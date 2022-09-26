Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ജാതി, പ്രണയം, ദുരഭിമാനം: പാ. ​ര​ഞ്ജിത്തി​​ന്റെ 'ന​ച്ച​ത്തി​രം ന​ഗ​ർ​ഗി​ര​ത്' കാ​ണു​ന്നു

    പാ. ​ര​ഞ്ജിത്തി​​ന്റെ ‘ന​ച്ച​ത്തി​രം ന​ഗ​ർ​ഗി​ര​ത്’ എ​ന്ന സി​നി​മ കാ​ണു​ന്നു. എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യൊ​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ്​ സി​നി​മ ജാ​തി​യെ​യും പ്ര​ണ​യ​ത്തെ​യും ദു​ര​ഭി​​മാ​ന​ത്തെ​യും കൈ​കാ​ര്യം​ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്​ എ​ന്ന്​ വി​ശ​ദ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ഡോ. ​അ​ജ​യ് ശേ​ഖ​ർ
    ''കാ​ത​ൽ വെ​റും കാ​ത​ല​ല്ലി​യേ... കാ​ത​ൽ കാ​ത​ലാ​യ ഒ​രു പൊ​ലി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ വി​ഷ​യം...'' -(ന​ച്ച​ത്തി​രം സി​നി​മ​യി​ലെ നാ​യി​ക റെ​നെ​യെ​ന്ന ത​മി​ഴ്) പാ​യു​ടെ 'ര​ണം' കാ​ത​ൽകൊ​ല ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ജാ​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​ണ്. ജാ​തി​ക്കും വ​ർ​ണാ​ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​നു​മെ​തി​രാ​യി കോ​ത​മ പു​ത്ത​രെ​ന്ന ഗോ​ത​മ​ബു​ദ്ധ​ർ ന​യി​ച്ച ര​ണ​മാ​ണ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നു പ്ര​ചോ​ദ​നം. മാ​ര​ൻ മ​ക​ൾ മോ​ഹി​നി​യു​മൊ​ത്ത് പു​ത്ത​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യി ന​യി​ച്ച ര​ണ​മാ​ണ് മാ​ര​ണം.​െവ​ളു​ത്ത ബ്രാ​ഹ്മ​ണി​ക സ്ത്രീ ​ശ​രീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ക്ഷു​ദ്ര​മാ​യ പ​ട​യാ​ളി, കൊ​ല​യാ​ളി ഗോ​ത്ര വ​ടി​വാ​ൾ ആ​ണ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ളും കീ​ഴ​ട​ക്കി​യ ത​മി​ൾ...

    ''കാ​ത​ൽ വെ​റും കാ​ത​ല​ല്ലി​യേ... കാ​ത​ൽ കാ​ത​ലാ​യ ഒ​രു പൊ​ലി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ വി​ഷ​യം...''

    -(ന​ച്ച​ത്തി​രം സി​നി​മ​യി​ലെ നാ​യി​ക റെ​നെ​യെ​ന്ന ത​മി​ഴ്)

    പാ​യു​ടെ 'ര​ണം' കാ​ത​ൽകൊ​ല ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ജാ​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​ണ്. ജാ​തി​ക്കും വ​ർ​ണാ​ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​നു​മെ​തി​രാ​യി കോ​ത​മ പു​ത്ത​രെ​ന്ന ഗോ​ത​മ​ബു​ദ്ധ​ർ ന​യി​ച്ച ര​ണ​മാ​ണ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നു പ്ര​ചോ​ദ​നം. മാ​ര​ൻ മ​ക​ൾ മോ​ഹി​നി​യു​മൊ​ത്ത് പു​ത്ത​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യി ന​യി​ച്ച ര​ണ​മാ​ണ് മാ​ര​ണം.​

    െവ​ളു​ത്ത ബ്രാ​ഹ്മ​ണി​ക സ്ത്രീ ​ശ​രീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ക്ഷു​ദ്ര​മാ​യ പ​ട​യാ​ളി, കൊ​ല​യാ​ളി ഗോ​ത്ര വ​ടി​വാ​ൾ ആ​ണ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ളും കീ​ഴ​ട​ക്കി​യ ത​മി​ൾ തി​ര​പ്പ​ട​ത്തെ സ​ത്യ​നീ​തി​ക​ളാ​ർ​ന്ന പു​ത്തി​യും പോ​ത​വു​മാ​ർ​ന്ന പു​ത്ത​രി​ലേ​ക്കു വീ​ണ്ടും ന​യി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ന് പാ. ​ര​ഞ്ജിത്ത് എ​ന്ന ദ​ലി​ത് ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര​കാ​ര​ൻ. മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ലോ​ക​ത്തെ നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന പ്രേ​മ​മെ​ന്ന കാ​ത​ലി​നെപോ​ലും വ​ർ​ണം നോ​ക്കി കൊ​ല്ലു​ന്ന ജാ​തി​യു​ടെ സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര​ണ വി​മ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് പാ ​ഇ​തു സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​റി​സ​ത്തെ സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന നീ​ല​വും പ്രാ​ചീ​ന പ്ര​ബു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ സം​ഘ​സം​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തെ തു​യി​ലു​ണ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന യാ​ഴും പാ​യു​ടെ നി​ർ​മാ​താ​ക്ക​ളും സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​കു​ന്നു. 'ന​ച്ച​ത്തി​രം ന​ഗ​ർ​ഗി​ര​ത്' എ​ന്ന 2022ലെ ​പാ. ​ര​ഞ്ജിത്ത് സി​നി​മ പ്രേ​മ​ത്തെ​യും ആ ​കാ​ത​ലി​നെ ജാ​തി​മാ​ത്രം നോ​ക്കി ക​ഴു​ത്ത​രി​യു​ന്ന ജാ​തി​ക്കൊ​ല​യെ​യും കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള​താ​ണ്. ഏ​റെ പ്രേ​ക്ഷ​കശ്ര​ദ്ധ സി​നി​മ നേ​ടി​ക്ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു. യു​വ​ത​യെ മാ​റ്റു​ന്ന, മാ​റ്റ​ത്തെ ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന ജ​നാ​യ​ത്ത​പ​ര​വും അ​നു​ക​മ്പാ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​വു​മാ​യ ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര​ണ​മാ​ണ് പാ ​ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    'മ​ദ്രാ​സി'​ലും 'ക​ബാ​ലി'​യി​ലും 'കാ​ലാ'​യി​ലും 'സ​ർ​പ്പ​ട്ട പ​ര​മ്പ​ര'​യി​ലും കൂ​ടി ക​ട​ന്ന് പ്ര​ബു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ തെ​ന്നി​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ദ​ലി​ത ബ​ഹു​ജ​ന സം​സ്കാ​ര രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തിന്റെ കാ​രു​ണി​ക​വും മൈ​ത്രീ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​വു​മാ​യ പു​ത്ത​ൻപാ​ത​യെ ക​ലാ​പ​ര​മാ​യും നൈ​തി​ക​മാ​യും വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് പാ. ​ത​​ന്റെ തി​ക​ഞ്ഞ പ​ക്വ​മാ​യ ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​യി​ലേ​ക്കും ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും പാ ​ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പോ​രാ​ട്ടം അ​ഥ​വാ ജീ​വി​ത​ര​ണം സ​ഫ​ല​മാ​കു​ന്നു. മ​ഹാ​ക​രു​ണ​യു​ടെ, നീ​തി​യു​ടെ ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര​ണം അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ദു​ഷാ​ര വി​ജ​യ​ൻ എ​ന്ന ന​ടി അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​മി​ഴ് അ​ഥ​വാ റെ​നെ എ​ന്ന സ്ത്രീ​ക​ഥാ​പാ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ പു​തു ദ​ലി​ത് പെ​ൺ​മ​യു​ടെ ഉ​ജ്ജ്വ​ല മാ​തൃ​ക​യും വി​മോ​ച​ക ബിം​ബ​വും പാ ​യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​മാ​ക്കി. ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റോ നി​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ന്നു ചോ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​ഹ​ന​ട​നാ​യ കു​ലീ​ന യു​വാ​വി​നോ​ട് അ​ല്ല അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​റൈ​റ്റ് എ​ന്നു ധൈ​ര്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന, മൊ​രി​ച്ച മാ​ട്ടി​റ​ച്ചി അ​ഥ​വാ ബീ​ഫു തി​ന്നു​ന്ന യു​വ​തി​യു​ടെ സ്ഥൈ​ര്യ​വും മാ​ന​സി​ക​മാ​യ ഉ​റ​പ്പും, സാ​ന്ദ​ർ​ഭി​ക​വും സൗ​മ്യ​വു​മാ​യി കാ​ഴ്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​വാ​ൻ പാ​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. മാ​ട്ടു​ക്ക​റി​യും പ​ച്ച​ക്ക​റി​യു​മെ​ല്ലാം മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രു​ടെ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യ ആ​ഹാ​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും സി​നി​മ മൊ​ഴി​യു​ന്നു.

    പ്രേ​മ​ത്തെ കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള നാ​ട​ക​വും അ​തി​ലെ ദു​ര​ഭി​മാ​ന കൊ​ല​യെ​ന്ന ജാ​തി​ക്കൊ​ല​യു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന സി​നി​മ​യി​ൽ പോ​തി​യെ അ​ഥ​വാ ബോ​ധി​യെ വ​ര​ച്ച വാ​തി​ലു തു​റ​ന്നു വെ​ളി​ച്ച​വു​മാ​യി വ​രു​ന്ന ത​മി​ഴ് എ​ന്ന ന​ടി, ന​ർ​ത്ത​കി സ​ങ്കു​ചി​ത വം​ശ​വ​രേ​ണ്യ ആ​ണ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങിക്കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​രേ​ണ്യ യു​വാ​ക്ക​ളെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ ലോ​ക​ത്തേ​ക്കും ലോ​ക​നീ​തി​യി​ലേ​ക്കും ത​ട്ടി​യു​ണ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്നു. ജാ​തി​ഹി​ന്ദു പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു വ​രു​ന്ന യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കും മാ​ന​സി​ക പ​രി​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ജൈ​വി​ക​മാ​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലാ​ണി​ത്.

    നാ​ട​ക കാ​ത​ലെ​ന്നു വി​ളി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ത​മി​ഴ​ക​ത്തെ 'ല​വ്ജി​ഹാ​ദി'​നെ പ്ര​ശ്ന​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു വി​മ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​നി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ട്. ച​ടു​ല​മാ​യ കൊ​റി​യോ​ഗ്ര​ഫി​യും സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും തി​ര​പ്പ​ട​താ​ള​ത്തെ അ​നി​ത്യ​മാ​യ ക​ല​യാ​ക്കു​ന്നു. ക​ബാ​ലി​യി​ലും മ​റ്റും അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​റെ​യും വി​വേ​കാ​ന​ന്ദ​നെ​യും ബിം​ബ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല താ​ര​ത​മ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ജ​ന​പ്രി​യ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സി​നി​മ​യു​ടെ ചേ​രു​വ​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ പി​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി​യ പാ, ​ന​ച്ച​ത്തി​രം ന​ഗ​ർ​ഗി​രു​തു​വി​ൽ പു​ത്ത​രെ ത​ന്നെ നാ​ട​ക​ശാ​ല​യു​ടെ ചു​വ​രു​ക​ളി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി ക​ലാ​പ​ര​മാ​യി അ​ട​യാ​ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു. അ​ജ​ന്ത​യും ഈ​ള​പു​ര​യും പെ​രി​യ​കോ​വി​ലും അ​വി​ട​ത്തെ പു​ത്ത​പ്പ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​മ്മു​ടെ ഓ​ർ​മ​യി​ലു​ണ​രും. പ്ര​ബു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ നാ​ഗ​രി​ക​ത്തെ ഉ​ണ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന തി​ര​പ്പ​ട​മാ​ണ് ന​ച്ച​ത്തി​രം.

    കാ​ല​ത്തി​ൻ ചു​വ​രെ​ഴു​ത്തു തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞു സം​സ്കാ​ര രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ മാ​റ്റ​ത്തെ സ​ത്യ​നീ​തി ബോ​ധ​ത്തോ​ടെ അ​ട​യാ​ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യ ക​ല​യാ​യി ഈ ​മാ​റ്റ​ത്തെ​യും യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ ബോ​ധ​ത്തെ​യും പ്രേ​ക്ഷ​ക​രും തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞാ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. പു​ത്ത​രെ​ന്ന വാ​തി​ൽ തു​റ​ന്നുവ​രു​ന്ന ന​ർ​ത്ത​കി​യും ന​ടി​യു​മാ​യ ത​മി​ഴ് ആ ​വാ​തി​ലി​നെ മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​യി തു​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും അ​വ​രെ​യും മൈ​ത്രീ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യ പാ​ത​യി​ലേ​ക്കു ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​ണ്. ഡീ​പ് ഫോ​ക്ക​സി​ലൂ​ടെ മാ​ഞ്ഞു​മ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​പോ​യ പു​ത്ത​രു​ടെ പ​ടം തെ​ളി​ഞ്ഞു​വ​രു​ന്ന​ത് തി​ക​ച്ചും സി​നി​മാ​റ്റി​ക്കും ച​രി​ത്ര​പ​ര​വു​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ദൃ​ശ്യ​പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ല​നഛാ​യ​ക​ളും വ​മ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ക​ട്ടു​ക​ളും ഗൊ​ദാ​ർ​ദി​യ​ൻ ഫ്ര​ഞ്ചു ന​വ​ത​രം​ഗ ശൈ​ലി​യെ ആ​ദ്യ കി​ട​പ്പ​റരം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ത്വ​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മെ​ല്ലാം തി​ര​പ്പ​ട​പ​ര​മാ​യി വ​മ്പി​ച്ച ച​ല​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്. ത​ന്മ​യു​ടെ തെ​ളി​വാ​ർ​ന്ന സം​ഗീ​ത​വും എ. ​കി​ഷോ​ർ കു​മാ​റി​​ന്റെ ച​ടു​ല​മാ​യ ഛായാ​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ണ​വും​ സെ​ൽ​വ​യു​ടെ കൃ​ത്യത​യു​ള്ള എ​ഡി​റ്റി​ങ്ങും പാ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​യ​ത്ന​ത്തി​നു മി​ഴി​വേ​റ്റു​ന്നു. തി​ക​ച്ചും സ​മ്യ​ക്കാ​യ ഒ​രു സ​മ​ഗ്ര ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്രാ​നു​ഭ​വ​മാ​യി പാ​യു​ടെ പ​ടം മാ​റു​ന്നു.

    സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സ്വ​ത്വ​ബോ​ധ​മു​ള്ള ഒ​രു പെ​ണ്ണി​നെ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​വ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ ജാ​തി​യെ​യും പ്രേ​മ​ത്തെ​യും കൊ​ല​യെ​യും കു​റി​ച്ചു സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു ന​ച്ച​ത്തി​രം. നാ​ട​ക​ത്തെ​യും നാ​ട്ടി​ൻ ഉ​യി​ര​ക​ത്തേ​യും കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള സി​നി​മ​യു​മാ​ണി​ത്. പ​ട​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ലെ നാ​ട​ക​വും അ​തി​ന​ക​ത്തെ നാ​ടും പു​റ​ത്താ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു.

    കേ​വ​ല പെ​ൺ​വാ​ദ ജാ​തി​ഹി​ന്ദു വാ​ചാ​ടോ​പ​ത്തെ സ​മ​ർ​ഥ​മാ​യി അ​പ​നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച് താ​നൊ​രു സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​ബോ​ധ​മു​ള്ള സ്വ​ത്വ​ബോ​ധ​മു​ള്ള പെ​ണ്ണാ​ണെ​ന്നു പ​റ​യു​ന്ന ദു​ഷാ​റ വി​ജ​യ​ൻ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന റെ​നെ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​യ്യോ​തി താ​സ​ര​വ​ർ​ക​ൾ ന​യി​ച്ച ത​മി​ഴ​ക റെ​നൈ​സ​ൻ​സി​നെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധാ​നം​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു.

    ദ്രാ​വി​ഡ പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൻ വി​മ​ർ​ശ​നം മ​ദ്രാ​സി​ൽ വ​ള​രെ മി​ഴി​വോ​ടെ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച പാ ​അ​തി​വി​ടെ​യും പ​റ​യാ​തെ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. പെ​രി​യോ​റെ​വി​ടെ എ​ന്നു ചോ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രോ​ട് നി​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സി​നി​മ​യി​ൽ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ര​വ​ർ​ക​ൾ എ​വി​ടെ എ​ന്നു തി​രി​ച്ചുചോ​ദി​ക്കാ​തെ ചോ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു. പു​ത്ത​രെ​വി​ടെ എ​ന്നു പ​രോ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യി പ്ര​തീ​കാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​യി തി​രി​ച്ചു ചോ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു ഈ ​സി​നി​മ. പു​തു​പു​ത്ത​രാ​യി അ​ഥ​വാ സം​സ്കൃ​ത മ​ല​യാ​ണ്മ​യി​ൽ ന​വ​ബു​ദ്ധ​രാ​യി ബാ​ബാ​സാ​ഹ​ബി​നെത​ന്നെ കാ​വ്യാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​യി സൂ​ചി​ത​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഓ​രോ ഫ്രെ​യി​മി​ലും പാ. ​സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്രാ​തി​നി​ധ്യ​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ അ​മി​ത പ്രാ​തി​നി​ധ്യ കു​ത്ത​ക​യി​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കാ​തെ ജ​നാ​യ​ത്ത​മി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന സ​ത്യ​നീ​തി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​വു​മാ​കു​ന്നു ഈ ​ന​ച്ച​ത്തി​രം.

    ഗ​ദ​യു​മാ​യി വ​ന്ന് യാ​ഗം മു​ട​ക്കി​ക​ളാ​യ രാ​ക്ഷ​സ​രെ അ​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​തു​ക്കു​ന്ന രാ​മ​ഭ​ക്ത ഹ​നു​മാ​നെ അ​ന്ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ടി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ട്ട നാ​ട​ക​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും പ്രേ​ക്ഷ​ക​രു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഒ​ന്നാ​യി വ​ന്ന് ചെ​റു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് തി​ക​ച്ചും ആ​വേ​ശ​ക​ര​മാ​ണ്. രാ​മ​രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ​ക്കാ​ൾ ഭീ​ക​ര​മാ​യ ദാ​സ​രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​ള​യാ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യാ​ണ് പ​ടം പ​പ്പ​ടംപോ​ലെ പൊ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഗു​രു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​പോ​ലെ ജാ​തി​ബോ​ധ​മെ​ന്ന പ​ർ​പ്പ​ട​കം പൊ​ടി​യു​മോ. മ​ധ്യ​കാ​ല തു​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ ബ്രാ​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ​ത്തി​നു ലൈം​ഗി​ക സൈ​നി​ക സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ടു​ത്തു വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​വ​ർ​ണ​രും ശൂ​ദ്ര​രു​മാ​യി ബ്രാ​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ​ത്തി​ൻ ന​ല്ല​പി​ള്ള ച​മ​ഞ്ഞ പ​ല കൂ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ടു​പ്പു കൊ​ല​യാ​ളി കു​പ്പി​ണി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും 'യ​ജ​മാ​ന​രും ചി​ന്ന ഗൗ​ണ്ട​ന്മാ​രും മ​റ​വ​ന്മാ​രും തേ​വ​ർ​മ​ക്ക​ളു​മാ​യി' വാ​ണ​രു​ളി​യ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ന​ന്ത​ര ത​മി​ഴ​ക തി​ര​പ്പ​ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴും വെ​ള്ളം തൊ​ടാ​നും പി​റ​ന്ന മ​ണ്ണി​ൽ വ​ഴി​ന​ട​ക്കാ​നും തു​ണി​യു​ടു​ക്കാ​നും വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കാ​നും​പോ​ലും വി​ല​ക്കു​ള്ള ദ​ലി​ത​രു​ടെ ക​ഥ​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും ജീ​വി​ത​സ​മ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും നോ​ട്ട​പ്പാ​ടു​ക​ളു​യ​ർ​ത്തി മു​ഖ്യ​ധാ​രാ സി​നി​മ​യി​ൽ മാ​റ്റ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കാ​ൻ പാ​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ട്രാ​ൻ​സ് സ​മു​ദാ​യ​ത്തി​നും പ്രാ​തി​നി​ധ്യം കൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ട​മാ​ണ് ന​ച്ച​ത്തി​രം. ട്രാ​ൻ​സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധാ​ന രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തെ കു​റി​ച്ച് വി​മ​ർ​ശന ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളു​മു​ണ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്നു പാ.

    ​ദ​ലി​താ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​മു​ള്ള സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​നീ​തി​യി​ലൂ​ന്നി​യ ബ​ഹു​ജ​ന ഭൂ​മി​ക​യാ​യി മു​ഖ്യ​ധാ​രാ സി​നി​മ​യെ മാ​റ്റാ​നും ദ​ലി​ത​ർ​ക്കും ഭി​ന്ന​ലൈം​ഗി​ക സ്വ​ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും അ​ൽ​പം​കൂ​ടി സ്വീ​കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​മി​ഴ​ക​ത്തും സി​നി​മ​ക​ളി​ലും കാ​ണു​ന്ന ലോ​ക പ്ര​വാ​സ കോ​ണു​ക​ളി​ലും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കാ​നും ഈ ​കോ​സ് മോ​പൊ​ളി​റ്റ​ൻ സി​നി​മ​ക്കു ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു. 'ക​ബാ​ലി'​യി​ലൂ​ടെത​ന്നെ ഇ​ത്ത​രം ത​മി​ഴ​ക പ്ര​വാ​സലോ​ക​ങ്ങ​ളെ താ​സ​ര​വ​ർ​ക​ളെ​യും പി​ന്നീ​ട് പെ​രി​യോ​റെ​യുംപോ​ലെ അ​ഭി​വാ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യാ​നും തൊ​ട്ടു​ണ​ർ​ത്താ​നും പാ ​സി​നി​മ​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​യു​ന്നു. അ​ടി​ത്ത​ട്ടി​ലും പ്രാ​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​മു​ള്ള ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു വ​രു​ന്ന ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​തി​ഭ​ക​ളെ വി​ശ്വാ​സ​ത്തി​ലെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ചോ​ദ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾകൂ​ടി​യാ​യി പാ ​പ​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ മാ​റു​ന്നു.

    ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ന​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ സം​ഗീ​ത​വു​മാ​യി പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ചും ഹാ​ർ​ലം ന​വോ​ത്ഥാ​ന​വു​മാ​യി വ​ള​രെ ആ​ഴ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വി​നി​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് പാ ​പ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ല്ലാം ഉ​ണ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. മ​റാ​ത്തി ദ​ലി​ത് സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​ലെ​ന്നപോ​ലെ പാ​നി​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ദ​ലി​ത് സി​നി​മ​യി​ലും ആ​ഫ്രോ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ക​ല​യും സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക ന​വോ​ത്ഥാ​ന​വും വ​ള​രെ ആ​ഴ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള സ്വാ​ധീ​ന​മാ​യി വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഹി​പ് ഹോ​പും റാ​പു​മെ​ല്ലാം പാ ​പ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പാ​ട്ടു​ക​ളെ​യും ആ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും മാ​ന​വി​ക​മാ​യി സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്നു. 'മ​ദ്രാ​സ്' എ​ന്ന ആ​ദ്യ​കാ​ല പ​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ണി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന കീ​ഴാ​ള​മാ​യ ചെ​ന്നൈ​യു​ടെ സി​ര​ക​ളെ ഉ​ണ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഹി​പ് ഹോ​പ് ദ​ലി​ത ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം പ്ര​ക​ട​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​ലെ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​രാ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്തെ യു​വ​ത​യു​ടെ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​വീ​ര്യ​ത്തെ​യാ​ണ് സ​ർ​പ​ട്ട പ​ര​മ്പ​ര അ​ടു​ത്ത​കാ​ല​ത്ത് അ​ട​യാ​ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. കീ​ഴാ​ള യു​വ​സം​സ്കാ​ര​വു​മാ​യി പൊ​ക്കി​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ടി ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​ണ് പാ ​പ​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ദു​ഷാ​ര വി​ജ​യ​നെ വി​ജ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​യി സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​തും പ​ര​മ്പ​ര​യി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​ണ​ല്ലോ.

    പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത ത​മി​ഴ​ക സി​നി​മ​ക​ളി​ലെ നാ​യ​ക​വീ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ പെ​ണ്ണു​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​ട​ക്കു​ക​യും പ​ഠി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ര​ക്ഷ​ശി​ക്ഷ​ക​ളി​ൽ ത​ള​ക്കു​ക​യും​ചെ​യ്യു​മ്പോ​ൾ ലോ​ക​ത്തി​നു മാ​തൃ​ക​യാ​യ ശ​ബ്ദ​നി​ർ​വാ​ഹ​ക​ത്ത​മു​ള്ള ബ​ഹു​ജ​ന സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ​യാ​ണ് പാ ​അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ദു​ഷാ​ര​യു​ടെ പാ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ. കു​ലീ​ന ആ​ണ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും പൊ​തു സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തെ​യും പ​ഠി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന നാ​യി​ക​മാ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പാ ​അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ബ​ഹു​ജ​ന ബോ​ധ​ക​രാ​യും നാ​ഗ​രി​ക അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യു​മ​വ​ർ മാ​റു​ന്നു. ലോ​കാ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രാ​യ മ​ണി​മേ​ഖ​ല​യും മം​ഗ​ളാ​ദേ​വി​യാ​കു​ന്ന ചി​ല​പ്പ​തി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ ക​ണ്ണ​കി​യും ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​വ​ന്ന ച​മ​ണ​മാ​യ ച​ങ്ക​ഭൂ​മി​ക​യാ​ണ് പാ ​പ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ക​ലാ​ചാ​ര​വാ​ഴ്വും നി​ന​വും. സ​മ​ത​യി​ലും ക​രു​ണ​യി​ലും മൈ​ത്രി​യി​ലും അ​ടി​യു​റ​ച്ച ഒ​രു നൈ​തി​ക ലാ​വ​ണ്യ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​മാ​ണ് പാ ​ക​രു​പ്പി​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. വി​ഷ​ലി​പ്ത​മാ​യ ആ​ണ​ത്ത ലിം​ഗാ​ധീ​ശ വം​ശീ​യ കാ​മ​ന​ക​ളെ​യും ടോ​ക്സി​ക് മ​സ്കു​ലൈ​നി​റ്റി​ക​ളെ​യും ഏ​റെ പ​ണി​പ്പെ​ട്ട് തൂ​ത്തു​വാ​രു​ന്ന സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ശു​ദ്ധീ​ക​ര​ണ ധ​ർ​മ​വും സം​സ്കാ​ര വി​രേ​ച​ന ത​ല​വും പാ​യു​ടെ ക​ല​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ്. രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ശ​രി​ക​ളെക്കുറി​ച്ച് പ​ട​ത്തി​ലും നാ​ട​ക​ത്തി​ലും പാ​ഠാ​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യും വി​ഭ​ജ​നാ​ന​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യും സ​മ​ഗ്ര ത​ത്ത്വ​വി​ചാ​രം ചെ​യ്യാ​നും പാ ​ധൈ​ര്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു. പ്രേ​മ​ജി​ഹാ​ദ് എ​ന്ന ബ്രാ​ഹ്മ​ണി​ക ജാ​തി​ഹി​ന്ദു ഭീ​തി​യെ ത​ല​തി​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ട്, ദ​ലി​ത് പെ​ണ്ണ് ബ്രാ​ഹ്മ​ണി​ക ജാ​തി​ഹി​ന്ദു പു​രു​ഷ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ ജാ​തി​ഹി​ന്ദു സ​നാ​ത​ന വൈ​ദി​ക വ​ർ​ണാ​ശ്ര​മ​ധ​ർ​മ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു വി​മോ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു ബോ​ധ​ന, ബോ​ധോ​ദ​യ ത​ല​വും പാ ​സൂ​ചി​ത​മാ​യി ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്നു. സ്നേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൻ ക​ഴു​ത്ത​റു​ക്കു​ന്ന ജാ​തി​ക്കൊ​ല​യാ​യ ദു​ര​ഭി​മാ​ന​ക്കൊ​ല​ക​ളെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വി​മ​ർ​ശ​ന പ്ര​തി​നി​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ദ​ലി​ത് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ സ​വ​ർ​ണ യു​വ​തി​ക​ളെ വ​ഴി പി​ഴ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്നു പ​ഴി​പ​റ​യു​ന്ന ഒ​രു പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ത് ജാ​തി​ചി​കി​ത്സാ​പ​ര​വും ജ​നാ​യ​ത്ത​പ​ര​മാ​യി വി​ധ്വം​സ​ക​വു​മാ​ണ്. നീ​ലം പ​ൺ​പാ​ട്ടു മ​യ്യം എ​ന്ന സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ചാ​ല​യും ചാ​ല​ക​മാ​ക്കി​യ പാ ​ലോ​ക സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തെ ത​ന്നെ മാ​റ്റി​ത്തീ​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​സ്കാ​ര പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ക​ലാ​നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. മാ​രി സെ​ൽ​വ​രാ​ജ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള നി​ര​വ​ധി ദ​ലി​ത് ക​ലാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രെ ത​മി​ഴ് സി​നി​മ​ക്കു ന​ൽ​കാ​നും പാ​യു​ടെ ക​ലാ​ചാ​ര​വ​ഴ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു.

