Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Login
    Homechevron_rightWeeklychevron_rightCulturechevron_rightFilm and Theatrechevron_right...

    മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    Posted On date_range 15 Aug 2022 2:45 AM GMT
    Printed On date_range 2022/08/15 17:30:00

    മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​യ കെ.​എ. ഷാ​ജി സം​വി​ധാ​നം​ ചെ​യ്​​ത മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ഥ​വാ ‘സ്റ്റോ​ള​ൻ ഷോ​ർ​ലൈ​ൻ​സ്’ എ​ന്ന ഡോ​ക്യു​മെ​ന്റ​റി കാ​ണു​ന്നു. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്ത്​ തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത്​ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​പ​ക​ടാ​വ​സ്​​ഥ​യെ​യാ​ണ്​ ഹ്ര​സ​ചി​ത്രം വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ
    cancel
    By
    ജോസഫ് വി​ജ​യ​ൻ
    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്ത് ക​ട​ലേ​റ്റ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ ന​ശി​ച്ച് അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യി ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന നി​ര​വ​ധി കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ദു​ര​വ​സ്ഥ​യാ​ണ് കെ.​എ. ഷാ​ജി സം​വി​ധാ​നം​ചെ​യ്ത 'മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ' അ​ഥ​വാ 'സ്റ്റോ​ള​ൻ ഷോ​ർ​ലൈ​ൻ​സ്' എ​ന്ന ഹ്ര​സ്വ​ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​മേ​യം. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഭ​ര​ണസി​രാ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യ സെ​ക്ര​േ​ട്ട​റി​യ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും വെ​റും അഞ്ചു കി.​മീ. അ​ക​ലെ വ​ലി​യ​തു​റ എ​ന്ന തീ​ര​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്താ​ണ് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലും ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​ധാ​ന്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണു​ക​ളി​ലു​മാ​യി ഈ ​കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​ര​വ​ധി ദൃ​ശ്യ വാ​ർ​ത്താ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​തി​ന​കം ചി​ത്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സം​പ്രേ​ഷ​ണം ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​താ​ണ്.ഷാ​ജി​യു​ടെ ഈ ​ഹ്ര​സ്വ​ചി​ത്രം ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​കു​ന്ന​ത് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യും ര​ണ്ട് കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ലാ​ണ്. ഒ​ന്നാ​മ​ത്തേ​ത്, തീ​ര​ശോ​ഷ​ണം (Coastal erosion) എ​ന്ന പ്ര​ശ്ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഗൗ​ര​വ​വും അ​തി​ന്റെ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ കാ​ര​ണ​വും തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​ൻ പ്രേ​ക്ഷ​ക​രെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ തീ​ര​ശോ​ഷ​ണം സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് പ്ര​കൃ​തി​യു​ടെ വി​ള​യാ​ട്ട​മോ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന​മോ നി​മി​ത്ത​മ​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച്...

    Already subscribed?

    Your Subscription Supports Independent Journalism

    View Plans
    • Unlimited access to Madhyamam Weekly Articles and Archives
      • ........
    • Experience ‘Ad Free’ article pages

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്ത് ക​ട​ലേ​റ്റ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ ന​ശി​ച്ച് അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യി ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന നി​ര​വ​ധി കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ദു​ര​വ​സ്ഥ​യാ​ണ് കെ.​എ. ഷാ​ജി സം​വി​ധാ​നം​ചെ​യ്ത 'മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ' അ​ഥ​വാ 'സ്റ്റോ​ള​ൻ ഷോ​ർ​ലൈ​ൻ​സ്' എ​ന്ന ഹ്ര​സ്വ​ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​മേ​യം. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഭ​ര​ണസി​രാ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യ സെ​ക്ര​േ​ട്ട​റി​യ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും വെ​റും അഞ്ചു കി.​മീ. അ​ക​ലെ വ​ലി​യ​തു​റ എ​ന്ന തീ​ര​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്താ​ണ് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലും ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​ധാ​ന്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണു​ക​ളി​ലു​മാ​യി ഈ ​കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​ര​വ​ധി ദൃ​ശ്യ വാ​ർ​ത്താ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​തി​ന​കം ചി​ത്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സം​പ്രേ​ഷ​ണം ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​താ​ണ്.


    ഷാ​ജി​യു​ടെ ഈ ​ഹ്ര​സ്വ​ചി​ത്രം ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​കു​ന്ന​ത് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യും ര​ണ്ട് കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ലാ​ണ്. ഒ​ന്നാ​മ​ത്തേ​ത്, തീ​ര​ശോ​ഷ​ണം (Coastal erosion) എ​ന്ന പ്ര​ശ്ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഗൗ​ര​വ​വും അ​തി​ന്റെ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ കാ​ര​ണ​വും തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​ൻ പ്രേ​ക്ഷ​ക​രെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ തീ​ര​ശോ​ഷ​ണം സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് പ്ര​കൃ​തി​യു​ടെ വി​ള​യാ​ട്ട​മോ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന​മോ നി​മി​ത്ത​മ​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച് ഇ​തൊ​രു മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നി​ർ​മി​തി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഈ ​ഹ്ര​സ്വ​ചി​ത്രം വെ​ളി​വാ​ക്കു​ന്നു. 1970ക​ളു​ടെ ആ​രം​ഭം മു​ത​ൽ വി​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്ത് ഒ​രു കൃ​ത്രി​മ മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന തു​റ​മു​ഖം നി​ർ​മി​ച്ചശേ​ഷം അ​തി​ന് വ​ട​ക്കു​വ​ശ​ത്ത് തീ​ര​ശോ​ഷ​ണ​വും തെ​ക്കു​വ​ശ​ത്ത് തീ​രം​വെ​പ്പും (Coastal deposition) സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യെ​ന്ന​ത് ഒ​രു വ​സ്തു​ത​യാ​ണ്. ഈ ​അ​നു​ഭ​വം തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ശേ​ഷ​വും അ​തി​നേ​ക്കാ​ൾ പ​തി​ന്മ​ട​ങ്ങ് വ​ലു​പ്പ​മു​ള്ള ഒ​രു കൃ​ത്രി​മ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ തു​റ​മു​ഖം വി​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്ത് നി​ർ​മി​ക്കാ​ൻ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ ന​മ്മു​ടെ മി​ക്ക മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​തി​നെ സ്വ​പ്ന​പ​ദ്ധ​തി എ​ന്നു പാ​ടി​പ്പു​ക​ഴ്ത്തു​ക​യാ​ണ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. അ​ദാ​നി എ​ന്ന വ​മ്പ​ൻ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് വി​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്ത് തു​റ​മു​ഖ നി​ർ​മാ​ണം (ക​ട​ൽ കു​ഴി​ക്ക​ലും റി​ക്ല​മേ​ഷ​നും പു​ലി​മു​ട്ടും) തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ മു​ത​ൽ അ​തി​ന് വ​ട​ക്കു​ള്ള തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തീ​ര​ശോ​ഷ​ണ​വും പ​തി​ന്മ​ട​ങ്ങ് വ​ർ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. ഈ ​ഹ്ര​സ്വ ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ള​ധി​ക​വും വി​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്ത് അ​ദാ​നി​യു​ടെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച 2016 മു​ത​ൽ പു​തു​താ​യി ക​ട​ലേ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ ന​ശി​ച്ച വ​ലി​യ​തു​റ മു​ത​ൽ കൊ​ച്ചു​തോ​പ്പ് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​ണ്. അ​ങ്ങ​നെ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നി​ർ​മി​ത​വും ഒ​പ്പം കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് അ​ത്യാ​ർ​ത്തി​യു​ടെ ഫ​ല​വു​മാ​ണ് വി​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്തി​ന് വ​ട​ക്കാ​യി കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന തീ​ര​ശോ​ഷ​ണം എ​ന്ന് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഈ ​ഹ്ര​സ്വ​ചി​ത്രം പ്രേ​ക്ഷ​ക​രെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്നു മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ഈ ​പ്ര​ശ്ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ വ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹം ജ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​കൂ​ടി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​ശ്വ​പൗ​ര​ൻ എ​ന്നു കൂ​ടി അ​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റം​ഗ​മാ​യ ഡോ. ​ശ​ശി ത​രൂ​ർ പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും ക​ട​ലേ​റ്റ​ത്താ​ൽ ക​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ഈ ​തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​വ​സ്ഥ സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. പ​ക്ഷേ, ഈ ​പ്ര​ശ്ന​ത്തെ വെ​റും പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ദു​ര​ന്തം മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി ബോ​ധ​പൂ​ർ​വം ഒ​തു​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു പൊ​തു​ബോ​ധ നി​ർ​മി​തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെപോ​ലെ​യു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ്, യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ അ​വ​ബോ​ധം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന ജ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്ത് ഷാ​ജി​യു​ടെ ഹ്ര​സ്വ​ചി​ത്രം പ്ര​സ​ക്ത​മാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​വി​ടെ ക​ട​ലാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​മ​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച് ക​ട​ൽ​ത്തീ​ര​ത്തു​ള്ള മ​ണ​ൽ ഓ​രോ വ​ർ​ഷ​വും നീ​ങ്ങി​പ്പോ​കു​ക​യും തി​രി​ച്ചു വ​രാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യു​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ശം​ഖും​മു​ഖം ബീ​ച്ചി​ന്റെ ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ അ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ഈ ​കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ഈ ​തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​സാ​ക്ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ഹ്ര​സ്വ ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    ഷാ​ജി​യു​ടെ ഹ്ര​സ്വ​ചി​ത്രം വ​ള​രെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന കാ​ര​ണം തീ​ര​ശോ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഇ​ര​ക​ളാ​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ ഇ​ത് ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളു​ക​യും ഒ​പ്പം കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടുവ​രാ​ൻ പ്രേ​ര​ക​മാ​കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മൊ​ഴി​മാ​റ്റി​യ ഈ ​ഹ്ര​സ്വ​ചി​ത്രം ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്ത് വെ​ട്ടു​കാ​ട് എ​ന്ന തീ​ര​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​വി​ടെ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ര​ണ്ട് വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ ക​ട​ലേ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ശി​ച്ച കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​രും കാ​ണാ​ൻ എ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​വി​ടെ മാ​ത്രം ഇ​രു​പ​തോ​ളം വീ​ടു​ക​ളാ​ണ് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യോ ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യോ ന​ശി​ച്ച​ത്. ഈ ​കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ബ​ന്ധു​വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലോ വാ​ട​ക​വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലോ ക​ഴി​യു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​വി​ടെ വ​ലി​യ​തു​റ​യി​ലെ​ന്ന​പോ​ലെ അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. വ​രും വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​വി​ടെ തീ​ര​ശോ​ഷ​ണം വ​ർ​ധി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് സാ​ധ്യ​ത. പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നുശേ​ഷം ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളി​ൽ ആ ​കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ നി​ര​വ​ധി സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി. ഈ ​ഹ്ര​സ്വചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച് തീ​ര​ശോ​ഷ​ണം ഒ​രു മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നി​ർ​മി​തി​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് അ​ത്യാ​ർ​ത്തി​യു​ടെ ഇ​ര​ക​ളാ​ണ് ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ന്നും അ​വ​ർ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​വ​രു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും അ​തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത എ​നി​ക്ക് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​വി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​ഹ്ര​സ്വ ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​സ​ക്തി.

    മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്ന ഹ്ര​സ്വ ചി​ത്രം മ​റ്റു നി​ര​വ​ധി സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. തീ​ര​ശോ​ഷ​ണം എ​ന്ന പ്ര​ശ്നം സ​മീ​പ​ഭാ​വി​യി​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​കാ​നും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ്യാ​പി​ക്കാ​നും പോ​കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു പ്ര​ശ്നം കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​ത് വി​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്തി​ന് വ​ട​ക്കു​ള്ള തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി അ​വി​ടെ മാ​ത്രം ഒ​തു​ങ്ങാ​ൻ പോ​കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ശ്ന​മ​ല്ല. പ്ര​കൃ​തി​യി​ലെ സ്വാ​ഭാ​വി​ക മ​ണ​ൽ​നീ​ക്ക പ്ര​തി​ഭാ​സ​ത്തി​ന് വി​ഘാ​ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​ൻ​കി​ട പോ​ർ​ട്ട് നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മി​ക്ക ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ഇ​ത് സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ അ​ദാ​നി​യു​ടെ കാ​ട്ടു​പ്പ​ള്ളി തു​റ​മു​ഖം, മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യി​ലെ നി​ർ​ദി​ഷ്ട വാ​ധ​വാ​ൻ തു​റ​മു​ഖം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ഈ ​പ്ര​ശ്നം തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. അ​വി​ടെ​യെ​ല്ലാം അ​വ​ർ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലു​മാ​ണ്. വി​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്തെ​ന്ന​പോ​ലെ അ​വി​ടെ​യും തീ​ര​ശോ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ കാ​ര​ണം അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ത​യാ​റാ​കു​ന്നി​ല്ല. കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളും കൂ​ട്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​മീ​പ​ന​മാ​ണ് അ​വി​ടെ​യും കാ​ണു​ന്ന​ത്. കെ.​എ. ഷാ​ജി​യു​ടെ ഈ ​ഹ്ര​സ്വ​ചി​ത്രം ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ ദു​രി​ത​മ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ണ​ക്കാ​നും ഒ​പ്പം പൊ​തു​ബോ​ധം അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​നു​കൂ​ല​മാ​യി ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നും ഇ​ത്ത​രം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ഹ്ര​സ്വ​ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ഈ ​രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ള്ള​വ​രെ പ്രേ​രി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും ഇ​ട​യാ​ക്ക​ട്ടെ എ​ന്നാ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    News Summary - Stolen Shorelines: KA Shajis powerful documentary about dangers facing Kerala’s coastal towns
    X
    X