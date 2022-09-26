Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മ​റ്റൊ​രു ബം​ഗാ​ൾ, മ​റ്റൊ​രു ലോ​കം; പ​രി​മ​ൾ ഭ​ട്ടാ​ചാ​ര്യ​യു​ടെ Field Notes from a Waterborne Land വാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    പ​രി​മ​ൾ ഭ​ട്ടാ​ചാ​ര്യ​യു​ടെ Field Notes from a Waterborne Land എ​ന്ന കൃ​തി വാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്നു. നാം ​പ​രി​ച​യി​ച്ച വം​ഗ​നാ​ടി​നും മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും അ​പ്പു​റ​ത്ത് ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ മാ​ന്ത്രി​ക​വി​സ്​​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യി വ​ര​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന ഒ​രു കൃ​തി​യാ​ണ​തെ​ന്ന്​ ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ.

    By
    എ.​പി. കു​ഞ്ഞാ​മു
    മ​ന​സ്സി​ൽ ഇ​ടം​പി​ടി​ച്ച ബം​ഗാ​ളി​​ന്റെ ഒ​രു ചി​ത്ര​മു​ണ്ട് – ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ എ​ല്ലാ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക-രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ-സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക മു​ന്നേ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ചു​ക്കാ​ൻ പി​ടി​ച്ച സു​വ​ർ​ണ ബം​ഗാ​ളി​​ന്റെ ചി​ത്രം. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ന​വോ​ത്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഗ​തി നി​ർ​ണ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​ന പ​ങ്കു​വ​ഹി​ച്ച രാ​ജാ​റാം മോ​ഹ​ൻ ​േറാ​യി​യും ബം​ഗാ​ളി ഭാ​ഷ​യി​ലെ ഗ​ദ്യ​സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പി​താ​വാ​യി ഗ​ണി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ഈ​ശ്വ​ർ ച​ന്ദ്ര വി​ദ്യാ​സാ​ഗ​റും കൊ​ളോ​ണി​യ​ൽ വി​പ്ല​വ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ നി​ത്യ​പ്ര​തീ​ക​മാ​യ സു​ഭാ​ഷ് ച​ന്ദ്ര​ബോ​സും ആ​ത്മീ​യാ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വ​ഴി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു ന​യി​ച്ച പ​ര​മ​ഹം​സ​രും വി​വേ​കാ​ന​ന്ദ​നും വി​ശ്വ​മ​ഹാ​ക​വി ടാ​ഗോ​റു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഈ ​ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ തി​ള​ക്ക​മാ​ർ​ന്നു നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണ്. ടാ​ഗോ​ർ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല ന​മു​ക്ക് ചി​ര​പ​രി​ചി​ത​ൻ. ബി​ഭൂ​തി​ഭൂ​ഷ​ണും ബ​ങ്കിം ച​ന്ദ്ര​നും താ​രാ​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ ബാ​ന​ർ​ജി​യും ശ​ങ്ക​റും ജ​രാ​സ​ന്ധ​നും ശ​ര​ത് ച​ന്ദ്ര​നും ബി​മ​ൽ മി​ത്ര​യും തൊ​ട്ട് ഇ​ങ്ങേ​യ​റ്റ​ത്ത് മ​ഹാ​ശ്വേ​താ ദേ​വി വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള​വ​ർ പ്ര​സ​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഉൗ​ർ​ജം ന​മ്മു​ടെ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ വ​ഹി​ച്ച പ​ങ്ക് ചെ​റു​ത​ല്ല. സ​ത്യ​ജി​ത് റാ​യി​യു​ടെ​യും മൃ​ണാ​ൾ സെ​ന്നി​ന്റെ​യും ഋ​ത്വി​ക് ഘ​ട്ട​ക്കി​ന്റെ​യും ഋ​തു​പ​ർ​ണ​ഘോ​ഷി​ന്റെ​യും മ​ണ്ണാ​ണ് ബം​ഗാ​ൾ. കൊ​ൽ​ക്കൊ​ത്ത​യി​ലെ ക​ളി​ക്ക​ള​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ത​ർ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ഡ്ഡ​ക​ളി​ലെ ചൂ​ട്ചാ​യ​യും ജാ​ൽ​മൂ​രി​യും ന​മ്മു​ടെ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളെ​യും ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു കേ​ട്ട വ​സ​ന്ത​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഇ​ടി​മു​ഴ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​മ്മു​ടെ ക​ലാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ചൂ​ട് പി​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു –​ ഇ​ന്ന് ബം​ഗാ​ൾ ചി​ന്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണോ ആ ​വ​ഴി​യി​ലൂ​ടെയാണ് നാ​ളെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ന്ന ചൊ​ല്ലി​നെ സ​ത്യ​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഏ​റ്റ​വു​മ​ധി​കം പാ​ടു​പെ​ട്ട​വ​രാ​ണ് നാം. ​പൊ​തു​ലോ​ക​ത്തി​​ന്റെ മു​മ്പാ​കെ​യു​ള്ള ഈ ​സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​മാ​യ ഐ​ഡ​ന്റിറ്റി ബം​ഗാ​ളി​നു ന​ൽ​കി​യ​താ​ര് എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​ന് എ​ളു​പ്പ​ത്തി​ൽ കി​ട്ടാ​വു​ന്ന ഒ​രു ഉ​ത്ത​ര​മു​ണ്ട് – ഭ​ദ്ര ലോ​ക്, ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന ജാ​തി​ക്കാ​ർ, ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സം നേ​ടി​യ​വ​ർ, എ​ഴു​ത്തും വാ​യ​ന​യും ക​ല​യും ക​ളി​യു​മൊ​ക്കെ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തോ​ട് ചേ​ർ​ത്തു വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ അ​ഥ​വാ ബാ​ബു​മാ​ർ...

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഈ ​ഭ​ദ്ര​ലോ​ക​ത്തി​നു പു​റ​ത്തും നാം ​അ​റി​യു​ന്ന ഒ​രു വം​ഗ​ദേ​ശ​മു​ണ്ട്. അ​ടു​ത്തകാ​ല​ത്താ​ണ് നാം ​ഈ ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ​യും അ​വി​ടെ​യു​ള്ള മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രെ​യും തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ജീ​വി​ത​മാ​ർ​ഗം തേ​ടി കോ​ൺ​ട്രാ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​രാ​ൽ ആ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​ളി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ആ​ലു​വ​യി​ലും പെ​രു​മ്പാ​വൂ​രി​ലു​മെ​ത്തി പി​ന്നീ​ട് നാ​ട് നീ​ളെ​യു​ള്ള തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന​വ​ർ. ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ലെ ഗോ​ത്ര വ​ർ​ഗ/മു​സ്‍ലിം പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ബ​ങ്കു​റ, ബീ​ർ​ഭൂം, മി​ഡ്നാ​പൂ​ർ, മു​ർ​ഷി​ദാ​ബാ​ദ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യും തൊ​ഴി​ൽ തേ​ടി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ സം​സ്​​ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ്ര​യാ​ണം. അ​വ​രോ​ടൊ​പ്പ​വും പി​ന്നാ​ലെ​യു​മൊ​ക്കെ​യാ​യി ബി​ഹാ​ർ, ഒ​ഡി​ഷ, ഝാ​ർ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ്, അ​സം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സം​സ്​​ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നെ​ല്ലാം തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ വ​ന്നു. ഈ ​അ​ന്യ​ദേ​ശ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ​യും നാം ​ബം​ഗാ​ളി​യെ​ന്നു ത​ന്നെ വി​ളി​ച്ചു. അ​ന്യ​ദേ​ശ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നാം ​ചാ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ടു​ത്ത സം​ജ്ഞ​യാ​ണ് ബം​ഗാ​ളി​യെ​ന്ന​ത്. ന​മ്മു​ടെ ചി​ന്ത​യി​ലും സ​ങ്ക​ൽ​പ​ത്തി​ലു​മു​ള്ള ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ൽനി​ന്ന് ഏ​റെ അ​ക​ലെ​യാ​യി വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന മ​റ്റേ​തോ അ​ദൃ​ശ്യലോ​ക​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഈ ​ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ക​ൾ എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. നാം ​പ​രി​ച​യി​ച്ച മു​ഖ്യ​ധാ​രാ ബം​ഗാ​ളി ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​രി​കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക​പ്പു​റ​ത്താ​ണ് അ​വ​രു​ടെ ജീ​വി​തം. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​രു കാ​ല​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ​യും പി​ന്നീ​ട് പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളോ​ളം ഇ​ട​തു​പ​ക്ഷ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ​യും വോ​ട്ടു​ബാ​ങ്കാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​വ​ർ. അ​വ​ർ​ക്കുവേ​ണ്ടി ചി​ന്തി​ച്ച​ത് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യെ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഭ​ദ്ര​ലോ​ക ബാ​ബു​മാ​രു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ഗോ​ത്ര​വ​ർ​ഗ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ​യും ഈ ​സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ണ് പി​ൽ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് ബം​ഗാ​ൾ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ മു​ഖഛാ​യ മാ​റ്റു​ന്ന​തി​നെ ത്വ​രി​ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത് എ​ന്ന​ത് ഒ​രു ഐ​റ​ണി​യാ​ണ്. മ​നോ ബീ​ണാ ഗു​പ്ത​യു​ടെ Left Politics in Bengal: Time travels among Bhadralok Marxists എ​ന്ന 2010 ൽ ​പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ പു​സ്​​ത​ക​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഈ ​കാ​റ്റ് എ​ങ്ങ​നെ രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ടുവ​രു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​തി​നെ​പ്പ​റ്റി വി​ശ​ദ​മാ​യി അ​പ​ഗ്ര​ഥി​ക്കു​ന്നു.


    പ​രി​മ​ൾ ഭ​ട്ടാ​ചാ​ര്യ​യു​ടെ Field Notes from a Waterborne Land എ​ന്ന കൃ​തി നാം ​പ​രി​ച​യി​ച്ച വം​ഗ​നാ​ടി​നും മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും അ​പ്പു​റ​ത്ത് ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ മാ​ന്ത്രി​ക വി​സ്​​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യി വ​ര​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന ഒ​രു കൃ​തി​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​തൊ​രു യാ​ത്രാ​വി​വ​ര​ണ​മാ​ണോ എ​ന്നു ചോ​ദി​ച്ചാ​ൽ അ​തെ. എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ൻ ത​​ന്റെ ഭ​ദ്ര​ലോ​ക ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ന് പു​റ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​തി​​ന്റെ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളും മു​ൻ​വി​ധി​ക​ളും ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. തീ​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യും പ​രി​മ​ളി​ന്റേ​ത് ഒ​രു യാ​ത്രാ​വി​വ​ര​ണ​മാ​ണ്. ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ച​തു​പ്പു​നി​ല​ക്കാ​ടാ​യ സു​ന്ദ​ർ​ബ​ൻ​സി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല അ​ത്. ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​സം​ഗീ​ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സ​ത്യ​ജി​ത്ത് റാ​യ് സി​നി​മ​യു​ടെ​യും മ​റ്റ​ന​വ​ധി സം​സ്​​കൃ​ത​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ജീ​വി​താ​വ​സ്​​ഥ​ക​ളു​െ​ട​യും മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​മാ​യ ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ്രാ​കൃ​ത​വും വ​ന്യ​വു​മാ​യ മ​റ്റൊ​രു ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര​യാ​ണ​ത്. ഈ ​പ്രാ​കൃ​ത ബം​ഗാ​ളി​നെ വ​രേ​ണ്യ ബം​ഗാ​ൾ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ കീ​ഴ​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​തി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഈ ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​രം വി​ര​ൽ ചൂ​ണ്ടു​ന്ന​ത്. കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്​​ഥാ വ്യ​തി​യാ​നം, കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ്താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മൂ​ലം സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​സ്​​ഥി​തി നാ​ശം, രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​ലോ​മ​പ​ര​ത തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​ല ഘ​ട​ക​ങ്ങ​ളും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബം​ഗാ​ളി​​ന്റെ ഈ ​മ​റു​മു​ഖ​ത്തെ മാ​യ്ച്ചു​ക​ള​യു​മോ എ​ന്ന ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​പു​സ്​​ത​ക​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ആ​ശ​യ​പ​ര​മാ​യ അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ. ഈ ​അ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​തൊ​രു യാ​ത്രാ വി​വ​ര​ണ​മ​ല്ല, ജീ​വി​ത ചി​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ക​ഥ​യോ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​േ​ട്ടാ അ​ല്ല. ഭൂ​മി​യെ​യും അ​തി​​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ചീ​ന വി​ശു​ദ്ധി​യെ​യും വി​നാ​ശ​ലേ​ശ​മ​ന്യേ നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തു​ക എ​ന്ന കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ആ​ക്ടി​വി​സ്റ്റ് എ​ഴു​ത്താ​ണ്. അ​താ​ക​ട്ടെ ആ​രെ​യും മോ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഭാ​ഷാ​സൗ​ന്ദ​ര്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ, ര​ച​നാ​ചാ​തു​ര്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ.

    ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷി​ലും ബം​ഗാ​ളി​യി​ലും –ര​ണ്ടു ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ളി​ൽ എ​ഴു​തു​ന്ന ആ​ളാ​ണ് പ​രി​മ​ൾ ഭ​ട്ടാ​ചാ​ര്യ. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷി​ലു​ള്ള No Path in Darjeeling is Straight, Bells of Shangri-La എ​ന്നീ കൃ​തി​ക​ൾ ഏ​റെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ബം​ഗാ​ളി​യി​ലും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്. ന​മ്മു​ടെ തൊ​ട്ട​പ്പു​റ​ത്തു​ള്ള​തും ചി​ല​പ്പോ​ൾ ന​മു​ക്കു ചു​റ്റു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടും നാം ​തൊ​ട്ട​റി​യാ​ത്ത​തു​മാ​യ ലോ​ക​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഈ ​ലോ​കം എ​ങ്ങ​നെ ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ന്നു, ഭ​ദ്ര ലോ​ക ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​തെ​ത്ര​ത്തോ​ളം വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്​​ത​മാ​യി വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഭാ​വ​ന​യു​ടെ ചി​ല ഘ​ട​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ക്കു​ന്നു. അ​തി​നെ ക​ഥ​യെ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​​ന്റെ പേ​ന​യു​ടെ മാ​ന്ത്രി​ക​സ്​​പ​ർ​ശ​മെ​ന്ന് വി​ളി​ക്കാം. ഈ ​സ്​​പ​ർ​ശ​മി​ല്ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റേ​ത് വി​ര​സ​മാ​യ പ​ത്ര​റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടോ മ​റ്റോ ആ​യി​ത്തീ​ർ​ന്നേ​നെ. ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വി​ചി​ത്ര​മാ​യ ക​ഥ​ക​ൾ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന ഭാ​വ​നാ​ശാ​ലി​യാ​യ ക​ഥാ​കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്. യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ ഏ​ത് മി​ക​ച്ച നോ​വ​ലി​ലെ​യോ ക​ഥ​യി​ലെ​യോ ക​ഥാ​പാ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ​പ്പോ​ലെ ജീ​വ​സ്സു​റ്റ​വ​രാ​ണ്. ത​​ന്റെ ക​ഥാ​പാ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ സ്വ​ഭാ​വം ന​ൽ​കി അ​വ​രെ റി​യ​ലി​സ്റ്റി​ക്കാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ഥാ​ര​ച​നാ​ത​ന്ത്രം പ്ര​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ക​യ​ല്ല അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം. മ​റി​ച്ച് യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​െ​ര​യും യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ഭാ​വ​നാ ക​ൽ​പി​ത​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്. ഒ​രു ക​ഥാ​കാ​ര​​ന്റെ റോ​ൾ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ൻ ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ​ക്കും സ്​​ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ പേ​രു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​ക​രം ക​ൽ​പി​ത നാ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. പ​രി​മ​ളി​​ന്റെ ക​ഥ​യി​ലെ പ​ല മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രും യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ര​ല്ല. ഒ​ന്നോ അ​തി​ലേ​റെ​യോ ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച ക​ഥാ​പാ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്. അ​മി​താ​വ് രാ​ധാ-റു​ക്കി​യ, ഗൗ​രം​ഗാ-ദാ, ബി ​ഷു തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ ഒ​ന്ന​ല്ല, കു​റേ​േ​പ്പ​രാ​ണ്. അ​തേപോ​ലെ ചി​ല ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും പു​സ്​​ത​ക​ത്താ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ മാ​ത്ര​മേ​യു​ള്ളൂ. യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ഭാ​വ​ന​യു​ടെ​യും അം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തു സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ഈ ​ലോ​കം പ​ക്ഷേ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥംത​ന്നെ ('ന​ഗ​ര​മേ ന​ന്ദി' എ​ന്ന ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​നുവേ​ണ്ടി​യെ​ഴു​തി​യ ഒ​രു പാ​ട്ടി​ൽ 'താ​ന്നി​യൂ​ര​മ്പ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഴ​ക​ക്കാ​ര​നെ​പ്പോ​ലെ' എ​ന്ന് പി. ​ഭാ​സ്​​ക​ര​ൻ എ​ഴു​തു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. വാ​സ്​​ത​വ​ത്തി​ൽ താ​ന്നി​യൂ​ർ എ​ന്നൊ​രു സ്​​ഥ​ല​മോ അ​വി​ടെ​യൊ​രു ക​ഴ​ക​ക്കാ​ര​നോ ഇ​ല്ല. പ​ക്ഷേ, മ​ഞ്ഞ​ണി​പ്പൂ​നി​ലാ​വ് മ​ഞ്ഞ​ള​ര​ച്ചുവെ​ച്ച് നീ​രാ​ടാ​നി​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന നി​ളാ​ന​ദീ പ​രി​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​വി​ടെ​യും അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യൊ​രു ദേ​ശ​മു​ണ്ടാ​വാം. അ​തു​പോ​ലെ).

    ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ലെ ൈപ്ര​മ​റി സ്​​കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം ക്ലാ​സി​ൽ ചേ​രു​ന്ന പ​ത്തു കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ എ​ട്ടു​പേ​രും സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നു മു​മ്പു ത​ന്നെ കൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞുപോ​കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന പ​ത്ര റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടാ​ണ് പ​രി​മ​ൾ ഭ​ട്ടാ​ചാ​ര്യ​യെ അ​തി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ഒ​രു പ​ഠ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ച്ച​ത്. ഈ ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ എ​ങ്ങോ​ട്ടു പോ​കു​ന്നു? ഈ ​ആ​കാം​ക്ഷ കൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞുപോ​കു​ന്ന കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള യു.​ജി.​സി ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​തു​വ​ഴി ഗ്രാ​മീ​ണ ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ എ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ലും ഒ​ഡി​ഷ​യു​ടെ കി​ഴ​ക്കു​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​ള്ള ഗോ​ത്ര​വ​ർ​ഗ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ട​ത് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​റി​യു​ന്തോ​റും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സ​ങ്കീ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി വ​രു​ന്ന ഒ​രു ലോ​ക​മാ​ണ്. ഒ​ടു​വി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം റി​സ​ർ​ച്​ ഉപേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. പ​ക്ഷേ, ഒ​രു പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടുകാ​ലം നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ന്ന നി​ര​ന്ത​ര യാ​ത്ര​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ഭൂ​ത​ല​സ്​​പ​ർ​ശി​യാ​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​മെ​ത്തി. അ​തി​​ന്റെ ഫ​ല​മാ​ണ് നാ​മ​റി​യാ​ത്ത ബം​ഗാ​ളി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ഈ ​പു​സ്​​ത​കം.

    ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ലെ ഡെ​ൽ​റ്റ​ക​ളി​ൽ ഫ​ല​പു​ഷ്ട​മാ​യ എ​ക്ക​ൽ​മ​ണ്ണ​ടി​യു​ന്ന​ത് വെ​ള്ള​പ്പൊ​ക്കം വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ്. പ​ക്ഷേ, തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ ചു​ഴ​ലി​ക്കാ​റ്റു​ക​ളും കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്​​ഥാ വ്യ​തി​യാ​നംമൂ​ല​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ പ്ര​കൃ​തി​യു​ടെ താ​ളംതെ​റ്റ​ലും അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി പ്ര​വാ​ഹ​വും കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മൊ​ക്കെ കൂ​ടി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ ഈ ​ഡെ​ൽ​റ്റ​ക​ൾ ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന​ടി​ഞ്ഞു. കൃ​ഷി​യും മീ​ൻ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​വും പേ​രി​നു മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി. തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് ഭ​ര​ണം അ​വി​ടെ സു​സ്​​ഥി​ര വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​നു വേ​ണ്ട ഉ​പാ​ധി​ക​ളൊ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വോ​ട്ടു​ബാ​ങ്കു നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​മു​റ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി, സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ക്ഷേ​മ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളെ മാ​ത്രം ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ഗ്രാ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ടു​ത്തു​യ​ർ​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. നി​രാ​ശ്ര​യ​രാ​യ ഈ ​ജ​ന​ത​ക്ക് വേ​റെ അ​ഭ​യ​മി​ല്ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ക്ര​മേ​ണ അ​വ​ർ അ​ന്നം​തേ​ടി മ​റ്റി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് കു​ടി​യേ​റാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി. ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സം മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല അ​വി​ടെ ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു പോ​യ​ത്, ബം​ഗാ​ൾ ഒ​ന്ന​ട​ങ്ക​മാ​ണ്. ബാ​ഹ്യ​ലോ​ക​ത്ത് ബം​ഗാ​ൾ പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ലി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് മ​റ്റൊ​രു ബം​ഗാ​ളി​നെ​യാ​ണ്. എ​ഴു​പ​തു​ക​ളി​ലെ സി​നി​മ​യി​ലും സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​ലും നി​റ​ഞ്ഞു​നി​ന്ന തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ല്ലാ​യ്മ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും മോ​ഹ​ഭം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​മൊ​ക്കെ അ​ടി​സ്​​ഥാ​ന​പ​ര​മാ​യി വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്​​ത​മാ​ണ് ഈ ​ത​ക​ർ​ച്ച. എ​ജു​ക്കേ​റ്റ​ഡ് അ​ർ​ബ​ൻ ക്ലാ​സ്​ എ​ന്ന് വ്യ​വ​ഹ​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ഭ​ദ്ര​ലോ​കി​​ന്റെ ബം​ഗാ​ൾ ഒ​ന്ന്. പ​രി​മ​ൾ ഭ​ട്ടാ​ചാ​ര്യ തേ​ടി​യെ​ത്തു​ന്ന ബോ​ട്ടോ ലോ​ഗി​​ന്റെ ബം​ഗാ​ൾ വേ​റെ​യൊ​ന്ന്.

    ക​ഥ​യെ​ഴു​ത്തി​ന്റെ ര​ച​നാ​സ​ങ്കേ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​മ​ൾ ഭ​ട്ടാ​ചാ​ര്യ പി​ന്തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​ത്. പ​ക്ഷേ ഇ​തു ക​ഥ​യ​ല്ല ജീ​വി​തം ത​ന്നെ. ഭ​ദ്ര​ലോ​ക മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ നെ​ഞ്ചോ​ട് ചേ​ർ​ത്തു​പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്വ​ന്തം മാ​യെ പ​രി​ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന നാ​മ​ശൂ​ദ്ര വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട ഭാ​ര​തി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്നു ക​ഥ, അ​ഥ​വാ ജീ​വി​തം. ഭാ​ര​തി അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പേ​ര് അ​ൽ​പ​ന: കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കു​ടി​യേ​റി​യ ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷ​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ആ​ളു​ക​ളി​ലൊ​രാ​ൾ. ഭാ​ര​ത​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​ൽ​പ​ന ഭാ​ര​തി​യാ​യി. ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ക്കാ​രെ​ത്തേ​ടി​യും ഇ​വ​രോ​ടൊ​പ്പ​വു​മാ​ണ് പ​രി​മ​ളി​​ന്റെ യാ​ത്ര. ന​ബ​ദ്വീ​പി​ലെ ഹ​രി​ഷ് പൂ​ർ ബാ​ലി​കാ വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യം വെ​ള്ള​പ്പൊ​ക്കം ത​ക​ർ​ത്തു​ക​ള​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​രു ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ധഃ​സ്​​ഥി​ത​രു​ടെ ജീ​വി​ത​ദൈ​ന്യ​ത​ക​ൾ വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു. േഡ്രാ​പ്ഔ​ട്ടു​ക​ളെ തേ​ടി​യെ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഒ​രു ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലെ​പ്പോ​ഴോ ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​കാ​ര​ൻ ചെ​ന്നെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത് കേ​ജു​ർ​ദ​ഹാ ഉ​ച്ച​മാ​ധ്യ​മി​ക് വി​ദ്യാ​പീ​ഠ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ത്താം ക്ലാ​സി​ൽ പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ന്ന റ​ഫീ​ഖു​ൽ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​​ന്റെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ. ഒ​രു മാ​സ​മാ​യി ക്ലാ​സി​ലെ​ത്താ​ത്ത അ​വ​​ന്റെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ൾ പി​താ​വി​നോ​ടൊ​പ്പം പ​ന​ഞ്ച​ക്ക​ര​യു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് കു​ട്ടി. സം​ക്രാ​ന്തി​യു​ത്സ​വം വ​രെ അ​വ​ൻ സ്​​കൂ​ളി​ൽ വ​രി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് പി​താ​വ് ഉ​ഷി​യാ​ർ അ​ലി. അ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​നാ​യ ആ​ന​ന്ദ റോ​യ് പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്, ഈ ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ സ്​​കൂ​ളി​ൽ വ​രു​ന്ന​ത് പ​ഠി​ക്കാ​ന​ല്ല ഒ​രു നേ​ര​ത്തെ ആ​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​നാ​ണെ​ന്ന്. പ​ഠ​നം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ക​യോ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യെ​ഴു​തു​ക​യോ ചെ​യ്യാ​തെ അ​വ​ർ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ തേ​ടി അ​ന്യ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല​ല​യു​ന്നു. ആ​ഗോ​ള​ത​ല​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ന്ന ച​ല​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഗ്രാ​മ്യ​മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളെ​യും സ്വാ​ധീ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു. അ​വി​ടെ മ​സ്​​ജി​ദു​ക​ളും ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​കു​ന്നു. തി​ല​ക​ക്കു​റി​യും പ​ർ​ദ​യും വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​വു​ന്നു. ബാ​ങ്കു​വി​ളി​യും ഹ​നു​മാ​ൻ ചാ​ലി​സ​യും ഹിം​സാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​വു​ന്നു. അ​വ​യെ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ കെ​ൽ​പു​ള്ള ആ​ധു​നി​ക വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​ഷ്ഠി​ത​മാ​യ മാ​ന​വി​ക​ത​യു​ടെ അ​ഭാ​വ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് നേ​രി​ട്ട​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഗ്ര​കാ​ര​​ന്റെ വി​ര​ൽ ചൂ​ണ്ട​ൽ.

    ഭ​ദ്ര​ലോ​ക ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഏ​റെ​യൊ​ന്നും അ​ക​ലെ​യ​ല്ല ബോ​ട്ടോ ലോ​ക ബം​ഗാ​ൾ. ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നാ​ൽ​പ​തു കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ മാ​ത്ര​മേ​യു​ള്ളൂ ജ​യ​ദേ​വ ക​വി​യു​ടെ ജ​ന്മ​ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക്. അ​ജ​യ ന​ദീ തീ​ര​ത്തു​ള്ള ജ​യ​ദേ​വ കേ​ന്ദു ലി. ​കൊ​ല്ലം​തോ​റും മ​ക​ര​സം​ക്രാ​ന്തി ദി​വ​സം ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള​വ​ര​ട​ക്കം ബം​ഗാ​ൾ ഡെ​ൽ​റ്റ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സ​ക​ല ബാ​വു​ൽ ഗാ​യ​ക​രും അ​വി​ടെ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​രു​ന്നു. തൊ​ട്ട​ടു​ത്താ​ണ് ഗൗ​രം​ഗാ ബൗ​രി​യു​ടെ ഗ്രാ​മം. ച​തു​പ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഗൗ​രം​ഗാ സ്വ​ന്തം കൈ​കൊ​ണ്ട് പ​ടു​ത്തു​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യ ഗ്രാ​മ​മാ​ണ​ത്. തി​ക​ച്ചു​മൊ​രു പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഗ്രാ​മം. ഉ​ട​നീ​ളം ചു​വ​പ്പ്. പ​രി​മ​ളും സ്​​നേ​ഹി​ത​ൻ അ​മി​താ​വും ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​പ​രി​ചി​ത​രാ​രാ​ണെ​ന്ന​റി​യാ​ൻ ലോ​ക്ക​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക്കാ​ർ. ഗ​ണ​ശ​ക്തി​യ​ല്ലാ​തെ മ​റ്റൊ​രു പ​ത്ര​വും ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൂ​ടാ. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യാ​പ്പീ​സ്​ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​ക്കി എ​ല്ലാ ദി​ശ​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു ചി​ല​ന്തി​വ​ല​യു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​കാ​ര​ൻ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഇ​തേ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ഞ്ചു കൊ​ല്ല​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ഗൗ​രം​ഗാ​ദാ എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ത്ത പാ​ർ​ട്ടി നേ​താ​വി​ന്ന് വെ​ട്ടേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും വീ​ടു ചു​ട്ടെ​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തും. അ​തും നി​റം മാ​റി​യ സ്വ​ന്തം പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​രാ​ൽ. ബം​ഗാ​ൾ ഗ്രാ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച ഈ ​മാ​റ്റ​ത്തെ​പ്പ​റ്റി ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​കാ​ര​ൻ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വാ​ചാ​ല​നാ​വു​ന്നി​ല്ല. പ​ക്ഷേ ഈ ​പു​സ്​​ത​ക​ത്തി​​ന്റെ അ​ന്ത​ർ​ധാ​ര​യാ​യി അ​തു​ണ്ട്.

    സു​ന്ദ​ർ​ബ​ൻ ഒ​രു മാ​ന്തി​ക​ലോ​ക​മാ​ണ്. എ​ന്നു മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ല്ലാ​റ്റി​ന്റെ​യും മെ​റ്റ​ഫ​ർ കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ​ത്. ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ക​ടു​വ​യു​ടെ ആ​വാ​സ​സ്​​ഥാ​ന​മാ​യ സു​ന്ദ​ർ​ബ​നി​ൽ ജീ​വി​തം ക​രു​പ്പി​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത് വി​ഭ​ജ​നാ​ന​ന്ത​രം എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ന്ന അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​ണ്. 1971ലെ ​ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് യു​ദ്ധ​വും അ​വി​ട​ത്തെ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തെ പി​ടി​ച്ചു​ല​ച്ചു. ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വി​ക്ഷു​ത്മ​ത​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഈ ​മേ​ഖ​ല വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​യി. വി​ഭ​ജ​നം ബം​ഗാ​ൾ ജ​ന​ത​യി​ൽ വ​ലി​യൊ​രു​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തെ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത് മ​േ​ധ്യ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ ദ​ണ്ഡ​കാ​ര​ണ്യ​ത്തി​ലെ വ​ന​ഭൂ​മി​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ്. കേ​ന്ദ്ര ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് അ​വി​ടെ പെ​ർ​മ​ന​ന്റ് ല​യ​ബി​ലി​റ്റി ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ൾ സ്​​ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു. അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ഈ ​മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ഠി​നാ​ധ്വാ​ന​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ജീ​വി​തം ക​രു​പ്പി​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​യി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ ജീ​വി​തം ബ​ലി​യ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 1971ലെ ​ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം പു​തു​താ​യി ഒ​രു അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തെ വീ​ണ്ടും അ​വി​ടെ​യെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. പ​ക്ഷേ അ​വി​ടം ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വീ​ടാ​യി ക​രു​താ​ൻ അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് സാ​ധി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ബം​ഗാ​ളി​​ന്റെ വി​ളി അ​വ​രു​ടെ സി​ര​ക​ളി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഈ ​സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് അ​താ​യ​ത് എ​ഴു​പ​തു​ക​ളു​ടെ ര​ണ്ടാം പാ​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ് ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ൽ ശ​ക്തി​യാ​ർ​ജി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഗൃ​ഹാ​തു​ര​ത്വം പേ​റു​ന്ന അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ അ​വ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 1977ൽ ​ഇ​ട​തു​മു​ന്ന​ണി പ​ശ്ചി​മ​ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ൽ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലേ​റി​യ​തി​​ന്റെ പി​റ്റേ​ക്കൊ​ല്ലം അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കാ​യി മ​ധ്യേ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ കാ​ടി​റ​ങ്ങി സു​ന്ദ​ർ​ബ​നി​ലെ​ത്തു​ക​യും ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ക​ണ്ട​ൽ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യാ​യ അ​വി​ടെ​യു​ള്ള മാ​രി​ച്ജാ​പി ദ്വീ​പി​ൽ ആ​വാ​സ​മു​റ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​ട​തു​മു​ന്ന​ണി​യു​ടെ ശ​ക്തി​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യി അ​വി​ടം മാ​റി. പ​ക്ഷേ അ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു കാ​ര്യം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ഗ​വ​​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് സു​ന്ദ​ർ​ബ​ൻ​സി​നെ ബം​ഗാ​ൾ ക​ടു​വ​ക​ളെ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​മാ​യി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. അ​തോ​ടെ അ​വി​ടം വി​ടാ​ൻ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ത​രാ​യി. അ​തി​ന​കം പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ഈ ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ സ്വാ​ധീ​ന​മു​റ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് എ​ന്ന അ​വ​സ്​​ഥ​യി​ലെ​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ക്ഷേ കു​ടി​യൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് തീ​രു​മാ​നം അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി​ല്ല. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യും ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റും ര​ണ്ട് ത​ട്ടി​ലാ​യി. ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഫ​ലം. അ​തി​ഭീ​ക​ര​മാ​യാ​ണ് പ​ശ്ചി​മ ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ലെ ഇ​ട​തു ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം 1979ൽ ​മ​രി​ച്ജാ​പി​യി​ലെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ കു​ടി​യൊ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ശ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വെ​ള്ള​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഒ​ഴു​കി​ന​ട​ന്നു. ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ലെ ഇ​ട​തു​മു​ന്ന​ണി​യു​ടെ ത​ക​ർ​ച്ച​യു​ടെ തു​ട​ക്കം അ​വി​ടെ നി​ന്നാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഈ ​കൃ​തി പ​റ​യാ​തെ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    സുന്ദർബൻസിലെ കണ്ടൽക്കാടുകൾ
    ഗൗ​രി​പൂ​രി​ൽ താ​ൻ പ​ഠി​ച്ച സ്​​കൂ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​രു ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യെ​ത്തി​യ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ വി​വ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ബം​ഗാ​ളി​നു സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ മ​റ്റൊ​രു ചി​ത്രം ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​കാ​ര​ൻ വ​ര​ച്ചു​കാ​ട്ടു​ന്നു. പ​ഠ​ന​മി​ക​വി​ന് സ​മ്മാ​നം നേ​ടി​യ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ജാ​തി​പ്പേ​രു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഒ​രു കാ​ര്യം മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക ജാ​തി​ക്കാ​ർ, ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ത​​ന്റെ പ​ഠ​ന​കാ​ല​ത്ത് അ​തു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. പ​ക്ഷേ, സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​വി​ശ​ക​ല​ന​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ത് വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത് ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന ജാ​തി​ക്കാ​ർ പ്ര​സ്​​തു​ത സ്​​കൂ​ൾ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ വ​രേ​ണ്യ വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ചേ​ക്കേ​റി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്നാ​ണ്. പ​ക്ഷേ സ്​​കൂ​ളി​ന്റെ ഭ​ര​ണം ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന ജാ​തി​ക്കാ​രി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ. ഭ​ദ്ര ലോ​ക് ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ജാ​തി​യു​ടെ മൂ​ല്യം രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യാ​ധി​കാ​ര​മാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റി​യ​താ​യി പ​രി​മ​ൾ ഭ​ട്ടാ​ചാ​ര്യ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ന്നു. ഭ​ദ്ര ലോ​ക​ത്തി​നു പു​റ​ത്തു വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ബം​ഗാ​ളി​നെ അ​തി​​ന്റെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ബ​ന്ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​മു​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​റാം മോ​ഹ​ൻ ​േറാ​യി​ക്കോ ഈ​ശ്വ​ർ ച​ന്ദ്ര വി​ദ്യാ​സാ​ഗ​റി​നോ ടാ​ഗോ​റി​നോ ഇ​ട​തു​പ​ക്ഷ പ്ര​ത്യ​യ​ശാ​സ്​​ത്ര​ത്തി​നോ പോ​ലും സാ​ധി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല എ​ന്നു ചു​രു​ക്കം.

    ബി​ഭൂ​തി ഭൂ​ഷ​ൺ നോ​വ​ലും നോ​വ​ലി​നെ ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ച്ചു സ​ത്യ​ജി​ത് റാ​യി നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച സി​നി​മ​ക​ളും ഈ ​പു​സ്​​ത​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ലെ മ​റു​ലോ​ക​ത്തി​​ന്റെ സ​മാ​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യി നി​റ​ഞ്ഞു നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. അ​പു​വി​ൽ ത​​ന്റെ ത​ന്നെ പ്ര​തിഛാ​യ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​കാ​ര​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു. പ​ക്ഷേ ദു​ലാ​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ മ​ണ്ഡ​ൽ എ​ന്ന സ​ഹ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​പു​വി​​ന്റെ എ​തി​ർ പ്ര​തിഛാ​യ​യി​ലു​ള്ള ഒ​രാ​ളെ പ​രി​മ​ൾ ഭ​ട്ടാ​ചാ​ര്യ പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു. സു​ന്ദ​ർ​ബ​ൻ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​ഠി​ച്ചു​യ​ർ​ന്ന ഒ​രാ​ൾ. പ​ക്ഷേ ത​​ന്റെ ബോ​ട്ടോ ലോ​ക പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​മു​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു ഭ​ദ്ര​ലോ​ക​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​വാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​ത്ത ദു​ലാ​ൽ ഈ ​കൃ​തി​യു​ടെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യം നി​ജ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന വ്യ​ക്തി​ത്വ​മാ​ണ്. അ​പു ഭ​ദ്ര​ലോ​ക​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​യാ​ണ്. പ​ക്ഷേ ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും അ​പു​വാ​കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​ത്ത ആ​ളാ​ണ് ദു​ലാ​ൽ. ഈ ​സ​മാ​ന്ത​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലു​ള്ള ദൂ​രം അ​തി​മ​നോ​ഹ​ര​മാ​യ ആ​ഖ്യാ​ന​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​ട​യാ​ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പ​രി​മ​ൾ ഭ​ട്ടാ​ചാ​ര്യ​യു​ടെ ഈ ​കൃ​തി​യു​ടെ സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​ത. മി​ക​ച്ച​തും ഹൃ​ദ്യ​വു​മാ​യ വാ​യ​നാ​നു​ഭ​വം പ്ര​ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന പു​സ്​​ത​ക​മെ​ന്ന് തീ​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യും പ​റ​യാം

