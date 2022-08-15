Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Homechevron_rightWeeklychevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightBookschevron_rightരാജ്യം എഴുതിയത്,...
രാജ്യം എഴുതിയത്, ഇനി എഴുതുന്നത്
Posted On date_range 15 Aug 2022 2:30 AM GMT
Printed On date_range 2022/08/15 17:30:00
സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യത്തിന്റെ 75 വർഷങ്ങളിൽ ഇവിടെ എന്തുതരം സാഹിത്യമാണ് എഴുതപ്പെട്ടത്? ഇനി എന്താവും സാഹിത്യത്തിന്റെ ഗതി? മലയാളത്തിലടക്കം എഴുതപ്പെട്ട രചനകളുടെ പൊതുധാരയെ വിലയിരുത്തുകയാണ് നിരൂപകൻകൂടിയായ ലേഖകൻ.
cancel
text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - History and Development of Indian Literature