്ന നി​​ല​​യി​​ൽ ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​യി​​ൽ സ്ഥാ​​നം പി​​ടി​​ച്ചു. സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യാ​​ന​​ന്ത​​രം ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യം സ​​ഞ്ച​​രി​​ച്ച വ​​ഴി രേ​​ഖ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തു​​ക എ​​ന്ന​​ത് അ​​ത്യ​​ന്തം ഗ​​ഹ​​ന​​വും ദു​​ഷ്ക​​ര​​വു​​മാ​​യ ക​​ർ​​മ​​മാ​​ണ്. ആ ​​സാ​​ഹ​​സ​​ത്തി​​ന​​ല്ല ഇ​​വി​​ടെ മു​​തി​​രു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ പ​​ശ്ചാ​​ത്ത​​ല​​ത്തി​​ൽ, ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞ എ​​ഴു​​പ​​ത്ത​ി​യ​ഞ്ച് വ​​ർ​​ഷ​​ത്തി​​ലെ ചി​​ല സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​കൃ​​തി​​ക​​ളെ പ​​രാ​​മ​​ർ​​ശി​​ക്കു​​ക വ​​ഴി ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​വും രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ​​വും കാ​​ല​​വും സ​​ർ​​ഗാ​​ത്മ​​ക​​യി​​ട​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ എ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ പ്ര​​തി​​ബിം​​ബ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ സൃ​​ഷ്ടി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു എ​​ന്ന അ​​ന്വേ​​ഷ​​ണം മാ​​ത്ര​​മാ​​ണ് ഈ ​​ലേ​​ഖ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഉ​​ദ്ദേ​​ശ്യം.

രാ​​ജ്യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​ത്തി​​നു വേ​​ണ്ടി ബ​​ലി​ക​​ഴി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട എ​​ണ്ണ​​മ​​റ്റ മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​രെ​​യും ഇ​​ന്ത്യ-​​പാ​​കി​​സ്താ​​ൻ വി​​ഭ​​ജ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ബാ​​ക്കി​​പ​​ത്ര​​മാ​​യി ജീ​​വ​​നും വീ​​ടും കി​​ട​​പ്പാ​​ട​​വും ന​​ഷ്ട​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട​​വ​​രെ​​യും ഓ​​ർ​​ക്കാ​​തെ സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ എ​​ഴു​​പ​​ത്ത​ി​യ​ഞ്ച് വ​​ർ​​ഷ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ പ​​രാ​​മ​​ർ​​ശി​​ക്കാ​​ൻ പ​​റ്റി​​ല്ല. തു​​ട​​ർ​​ന്നു​​ള്ള ദ​​ശാ​​ബ്ദ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ ന​​ട​​ന്ന ചൈ​​ന​​യു​​മാ​​യും പാ​​കി​​സ്താ​​നു​​മാ​​യുമു​​ള്ള യു​​ദ്ധ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും തൊ​​ഴി​​ലി​​ല്ലാ​​യ്മ​​യും പ​​ട്ടി​​ണി​​യും ക്ഷാ​​മ​​വും പൊ​​തു​​സ​​മൂ​​ഹ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ തൃ​​പ്തി​​ക്കു​​റ​​വും സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​ല​​ബ്ധി തു​​റ​​ന്ന​​ത് സ്വ​​പ​്ന​​സൗ​​ധ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ വാ​​തി​​ലു​​ക​​ളാ​​ണ് എ​​ന്ന പ്ര​​തീ​​തി തെ​​റ്റാ​​ണെ​​ന്ന വി​​കാ​​ര​​മാ​​ണ് ജ​​നി​​പ്പി​​ച്ച​​ത്. അ​​ധി​​കം വൈ​​കാ​​തെ, നൈ​​രാ​​ശ്യ​​വും അ​​സ്വാ​​സ്ഥ്യ​​വും ജ​​ന​​മു​​ന്നേ​​റ്റ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കും ക​​ർ​​ഷ​​ക​​ർ, വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ൾ, തൊ​​ഴി​​ലാ​​ളി​​വ​​ർ​​ഗ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ എ​​ന്നി​​വ​​രി​​ൽ​നി​​ന്നു​​ള്ള പ്ര​​ക്ഷോ​​ഭ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കും വ​​ഴി​​തെ​​ളി​​ച്ചു. സ്വ​​ന്തം അ​​ഭി​​രു​​ചി​​ക​​ൾ സം​​ര​​ക്ഷി​​ക്കാ​​നും രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ​​ല​​ക്ഷ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കും വേ​​ണ്ടി 1970ക​​ളി​​ൽ ആ​​ഭ്യ​​ന്ത​​ര അ​​ടി​​യ​​ന്ത​​രാ​​വ​​സ്ഥ ന​​ട​​പ്പാ​​ക്കി​​യ ഇ​​ന്ദി​​ര ഗാ​​ന്ധി രാ​​ഷ്ട്ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​തീ​​ക്ഷ​​ക​​ൾ​​ക്കുമേ​​ൽ ക​​രി​​നി​​ഴ​​ൽ വീ​​ശു​​ക​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ആ​​ഗോ​​ളീ​​ക​​ര​​ണ​​വും ഉ​​ദാ​​ര​​വ​​ത്ക​ര​​ണ​​വും 1990ക​​ൾ​​ക്കു ശേ​​ഷം വി​​പ​​ണി​​യു​​ടെ പ​​ര​​ശ്ശ​​തം സാ​​ധ്യ​​ത​​ക​​ളെ അ​​നാ​​വ​​ര​​ണം ചെ​​യ്യു​​ക​​യും രാ​​ജ്യം മ​​റ്റൊ​​രു ദി​​ശ​​യി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് നീ​​ങ്ങു​​ക​​യും ചെ​​യ്തു. എ​​ങ്കി​​ലും വ​​ർ​​ഗീ​​യ​​ത​​യു​​ടെ​​യും ഫാ​​ഷി​​സ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ​​യും ശ​​ക്തി​​ക​​ൾ കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ൽ ക​​രു​​ത്തോ​​ടെ പൊ​​തു​​സ​​മൂ​​ഹ​​ത്തി​​ൽ പി​​ടി​മു​​റു​​ക്കി. വി​​ഭാ​​ഗീ​​യ​​ത, സ്ത്രീ-​​പു​​രു​​ഷ-​​ട്രാ​​ൻ​​സ്ജെ​​ൻ​​ഡ​​ർ സ​​മ​​വാ​​ക്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ, ദ​​ലി​​ത് കാ​​ഴ്ച​​പ്പാ​​ടു​​ക​​ൾ, മ​​ധ്യ​​വ​​ർ​​ഗ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​സ​​ക്തി, സ​​ങ്കു​​ചി​​ത​​വും നി​​ക്ഷി​​പ്ത​​വു​​മാ​​യ രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ വീ​​ക്ഷ​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ എ​​ന്നി​​വ പി​​ന്നീ​​ടു​​ള്ള കാ​​ല​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​​ട​​യാ​​ള​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്ത​​ലാ​​വു​​ന്നു. ഈ ​​സ​​വി​​ശേ​​ഷ​​വും വ്യ​​തി​​രി​​ക്ത​​വു​​മാ​​യ ഘ​​ട്ട​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​ത്തി​​ന് അ​​ഭി​​മു​​ഖീ​​ക​​രി​​ക്കാ​​തി​​രി​​ക്കാ​​നാ​​യി​​ല്ല. ആ​​വി​​ഷ്കാ​​ര​​സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യം ഡമോ​​ക്ലി​സി​​ന്റെ വാ​​ൾ​പോ​​ലെ തൂ​​ങ്ങി​​യാ​​ടു​​ന്ന സ​​ന്ദ​​ർ​​ഭ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ സാ​​ധാ​​ര​​ണ​​മാ​​യ ഒ​​രു സ്ഥ​​ല-​​കാ​​ല​​ത്തെ സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യം സം​​ബോ​​ധ​​ന ചെ​​യ്യു​​ന്ന​വി​​ധം ഗൗ​​ര​​വ​​ത​​ര​​മാ​​ണ്. രാ​​ഷ്ട്രം ഭ്ര​​മാ​​ത്മ​​ക​​മെ​​ന്നു തോ​​ന്നു​​ന്ന യാ​​ഥാ​​ർ​​ഥ്യ​​ത്തെ നേ​​രി​​ടു​​ന്ന ദൃ​​ശ്യം ഫി​​ക്ഷ​​നെ വെ​​ല്ലു​​മെ​​ന്ന് ഉ​​റ​​പ്പാ​​യി​​ക്ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞു.

ഒരു വിഭജനകാല ചിത്രം

സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യം, വി​​മോ​​ച​​നം എ​​ന്നീ ആ​​ശ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ അ​​ടി​​യു​​റ​​ച്ച ജ​​ന​​വി​​ഭാ​​ഗ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​തീ​​ക്ഷ​​ക​​ൾ​​ക്ക് വി​​രു​​ദ്ധ​​മാ​​യി വി​​ഭ​​ജ​​ന​​വും അ​​തേ​​ത്തു​​ട​​ർ​​ന്നു​​ള്ള അ​​നി​​യ​​ന്ത്രി​​ത​​മാ​​യ ഹിം​​സ​​യും പ​​ലാ​​യ​​ന​​വും സം​​ഭ​​വി​​ച്ചു. 'രാ​​ഷ്ട്രം' എ​​ന്ന സ​​ങ്ക​​ൽ​​പ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​​ർ​​ഥ​​വും വ്യാ​​പ്തി​​യും മ​​റ്റൊ​​രു ദി​​ശ​​യി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് ച​​ലി​​ക്കാ​​ൻ തു​​ട​​ങ്ങു​​ക​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. വ്യ​​വ​​സ്ഥാ​​പി​​ത​​മാ​​യ നി​​ർ​​വ​​ച​​ന​​ത്തി​​നു പു​​റ​​ത്താ​​യി 'രാ​​ഷ്ട്രം' വി​​ഭാ​​വ​​നം ചെ​​യ്യു​​ന്ന സാ​​ങ്ക​​ൽ​​പി​​ക​​വും സ​​ർ​​ഗാ​​ത്മ​​ക​​വു​​മാ​​യ അ​​ധ്യാ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​കൃ​​തി​​ക​​ൾ നോ​​ക്കി​​ക്കാ​​ണാ​​ൻ ആ​​രം​​ഭി​​ച്ചു. ടാ​​ഗോ​​റും ബ​ങ്കിം​​ച​​ന്ദ്ര ചാ​​റ്റ​​ർ​​ജി​​യും പ്രേം​​ച​​ന്ദും സാ​​വി​​ത്രി റോ​​യി​​യും രാ​​ജാ​​റാ​​മും സു​​ബ്ര​​മ​​ണ്യ​​ഭാ​​ര​​തി​​യും വ​​ള്ള​​ത്തോ​​ളുമട​​ട​​ങ്ങി​​യ എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​കാ​​ർ ദേ​​ശീ​​യ​​ത​​യെ വീ​​ക്ഷി​​ച്ച വി​​ധ​​ത്തി​​ലാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നി​​ല്ല പി​​ൽ​​ക്കാ​​ല രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ ഇ​​ന്ത്യ രൂ​​പ​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട​​ത്. ഭൂ​​മി​​ശാ​​സ്ത്ര​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യ സ​​ങ്ക​​ൽ​​പ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ, ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ മ​​റു​​വാ​​യ​​ന​​ക​​ൾ, രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ​ മു​​ന്നേ​​റ്റ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ ഭാ​​വ​​നാ​​ത്മ​​ക​​മാ​​യ ആ​​ഖ്യാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ തു​​ട​​ങ്ങി​​യ അം​​ശ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്ക് ഊ​​ന്ന​​ൽ ന​​ൽ​​കു​​ന്ന ഉ​​ത്പ്രേ​​ര​​ക​​മാ​​യി സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യം മാ​​റി.



സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​ല​​ബ്ധി​​ക്കു ശേ​​ഷം ന​​ട​​ന്ന ദാ​​രു​​ണ​​മാ​​യ സം​​ഭ​​വ​​വി​​കാ​​സ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ നേ​​രി​​ട്ടും അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വി​​ച്ചും പ​​റ​​ഞ്ഞു​​കേ​​ട്ടും മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​രു​​ടെ ഓ​​ർ​​മ​​യെ പ​​ല​ത​​ര​​ത്തി​​ൽ ജ്വ​​ലി​​പ്പി​​ച്ചു. യ​​ഥാ​​ത​​ഥ​​മാ​​യ അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ, വ്യ​​ക്തി​​യ​​ധി​​ഷ്ഠി​​ത​​മാ​​യ പ​​രി​​സ​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ എ​​ന്നീ സം​​ഘ​​ർ​​ഷ​​മ​​ണ്ഡ​​ല​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​ക​​ളാ​​യി ഉ​​രു​​വം​കൊ​​ണ്ടു. അ​​ധി​​നി​​വേ​​ശ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഭൂ​​ത​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ ഉ​​ച്ചാ​​ട​​നം ചെ​​യ്യാ​​മെ​​ന്ന വി​​ശ്വാ​​സം എ​​ന്നാ​​ൽ വി​​ഭ​​ജ​​നം എ​​ന്ന ദു​​ര​​ന്ത​​ത്തി​​ന് കാ​​ര​​ണ​​മാ​​കു​​മെ​​ന്ന ചി​​ന്ത എ​​ത്ര​​ത്തോ​​ളം പേ​​രി​​ൽ ഉ​​ണ്ടാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു എ​​ന്ന​​റി​​യി​​ല്ല. ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ ഭാ​​ഷ​​ക​​ളി​​ൽ വി​​ഭ​​ജ​​ന​​ത്തെ ആ​​സ്പ​​ദ​​മാ​​ക്കി എ​​ഴു​​ത​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടി​​ട്ടു​​ള്ള അ​​ന​​വ​​ധി നോ​​വ​​ലു​​ക​​ളി​​ൽ ഖു​​ർറ​​ത്തു​​ൽ ഐ​​ൻ-​​ഹൈ​​ദ​​റി​​ന്റെ 'ആ​​ഗ് കാ ​​ദ​​ര്യ' (അ​​ഗ്നി​​യു​​ടെ ന​​ദി), സാ​​ദ​​ത്ത് ഹ​​സ​​ൻ മാ​​ന്റോ​​യു​​ടെ ചെ​​റു​​ക​​ഥ​​ക​​ൾ, ഉ​​ർ​ദു ഭാ​​ഷ​​യി​​ലെ മ​​റ്റ് നി​​ര​​വ​​ധി ര​​ച​​ന​​ക​​ൾ എ​​ന്നി​​വ ശ്ര​​ദ്ധേ​​യ​​മാ​​ണ്. പ​​ഞ്ചാ​​ബി​​യി​​ലെ​​യും ഹി​​ന്ദി​​യി​​ലെ​​യും എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​കാ​​രാ​​വും വി​​ഭ​​ജ​​ന​​മെ​​ന്ന പ്ര​​മേ​​യം മു​​ൻ​​നി​​ർ​​ത്തി ധാ​​രാ​​ളം എ​​ഴു​​തി​​യി​​ട്ടു​​ള്ള​​ത്. അ​​മൃ​​ത പ്രീ​​തം, യ​​ശ്പാ​​ൽ, ഭീ​​ഷ്മ​ സാ​​ഹ്നി, സോ​​ഹ​​ൻ സി​ങ് സി​​താ​​ൽ, റാ​​ഹി മ​​സൂം റാ​​സ, ക​​മ​​ലേ​​ശ്വ​​ർ, ശം​​ശേ​​ർ സി​ങ് ന​​രു​​ല തു​​ട​​ങ്ങി​​യ​​വ​​രൊ​​ക്കെ വി​​ഭ​​ജ​​ന​​മെ​​ന്ന പ്ര​​മേ​​യം പ്രാ​​ധാ​​ന്യ​​ത്തോ​​ടെ കൈ​​കാ​​ര്യം ചെ​​യ്ത​​വ​​രാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. മ​​ല​​യാ​​ള​​ത്തി​​ൽ ഐ.​​കെ.​കെ.​​എം എ​​ഴു​​തി​​യ 'പ​​ലാ​​യ​​നം' ഈ ​​വി​​ഷ​​യ​​ത്തെ അ​​ടി​​സ്ഥാ​​ന​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തി​​യ ശ​​ക്ത​​മാ​​യ നോ​​വ​​ലാ​​ണ്. അ​​ഭ​​യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ​​യും കു​​ടി​​യേ​​റ്റ​​ക്കാ​​രു​​ടെ​​യും സ​​ങ്കീ​​ർ​​ണ​​മാ​​യ സ​​മ​​സ്യ​​ക​​ളെ സ​​ത്യ​​സ​​ന്ധ​​മാ​​യി പു​​നഃ​​സൃ​​ഷ്ടി​​ക്കു​​ക എ​​ന്ന ല​​ക്ഷ്യം സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​ത്തി​​നു​​ണ്ടാ​​കു​​ന്ന​​തു വ​​ഴി ക​​രു​​ത്തു​​റ്റ സം​​വാ​​ദ​​യി​​ട​​ങ്ങ​​ളും ആ​​ഖ്യാ​​ന​​പ​​രി​​സ​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളും രൂ​​പ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്താ​​ൻ സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​ത്തി​​ന് സാ​​ധി​​ക്കുമെ​​ന്ന് വ്യ​​ക്ത​​മാ​​ണ്. പ​​ര​​മ്പ​​രാ​​ഗ​​ത ഭൂ​​പ്ര​​കൃ​​തി​​യെ​​യും നി​​യ​​ത​​മാ​​യ ചു​​റ്റ​​ള​​വു​​ക​​ളു​​ള്ള സ്ഥ​​ല​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​​യും ത​​ള്ളി​​പ്പ​​റ​​ഞ്ഞു​​കൊ​​ണ്ട് അ​​പ​​രി​​ചി​​ത​​മാ​​യ ഭൂ​​വി​​ട​​ങ്ങ​​ളും വി​​സ്തൃ​​ത​​മാ​​യ അ​​തി​​രു​​ക​​ളും രം​​ഗ​​ത്തെ​​ത്തു​​ക​​യാ​​ണ്. മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​വ്യ​​വ​​ഹാ​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ ക​​ണ​​ക്കെ​​ടു​​പ്പും അ​​സ്തി​​ത്വ​​വും അ​​തി​​ർ​​ത്തി​​ക​​ളി​​ലെ കാ​​ത്തി​​രി​​പ്പും അ​​ട​​യാ​​ള​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തേ​​ണ്ട അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​ങ്ങ​​ളാ​​യി​​ത്തീ​​രു​​ന്നു എ​​ന്ന തി​​രി​​ച്ച​​റി​​വി​​ൽ അ​​ഭ​​യാ​​ർ​​ഥി/​​കു​​ടി​​യേ​​റ്റ സ​​മൂ​​ഹം എ​​ത്തി​​ച്ചേ​​രു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട്. സ്വ​​രാ​​ജ്യ​​ത്തു​​നി​​ന്ന്, വ്യ​​ക്ത​​മാ​​യി നീ​​തീ​ക​​രി​​ക്കാ​​നാ​​വാ​​ത്ത കാ​​ര്യ​​കാ​​ര​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ല്ലാ​​തെ സ്വ​​ത്വ​​നി​​രാ​​സം സം​​ഭ​​വി​​ച്ച് പു​​റ​​ത്തു​​പോ​​കേ​​ണ്ടി​​വ​​രു​​ന്ന ജ​​ന​​ത​​യു​​ടെ നി​​രാ​​ശ​​യും വി​​ങ്ങ​​ലു​​ക​​ളും പ​​ങ്കു​​വെ​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ടാ​​നു​​ള്ള ഇ​​ട​​മാ​​യി മേ​​ൽ​​പ​​റ​​ഞ്ഞ പു​​സ്ത​​ക​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ പ​​രി​​ണ​​മി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. പ​​ഞ്ചാ​​ബി​​ൽ​നി​​ന്നു​​ള്ള ഇ​​രു​​പ​​തോ​​ളം നോ​​വ​​ലി​​സ്റ്റു​​ക​​ൾ വി​​ഭ​​ജ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ തി​​ക്ത​​ത​​ക​​ളെ വാ​​യ​​ന​​ക്കാ​​ർ​​ക്ക് മു​​ന്നി​​ലെ​​ത്തി​​ച്ചു. സ്വ​​ദേ​​ശം തി​​രി​​ച്ചു​​പി​​ടി​​ക്കാ​​നു​​ള്ള പോ​​രാ​​ട്ട​​ങ്ങ​​ളും സ്വ​​ദേ​​ശം ന​​ഷ്ട​​പ്പെ​​ടാ​​തി​​രി​​ക്കാ​​നു​​ള്ള പ്ര​​തി​​രോ​​ധ​​ശ്ര​​മ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും ഇ​​തി​​നി​​ട​​യി​​ൽ മ​​ണ്ണ് ന​​ഷ്ട​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട, അ​​തി​​ർ​​ത്തി​​ക​​ൾ ഭേ​​ദി​​ക്കേ​​ണ്ടി​​വ​​രു​​ന്ന സാ​​ധാ​​ര​​ണ​​ക്കാ​​രു​​ടെ വ്യ​​ഥ​​ക​​ളും ഇ​​ട​​ക​​ല​​ർ​​ന്ന ബൃ​​ഹ​​ദാ​​ഖ്യാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളാ​​ണ് അ​​ഭ​​യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ൾ​​ക്ക് പ​​റ​​യാ​​നു​​ള്ള​​ത്. സ്ഥ​​ല​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഉ​​ട​​മ​​സ്ഥാ​​വ​​കാ​​ശ​​വും മ​​ത​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​മാ​​ണി​​ത്ത​​വും സം​​സ്കാ​​ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഈ​​ടു​​വെ​​പ്പും ഒ​​ക്കെ താ​​ക്കോ​​ൽ​​വാ​​ക്കു​​ക​​ളാ​​വു​​ന്ന സ​​മ​​കാ​​ല​​ത്തെ രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ​​വ്യ​​വ​​സ്ഥ​​ക​​ളി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​പ്ര​​മേ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ഉ​​റ്റു​​നോ​​ക്കു​​ക​​യാ​​ണ്. ഹി​​ന്ദി നോ​​വ​​ലു​​ക​​ളാ​​യ 'ജൂ​​ഠാ സ​​ച്ചും', 'ത​​മ​​സ്സും' ഏ​​റെ കേ​​ൾ​​വികേ​​ട്ട​​താ​​ണ്. ജൂ​​ഠാ സ​​ച്ചി​​ന്റെ ആ​​ദ്യ​​ഭാ​​ഗം 1958ലും ​​അ​​തി​​ന്റെ ര​​ണ്ടാം ഭാ​​ഗ​ം 1960ലും ​​പു​​സ്ത​​ക​​രൂ​​പ​​ത്തി​​ൽ പു​​റ​​ത്തി​​റ​​ങ്ങി. 1942 മു​​ത​​ൽ 1957 വ​​രെ​​യു​​ള്ള 15 വ​​ർ​​ഷ​​ത്തെ കാ​​ല​​മാ​​ണ് നോ​​വ​​ലി​​ൽ പ്ര​​തി​​പാ​​ദി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ത​​മ​​സ്സ് 1973ലാ​​ണ് പ്ര​​സി​​ദ്ധീ​​ക​​രി​​ച്ച​​ത്. ഇ​​തി​​ന് 1975ൽ ​​സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ അ​​ക്കാ​​ദ​​മി അ​​വാ​​ർ​​ഡ് ല​​ഭി​​ച്ചു. വി​​ഭ​​ജ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ​​ശ്ചാ​​ത്ത​​ല​​ത്തി​​ൽ റാ​​വ​​ൽ​​പി​​ണ്ടി​​യി​​ലും പ​​രി​​സ​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലും 1947 മാ​​ർ​​ച്ച് ആ​​ദ്യ​​വാ​​ര​​ത്തി​​ൽ ന​​ട​​ന്ന വ​​ർ​​ഗീ​​യ ക​​ലാ​​പ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​​യാ​​ണ് ത​​മ​​സ്സ് ചി​​ത്രീ​​ക​​രി​​ച്ചി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ഭൂ​​മി​​ശാ​​സ്ത്ര​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യ അ​​തി​​രു​​ക​​ളെ സൃ​​ഷ്ടി​​ച്ചു​​കൊ​​ണ്ട് രാ​​ജ്യ​​ത്തെ വി​​ഭ​​ജി​​ച്ച​​തോ​​ടെ ദേ​​ശ​ീ​യ​​സ്വ​​ത്വ​​ത്തി​​ന് വ്യ​​തി​​യാ​​ന​​മു​​ണ്ടാ​​യി. പ​​ഞ്ചാ​​ബി​​ലെ​​യും കി​​ഴ​​ക്ക​​ൻ പ​​ടി​​ഞ്ഞാ​​റെ ബം​​ഗാ​​ളു​​ക​​ളി​​ലെ​​യും ജ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ക​​ട​​ന്നു​​പോ​​യ ശാ​​രീ​​രി​​ക​​വും മാ​​ന​​സി​​ക​​വു​​മാ​​യ അ​​ല്ല​​ലു​​ക​​ൾ പൊ​​റു​​ക്ക​​ത്ത​​ക്ക​​ത​​ല്ല. ദേ​​ശം എ​​ന്ന​​തി​​നെ ത​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ കാ​​ണു​​ന്ന ചു​​റ്റു​​പാ​​ടു​​ക​​ളാ​​യി ഗ​​ണി​​ച്ചു​​കൊ​​ണ്ട് സ്നേ​​ഹ​​ത്തോ​​ടെ ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞി​​രു​​ന്ന ഹി​​ന്ദു-​​മു​​സ്‍ലിം സ​​മു​​ദാ​​യ​​ത്തി​​ലു​​ള്ള​​വ​​രു​​ടെ മാ​​റ്റം അ​​വി​​ശ്വ​​സ​​നീ​​യ​​മാ​​ണ്. വി​​ഭ​​ജ​​ന​​ത്തെ തു​​ട​​ർ​​ന്ന് അ​​ക​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടു​​പോ​​കു​​ന്ന മ​​ത​​സ്പ​​ർ​​ധ​യു​​ടെ ഗ​​ർ​​ത്ത​​ത്തി​​ൽ നി​​പ​​തി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​വ​​രു​​ടെ ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​മാ​​ണ് റാ​​ഹി മാ​​സും രാ​​സാ​​യു​​ടെ 'ആ​​ധാ​​ഗാ​​വും'.

പ്രേം ചന്ദ്, സാ​​ദ​​ത്ത് ഹ​​സ​​ൻ മാ​​ന്റോ​​

ദേ​​ശം, ദേ​​ശീ​​യ​​ത, പൗ​​ര​​ത്വം മു​​ത​​ലാ​​യ സം​​വ​​ർ​​ഗ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ സ്വാ​​ഭാ​​വി​​ക​​മാ​​യും രാ​​ഷ്ട്ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ യാ​​ഥാ​​സ്ഥി​​തി​​ക​​മാ​​യ അ​​തി​​ർ​​ത്തി​​ക​​ൾ​​ക്ക് പ​​ക​​രം ജാ​​തി​​യു​​ടെ​​യും മ​​ത​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ​​യും അ​​ധി​​കാ​​ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ​​യും വേ​​ലി​​ക്കെ​​ട്ടു​​ക​​ൾ പു​​തി​​യ രേ​​ഖ​​ക​​ൾ വ​​ര​​ച്ചു. ബ​​ഹു​​സ്വ​​ര​​മാ​​യ ആ​​ശ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ആ​​ഖ്യാ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് സ​​ന്നി​​വേ​​ശി​​പ്പി​​ക്കാ​​നും ബ​​ഹു​​മാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ള്ള പ്ര​​തി​​പാ​​ദ്യ​​വി​​ഷ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ സം​​ബോ​​ധ​​ന ചെ​​യ്യാ​​നു​​മാ​​യി നോ​​വ​​ലി​​ന്റെ തു​​റ​​സ്സു​​ക​​ളെ ആ​​ശ്ര​​യി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന രീ​​തി​​ക്ക് പ്ര​​ചാ​​രം വ​​രു​​ക​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ലാ​​വ​​ണ്യാ​​ത്മ​​ക​​മാ​​യ ചേ​​രു​​വ​​ക​​ളെ ഇ​​തി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് സ​​ന്നി​​വേ​​ശി​​പ്പി​​ക്കാ​​നും എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​കാ​​ർ ശ്ര​​ദ്ധി​​ച്ചു. സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​പ്ര​​സ്ഥാ​​നം, മാ​​പ്പി​​ള​ല​​ഹ​​ള, ജ​​ന്മി​​ത്ത​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ വ്യ​​വ​​ഹാ​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ, ജ​​ന്മി​​ത്ത​വ്യ​​വ​​സ്ഥ, ര​​ണ്ടാം ലോ​​ക​​യു​​ദ്ധം എ​​ന്നീ അം​​ശ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ ആ​​ധാ​​ര​​മാ​​ക്കി​​യാ​​ണ് ഉ​​റൂ​​ബ് 'സു​​ന്ദ​​രി​​ക​​ളും സു​​ന്ദ​​ര​​ന്മാ​​രും' എ​​ന്ന നോ​​വ​​ൽ വാ​​ർ​​ത്തെ​​ടു​​ത്തി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യാ​​ന​​ന്ത​​ര ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യം പോ​​സ്റ്റ്കൊ​​ളോ​​ണി​​യ​​ൽ ചേ​​രു​​വ​​ക​​ളെ ചേ​​ർ​​ത്തു​​പി​​ടി​​ച്ചു​കൊ​​ണ്ട്, മാ​​റു​​ന്ന ലോ​​ക​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​​ന്ത​​ർ​​ധാ​​ര​​ക​​ളെ​​യും അ​​ന്തഃ​​സം​​ഘ​​ർ​​ഷ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​​യും അ​​ട​​യാ​​ള​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തി. ഇ​​ന്ത്യ എ​​ന്ന 'ആ​​ശ​​യം' നോ​​വ​​ലി​​ന്റെ മൂ​​ല​​ധാ​​തു​​വും കേ​​ന്ദ്ര​​വു​​മാ​​വു​​ന്ന​​തി​​ന്റെ ദൃ​​ഷ്ടാ​​ന്ത​​മാ​​യി ആ​​ഖ്യാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ രൂ​​പ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ക​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ഇ​​ന്ത്യ സ്വ​ത​​ന്ത്ര​​മാ​​യ അ​​തേ നി​​മി​​ഷ​​ത്തി​​ൽ ജ​​നി​​ച്ച സ​​ലീം സി​​നാ​​യി​​യാ​​ണ് സ​​ൽ​​മാ​​ൻ റ​ു​ഷ്ദി​​യു​​ടെ 'Midnight's Children'ലെ ​​ആ​​ഖ്യാ​​താ​​വ് എ​​ന്ന് വ​​രു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ ഇ​​ന്ത്യ എ​​ന്ന ആ​​ശ​​യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്രാ​​ധാ​​ന്യം വ്യ​​ക്ത​​മാ​​ണ്. വ്യ​​ത്യ​​സ്ത​​മാ​​യ രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ-​​സാ​​മൂ​​ഹി​​ക-​​സാ​​മ്പ​​ത്തി​​ക സാ​​ഹ​​ച​​ര്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ കൃ​​തി​​ക​​ളി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് അ​​വ​​ത​​രി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ പാ​​ലി​​ക്കേ​​ണ്ട​​താ​​യ ചി​​ട്ട​​വ​​ട്ട​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ കു​​റി​​ച്ചു​​ള്ള അ​​വ​​ബോ​​ധം എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​കാ​​രി​​ൽ വി​​ക​​സി​​ച്ചു. 1938ൽ ​​പ്ര​​സി​​ദ്ധീ​​ക​​രി​​ച്ച 'കാ​​ന്ത​​പു​​ര' എ​​ന്ന രാ​​ജാ​​റാ​​വു​​വി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​ശ​​സ്ത​​മാ​​യ നോ​​വ​​ലി​​ൽ സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​വും ഗാ​​ന്ധി​​ജി​​യു​​ടെ ആ​​ശ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും സാ​​മൂ​​ഹി​​ക തി​​ന്മ​​ക​​ളും ജാ​​തി-​​വ​​ർ​​ഗ അ​​ന്ത​​ര​​വും വി​​ഷ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളാ​​യി. അ​​തി​​ൽ​നി​​ന്ന് വി​​ഭി​​ന്ന​​മാ​​യി ഇ​​രു​​പ​​ത്തി​​ര​​ണ്ടു വ​​ർ​​ഷ​​ത്തി​​നുശേ​​ഷം അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം എ​​ഴു​​തി​​യ നോ​​വ​​ലാ​​ണ് 'The Serpent and the Rope'. ഭാ​​ര​​തീ​​യ​​മാ​​യ ദ​​ർ​​ശ​​ന​​വി​​ചാ​​ര​​വും ത​​ത്ത്വ​​ചി​​ന്ത​​യും മ​​നഃ​ശാ​​സ്ത്ര​​വും ഇ​​ട​​ക​​ല​​ർ​​ന്നു​​ള്ള ആ​​ഖ്യാ​​ന​​രീ​​തി​​യാ​​ണ് ഈ ​​നോ​​വ​​ലി​​ൽ അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം പ​​രീ​​ക്ഷി​​ച്ച​​ത്. ആ​​ത്മ​​ക​​ഥാ​​രൂ​​പ​​ത്തി​​ൽ മു​​ന്നോ​​ട്ടുപോ​​കു​​ന്ന നോ​​വ​​ലി​​ൽ, വി​​ദ്യാ​​ഭ്യാ​​സ​​ത്തി​​നാ​​യി പാ​​രി​സി​​ൽ എ​​ത്തു​​ന്ന രാ​​മ​​സ്വാ​​മി എ​​ന്ന ക​​ഥാ​​പാ​​ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ജീ​​വി​​ത​​മാ​​ണ് വി​​വ​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ഒ​​രു ഫ്ര​​ഞ്ച് വ​​നി​​ത​​യെ വി​​വാ​​ഹം​ചെ​​യ്ത അ​​യാ​​ളു​​ടെ ദാ​​മ്പ​​ത്യ ജീ​​വി​​ത​​ത്തി​​ലെ അ​​സ്വാ​​ര​​സ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും സാ​​വി​​ത്രി​​എ​​ന്ന സ്ത്രീ ​​അ​​യാ​​ളു​​ടെ മ​​ന​​സ്സി​​ൽ ഇ​​ടം​​പി​​ടി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​തും ബ​​ന്ധ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ശി​​ഥി​​ല​​മാ​​വു​​ന്ന​​തും ഒ​​ക്കെ​​യാ​​ണ് ആ​​ഖ്യാ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​മേ​​യ​​പ​​രി​​സ​​രം. ഒ​​ടു​​വി​​ൽ എ​​ല്ലാം വി​​ധി​​ക്ക് വി​​ട്ടു​​കൊ​​ടു​​ത്തു​​കൊ​​ണ്ട് സം​​ഭ​​വി​​ച്ച​​തി​​നെ ഉ​​ൾ​​ക്കൊ​​ള്ളാ​​ൻ അ​​യാ​​ൾ സ്വ​​യം പാ​​ക​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ക​​യാ​​ണ്. ആ​​ഖ്യാ​​ന​​ക​​ത്തി​​ൽ സ്വീ​​ക​​രി​​ച്ചി​​ട്ടു​​ള്ള വി​​വി​​ധ പ്ര​​മേ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ പ്രാ​​ധാ​​ന്യ​​മാ​​ണ് The Serpent and The Ropeനെ ​​പ്ര​​സ​​ക്ത​​മാ​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. കു​​ടി​​യേ​​റ്റ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​ശ്ന​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ വ്യ​​ക്തി​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യ ജീ​​വി​​ത​​ത്തെ തകർ​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത് എ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ​​യെ​​ന്ന ചോ​​ദ്യ​​ത്തെ ഗൗ​​ര​​വ​​മാ​​യി സം​​ബോ​​ധ​​ന​ചെ​​യ്ത ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​യി​​ലെ ആ​​ദ്യ​​കാ​​ല നോ​​വ​​ലു​​ക​​ളി​​ലൊ​​ന്നുകൂ​​ടി​​യാ​​ണ് ഇ​​ത്.



ഉ​​ന്ന​​ത​​വി​​ദ്യാ​​ഭ്യാ​​സം, മെ​​ച്ച​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട ജീ​​വി​​ത​​സാ​​ധ്യ​​ത​​ക​​ൾ, തൊ​​ഴി​​ല​​ന്വേ​​ഷ​​ണം, വി​​വാ​​ഹം എ​​ന്നി​​ങ്ങ​​നെ​​യു​​ള്ള രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ​​വും സാ​​മ്പ​​ത്തി​​ക​​വു​​മാ​​യ പ​​ല കാ​​ര​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​കൊ​​ണ്ട് കു​​ടി​​യേ​​റ്റം ന​​ട​​ന്നി​​ട്ടു​​ണ്ട്. യാ​​ഥാ​​സ്ഥി​​തി​​ക​​മാ​​യ ആ​​വാ​​സ​​യി​​ട​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​​യും നി​​യ​​ത​​മാ​​യ ചു​​റ്റ​​ള​​വു​​ക​​ളു​​ള്ള ദി​​ക്കു​​ക​​ളെ​​യും ത​​ള്ളി​​പ്പ​​റ​​യേ​​ണ്ട സ്ഥി​​തി ഉ​​രു​​ണ്ടു​​കൂ​​ടു​​ക​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​വ്യ​​വ​​ഹാ​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ ക​​ണ​​ക്കെ​​ടു​​പ്പും അ​​സ്തി​​ത്വ​​വും അ​​തി​​ർ​​ത്തി​​ക​​ളി​​ലെ കാ​​ത്തി​​രി​​പ്പും അ​​ട​​യാ​​ള​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തേ​​ണ്ട അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​ങ്ങ​​ളാ​​യി​​ത്തീ​​രു​​ന്നു എ​​ന്ന തി​​രി​​ച്ച​​റി​​വി​​ൽ അ​​ഭ​​യാ​​ർ​​ഥി/​​കു​​ടി​​യേ​​റ്റ സ​​മൂ​​ഹം എ​​ത്തി​​ച്ചേ​​രു​​ക​​യാ​​ണ്. കു​​ടി​​യേ​​റി​​പ്പാ​​ർ​​ത്ത ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ സ​​മൂ​​ഹം പ്ര​​ക​​ട​​മാ​​ക്കി​​യ പൊ​​രു​​ത്ത​​പ്പെ​​ട​​ലാ​​ണ് ഇ​​വി​​ടെ ച​​ർ​​ച്ചാ​​വി​​ഷ​​യ​​മാ​​വു​​ന്ന​​ത്. വൈ​​യ​​ക്തി​​ക വ്യ​​ഥ​​ക​​ൾ, സ​​ന്ദേ​​ഹ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ, അ​​സ്തി​​ത്വ​​ദുഃ​​ഖ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ എ​​ന്നി​​വ​​യും അ​​ലോ​​സ​​ര​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തു​​ന്ന ഘ​​ട​​ക​​ങ്ങ​​ളാ​​യി ആ​​ഖ്യാ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ൽ ഉ​​ൾ​​ക്കൊ​​ള്ളി​​ച്ചി​​ട്ടു​​ണ്ട്. അ​​ന്യ​​വ​​ത്ക​​ര​​ണ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​​സ്വാ​​സ്ഥ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ ജ​​ന​​ത​​യെ ബാ​​ധി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​തി​​ന്റെ ദൃ​​ഷ്ടാ​​ന്തം ആ​​ന​​ന്ദി​​ന്റെ 'ആ​​ൾ​​ക്കൂ​​ട്ട'​​ത്തി​​ൽ നാം ​​ക​​ണ്ടു. 'അ​​ക​​ത്തു ശൂ​​ന്യ​​വും പു​​റ​​ത്തു ശ​​ബ്ദാ​​യ​​മാ​​ന​​വു​​മാ​​യ ഒ​​രു ലോ​​ക'​ത്തെ​​യാ​​ണ് 'ആ​​ൾ​​ക്കൂ​​ട്ട​'​ത്തി​​ൽ ആ​​ന​​ന്ദ് രൂ​​പ​​ക​​ൽ​​പ​​ന ചെ​​യ്തി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്.

രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ​​ല​​ക്ഷ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ ആ​​ധാ​​ര​​മാ​​ക്കി​​യു​​ള്ള ഉ​​പ​​ക​​ര​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ളാ​​യി ജാ​​തി​​യും മ​​ത​​വും പ​​രി​​ണ​​മി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത് അ​​സാ​​ധാ​​ര​​ണ​​മോ അ​​പൂ​​ർ​​വ​​മോ ആ​​യി സ​​മ​​കാ​​ല​​ത്ത് കാ​​ണാ​​നാ​​വി​​ല്ല. എ​​ന്നാ​​ൽ ജാ​​തി, മ​​തം, ഭാ​​ഷ എ​​ന്നി​​ങ്ങ​​നെ​​യു​​ള്ള വ​​ർ​​ഗീ​​ക​​ര​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ മൂ​​ലം മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​ർ​​ക്ക് സ്ഥാ​​ന​​ച​​ല​​നം സം​​ഭ​​വി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യാ​​ണ്. ഇ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ​​യു​​ള്ള മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​രു​​ടെ സ്ഥാ​​നാ​​ന്ത​​ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ബൃ​​ഹ​​ദ്ക​​ഥ​​യാ​​ണ് പ്ര​​ശ​​സ്ത ബം​​ഗാ​​ളി എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​കാ​​ര​​ൻ സു​​നി​​ൽ ഗം​​ഗോ​​പാ​​ധ്യാ​​യ​​യു​​ടെ 'പൂ​​ർ​​ബൊ-പ​​ശ്ചിം' എ​​ന്ന നോ​​വ​​ൽ (East West). ഒ​​രു ദേ​​ശ​​ത്തെ വി​​ഭ​​ജി​​ച്ചു ര​​ണ്ടു രാ​​ജ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ അ​​തി​​രു​​ക​​ളി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് പ​​ങ്കു​​വെ​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത് ജ​​ന​​ത​​യോ​​ട് സ​​മ്മ​​തം ചോ​​ദി​​ച്ചി​​ട്ടാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നി​​ല്ല. ദു​​രി​​ത​​ങ്ങ​​ളും അ​​ല​​ച്ചി​​ലു​​ക​​ളും കൊ​​ടു​​ത്തു​​കൊ​​ണ്ട് സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​ത്തെ ദൗ​​ർ​​ഭാ​​ഗ്യ​​ക​​ര​​മാ​​ക്കി​ത്തീ​​ർ​​ക്കു​​ക എ​​ന്ന​​താ​​ണ് ഇ​​തു​​കൊ​​ണ്ട് സം​​ഭ​​വി​​ച്ച​​ത്. മ​​റ്റാ​​രു​​ടെ​​യോ തീ​​രു​​മാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്ക​​നു​​സൃ​​ത​​മാ​​യി ഒ​​രു സ​​മൂ​​ഹം പ്ര​​യാ​​സ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്ന​​തി​​ന്റെ കാ​​ഴ്ച​​യാ​​ണ് വി​​ഭ​​ജ​​നാ​​ന​ന്ത​​ര​ ബം​​ഗാ​​ൾ പ​​ക​​ർ​​ന്നു​​ത​​രു​​ന്ന​​ത്. 2020ൽ ​​പ്ര​​സി​​ദ്ധീ​​ക​​രി​​ച്ച ഭാ​​സ്വ​​തി ഘോ​​ഷി​​ന്റെ 'Victor Colony:1950' എ​​ന്ന നോ​​വ​​ലി​​ലെ സ്ഥ​ി​തി​​യും വി​​ഭി​​ന്ന​​മ​​ല്ല.





മ​​ട​​ങ്ങി​​വ​​ര​​വി​​നു​​ള്ള സാ​​ധ്യ​​ത​​ക​​ൾ തീ​​രെ കു​​റ​​വാ​​ണെ​​ന്നു തീ​​ർ​​ച്ച​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തി​​യി​​ട്ടു​​ള്ള യാ​​ത്ര​​യി​​ൽ ജ​​ന്മ​​നാ​​ടി​​നോ​​ടു​​ള്ള ഗാ​​ഢ​​ബ​​ന്ധം കാ​​ന്തി​​ക​​ശ​​ക്തി​​യാ​​ൽ പി​​ടി​​ച്ചു​​വ​​ലി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്ന​​തു പോ​​ലെ അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​പ്പെ​​ടും. പു​​റം​​കാ​​ഴ്ച​​ക​​ൾ അ​​പ്ര​​സ​​ക്ത​​മാ​​വു​​ക​​യും അ​​ക​​മേനി​​ന്നു​​ള്ള ദൃ​​ശ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ കൊ​​രു​​ത്തി​​വ​​ലി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും ചെ​​യ്യു​​ക​​യാ​​ണ് ഇ​​വി​​ടെ സം​​ഭ​​വി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ഓ​​ർ​​മ​​ക​​ളാ​​യി ഭാ​​വി​​യി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് പെ​​യ്തി​​റ​​ങ്ങു​​ന്ന​​തി​​നും കൊ​​ടും​​വേ​​ന​​ലാ​​യി ത​​ള​​ർ​​ത്തു​​ന്ന​​തി​​നും മാ​​ത്ര​​മേ ഭൂ​​ത​​കാ​​ലം ഉ​​രു​​വ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ക​​യു​​ള്ളൂ എ​​ന്ന വ്യ​​വ​​സ്ഥി​​തി സം​​ജാ​​ത​​മാ​​വു​​ക​​യാ​​ണ്. സം​​ഘ​​ർ​​ഷ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും ഭീ​​തി​​ദ​ സ​​ന്ദ​​ർ​​ഭ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും​െകാണ്ട് തീ ​​പി​​ടി​​പ്പി​​ച്ച നാ​​ളു​​ക​​ളെ ഓ​​ർ​​മ​​യി​​ൽ​നി​​ന്ന് കെ​​ടു​​ത്തി​​ക്ക​​ള​​യാ​​ൻ അ​​ഭ​​യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ൾ​​ക്ക് സാ​​ധി​​ക്കി​​ല്ല​​ല്ലോ. ഭൂ​​മി​​ശാ​​സ്ത്ര​​പ​​ര​​വും സാം​​സ്കാ​​രി​​ക​​വു​​മാ​​യു​​ള്ള അ​​ന്ത​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​​ക്കാ​​ൾ ത​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ അ​​ഭി​​മു​​ഖീ​​ക​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന സാ​​ഹ​​ച​​ര്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ സ​​മാ​​ന​​മാ​​വു​​ന്ന അ​​വ​​സ്ഥാ​​വി​​ശേ​​ഷ​​മാ​​ണ് അ​​വ​​ർ​​ക്ക് പ​​റ​​യാ​​നു​​ള്ള​​ത്. കാ​​ത​​ങ്ങ​​ളോ​​ളം ന​​ട​​ന്നി​​ട്ടും ല​​ക്ഷ്യ​​സ്ഥാ​​ന​​ത്ത് എ​​ത്തി​​ച്ചേ​​രാ​​ത്ത ദൃ​​ശ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ദുഃ​സ്വ​​പ്‌​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ രൂ​​പ​​ത്തി​​ൽ അ​​വ​​ർ കാ​​ണു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ടാ​​കും. മു​​ന്നേ നീ​​ങ്ങി​​യ​​വ​​രെ പി​​ന്തു​​ട​​ർ​​ന്നു​കൊ​​ണ്ട് ന​​ട​​ക്കു​​ക എ​​ന്ന​​താ​​ണ് അ​​വ​​ർ​​ക്ക് ചെ​​യ്യാ​​ൻ ക​​ഴി​​യു​​ന്ന ഏ​​റ്റ​​വും എ​​ളു​​പ്പ​​മു​​ള്ള സം​​ഗ​​തി​​യെ​​ന്നു പ​​റ​​യു​​ന്ന​​തി​​ൽ തെ​​റ്റി​​ല്ല. ഒ​​ടു​​വി​​ല​​ത്തെ ആ​​കാ​​ശ​​ത്തി​​നു ശേ​​ഷം പ​​ക്ഷി​​ക​​ൾ എ​​ങ്ങോ​​ട്ടു പ​​റ​​ക്കു​​മെ​​ന്നു ചോ​​ദി​​ച്ച ക​​വി മ​​ഹ്മൂ​​ദ് ദർ​​വീ​ശി​​നെ ഇ​​വി​​ടെ ഓ​​ർ​​ക്ക​​ണം. നാ​​ടു​​പേ​​ക്ഷി​​ച്ച് പോ​​കേ​​ണ്ടി​വ​​രു​​ന്ന​​വ​​രു​​ടെ തി​​ക്ത​​ത​​ക​​ളാ​​ണ് ക​​ന്ന​​ട​​യി​​ലെ 'സ്വ​​പ്ന സാ​​ര​​സ്വ​​ത' എ​​ന്ന നോ​​വ​​ലി​​ൽ ആ​​വി​​ഷ്ക​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. പോ​​ർ​​ചു​​ഗീ​​സ് ഭ​​ര​​ണ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ക്രൂ​​ര​​ത​​ക​​ളി​​ൽ സ​​ഹി​​കെ​​ട്ട് ഗോ​​വ ഉ​​പേ​​ക്ഷി​​ച്ച്, ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​യു​​ടെ തെ​​ക്കു​​ഭാ​​ഗ​​ത്തേ​​ക്ക് പ​​ലാ​​യ​​നം ​ചെ​​യ്യു​​ന്ന ഗൗ​​ഡ​​സാ​​ര​​സ്വ​​ത ബ്രാ​​ഹ്മ​​ണ​​രു​​ടെ അ​​ങ്ക​​ലാ​​പ്പും വേ​​ദ​​ന​​യു​​മാ​​ണ് ഗോ​​പാ​​ല​​കൃ​​ഷ്ണ പൈ ​​എ​​ഴു​​തി​​യ നോ​​വ​​ലാ​​യ 'സ്വ​​പ്ന സാ​​ര​​സ്വ​​ത'​​യു​​ടെ ഇ​​തി​​വൃ​​ത്തം. തെ​​ലു​​ഗു ഭാ​​ഷ സം​​സാ​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന നാ​​യ്ക്ക​​ന്മാ​​രു​​ടെ ത​​മി​​ഴ്നാ​​ട്ടി​​ലേ​​ക്കു​​ള്ള പ​​ലാ​​യ​​ന​​മാ​​ണ് കി. ​​രാ​​ജ​​നാ​​രാ​​യ​​ണ​​ന്റെ ത​​മി​​ഴ് നോ​​വ​​ലാ​​യ 'ഗോ​​പ​​ല്ല​​പു​​ര'​​ത്തി​​ൽ പ്ര​​തി​​പാ​​ദി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. രാ​​ജ​​സ്ഥാ​​നി​​ൽ​നി​​ന്ന് ബം​​ഗാ​​ളി​​ലേ​​ക്കു​​ള്ള മാ​​ർ​​വാ​​ടി​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ കു​​ടി​​യേ​​റ്റ​​ത്തി​​ന് കാ​​ല​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ പ​​ഴ​​ക്ക​​മു​​ണ്ട്. ഇ​​രു​​പ​​താം നൂ​​റ്റാ​​ണ്ടി​​ന്റെ മ​​ധ്യ​​ത്തോ​​ടെ വി​​പു​​ല​​മാ​​യ ത​​ല​​ത്തി​​ലു​​ള്ള മാ​​ർ​​വാ​​ടി​​സ​​മൂ​​ഹം ​െക​ാ​ൽ​​ക്ക​​ത്ത​യി​​ൽ വേ​​രു​​ക​​ളു​​റ​​പ്പി​​ച്ചു. അ​​ൽ​​ക്ക സ​​രോ​​ഗി​​യു​​ടെ 'Kali-Katha: Via Bypass' എ​​ന്ന നോ​​വ​​ലി​​ൽ കൊ​ൽ​​ക്ക​​ത്ത​യി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് കു​​ടി​​യേ​​റി​​യ മാ​​ർ​​വാ​​ടി​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ ച​​രി​​ത്രം വി​​വ​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. കു​​ടി​​യേ​​റ്റ​​ക്കാ​​രാ​​യ​​തു കാ​​ര​​ണം കൊ​​ൽ​​ക്ക​​ത്ത​​യി​​ൽ മാ​​ർ​​വാ​​ടി സ​​മൂ​​ഹ​​ത്തി​​ന് അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വി​​ക്കേ​​ണ്ടി​വ​​ന്ന ക​​ഷ്ട​​ത​​ക​​ളും അ​​സ​​മ​​ത്വ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും സ​​രോ​​ഗി ചി​​ത്രീ​​ക​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട്. നോ​​വ​​ലി​​ലെ ക​​ഥാ​​പാ​​ത്ര​​മാ​​യ കി​​ഷോ​​ർ ബാ​​ബു ബൈ​​പാ​​സ് സ​​ർ​​ജ​​റി​​ക്കു ശേ​​ഷം കൊ​ൽ​​ക്ക​​ത്ത​യി​​ലെ ഇ​​ട​​വ​​ഴി​​ക​​ളി​​ലൂ​​ടെ അ​​ല​​ഞ്ഞു​​തി​​രി​​ഞ്ഞു തു​​ട​​ങ്ങു​​ന്ന​​താ​​ണ് നോ​​വ​​ലി​​ലെ നി​​ർ​​ണാ​​യ​​ക​​മാ​​യ ഒ​​രു മു​​ഹൂ​​ർ​​ത്തം. ഒ​​രു​കാ​​ല​​ത്ത് മി​​ടു​​ക്ക​​നാ​​യ വ്യ​​വ​​സാ​​യി​​യാ​​യ അ​​യാ​​ൾ ത​​ന്റെ ഭൂ​​ത​​കാ​​ല​​വും മാ​​ർ​​വാ​​ടി വം​​ശ​​പ​​ര​​മ്പ​​ര​​യും ഈ ​​ന​​ട​​ത്ത​​ത്തി​​നി​​ട​​യി​​ൽ ഓ​​ർ​​ത്തെ​​ടു​​ക്കു​​ക​​യാ​​ണ്. കൊ​​ളോ​​ണി​​യ​​ൽ ഭൂ​​ത​​കാ​​ല​​വും ദേ​​ശീ​​യ​​ത​​യും ഉ​​ദാ​​ര​​വ​​ത്ക​​ര​​ണ സ​​മ​​കാ​​ല​​വു​​മാ​​യി അ​​യാ​​ൾ താ​​ര​​ത​​മ്യം​ചെ​​യ്യു​​ന്നു. പ​​ഴ​​യ കാ​​ല​​വു​​മാ​​യി 1990ക​​ളെ ക​​മ്പോ​​ടു​​ക​​മ്പ് പ​​രി​​ശോ​​ധി​​ക്കാ​​നാ​​ണ് അ​​യാ​​ൾ ഉ​​ദ്യ​​മി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. അ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ കു​​ടി​​യേ​​റ്റം, വി​​പ​​ണി, വ​​ർ​​ഗം എ​​ന്നി​​ങ്ങ​​നെ​​യു​​ള്ള സം​​വ​​ർ​​ഗ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ ആ​​ഖ്യാ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ൽ സ​​ജീ​​വ​​മാ​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. ഇ​​തേ വി​​ഷ​​യ​​ത്തി​​ൽ എ​​ഴു​​തി​​യ ഇം​​ഗ്ലീ​​ഷ് നോ​​വ​​ലാ​​ണ് 'Harilal & Sons'. രാ​​ജ​​സ്ഥാ​​നി​​ൽ​നി​​ന്ന് കൊ​ൽ​​ക്ക​​ത്ത​​യി​​ലേ​​ക്കും കി​​ഴ​​ക്ക​​ൻ ബം​​ഗാ​​ളി​​ലേ​​ക്കു​​മു​​ള്ള മാ​​ർ​​വാ​​ടി​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ പ​​ലാ​​യ​​ന​​ച​​രി​​ത്ര​​മാ​​ണ് സു​​ജി​​ത് സ​​റ​​ഫി​​ന്റെ ഈ ​​നോ​​വ​​ലി​​ൽ അ​​ട​​ങ്ങി​​യി​​ട്ടു​​ള്ള​​ത്.



സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യാ​​ന​​ന്ത​​ര സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​പ്ര​​സ്ഥാ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ൽ ഏ​​റെ പ്രാ​​ധാ​​ന്യ​​മു​​ള്ള ചു​​വ​​ടു​​വെ​​പ്പാ​​ണ് ദ​​ലി​​ത് പ​​രി​​സ​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലെ നോ​​വ​​ലു​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ വി​​കാ​​സം. അ​​ടി​​ച്ച​​മ​​ർ​​ത്ത​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട സ​​മൂ​​ഹ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ വ്യ​​ഥ​​ക​​ളും ശ​​ബ്ദ​​വും ഉ​​ച്ച​​ത്തി​​ൽ കേ​​ൾ​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന നോ​​വ​​ലു​​ക​​ൾ പ​​ല ഭാ​​ഷ​​ക​​ളി​​ൽ പ്ര​​സി​​ദ്ധീ​​ക​​രി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടു. മു​​ൽ​​ക് രാ​​ജ് ആ​​ന​​ന്ദ്, മ​​ഹാ​​ശ്വേ​​താ ദേ​​വി, പ്രേം​​ച​​ന്ദ് എ​​ന്നീ വി​​ഖ്യാ​​ത​​രാ​​യ (ദ​​ലി​​ത​​ര​​ല്ലാ​​ത്ത) എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​കാ​​ർ ദ​​ലി​​ത​​രു​​ടെ പ്ര​​ശ്ന​​ഭൂ​​മി​​ക​​യെ കു​​റി​​ച്ച് വ​​ലി​​യരീ​​തി​​യി​​ൽ എ​​ഴു​​തി​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ദ​​ലി​​ത് സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യം വ്യാ​​പ​​ക​​മാ​​യി പ്ര​​ച​​രി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട​​ത് മ​​റാ​​ത്തി ഭാ​​ഷ​​യി​​ലാ​​ണ്. 1960ക​​ളു​​ടെ അ​​വ​​സാ​​ന​​മാ​​യ​​പ്പോ​​ഴേ​​ക്കും മ​​ഹാ​​രാ​​ഷ്ട്ര​​യി​​ൽ ദ​​ലി​​ത് പ​​ശ്ചാ​​ത്ത​​ല​​ത്തി​​ലു​​ള്ള എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​ക​​ൾ​​ക്കും ച​​ർ​​ച്ച​​ക​ൾ​​ക്കും വേ​​ദി​​യൊ​​രു​​ങ്ങി​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ബാ​​ബു​​റാ​​വു ബാ​​ഗു​​ലി​​ന്റെ ആ​​ദ്യ ക​​ഥാ​​സ​​മാ​​ഹാ​​ര​​മാ​​യ 'ജ​​ഹ്‌​​വാ മി ​​ജാ​​ത് ചോ​​ർ​​ലി ഹോ​​തി' (ഞാ​​ൻ എ​​ന്റെ ജാ​​തി മ​​റ​​ച്ചു​​വെ​​ച്ച​​പ്പോ​​ൾ) 1963ൽ ​​പ്ര​​സി​​ദ്ധീ​​ക​​രി​​ച്ച​​തോ​​ടെ ദ​​ലി​​ത് സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​ത്തി​​ന് ഒ​​രു പു​​തി​​യ ച​​ല​​ന​​മു​​ണ്ടാ​​യി. ദ​​ലി​​ത് വി​​ഭാ​​ഗ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഇ​​ട​​യി​​ൽ​നി​​ന്നു​​ത​​ന്നെ വി​​ക​​സി​​ച്ചു​​വ​​ന്ന ഇ​​ത്ത​​രം എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​ക​​ൾ പു​​റ​​ത്തു​​നി​​ന്നു​​ള്ള കാ​​ഴ്ച​​പ്പാ​​ടോ​​ടെ ജാ​​തി-​​മ​​ത വ്യ​​ത്യാ​​സ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ സ​​മീ​​പി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​വ​​രു​​ടെ ര​​ച​​ന​​ക​​ൾ​​ക്കു​​ള്ള ന്യൂ​​ന​​ത​​ക​​ളെ മ​​റി​​ക​​ട​​ക്കാ​​ൻ സ​​ഹാ​​യ​​ക​​മാ​​യി. യു.​ആ​​ർ. അ​​ന​​ന്ത​​മൂ​​ർ​​ത്തി​​യു​​ടെ 'ഭാ​​ര​​തീ​​പു​​ര'​​യി​​ൽ ദ​​ലി​​ത​​രെ അ​​വ​​രു​​ടെ സ്വ​​ത​സ്സി​​ദ്ധ​​മാ​​യ നോ​​ട്ട​​ത്തി​​ലൂ​​ടെ അ​​വ​​ത​​രി​​പ്പി​​ക്കാ​​ൻ സാ​​ധി​​ച്ചി​​ല്ലെ​​ന്ന വി​​മ​​ർ​​ശ​​നം ഇ​​വി​​ടെ ഓ​​ർ​​മി​​ക്ക​​ണം. ഗ്രാ​​മീ​​ണ​​പ​​രി​​സ​​ര​​ത്തി​​ലു​​ള്ള ദ​​ലി​​ത് ജീ​​വി​​ത​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ക​​ടു​​ത്ത ചി​​ത്ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളാ​​ണ് ശ​​ര​​ൺ​​കു​​മാ​​ർ ലിം​​ബാ​​ളെ വ​​ര​​ച്ചെ​​ടു​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ആ​​ത്മ​​ക​​ഥാ​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യ 'അ​​ക്ക​​ർ​​മാ​​ശി' എ​​ന്ന കൃ​​തി​​യി​​ലൂ​​ടെ​​യാ​​ണ് അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം ശ്ര​​ദ്ധേ​​യ​​നാ​​വു​​ന്ന​​ത്. ഈ ​​കൃ​​തി​​യു​​ടെ പ​​രി​​ഭാ​​ഷ ഹി​​ന്ദി​​യി​​ലും ഇം​​ഗ്ലീ​​ഷി​​ലും വ​​ന്ന​​തോ​​ടെ​ ശ​​ര​​ൺ​​കു​​മാ​​ർ ലിം​​ബാ​​ളെ​ക്ക് ദേ​​ശീ​​യ​​ശ്ര​​ദ്ധ ല​​ഭി​​ച്ചു. മ​​റാ​​ത്തി​​യി​​ലാ​​ണ് ഈ ​​പു​​സ്ത​​കം എ​​ഴു​​ത​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട​​തെ​​ങ്കി​​ലും അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം ഉ​​ന്ന​​യി​​ച്ച വി​​ഷ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും പ്ര​​ശ്ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളും ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​യി​​ലാ​​ക​​മാ​​നം പ്ര​​സ​​ക്ത​​മാ​​ണ്. കീ​​ഴാ​​ള​​വ​​ർ​​ഗ​​ക്കാ​​ർ​​ക്കും ഉ​​ച്ച​​ത്തി​​ൽ സം​​സാ​​രി​​ക്കാ​​നാ​​വും എ​​ന്ന് സ്ഥാ​​പി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന കൃ​​തി​​ക​​ൾ ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ൻ ഭാ​​ഷ​​ക​​ളി​​ൽ പ്ര​​സി​​ദ്ധീ​​ക​​രി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടു. പെ​​രു​​മാ​​ൾ മു​​രു​​ക​​നു​​മാ​​യി ബ​​ന്ധ​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട വി​​വാ​​ദം ആ​​വി​​ഷ്കാ​​ര സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ വ്യാ​​പ​​ക​​മാ​​യ ച​​ർ​​ച്ച​​ക്ക് അ​​വ​​സ​​ര​​മൊ​​രു​​ക്കി. ല​​ക്ഷ്മ​​ൺ ഗെ​​യ്ക്‌​​വാ​​ദ് (മ​​റാ​​ത്തി), ഓം​​പ്ര​​കാ​​ശ് വാ​​ല്​​മീ​​കി (ഹി​​ന്ദി), മ​​നോ​​ര​​ഞ്ജ​​ൻ വ്യാ​​പാ​​രി (ബം​​ഗാ​​ളി), പാ​​മ (​ത​​മി​​ഴ്), ദേ​​വ​​ന്നൂ​​ർ മ​​ഹാ​​ദേ​​വ (​ക​​ന്ന​​ട), അ​​ഖി​​ല നാ​​യ​​ക് (​ഒ​​ഡി​​യ) എ​​ന്നി​​ങ്ങ​​നെ നീ​​ളു​​ന്ന എ​​ഴു​​ത്തു​​കാ​​രു​​ടെ നി​​ര ദ​​ലി​​ത് സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യ​​ത്തി​​ന് ഉ​​ണ​​ർ​​വും ക​​രു​​ത്തു​​മേ​​കി. മു​​ഖ്യ​​മാ​​യും സാ​​ന്താ​​ൾ ഗോ​​ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​തി​​സ​​ന്ധി​​ക​​ളെ കു​​റി​​ച്ച് ഇം​​ഗ്ലീ​​ഷി​​ൽ ക​​ഥ​​ക​​ളും നോ​​വ​​ലു​​ക​​ളും എ​​ഴു​​തു​​ന്ന ഹ​​ൻ​​സ്ദ സൗ​​വേ​​ന്ദ്ര ശേ​​ഖ​​ർ, സാ​​ന്താ​​ളു​​ക​​ൾ അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന വി​​വേ​​ച​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ തീ​​വ്ര​​ത 'The Adivasi will not Dance' എ​​ന്ന ക​​ഥാ​​സ​​മാ​​ഹാ​​ര​​ത്തി​​ൽ കൃ​​ത്യ​​ത​​യോ​​ടെ അ​​വ​​ത​​രി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു.

പാ​​കി​​സ്താ​​ന്റെ അ​​ധീ​​ന​​ത​​യി​​ലാ​​യ കി​​ഴ​​ക്ക​​ൻ ബം​​ഗാ​​ളി​​ൽ​നി​​ന്ന് ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​യി​​ലെ​​ത്തി​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട ദ​​ലി​​ത്കു​​ടും​​ബ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​​വ​​സ്ഥ​​ക​​ളെ​​യാ​​ണ് അ​​ധി​​ർ ബി​​ശ്വാ​​സ് 'Memories of Arrival' എ​​ന്ന പു​​സ്ത​​ക​​ത്തി​​ൽ വി​​വ​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. വീ​​ടും സ്ഥ​​ല​​വും മ​​റ്റും വ​​ള​​രെ കു​​റ​​ഞ്ഞ വി​​ല​​യ്ക്ക് വി​​റ്റു​​കൊ​​ണ്ട് പ​​ലാ​​യ​​നം​ചെ​​യ്ത കു​​ടും​​ബം 'സ്വ​​രാ​​ജ്യ'​ത്ത് മ​​ട​​ങ്ങി​​യെ​​ത്തി​​യെ​​ങ്കി​​ലും ഞെ​​രു​​ങ്ങി​​ക്ക​​ഴി​​യു​​ന്ന​​തി​​ന്റെ ചി​​ത്ര​​മാ​​ണ് ഈ ​​പു​​സ്ത​​ക​​ത്തി​​ലെ അ​​ധ്യാ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ അ​​വ​​ത​​രി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്. കി​​ഴ​​ക്ക​​ൻ ബം​​ഗാ​​ളി​​ൽ​നി​​ന്ന് വാ​​ങ്ങി​​ച്ച വ​​സ്ത്ര​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ചു​​റ്റി​​ക്കൊ​​ണ്ട് ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​യു​​ടെ സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​ദി​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​​ന്ന് സ​​മ്മാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ല​​ഭി​​ക്കു​​മെ​​ന്ന പ്ര​​തീ​​ക്ഷ​​യി​​ൽ കാ​​ത്തു​​നി​​ൽ​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​വ​​രു​​ടെ ദൃ​​ശ്യം അ​​ധി​​ർ ബി​​ശ്വാ​​സ് പ​​ങ്കു​​വെ​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. രാ​​ജ്യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​ല​​ബ്ധി​​യു​​ടെ പ്ര​​ത്യാ​​ഘാ​​ത​​മാ​​യ വി​​ഭ​​ജ​​നം മു​​റി​​വേ​​ൽ​​പി​​ച്ച ല​​ക്ഷ​​ക്ക​​ണ​​ക്കി​​ന് മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​രു​​ടെ പ്ര​​തി​​നി​​ധി​​യാ​​യി മാ​​റി, സ്വാ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര്യ​​ദി​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​​ന്ന് മ​​ധു​​ര​​മോ വ​​സ്ത്ര​​മോ ല​​ഭി​​ക്കു​​മെ​​ന്ന പ്ര​​തീ​​ക്ഷ​​യി​​ൽ നീ​​ണ്ട വ​​രി​​യി​​ൽ ക്ഷ​​മ​​യോ​​ടെ അ​​ണി​​ചേ​​രു​​ന്ന മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​രു​​ടെകൂ​​ടി ച​​രി​​ത്രം രേ​​ഖ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തേ​​ണ്ട​​താ​​ണ്.

(തു​ട​രും)