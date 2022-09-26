Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
മറ്റൊരു ബംഗാൾ, മറ്റൊരു ലോകം; പരിമൾ ഭട്ടാചാര്യയുടെ Field Notes from a Waterborne Land വായിക്കുന്നു
Posted On date_range 26 Sep 2022 3:15 AM GMT
പരിമൾ ഭട്ടാചാര്യയുടെ Field Notes from a Waterborne Land എന്ന കൃതി വായിക്കുന്നു. നാം പരിചയിച്ച വംഗനാടിനും മൂല്യങ്ങൾക്കും അപ്പുറത്ത് ജീവിക്കുന്ന ഒരു സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ മാന്ത്രികവിസ്മയങ്ങൾ കൃത്യമായി വരച്ചിടുന്ന ഒരു കൃതിയാണതെന്ന് ലേഖകൻ.
News Summary - Field Notes from a Waterborne Land: review