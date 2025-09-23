Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Health
    Posted On
    23 Sept 2025 4:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    23 Sept 2025 4:16 PM IST

    ലിവർ സിറോസിസ് കാൻസറായി മാറുമോ? ശരീരത്തെ മൊത്തത്തില്‍ പ്രതിസന്ധിയിലാക്കുന്ന കരൾരോഗത്തിന്‍റെ ലക്ഷണവും ചികിത്സയുമറിയാം

    കരളിന്‍റെ ആരോഗ്യത്തെ അവഗണിച്ചാല്‍ അത് ശരീരത്തെ മൊത്തത്തില്‍ പ്രതിസന്ധിയിലാക്കും. കരൾരോഗം, ലക്ഷണം, ചികിത്സ തുടങ്ങിയ കാര്യങ്ങളറിയാം...
    ലിവർ സിറോസിസ് കാൻസറായി മാറുമോ? ശരീരത്തെ മൊത്തത്തില്‍ പ്രതിസന്ധിയിലാക്കുന്ന കരൾരോഗത്തിന്‍റെ ലക്ഷണവും ചികിത്സയുമറിയാം
    മനുഷ‍്യ ശരീരത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ട അവയവങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്നാണ് കരൾ. കരളിന്‍റെ ആരോഗ്യത്തെ അവഗണിച്ചാല്‍ അത് ശരീരത്തെ മൊത്തത്തില്‍ പ്രതിസന്ധിയിലാക്കും. കരളിന്റെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനം താളംതെറ്റിയാല്‍ ബാധിക്കുന്നത് ശരീരത്തെ മുഴുവനാണ്‌. കരളിനെ ബാധിക്കുന്ന രോഗങ്ങള്‍ പലപ്പോഴും ലക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ കാണിച്ചു തുടങ്ങുന്നത് വൈകിയാണ്. അതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ പലപ്പോഴും രോഗിക്കു ചികിത്സയും വൈകും. ഇത് രോഗം ഗുരുതരമാകാന്‍ കാരണമാകുന്നു. കരൾരോഗം, ലക്ഷണം, ചികിത്സ തുടങ്ങിയ കാര്യങ്ങളറിയാം...എന്താണ് കരൾരോഗം?ശരീരത്തിനാവശ്യമായ പ്രോട്ടീനുകളുടെയും ഹോര്‍മോണുകളുടെയും ഉൽപാദനം, ശരീരത്തിലെ വിഷാംശം വലിച്ചെടുത്ത് രക്തം ശുദ്ധീകരിക്കുക,...

    മനുഷ‍്യ ശരീരത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ട അവയവങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്നാണ് കരൾ. കരളിന്‍റെ ആരോഗ്യത്തെ അവഗണിച്ചാല്‍ അത് ശരീരത്തെ മൊത്തത്തില്‍ പ്രതിസന്ധിയിലാക്കും.

    കരളിന്റെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനം താളംതെറ്റിയാല്‍ ബാധിക്കുന്നത് ശരീരത്തെ മുഴുവനാണ്‌. കരളിനെ ബാധിക്കുന്ന രോഗങ്ങള്‍ പലപ്പോഴും ലക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ കാണിച്ചു തുടങ്ങുന്നത് വൈകിയാണ്.

    അതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ പലപ്പോഴും രോഗിക്കു ചികിത്സയും വൈകും. ഇത് രോഗം ഗുരുതരമാകാന്‍ കാരണമാകുന്നു. കരൾരോഗം, ലക്ഷണം, ചികിത്സ തുടങ്ങിയ കാര്യങ്ങളറിയാം...

    എന്താണ് കരൾരോഗം?

    ശരീരത്തിനാവശ്യമായ പ്രോട്ടീനുകളുടെയും ഹോര്‍മോണുകളുടെയും ഉൽപാദനം, ശരീരത്തിലെ വിഷാംശം വലിച്ചെടുത്ത് രക്തം ശുദ്ധീകരിക്കുക, ശരീരത്തിലെ അണുബാധകളെ ചെറുക്കുക എന്നിവയാണ് കരളിന്റെ പ്രധാന പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍. അതിനാല്‍ ശരീരത്തിന്റെ കെമിക്കല്‍ ഫാക്ടറി എന്നറിയപ്പെടുന്നു.

    ദഹനത്തെ സഹായിക്കുന്നതിന് പിത്തരസം ഉൽപാദിപ്പിക്കുക, രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് നിയന്ത്രിക്കുക എന്നിവയുള്‍പ്പെടെ നിരവധി പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ നിർവഹിക്കുന്ന സുപ്രധാന അവയവമാണ്‌ കരള്‍.


    കരൾരോഗത്തിന്റെ കാരണങ്ങൾ

    ● മദ്യപാനം: കരള്‍രോഗ സാധ്യതയില്‍ ഏറ്റവും മുന്നില്‍ നില്‍ക്കുന്നു. മദ്യം ഉള്ളിലെത്തുമ്പോള്‍ മറ്റു പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ മാറ്റിവെച്ച് മദ്യത്തിന്റെ വിഷാംശം കുറച്ച് അതിനെ നേർപ്പിക്കാനാവും കരള്‍ ശ്രമിക്കുക. ഇത് സ്ഥിരമാകുമ്പോള്‍ കരളിന്റെ മൊത്തം പ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തെ ബാധിക്കും. കരളിലെ മൃദുകലകളെ ദ്രവിപ്പിച്ച് വ്രണമുണ്ടാക്കുകയും അത് കരളില്‍ നീർക്കെട്ട് ഉണ്ടാക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും. ക്രമേണ കരള്‍രോഗം രോഗിയെ പിടികൂടും.

    ● മരുന്ന്: ചില മരുന്നുകളുടെ ഉപയോഗം. മരുന്നിലെ കോപ്പര്‍, ഇരുമ്പ് എന്നിവ കരളില്‍ അടിഞ്ഞുകൂടി രക്തപ്രവാഹത്തെ തടുക്കുന്നതാണ് കാരണം.

    ● പ്രമേഹം: പ്രമേഹരോഗികള്‍ക്ക് കരള്‍രോഗ സാധ്യത 50 ശതമാനമാണ്. പ്രമേഹരോഗികള്‍ക്ക് രക്തത്തില്‍ ഇന്‍സുലിന്‍ അളവ് കൂടുതലാകും. ഇത് ഭാരം വര്‍ധിപ്പിക്കും. ഇത് ഫാറ്റി ലിവറിനു കാരണമാകാം.

    ● ഉപ്പ്: ഉപ്പിന്റെ അമിതോപയോഗം ഹൈപ്പര്‍ ടെന്‍ഷന്‍ ഉണ്ടാക്കും. ഇത് ഫാറ്റി ലിവര്‍ ഉണ്ടാക്കുകയും കരളില്‍ വാട്ടര്‍ റിടെന്‍ഷന്‍ വര്‍ധിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും.

    ● പുകവലി: പുകയിലയില്‍ അടങ്ങിയ മാരക രാസവസ്തുക്കൾ കരളിലെ കോശങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ക്ഷതമേൽപിക്കും.

    ● പോഷക സപ്ലിമെന്‍റുകൾ: പോഷക സപ്ലിമെന്‍റുകൾ കരളിലെ എന്‍സൈം ഉല്‍പാദനം വര്‍ധിപ്പിക്കും. ഇത് കരളിന്റെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തെ ബാധിക്കും.

    ● കീടനാശിനികള്‍, രാസവസ്തുക്കൾ: ഇവയുമായി നിരന്തരം സമ്പര്‍ക്കത്തിലേര്‍പ്പെടുന്നത് കരളില്‍ വിഷാംശം അടിഞ്ഞുകൂടാന്‍ കാരണമാകും. പച്ചക്കറികള്‍, പഴങ്ങള്‍ എന്നിവയിലെ കീടനാശിനി പ്രയോഗം ഒരാളെ ക്രമേണ രോഗിയാക്കും.

    ● ഒബിസിറ്റി: അമിതവണ്ണം ഉള്ളവര്‍ക്ക് ബോഡി ഫാറ്റ് കരളിലും അടിയാന്‍ കാരണമാകും. ലിവര്‍ സിറോസിസ്, കരളിന്റെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനം നിലക്കുക എന്നിവ ഇതിന്റെ അനന്തരഫലമാണ്.

    ● ഹെപ്പറ്റൈറ്റിസ്: വൈറല്‍ ഹെപ്പറ്റൈറ്റിസ് എ, ബി, സി എന്നിവയെല്ലാം കരളിലെ സെല്ലുകളെ നേരിട്ടാണ് ബാധിക്കുക. ഹെപ്പറ്റൈറ്റിസ് സിറോസിസ് ഉണ്ടാക്കും. അത് പിന്നീട് കരളിന്റെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തെ ബാധിക്കും.

    ● ട്യൂബർകുലോസിസ്: നിശ്ശബ്ദ രോഗമാണ് ടി.ബി. ഇതിന്റെ അണുക്കള്‍ കരളിലേക്കു പ്രവേശിച്ചാല്‍ അവയെ പ്രതിരോധിക്കാന്‍ കരള്‍ ആവുന്നത്ര ശ്രമിക്കും. ഹെപ്പാറ്റിക് ട്യൂബർകുലോസിസ് (hepatic tuberculosis) എന്നാണ് ഈ അവസ്ഥക്ക് പറയുന്നത്.

    കരള്‍രോഗ ലക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍

    ലക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ രോഗത്തിന്റെ തരത്തെയും കാഠിന്യത്തെയും ആശ്രയിച്ച് വ്യത്യാസപ്പെടുന്നു. ചില സാധാരണ ലക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ ഇവയാണ്...

    ● ചർമത്തിന്‌ മഞ്ഞനിറം: ചർമത്തിനും കണ്ണുകള്‍ക്കും മങ്ങലും മഞ്ഞനിറവും വരുന്നത്‌ കരളിന്റെ ആരോഗ്യം തൃപ്‌തികരമല്ലെന്ന സൂചന നല്‍കുന്നു. ഈ മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം കരള്‍രോഗത്തിന്റെ മുഖ്യ ലക്ഷണമാണ്‌.

    ● ചൊറിച്ചില്‍: ചർമത്തിന്റെ നിറം മാറ്റത്തിന്‌ പുറമെ ചൊറിച്ചിലും കരള്‍രോഗികളില്‍ കാണപ്പെടാറുണ്ട്‌. കരളിന്റെ ആരോഗ്യപ്രശ്‌നം രക്തം കട്ടപിടിക്കലിനെ ബാധിക്കാമെന്നതിനാല്‍ വേഗത്തില്‍ മുറിവ്‌ പറ്റാനും സാധ്യത കൂടുതലാണ്‌.

    ● അമിത ക്ഷീണം: നിരന്തര ക്ഷീണത്തിന്‌ പിന്നിലും ഒരു പക്ഷേ കരള്‍രോഗമായേക്കാം. ഇതിനാല്‍ ക്ഷീണം ദിവസങ്ങൾ നീണ്ടുപോയാൽ ഡോക്ടറെ കണ്ട്‌ പരിശോധന നടത്തേണ്ടതാണ്‌.

    ● വിശപ്പില്ലായ്‌മ: കരളിന്‌ വരുന്ന പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങള്‍ ഭക്ഷണത്തെ വിഘടിപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള ശരീരത്തിന്റെ ശേഷിയെ ബാധിക്കും. ഇതിനാൽ വിശപ്പില്ലായ്‌മയും അലസതയും അനുഭവപ്പെടാം.

    ● ഓക്കാനവും ഛർദിയും: ഇത് പല രോഗങ്ങളുടെയും ലക്ഷണമാണെന്നതിനാല്‍ പലപ്പോഴും കരളിന്റെ പ്രശ്‌നം മൂലമാണെന്ന്‌ തിരിച്ചറിയപ്പെടാതെ പോകാറുണ്ട്‌.

    ● തലകറക്കം, വയറുവേദന, കാലില്‍ നീര്, ഭാരക്കുറവ്, മയക്കം, മാനസികാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം, അടിവയറ്റിലെ നീര്‌, കോമ എന്നീ ലക്ഷണങ്ങളും കണ്ടുവരാറുണ്ട്.

    ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുക: മേൽപറഞ്ഞ ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ കണ്ടാൽ സ്വയം രോഗനിർണയത്തിന് ശ്രമിക്കാതെ നിർബന്ധമായും ഡോക്ടറെ കാണുക. ഇതിനുശേഷം മാത്രം രോഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിക്കുക.

    ഫാറ്റി ലിവര്‍: ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ

    ശരീരത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ആന്തരിക അവയവമാണ് കരള്‍. കരളില്‍ അമിതമായി കൊഴുപ്പ് അടിയുന്നതിനെയാണ് ഫാറ്റി ലിവര്‍ എന്ന് പറയുന്നത്. അഞ്ചുശതമാനത്തില്‍ കൂടുതല്‍ കൊഴുപ്പ് കരളില്‍ അടിയുമ്പോഴാണ് അമിത കൊഴുപ്പായി കണക്കാക്കുന്നത്.

    ഫാറ്റി ലിവർ രോഗത്തെ രണ്ടായി തരം തിരിക്കാം.

    ● നോൺ-ആൽക്കഹോളിക് ഫാറ്റി ലിവർ ഡിസീസ്: അമിതവണ്ണം, കൊളസ്‌ട്രോള്‍, പ്രമേഹം എന്നീ രോഗങ്ങള്‍ ഉള്ളവരില്‍ കൂടുതല്‍ കാണപ്പെടുന്ന രോഗാവസ്ഥയാണിത്.

    ● ആൽക്കഹോളിക് ഫാറ്റി ലിവർ ഡിസീസ്: അമിത മദ്യപാനം മൂലമാണ് ആൽക്കഹോളിക് ഫാറ്റി ലിവർ രോഗം ഉണ്ടാകുന്നത്. ഇത് കരളിൽ കൊഴുപ്പ് അടിഞ്ഞുകൂടുന്നതിലേക്ക് നയിക്കുന്നു. രണ്ടും കരളിന് ഗുരുതര ദോഷം ചെയ്യും. വയറുവേദന അല്ലെങ്കിൽ വയറു വീർക്കുക, പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് വയറിന്റെ മുകളിൽ വലതുഭാഗത്ത് നിറയുന്ന ഒരു തോന്നൽ, ഓക്കാനം, വിശപ്പില്ലായ്മ, ഭാരക്കുറവ്, ക്ഷീണം, ബലഹീനത എന്നിവയെല്ലാം ഫാറ്റി ലിവർ രോഗത്തിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും സാധാരണ ലക്ഷണങ്ങളിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നു.

    നോണ്‍ ആല്‍ക്കഹോളിക് ഫാറ്റി ലിവര്‍ ഡിസീസ് ഉള്ള 80 ശതമാനം ആളുകളും ഫാറ്റി ലിവര്‍ (Isolated Fatty Liver) അവസ്ഥയില്‍ തന്നെ തുടരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, 20 ശതമാനം ആളുകളിൽ ഇത് നോൺ-ആൽക്കഹോളിക് സ്റ്റീറ്റോഹെപ്പറ്റൈറ്റിസ് (നാഷ്) ആയിത്തീരുന്നു. ഫാറ്റി ലിവര്‍ മാത്രമുള്ളവര്‍ക്ക് സിറോസിസ് വരാനുള്ള സാധ്യത വളരെ കുറവാണ്.

    എന്നാല്‍, നാഷ് ഉള്ള 11 ശതമാനം പേര്‍ക്ക് 15 വര്‍ഷംകൊണ്ട് അത് സിറോസിസ് ആയിത്തീരാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. സിറോസിസ് ബാധിച്ചവരില്‍ ഏഴുശതമാനം പേരില്‍ അത് കാന്‍സറായി മാറാൻ സാധ്യതയുമുണ്ട്.

    രോഗം തിരിച്ചറിയാം

    മിക്കയാളുകളിലും ഫാറ്റി ലിവര്‍ ലക്ഷണങ്ങളൊന്നും കാണിക്കാറില്ല. വളരെ കുറച്ചുപേരില്‍ ക്ഷീണവും വയറിന്റെ മുകളില്‍ വലതുവശത്തായി വേദനയും ഉണ്ടാകാറുണ്ട്. പലപ്പോഴും മറ്റ് അസുഖങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി അള്‍ട്രാസൗണ്ട് സ്‌കാനിങ് വേണ്ടിവരുമ്പോള്‍ കരളില്‍ കൊഴുപ്പടിഞ്ഞതായി കാണുകയോ ഹെല്‍ത്ത് ചെക്കപ്പുകളുടെ ഭാഗമായി രക്തപരിശോധന നടത്തുമ്പോള്‍ കരളിലെ എന്‍സൈമുകള്‍ (AST, ALT) ഉയര്‍ന്ന തോതിലുള്ളതായി കാണുകയോ ചെയ്യുമ്പോഴാണ് ഈ രോഗത്തിന്റെ സാന്നിധ്യം തിരിച്ചറിയുന്നത്.

    കൊഴുപ്പ് കൂടുന്നതനുസരിച്ച് കരളില്‍ നീര്‍വീക്കം വരുകയും നോണ്‍ ആല്‍ക്കഹോളിക് ഫാറ്റി ലിവര്‍ ഡിസീസ് നാഷ് ആയിത്തീരുകയും ചെയ്യും. ഇതുമൂലം കാലക്രമേണ കരളിലെ കോശങ്ങള്‍ നശിക്കുകയും അത് ലിവര്‍ സിറോസിസ് എന്ന അവസ്ഥയിലേക്ക് പരിണമിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും.

    മെലിഞ്ഞവരിലെ ഫാറ്റി ലിവര്‍

    സാധാരണയായി അമിതവണ്ണമുള്ളവരിലാണ് ഫാറ്റി ലിവർ കാണപ്പെടുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ, മെലിഞ്ഞ വ്യക്തികളിലും ഇത് ഉണ്ടാകാം. ഇതിനെയാണ് ലീൻ നാഷ് (Lean NASH) എന്നുപറയുന്നത്. അതായത്, ബോഡി മാസ് ഇൻഡക്‌സ് (BMI) 23kg/m2ൽ താഴെയുള്ള വ്യക്തികൾക്ക് ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന ഫാറ്റി ലിവർ ആണ് ലീൻ നാഷ്. ഇത്തരം ആളുകളിൽ ചർമത്തിനടിയിലുള്ള കൊഴുപ്പ് (Subcutaneous fat) കുറവായിരിക്കും. എന്നാൽ, വയറിനുള്ളിലെ കൊഴുപ്പ് (Visceral fat) കൂടുതലായിരിക്കും.

    കുട്ടികളിലെ ഫാറ്റി ലിവര്‍

    അമിതവണ്ണമുള്ള 60 ശതമാനം കുട്ടികളിൽ ഫാറ്റി ലിവർ കാണുന്നതായി പഠനങ്ങളുണ്ട്. ഒമ്പതു വയസ്സിനും 11 വയസ്സിനുമിടയിലുള്ള കുട്ടികളിൽ രക്തപരിശോധനയും അൾട്രാസൗണ്ട് സ്‌കാനും ചെയ്താൽ രോഗം നേരത്തേ കണ്ടുപിടിക്കാൻ കഴിയും.

    കുട്ടികളിൽ ഫാറ്റി ലിവർ ഉണ്ടാകുകയെന്നത് തികച്ചും ആശങ്കാജനകമായ കാര്യമാണ്. അമിതവണ്ണം, പ്രമേഹം തുടങ്ങിയ അവസ്ഥകൾ തടയുന്നതിനുവേണ്ട മുൻകരുതലുകളെക്കുറിച്ച് വിദ്യാലയങ്ങളിൽ പഠിപ്പിക്കണം. രക്ഷിതാക്കളും ജാഗ്രത പുലർത്തണം.

    പ്രതിരോധവും ചികിത്സയും ജീവിതശൈലി ക്രമീകരണം തന്നെ

    ഫാറ്റി ലിവര്‍ ഉണ്ടാകാനുള്ള പ്രധാന കാരണങ്ങളിലൊന്ന് കലോറി കൂടിയ ആഹാരം അമിതമായി കഴിക്കുന്നതാണ്. വ്യായാമക്കുറവും ശാരീരിക അധ്വാനക്കുറവും കൂടിയാകുമ്പോള്‍ അപകടസാധ്യതയേറുന്നു. ഫാറ്റി ലിവറിനെതിരെ പൂര്‍ണമായി ഫലപ്രദമായ മരുന്ന് ഇതുവരെ കണ്ടുപിടിക്കപ്പെട്ടിട്ടില്ല. ജീവിതശൈലി ക്രമീകരണം തന്നെയാണ് പ്രതിരോധവും ചികിത്സയും.

    ജീവിതശൈലിയിലുള്ള വ്യത്യാസപ്പെടുത്തലുകളിലൂടെ അമിതഭാരം കുറക്കാം. അതിലൂടെ, ഫാറ്റി ലിവര്‍ എന്നത് സിറോസിസോ കാന്‍സറോ ആയി മാറുന്നത് തടയാന്‍ കഴിയും. ശരീരഭാരം കുറക്കുന്നതിലൂടെ കരളിലെ ട്രൈഗ്ലിസറൈഡും നീരും കുറയുന്നു; ഇതോടൊപ്പം മറ്റു സങ്കീര്‍ണതകളും.

    ജീവിതരീതിയില്‍ വരുത്തേണ്ട മാറ്റങ്ങള്‍

    നോൺ ആൽക്കഹോളിക് ഫാറ്റി ലിവർ മൂലം സിറോസിസ് ഉണ്ടായ ആളുകൾക്ക് 1.25-1.5 gm/kgm പ്രോട്ടീൻ നൽകേണ്ടതായിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇതുമൂലം പേശികൾക്ക് ബലക്ഷയം (Sarcopenia) ഉണ്ടാകുന്നത് തടയാൻ കഴിയും. ഒറ്റത്തവണ കഴിക്കുന്ന ഭക്ഷണത്തിന്റെ അളവ് കുറക്കുകയും കുറച്ച് ഭക്ഷണം പല തവണകളായി കഴിക്കുകയും വേണം. ആഹാരത്തിൽനിന്ന് പഞ്ചസാരയുള്ള പാനീയങ്ങൾ, പ്രോസസ് ചെയ്ത ആഹാരങ്ങൾ (processed food) എന്നിവയും ഒഴിവാക്കണം.

    നോൺ ആൾക്കഹോളിക് ഫാറ്റി ലിവർ മുഖേന സിറോസിസ് ഉണ്ടാകുമ്പോൾ കരളിന്റെ പ്രവർത്തനത്തെ ചൈൽഡ് എ, ബി, സി എന്നിങ്ങനെ വർഗീകരിക്കാറുണ്ട് (Child classification). രക്തത്തിൽ ആൽബുമിന്റെ അളവ്, രക്തം കട്ടപിടിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ അളവ് (INR), ബിലിറൂബിന്റെ അളവ് തുടങ്ങിയ ഘടകങ്ങളാണ് ചൈൽഡ് ക്ലാസിഫിക്കേഷനിൽ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നത്. കരളിന്റെ പ്രവർത്തനം ചൈൽഡ് സി ആകുമ്പോൾ കരൾ മാറ്റിവെക്കൽ ശസ്ത്രക്രിയക്ക് വിധേയമാകേണ്ടിവരും.

    ആഹാരത്തിൽ കൂടുതൽ പച്ചക്കറികളും ധാന്യങ്ങളും മത്സ്യവും ആരോഗ്യകരമായ കൊഴുപ്പും ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തേണ്ടത് അത്യാവശ്യമാണ്. ചിട്ടയോടെയുള്ള വ്യായാമവും വേണം. ഈ രോഗം സങ്കീർണതകളിലേക്ക് ചെന്നെത്തുന്നത് തുടർച്ചയായ ചെക്കപ്പുകളിലൂടെ ഒരു പരിധിവരെ തടയാൻ കഴിയും. ഇപ്പോൾ ജീവിതശൈലി വ്യതിയാനങ്ങൾ മാത്രമേ ഈ രോഗത്തിന്റെ ചികിത്സയായി ഉള്ളൂവെങ്കിലും ധാരാളം പുതിയ മരുന്നുകൾ പരീക്ഷണ ഘട്ടത്തിലുണ്ട് എന്നത് ആശ്വാസത്തിന് വക നൽകുന്നു.

