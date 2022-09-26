Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Homechevron_rightWeeklychevron_rightCulturechevron_rightFilm and Theatrechevron_rightജാതി, പ്രണയം,...
ജാതി, പ്രണയം, ദുരഭിമാനം: പാ. രഞ്ജിത്തിന്റെ 'നച്ചത്തിരം നഗർഗിരത്' കാണുന്നു
Posted On date_range 26 Sep 2022 3:30 AM GMT
Printed On date_range 2022/09/26 17:30:00
പാ. രഞ്ജിത്തിന്റെ ‘നച്ചത്തിരം നഗർഗിരത്’ എന്ന സിനിമ കാണുന്നു. എങ്ങനെയൊക്കെയാണ് സിനിമ ജാതിയെയും പ്രണയത്തെയും ദുരഭിമാനത്തെയും കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്നത് എന്ന് വിശദമാക്കുന്നു.
cancel
text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Pa. Ranjiths Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review