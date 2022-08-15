Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
മോഷ്ടിക്കപ്പെടുന്ന തീരങ്ങൾ
Posted On date_range 15 Aug 2022 2:45 AM GMT
Printed On date_range 2022/08/15 17:30:00
മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകനായ കെ.എ. ഷാജി സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത മോഷ്ടിക്കപ്പെടുന്ന തീരങ്ങൾ അഥവാ ‘സ്റ്റോളൻ ഷോർലൈൻസ്’ എന്ന ഡോക്യുമെന്ററി കാണുന്നു. തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് തീരദേശത്ത് സംഭവിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന അപകടാവസ്ഥയെയാണ് ഹ്രസചിത്രം വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്.
