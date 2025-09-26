Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightKudumbamchevron_rightFamilychevron_rightHealthchevron_right24 വയസ്സിന് മുകളിലുള്ള...
    Health
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 12:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 12:28 PM IST

    24 വയസ്സിന് മുകളിലുള്ള നാലിൽ ഒരാൾക്ക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ഉണ്ടാകാൻ സാധ്യത; അറിയാം, സ്ട്രോക്കിനെക്കുറിച്ചും പ്രതിരോധിക്കേണ്ട രീതിയും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് അഥവാ പക്ഷാഘാതം എന്ന വാക്ക് കേള്‍ക്കാത്തവരായി ആരുംതന്നെ ഉണ്ടാകില്ല. എന്നാല്‍, പക്ഷാഘാതം എന്താണെന്ന് കൃത്യമായി അറിയാത്തവരും അറിയുന്നവരില്‍ തന്നെ രോഗത്തെ വളരെ ലാഘവത്തോടെ സമീപിക്കുന്നവരും നമുക്കിടയില്‍ നിരവധിയാണ്...
    24 വയസ്സിന് മുകളിലുള്ള നാലിൽ ഒരാൾക്ക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ഉണ്ടാകാൻ സാധ്യത; അറിയാം, സ്ട്രോക്കിനെക്കുറിച്ചും പ്രതിരോധിക്കേണ്ട രീതിയും
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ﻿ലോകത്ത് ഓരോ മൂന്ന്‌ സെക്കൻഡിലും ഒരാൾക്ക് എന്ന വീതം സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് വരുന്നുണ്ടെന്നാണ് കണക്കുകൾ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നത്. പ്രതിവർഷം 12.2 ദശലക്ഷം സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് കേസുകളാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യപ്പെടുന്നത്. 24 വയസ്സിന് മുകളിലുള്ള നാലിൽ ഒരാൾക്ക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ഉണ്ടാകാൻ സാധ്യത ഉണ്ടെന്നാണ് പഠനങ്ങൾ പറയുന്നത്. സ്ട്രോക്കുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് അറിയേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങളിതാ...എന്താണ് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്?തലച്ചോറിനേല്‍ക്കുന്ന അറ്റാക്ക് (Brain Attack) ആണ് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്. തലച്ചോറിലേക്കുള്ള രക്തപ്രവാഹം ഏതെങ്കിലും കാരണത്താല്‍ തടസ്സപ്പെടുമ്പോഴാണ് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ഉണ്ടാകുന്നത്. മസ്തിഷ്‌കാഘാതം സംഭവിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ മസ്തിഷ്‌ക കോശങ്ങള്‍ക്ക്...

    Already subscribed?

    Your Subscription Supports Independent Journalism

    View Plans

    ﻿ലോകത്ത് ഓരോ മൂന്ന്‌ സെക്കൻഡിലും ഒരാൾക്ക് എന്ന വീതം സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് വരുന്നുണ്ടെന്നാണ് കണക്കുകൾ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നത്.

    പ്രതിവർഷം 12.2 ദശലക്ഷം സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് കേസുകളാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യപ്പെടുന്നത്. 24 വയസ്സിന് മുകളിലുള്ള നാലിൽ ഒരാൾക്ക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ഉണ്ടാകാൻ സാധ്യത ഉണ്ടെന്നാണ് പഠനങ്ങൾ പറയുന്നത്. സ്ട്രോക്കുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് അറിയേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങളിതാ...

    എന്താണ് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്?

    തലച്ചോറിനേല്‍ക്കുന്ന അറ്റാക്ക് (Brain Attack) ആണ് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്. തലച്ചോറിലേക്കുള്ള രക്തപ്രവാഹം ഏതെങ്കിലും കാരണത്താല്‍ തടസ്സപ്പെടുമ്പോഴാണ് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ഉണ്ടാകുന്നത്. മസ്തിഷ്‌കാഘാതം സംഭവിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ മസ്തിഷ്‌ക കോശങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഓക്‌സിജന്‍ ലഭ്യമാകാതെവരുകയും തുടര്‍ന്ന് അവ നശിച്ചുപോകാന്‍ തുടങ്ങുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു.

    അതുമൂലം ഏതു ഭാഗത്തെ കോശങ്ങളാണോ നശിക്കുന്നത് ആ ഭാഗത്തിന്‍റെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ ഇല്ലാതെവരുകയും അതുമൂലം ഓർമ, കാഴ്ച, കേള്‍വി, പേശീനിയന്ത്രണം തുടങ്ങിയ കഴിവുകള്‍ക്ക് തടസ്സം നേരിടുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു. ഒരു രോഗിയെ സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് എങ്ങനെ ബാധിക്കുന്നു എന്നത് തലച്ചോറില്‍ എത്രമാത്രം ക്ഷതം സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട് എന്നതിനെ ആശ്രയിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു.

    ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, വളരെ ചെറിയ രീതിയിലുള്ള പക്ഷാഘാതം ആണെങ്കില്‍ ചിലപ്പോള്‍ ഒരു കാലിനോ കൈക്കോ മാത്രം അനുഭവപ്പെടുന്ന ചെറിയ തളര്‍ച്ച മാത്രമാകാം ലക്ഷണം. എന്നാല്‍, തീവ്രമായ സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ബാധിച്ചവരില്‍ ശരീരമാകമാനം തളര്‍ന്നുപോകുകയും സംസാരശേഷിയും പ്രതികരണശേഷിയും നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടുപോകുകയും ചെയ്തേക്കാം.


    രോഗസാധ്യതയിലേക്ക് നയിക്കുന്ന ഘടകങ്ങള്‍

    സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ഒരു പരിധിവരെ ജീവിതശൈലി രോഗമാണ്. ജീവിതത്തില്‍ അനുവര്‍ത്തിച്ചുവരുന്നതോ സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളതോ ആയ ചില കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ മസ്തിഷ്‌കാഘാതത്തിനുള്ള സാധ്യത വര്‍ധിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.

    അനാരോഗ്യകരമായ ഭക്ഷണ ശീലം

    ഉയര്‍ന്ന അളവില്‍ ഉപ്പ് ഭക്ഷണത്തില്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തുന്നതും വളരെ കൂടിയ അളവില്‍ അന്നജം, കൊളസ്‌ട്രോള്‍ എന്നിവയടങ്ങിയ ആഹാരരീതിയും രോഗത്തെ ക്ഷണിച്ചുവരുത്തുന്നു.

    വ്യായാമക്കുറവ്

    കൂടുതല്‍ സമയം വെറുതെ ഇരിക്കുന്നതും ഒരുതരത്തിലുള്ള ശാരീരിക വ്യായാമമില്ലായ്മയും സ്‌ട്രോക്കിലേക്ക് നയിച്ചേക്കാം. പ്രായപൂര്‍ത്തിയായ ഒരാള്‍ ആഴ്ചയില്‍ ചുരുങ്ങിയത് രണ്ടര മണിക്കൂറെങ്കിലും വ്യായാമത്തില്‍ ഏര്‍പ്പെടുന്നത് നല്ലതാണ്.

    മദ്യപാനം, പുകവലി

    മദ്യപാനവും പുകവലിയും മസ്തിഷ്‌കാഘാത സാധ്യത വളരെയധികം വര്‍ധിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഇവമൂലം ശരീരത്തിലെ ചീത്ത കൊളസ്‌ട്രോളിന്‍റെ അളവ് കൂടുകയും രക്തക്കുഴലുകളില്‍ അടിഞ്ഞുകൂടി രക്തപ്രവാഹത്തെ തടസ്സപ്പെടുത്തുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു.

    പാരമ്പര്യം

    ചെറിയൊരു ശതമാനം ആളുകളില്‍ ചില പാരമ്പര്യഘടകങ്ങളിലുണ്ടാവുന്ന വ്യതിയാനങ്ങള്‍ സ്ട്രോക്കിന്‍റെ സാധ്യത വര്‍ധിപ്പിച്ചേക്കാം.

    ● ഉയര്‍ന്ന രക്തസമ്മർദം, പ്രമേഹം, ഉയര്‍ന്ന കൊളസ്‌ട്രോളിന്‍റെ അളവ് എന്നിവ ഉള്ളവരില്‍ സ്ട്രോക്ക് വരാനുള്ള സാധ്യത വളരെ കൂടുതലാണ്.

    ● ഹാര്‍ട്ട് അറ്റാക്ക് വന്നവരില്‍, ഹൃദയവാല്‍വ് സംബന്ധമായ തകരാറുകള്‍ ഉള്ളവരില്‍, ഹൃദയമിടിപ്പ് ക്രമം അല്ലാത്തവര്‍ ഇവരിലൊക്കെ സ്‌ട്രോക്കിനുള്ള സാധ്യത വളരെ കൂടുതലാണ്.


    പ്രധാന സൂചനകള്‍

    ● ശരീരത്തിന്‍റെ ഒരു വശത്തുണ്ടാകുന്ന തളര്‍ച്ച. കൈകാലുകള്‍, മുഖം എന്നിവക്കുണ്ടാകുന്ന ബലക്ഷയം.

    ● സംസാരിക്കുന്നതിലുണ്ടാവുന്ന ബുദ്ധിമുട്ട്, സംസാരം തിരിച്ചറിയാനോ വാക്കുകള്‍ പ്രകടമാക്കാനോ ഉള്ള ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകള്‍.

    ● ശരീരഭാഗങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പെട്ടെന്ന് തളര്‍ച്ചയും മരവിപ്പും.

    ● മുഖം, കൈകള്‍, കാലുകള്‍ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലാണ് തളര്‍ച്ചയും ബലക്ഷയവും പ്രധാനമായും ബാധിക്കുക.

    ● സംസാരിക്കാന്‍ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടും ആശയക്കുഴപ്പവും.

    ● ചിരിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ മുഖം കോടിപ്പോവുന്നതും വായയുടെ ഒരു കോണില്‍നിന്ന് മാത്രമായി ഉമിനീര് ഒഴുകുന്നതും ലക്ഷണമാകാം.

    ● പെട്ടെന്ന് കാഴ്ച മറയുന്നതായി അനുഭവപ്പെടുക. ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ രണ്ടായി കാണുക.

    ● ശരീരത്തിന്‍റെ സന്തുലനവും ഏകോപനവും നഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്ന അവസ്ഥ.

    ● കാലുകള്‍ കുഴഞ്ഞുപോകുന്നതായി അനുഭവപ്പെടുക. ഇരിക്കാനോ നിവര്‍ന്ന് നില്‍ക്കാനോ കഴിയാതെയാവുക.

    ● തീവ്രമായ തലവേദന അനുഭവപ്പെടാം. തലവേദന സാധാരണമായി ഹെമറേജിക് സ്ട്രോക്കിലാണ് കാണപ്പെടുന്നത്.

    ● പെട്ടെന്ന് മറവി ഉണ്ടാകുക.

    ● സബ് അരക്‌നോയിഡ് ഹെമറേജില്‍ അതിതീവ്രമായ തലവേദന എതാനും സെക്കന്‍ഡുകള്‍ക്കുള്ളില്‍ അനുഭവപ്പെടും. ഇതോടൊപ്പം ഛര്‍ദിയോ ബോധക്ഷയമോ സംഭവിക്കാം.

    ● അകാരണമായി പെട്ടെന്നുണ്ടാകുന്ന അസഹനീയ തലവേദനയും ഛർദിയും.

    ● പെട്ടെന്നുണ്ടാവുന്ന ബോധക്ഷയം.

    മേൽപറഞ്ഞ ലക്ഷണങ്ങളില്‍ ഏതെങ്കിലും കാണപ്പെടുകയാണെങ്കില്‍ ഉടന്‍തന്നെ വിദഗ്ധചികിത്സ ലഭ്യമാക്കേണ്ടതാണ്. എത്രയുംവേഗത്തില്‍ ചികിത്സ ലഭ്യമാക്കുന്നതുവഴി തലച്ചോറിനുണ്ടാകുന്ന കൂടുതല്‍ ക്ഷതവും സ്ഥിരമായി ഉണ്ടായേക്കാവുന്ന ശാരീരിക വൈകല്യമോ മരണംതന്നെയോ പ്രതിരോധിക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്നതാണ്.


    രോഗനിര്‍ണയം

    രോഗനിര്‍ണയത്തിന് രോഗിയുടെ ലക്ഷണങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് വിശദമായി ചോദിച്ചറിയേണ്ടതാണ്. രക്തസമ്മര്‍ദം, ഹൃദയതാളം എന്നിവയുടെ പ്രാഥമിക പരിശോധനകള്‍ക്കുശേഷം രോഗിയുടെ ശാരീരിക പരിശോധനയിലൂടെ ശരീര സന്തുലനാവസ്ഥ, പേശികളുടെ ബലം, ചലനശേഷി, കാഴ്ചശക്തി തുടങ്ങിയ നാഡീസംബന്ധ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ ശേഖരിക്കുന്നു.

    അതിനുശേഷം രോഗിക്ക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടോ, എന്തായിരിക്കും കാരണം, തലച്ചോറിന്‍റെ ഏത് ഭാഗത്താണ് ബാധിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത് എന്നിവയെക്കുറിച്ച് കൃത്യമായി തിരിച്ചറിയാൻ ചില ടെസ്റ്റുകള്‍ നടത്തേണ്ടതുണ്ട്.

    രോഗനിര്‍ണയ ടെസ്റ്റുകള്‍

    ● രക്തപരിശോധന

    ● എം.ആര്‍.ഐ, സി.ടി സ്‌കാന്‍

    ● സെറിബ്രല്‍ ആന്‍ജിയോഗ്രാം

    ● കരോട്ടിഡ് ഡോപ്ലര്‍

    ● ഇലക്ട്രോ കാര്‍ഡിയോഗ്രാം, എക്കോ കാര്‍ഡിയോഗ്രാം


    രോഗാവസ്ഥകള്‍

    ഉയര്‍ന്ന രക്തസമ്മർദമാണ് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് വരാനുള്ള ഏറ്റവും പ്രധാന കാരണങ്ങളിലൊന്ന്. അതോടൊപ്പം അനിയന്ത്രിത പ്രമേഹം, ഹൃദയമിടിപ്പുകളിലുണ്ടാവുന്ന വ്യതിയാനങ്ങള്‍ (atrial fibrillation) തുടങ്ങിയവയും സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് വരാനുള്ള പ്രധാന കാരണങ്ങളാണ്. ഒരുതവണ സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് (Transient Ischemic Attack) വന്നിട്ടുള്ളവരില്‍ വീണ്ടും സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് വരാനുള്ള സാധ്യത വളരെ കൂടുതലാണ്.

    ● ഇസ്‌കീമിക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്: തലച്ചോറിലേക്ക് രക്തം എത്തിക്കുന്ന രക്തക്കുഴലുകളില്‍ തടസ്സം രൂപപ്പെട്ട് രക്തപ്രവാഹം നിലക്കുകയോ കുറയുകയോ ചെയ്യുമ്പോള്‍ ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന സ്‌ട്രോക്കാണ് ഇസ്‌കീമിക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്.

    ● ത്രോംബോട്ടിക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്: ധമനിയുടെ ഉള്‍ഭാഗത്ത് കൊഴുപ്പ് അടിഞ്ഞുകൂടി പ്ലാക്ക് രൂപപ്പെടുകയും അതില്‍ വിള്ളല്‍ വീഴുമ്പോള്‍ രക്തക്കട്ടകള്‍ ഉണ്ടായി രക്തപ്രവാഹത്തിന് തടസ്സം സൃഷ്ടിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നതാണ് ത്രോംബോട്ടിക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്.

    ● എംബോളിക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്: ഒഴുകിയെത്തുന്ന രക്തക്കട്ടകള്‍: ശരീരത്തിന്‍റെ മറ്റേതെങ്കിലും ഭാഗത്തെ രക്തക്കുഴലില്‍ രൂപപ്പെട്ട രക്തക്കട്ട അവിടെനിന്ന് ഇളകി തലച്ചോറിലേക്കുള്ള രക്തക്കുഴലില്‍ വന്ന് തടസ്സം സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്നതാണ് എംബോളിക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്.

    ● ഹെമറാജിക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്: മസ്തിഷ്‌കത്തിലെ രക്തക്കുഴലുകള്‍ പൊട്ടിയത് കാരണവും സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് സംഭവിക്കാം. ഇതാണ് ഹെമറാജിക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്. സ്ട്രോക്ക് ഉണ്ടായ ഭാഗത്തെ അടിസ്ഥാനമാക്കി രണ്ടായി തരംതിരിക്കാം.

    1. ഇന്‍ട്രാസെറിബ്രല്‍ ഹെമറേജ്: തലച്ചോറിനുള്‍ഭാഗത്തെ രക്തക്കുഴലുകള്‍ പൊട്ടി കോശങ്ങള്‍ നശിക്കുന്ന അവസ്ഥ.

    2. സബ് അരക്നോയിഡ് ഹെമറേജ്: തലച്ചോറിന്‍റെ ഉപരിതലത്തിലെ രക്തക്കുഴല്‍ പൊട്ടി തലച്ചോറിന്‍റെ ഉപരിതലത്തിനും തലയോട്ടിക്കും ഇടയിലുള്ള സബ് അരക്നോയിഡ് ഭാഗത്ത് രക്തസ്രാവം ഉണ്ടാകൽ.

    ● മിനി സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്: മസ്തിഷ്‌കത്തിലെ ഏതെങ്കിലും ഭാഗത്തേക്കുള്ള രക്തപ്രവാഹം അൽപനേരത്തേക്ക് കുറയുന്ന അവസ്ഥയാണ് ട്രാന്‍സിയന്‍റ് ഇസ്‌കീമിക് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് (ടി.ഐ.എ) അഥവാ മിനി സ്‌ട്രോക്ക്. തലച്ചോറിലേക്കുള്ള രക്തക്കുഴലില്‍ താൽക്കാലികമായി രക്തക്കട്ട അടിയുക, രക്തമൊഴുക്ക് അൽപം കുറയുക തുടങ്ങിയവയാണ് കാരണങ്ങള്‍.

    തടസ്സമുണ്ടാക്കിയ രക്തക്കട്ടകള്‍ അലിഞ്ഞോ ചെറുകഷണങ്ങളായോ സ്വാഭാവികമായി തടസ്സം നീങ്ങുന്നതുകൊണ്ടാണ് വലിയ അപകടത്തിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങാതെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുന്നത്. സാധാരണ മിനി സ്ട്രോക്ക് തലച്ചോറില്‍ ക്ഷതങ്ങള്‍ വരുത്താറില്ല. എന്നാല്‍, അത് ഗുരുതര സ്‌ട്രോക്കിലേക്കുള്ള മുന്നറിയിപ്പായി കണക്കാക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്.

    സംസാരിക്കാന്‍ അൽപം പ്രയാസം നേരിടുക, ചലന പ്രശ്നങ്ങള്‍, ഇരട്ട ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍, കാഴ്ച അൽപനേരം മറയുക, ശരീരത്തിന്‍റെ ഒരുവശത്ത് ബലക്ഷയം തുടങ്ങിയ ലക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ അനുഭവപ്പെടാം. മിക്കപ്പോഴും കുറച്ച് സമയത്തിനുള്ളില്‍തന്നെ ഈ അസ്വസ്ഥതകള്‍ മാറും. ചിലരില്‍ ഒരു മണിക്കൂര്‍ വരെ അസ്വസ്ഥതകള്‍ നിലനില്‍ക്കാം. ലക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടായാല്‍ ഉടന്‍ ചികിത്സ തേടണം.

    ‘യങ് സ്ട്രോക്ക്’

    35-50 വയസ്സിനിടയിലുള്ളവരിലാണ് യങ് സ്ട്രോക്ക് കൂടുതലായി കണ്ടുവരുന്നത്. ആധുനിക കാലത്തെ ജീവിതശൈലീ മാറ്റം മൂലം ഉയർന്ന രക്തസമ്മർദമുള്ളവരുടെ എണ്ണം വർധിക്കുന്നതിനാൽ സ്ട്രോക്ക് കൂടിയെന്നത് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ടതാണ്. രക്തക്കുഴൽ പൊട്ടിയുള്ള ആഘാതത്തെക്കാൾ രക്തം കട്ടപിടിച്ചുള്ള മസ്തിഷ്കാഘാതമാണ് ഏറെ.

    ചികിത്സ

    മസ്തിഷ്‌കാഘാതംമൂലമുണ്ടാകുന്ന ശാരീരിക വൈകല്യങ്ങളെ ഫലപ്രദമായ ചികിത്സകള്‍ കൊണ്ട് ലഘൂകരിക്കാനും ഒരു പരിധിവരെ രോഗിയെ പൂര്‍വാവസ്ഥയിലേക്ക് തിരികെ കൊണ്ടുവരാനും സാധിക്കുന്നതാണ്.

    സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ബാധിച്ച 40-60 ശതമാനത്തോളം രോഗികള്‍ക്കും സ്ഥിരമായ ശാരീരിക പരിമിതികൾ കാണപ്പെടാറുണ്ട്. അവര്‍ക്കെല്ലാംതന്നെ തുടര്‍ചികിത്സകള്‍ ആവശ്യമായി വരുന്നു. ന്യൂറോളജിസ്റ്റ്, ഫിസിയാട്രിസ്റ്റ്, ഫിസിയോതെറപ്പിസ്റ്റ്, സ്പീച്ച് തെറപ്പിസ്റ്റ്, ഒക്കുപ്പേഷനല്‍ തെറപ്പിസ്റ്റ്, സൈക്കോളജിസ്റ്റ് തുടങ്ങിയവരെ ഏകോപിപ്പിച്ചുള്ള സമീപനം ആവശ്യമാണ്. പുനരുജ്ജീവനം ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ തുടങ്ങി വീട്ടില്‍ തുടരുന്ന ഒരു പ്രക്രിയയാണ്.

    വേണ്ടത് ശ്രദ്ധ

    പക്ഷാഘാതം വന്ന ഒരു വ്യക്തിക്ക് അത് വീണ്ടും വരാനുള്ള സാധ്യത വളരെ കൂടുതലാണ്. അതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ ചികിത്സ മുടക്കാതെ ജീവിതത്തില്‍ വരുത്തേണ്ട മാറ്റങ്ങള്‍ അനുവര്‍ത്തിച്ച് ജീവിക്കുക എന്നത് വളരെ പ്രധാനമാണ്. അതുപോലെത്തന്നെ രോഗസാധ്യതയേറ്റുന്ന ‘റിസ്‌ക് ഫാക്ടറു’കളെ വേണ്ടവിധത്തില്‍ ചികിത്സിക്കുകയും വേണം.

    രക്തസമ്മര്‍ദം കുറക്കാനുള്ള മരുന്നുകളും രക്തം കട്ടപിടിക്കുന്നതിന് കഴിക്കുന്ന മരുന്നുകളും കൊളസ്‌ട്രോള്‍ കുറക്കാനുള്ള മരുന്നുകളും ഒരു കാരണവശാലും മുടക്കം വരുത്തരുത്. നിര്‍ദേശിക്കപ്പെട്ടതനുസരിച്ച് ജീവിതചര്യയില്‍ മാറ്റങ്ങള്‍ വരുത്തുകയും ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ഭക്ഷണശീലം പാലിക്കുകയും വേണം.

    സ്ഥിരമായി വ്യായാമങ്ങളില്‍ ഏര്‍പ്പെടുകയും പുകവലി, മദ്യപാനം തുടങ്ങിയ ദുശ്ശീലങ്ങളില്‍നിന്ന് തീര്‍ത്തും മാറിനില്‍ക്കേണ്ടതുമാണ്. അമിതമായ ഉപ്പിന്‍റെ ഉപയോഗം ഒഴിവാക്കുക, അമിതമായി കൊഴുപ്പടങ്ങിയ ഭക്ഷണം ഒഴിവാക്കുക, അന്നജം കുറവുള്ള ഭക്ഷണം കഴിക്കുക, മുടങ്ങാതെ വ്യായാമം ചെയ്യുക തുടങ്ങിയവയൊക്കെ സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് സാധ്യതയെ കുറക്കുന്ന കാര്യങ്ങളാണ്.

    നിയന്ത്രിക്കാവുന്ന കാരണങ്ങള്‍

    സ്‌ട്രോക്കിന് ഇടയാക്കുന്ന കാരണങ്ങളില്‍ നമുക്ക് നിയന്ത്രിക്കാവുന്നതും അല്ലാത്തവയുമുണ്ട്. പ്രായം, പാരമ്പര്യഘടകങ്ങള്‍ എന്നിവയൊക്കെ നമ്മുടെ നിയന്ത്രണത്തിലല്ല. എന്നാല്‍, അമിത ബി.പി, പ്രമേഹം, അമിത കൊളസ്‌ട്രോള്‍, മാനസിക സംഘര്‍ഷം, അമിതവണ്ണം എന്നിവയെല്ലാം വലിയൊരു പരിധിവരെ സ്വയം നിയന്ത്രിക്കാവുന്നതാണ്.

    ചികിത്സയും എ.ഐയും

    സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ചികിത്സയില്‍ നിര്‍ണായക പങ്കുവഹിക്കാന്‍ എ.ഐക്ക് സാധിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. വളരെ വേഗത്തില്‍ സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് കണ്ടെത്താനും അതിന് ഏത് രീതിയിലുള്ള ചികിത്സയാണ് ഏറ്റവും ഫലപ്രദമെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്താനുമുള്ള നൂതന സോഫ്റ്റ്‌വെയറുകള്‍ ഇന്ന് നിലവിലുണ്ട്. ഒപ്പം മനുഷ്യസഹായമില്ലാതെത്തന്നെ സി.ടി സ്‌കാന്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് വിശദമാക്കുന്നതിനും സാധിക്കുന്നു.

    വളരെ പെട്ടെന്ന് ചികിത്സ ആരംഭിക്കാനും രോഗിയെ സാധാരണ ജീവിതത്തിലേക്ക് മടക്കിക്കൊണ്ടുവരാനും ഇത് പ്രധാന പങ്കുവഹിക്കുന്നു.

    കോവിഡിനു ശേഷം

    കോവിഡ് വന്നുപോയവരുടെ ശരീരത്തിൽ പലഭാഗത്തും രക്തം കട്ടപിടിക്കുന്ന സാഹചര്യം ഇപ്പോൾ കൂടുതലായി കാണുന്നുണ്ട്. ഇത്തരക്കാരും സ്ട്രോക്ക് വരാൻ സാധ്യതയുള്ളവരുടെ ലിസ്റ്റിലാണ്. തലച്ചോറിലേക്കുള്ള വലിയ രക്തക്കുഴലുകളിൽപോലും കോവിഡിനു ശേഷം ബ്ലോക്ക് ഉണ്ടാകാറുണ്ട്. പ്രായം കുറഞ്ഞവരിൽ ഇപ്പോൾ സ്ട്രോക്ക് ഉണ്ടാകാനുള്ള പ്രധാന കാരണങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്ന് കോവിഡാണ്.

    നാലര മണിക്കൂർ കഴിഞ്ഞാൽ?

    സ്ട്രോക്ക് ചികിത്സാ ഫലത്തിന്‍റെ കണക്ക് പരിശോധിച്ചാൽ രോഗിയുടെ പ്രായവും ചികിത്സ തേടുന്ന സമയവും വളരെ നിർണായകമാണ്. വിദഗ്ധ ചികിത്സയും രോഗിയുടെ നിശ്ചയദാർഢ്യവുമെല്ലാം സാധാരണ ജീവിതത്തിലേക്കു മടങ്ങുന്നതിന്‍റെ സമയം തീരുമാനിക്കും. ചികിത്സയുടെ ആദ്യഘട്ടത്തിൽ സമയം വളരെ പ്രധാനമാണ്.

    രക്തക്കുഴൽ പൊട്ടിയുള്ള ആഘാതമല്ലെന്ന് കണ്ടാൽ തലച്ചോറിൽ രക്തം കട്ടിപിടിച്ചു കിടക്കുന്നത് അലിയിക്കാനുള്ള കുത്തിവെപ്പ് നൽകും. രക്തം ഒഴുകാനുള്ള സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെങ്കിലും പെട്ടെന്നു നൽകാവുന്ന ചികിത്സയാണിത്. ഈ ചികിത്സ ലഭിച്ചാൽ സ്ട്രോക്ക് ബാധിതരിൽ പകുതിയിലേറെ ആളുകൾക്കും വലിയ പ്രയാസങ്ങളില്ലാതെ മടങ്ങാം.

    നാലര മണിക്കൂർ കഴിഞ്ഞാൽ രോഗാവസ്ഥ കണക്കാക്കി സി.ടി ആൻജിയോഗ്രാം അല്ലെങ്കിൽ എം.ആർ.ഐ ആൻജിയോഗ്രാം എന്നീ പരിശോധനകളിലൂടെ ബ്ലോക്ക് കണ്ടെത്തുകയാണ് ആദ്യപടി. ബ്ലോക്ക് കണ്ടെത്തിയാൽ വിദഗ്ധ ചികിത്സക്കായി കാത്ത് ലാബിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി, കട്ടപിടിച്ച രക്തം നൂതന സാങ്കേതിക വിദ്യയുടെ സഹായത്താൽ വലിച്ചെടുത്ത് ബ്ലോക്ക് മാറ്റും. ചില സാഹചര്യങ്ങളിൽ ഈ പ്രക്രിയയുടെ കൂടെ, മെയിൻ കരോട്ടറി ആർട്ടറി ബ്ലോക്ക് ആണെങ്കിൽ സ്റ്റെന്‍റ് ചെയ്യും.

    ചില രോഗികളിൽ തലച്ചോറിൽ രക്തക്കുഴലുകളുടെ ഭിത്തിക്കുള്ളിൽ വരുന്ന വീക്കമാണ് അന്യൂറിസം (Aneurysm). ഇവ പൊട്ടി രക്തസ്രാവം സംഭവിക്കാനുള്ള സാധ്യതയുമുണ്ട്. അങ്ങനെയുള്ള സാഹചര്യങ്ങളിൽ ഓപൺ സർജറി അല്ലാതെ ഇന്‍റർവെൻഷൻ പ്രക്രിയയിലൂടെ അന്യൂറിസം ഭേദമാക്കാനുള്ള നൂതന ചികിത്സ രീതികളും ഇപ്പോൾ ലഭ്യമാണ്.

    എങ്ങനെ പ്രതിരോധിക്കാം?

    ഭക്ഷണശീലവും ചിട്ടയായ വ്യായാമവും ആരോഗ്യപരമായി അനുവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്നതോടൊപ്പം പുകവലി, അമിത മദ്യപാനം എന്നീ ദുശ്ശീലങ്ങള്‍ ഇല്ലാതിരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുക എന്നതാണ് മസ്തിഷ്‌കാഘാതത്തെ മാറ്റിനിര്‍ത്താനുള്ള ഏറ്റവും എളുപ്പമായ വഴികള്‍. അതിറോസ്‌ക്ലിറോസിസ്, ഉയര്‍ന്ന രക്തസമ്മര്‍ദം, കൊളസ്‌ട്രോള്‍ എന്നിവയെ നിയന്ത്രണത്തില്‍ നിര്‍ത്താനും സ്‌ട്രോക്കിനെ തടഞ്ഞുനിര്‍ത്താനുമുള്ള ഉപായങ്ങളാണ്.

    ലക്ഷണങ്ങളും സങ്കീര്‍ണതകളും വ്യത്യാസപ്പെടുന്നത് എന്തുകൊണ്ട്?

    മസ്തിഷ്‌കത്തിന്‍റെ വലിയ ഭാഗമായ സെറിബ്രത്തിന് രണ്ട് അര്‍ധഗോളമുണ്ട്. ഇടത്തെ അര്‍ധ ഗോളത്തില്‍ സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ഉണ്ടായാല്‍ ശരീരത്തിന്‍റെ വലതുഭാഗത്തെയാണ് ബാധിക്കുക. നേരെ തിരിച്ചും. ശരീരത്തിന്‍റെ വലതുഭാഗം തളരുന്നതിനെ റൈറ്റ് ഹെമിപ്ലീജിയ എന്നും ഇടതുഭാഗം തളരുന്നതിനെ ലെഫ്റ്റ് ഹെമിപ്ലീജിയ എന്നും പറയും.

    സെറിബ്രത്തില്‍ രണ്ട് അര്‍ധഗോളങ്ങളില്‍ നാല് വീതം ലോബുകളുണ്ട്. തലച്ചോറിന്‍റെ മുന്‍വശത്തെ ഫ്രോണ്ടല്‍ ലോബില്‍ സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ഉണ്ടായാല്‍ സംസാരശേഷിയെയും ചിന്താശേഷിയെയുമെല്ലാം ബാധിക്കാം. പരൈറ്റൽ ലോബിലാണ് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് വന്നതെങ്കില്‍ സ്പര്‍ശനം, വേദന എന്നിവ തിരിച്ചറിയുന്നതിനെ ബാധിക്കാം. ഓക്‌സിപിറ്റല്‍ ലോബിനെ ബാധിച്ചാല്‍ കാഴ്ച തകരാറിലാകാം. ടെമ്പറല്‍ ലോബിലാണെങ്കില്‍ കേള്‍വിയെയും ഓര്‍മയെയും ബാധിക്കാം.

    സെറിബെല്ലത്തെ ബാധിച്ചാല്‍ ശരീരത്തിന്‍റെ ഏകോപനം, ബാലന്‍സ് എന്നിവ തകരാറിലാകാം. ഹൃദയമിടിപ്പ്, രക്തസമ്മര്‍ദം, ശ്വാസോച്ഛ്വാസം, ഉറക്കം തുടങ്ങിയവയെല്ലാം നിയന്ത്രിക്കപ്പെടുന്നത് ബ്രെയിന്‍ സ്റ്റെമ്മിലാണ്. അവിടെ സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് ഉണ്ടായാല്‍ സങ്കീര്‍ണതകള്‍ ഗുരുതരമാകാം.

    വേണം ശ്രദ്ധ, ഭക്ഷണത്തിലും

    പക്ഷാഘാതത്തിന്‍റെ സാധ്യതയെ തടയാന്‍ കഴിക്കേണ്ട ഭക്ഷണം ഏതൊക്കെയാണെന്ന് നോക്കാം..

    ● ഇലക്കറികൾ: വിറ്റമിനുകള്‍, മിനറലുകള്‍, ആന്‍റി ഓക്സിഡന്‍റുകള്‍ എന്നിവ അടങ്ങിയ ചീര പോലെയുള്ള ഇലക്കറികള്‍ ഡയറ്റില്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തുന്നത് സ്ട്രോക്ക് തടയാന്‍ സഹായിക്കും. ഇവയിലെ ഫോളേറ്റ്, വിറ്റമിന്‍ ബി തുടങ്ങിയവയാണ് ഇതിന് സഹായിക്കുന്നത്.

    ● ബെറി പഴങ്ങൾ: ബ്ലൂബെറി, സ്ട്രോബെറി തുടങ്ങിയ ബെറി പഴങ്ങള്‍ കഴിക്കുന്നതും പക്ഷാഘാതത്തിന്‍റെ സാധ്യതയെ കുറക്കാന്‍ ഗുണം ചെയ്യും.

    ● മുഴുധാന്യങ്ങൾ: ഓട്സ്, ഓട്മീല്‍, ബ്രൗണ്‍ റൈസ് തുടങ്ങിയവ അടങ്ങിയ മുഴുധാന്യങ്ങള്‍ ഡയറ്റില്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തുന്നതും സ്ട്രോക്ക് സാധ്യതയെ കുറക്കാന്‍ ഗുണം ചെയ്യും. ഇവയിലെ ഫൈബര്‍ കൊളസ്ട്രോള്‍ കുറക്കാനും വിശപ്പിനെ നിയന്ത്രിക്കാനും ഗുണം ചെയ്യും.

    ● നട്സും സീഡുകളും: ബദാം, ഫ്ലക്സ് സീഡ്, വാള്‍നട്സ്, ചിയ സീഡുകള്‍ തുടങ്ങിയവയില്‍ വിറ്റമിനുകള്‍, മിനറലുകള്‍, ഒമേഗ 3 ഫാറ്റി ആസിഡ് തുടങ്ങിയവ അടങ്ങിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. അതിനാല്‍ ഇവയും പക്ഷാഘാതത്തിന്‍റെ സാധ്യതയെ കുറക്കാന്‍ സഹായിക്കും.

    ● മത്സ്യങ്ങൾ: സാൽമൺ, അയല, മത്തി തുടങ്ങിയ മത്സ്യങ്ങളിൽ ഒമേഗ-3 ഫാറ്റി ആസിഡ് അടങ്ങിയിരിക്കുന്നു. ഇത് രക്തം കട്ടപിടിക്കാനുള്ള സാധ്യത കുറക്കുകയും കൊളസ്ട്രോൾ അളവ് വർധിപ്പിക്കുകയും ഹൃദയാരോഗ്യം മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു. മത്സ്യങ്ങൾ പതിവായി കഴിക്കുന്നത് ബ്രെയിൻ സ്‌ട്രോക്കിന്‍റെ സാധാരണമായ ഇസ്കീമിക് സ്‌ട്രോക്കിനുള്ള സാധ്യത കുറക്കുന്നതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നു.

    ഉദാസീനമായ ജീവിതശൈലിയിലൂടെയാണ് പലരും കടന്നുപോകുന്നത്. അനാരോഗ്യകരമായ ഭക്ഷണക്രമവും വ്യായാമമില്ലായ്മയും വിവിധ ജീവിതശൈലി രോഗങ്ങൾ പിടികൂടാൻ കാരണമാകുന്നു. അതിലൊന്നാണ് സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് അഥവാ പക്ഷാഘാതം.

    ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുക: ആരോഗ്യ വിദഗ്ധന്‍റെയോ ന്യൂട്രീഷനിസ്റ്റിന്‍റെയോ ഉപദേശം തേടിയ ശേഷം മാത്രം ആഹാരക്രമത്തില്‍ മാറ്റം വരുത്തുക.

    ടൈം ഈസ് ബ്രെയിൻ

    ഏതൊരു രോഗാവസ്ഥയിൽ കാണിക്കേണ്ടതിലും അധികം സ്ട്രോക്ക് അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടാലോ മറ്റാരിലെങ്കിലും സ്ട്രോക്കിന്‍റെ ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ കണ്ടാലോ മറ്റേതു രോഗാവസ്ഥയെക്കാളും ജാഗ്രത കാണിക്കണം. കാരണം സ്ട്രോക്ക് ചികിത്സയുടെ ഫലം നിർണയിക്കുന്നത് ആദ്യ മണിക്കൂറുകളാണ്.

    എത്രയും വേഗം വിദഗ്ധ ചികിത്സ ലഭ്യമാക്കണം. പലപ്പോഴും അടുത്തുള്ള സൗകര്യങ്ങൾ കുറഞ്ഞ ക്ലിനിക്കുകളിലും മറ്റും ചികിത്സ തേടി സമയം കളയുന്നതോടെ രോഗാവസ്ഥ സങ്കീർണമാകും. മരണമോ ശരീരം തളർന്നുള്ള കിടപ്പോ ആവും അനന്തരഫലം. സാധാരണയായി നാലര മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളിലെങ്കിലും ചികിത്സ തേടേണ്ടതാണെങ്കിലും ആദ്യ മണിക്കൂറുകളെ ‘ഗോൾഡൻ അവർ’ എന്നു വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കാം.

    ചെറിയ ക്ഷതങ്ങളെ അവഗണിക്കരുത്

    സ്ട്രോക്ക് രോഗലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ പ്രകടമാക്കുമോ എന്നു പലരും ചോദിക്കാറുണ്ട്. ഞരമ്പുകൾ പൊട്ടിയുള്ള മസ്തിഷ്കാഘാതം ഉണ്ടാകുന്നതിനു തൊട്ടുമുമ്പ് തലവേദനയുണ്ടാകും. ഛർദിക്കാനുള്ള പ്രവണത, മുഖത്തിനു കോട്ടം, കൈകാൽ മരവിപ്പ്, ബലക്കുറവ് തുടങ്ങിയ ലക്ഷണങ്ങളുമുണ്ടാകും. രക്തം കട്ടപിടിക്കുന്നത് എവിടെയാണോ അതിന് അനുസരിച്ചാകും ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ.

    ചിലപ്പോൾ ഒരു വശം മുഴുവൻ കോടിപ്പോകാനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. കൈകാലുകൾക്ക് പെരുപ്പ്, സംസാരം കുഴയൽ, നടക്കുമ്പോൾ ബാലൻസ് തെറ്റൽ, കൈകൊണ്ട് ചോറ് കഴിക്കാനോ താക്കോൽ തിരിക്കാനോ പ്രയാസം നേരിടുക തുടങ്ങിയവയെല്ലാം ലക്ഷണങ്ങളാണ്. ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ പോലെയാണ് തലക്ക് ഏൽക്കുന്ന ക്ഷതങ്ങളും.

    ഇരുചക്രവാഹനങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് വീണോ കുളിമുറിയിൽ തെന്നിവീണോ സംഭവിക്കുന്ന ക്ഷതങ്ങളെ നിസ്സാരമായി കാണരുത്. തലക്ക് ഏൽക്കുന്ന ഏതൊരു ക്ഷതവും രക്തക്കുഴലുകളിൽ മുറിവ് വരുത്താം. രക്തക്കുഴൽ വിണ്ടുപോയി അവിടെ ബ്ലോക്കായി പിന്നീടത് സ്ട്രോക്കാകാനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്.

    മുടക്കരുത് ഫിസിയോതെറപ്പി

    സ്ട്രോക്ക് വന്ന് ശരീരഭാഗങ്ങൾ തളർന്നവർക്കു ഫിസിയോതെറപ്പി പ്രധാനമാണ്. ആദ്യത്തെ ഒരു മാസം കൊണ്ടുതന്നെ നില വളരെ മെച്ചപ്പെടും. മൂന്നു മാസം കൊണ്ട് നല്ല ഫലം പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കാം. രക്തസമ്മർദം ഉയരാതെ നോക്കൽ, പ്രമേഹനിയന്ത്രണം, രക്തയോട്ടം വർധിപ്പിക്കൽ, രക്തം കട്ടപിടിക്കാതിരിക്കൽ തുടങ്ങിയവക്കുള്ള മരുന്നുകളും കഴിക്കേണ്ടി വരും.

    രോഗാവസ്ഥയുടെ സങ്കീർണത കണക്കാക്കിയാണ് ഓരോ രോഗിക്കും ഫിസിയോതെറപ്പി നിർദേശിക്കുന്നത്. രോഗിയും കൂടെ നിൽക്കുന്നവരും എത്ര ചിട്ടയോടെ ഫിസിയോതെറപ്പി ചെയ്യുന്നുവോ അത്രയും വേഗത്തിൽ ജീവിതത്തിലേക്ക് തിരികെ എത്താം.

    ഉറക്കവും വ്യായാമവും പ്രധാനം

    പലരും കാര്യമായി കണക്കാക്കാത്ത ഒന്നാണ് ഉറക്കം. രാത്രി വളരെ വൈകി ഉണർന്നിരിക്കുന്നതും ഉറക്കത്തെ ഗൗരവമായി എടുക്കാത്തതും മസ്തിഷ്കത്തിന്‍റെ ആരോഗ്യത്തെ സാരമായി ബാധിക്കാം. രാത്രി എട്ടു മണിക്കൂർ ഉറക്കം വളരെ ആവശ്യമാണ്. ഉറക്കത്തിനു സഹായിക്കുന്നതാണ് മെലറ്റോണിൻ ഹോർമോൺ. കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ, മൊബൈൽ എന്നിവയിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ശക്തമായ ബ്ലൂ ലൈറ്റ് കണ്ണിലേക്ക് അടിച്ചാൽ തലച്ചോറിൽ മെലറ്റോണിന്‍റെ ഉൽപാദനം കുറയും.

    വെളിച്ചം അണച്ച് ഉറക്കത്തിനു സഹായകമായ അവസ്ഥ ഉണ്ടാക്കണമെന്നു പറയുന്നതിനു കാരണവും ഇതാണ്. പ്രമേഹം, അമിതവണ്ണം, രക്തസമ്മർദം എന്നിവ കുറക്കാനും നാഡീവ്യവസ്ഥക്ക് ഉത്തേജനം നൽകാനും വ്യായാമത്തിലൂടെ സാധിക്കും. സമ്മർദം ഇല്ലാതാക്കാനും മാനസികോല്ലാസത്തിനും വ്യായാമം ഗുണകരമാണ്.

    ഏതെങ്കിലും ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചാൽ പോര

    ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങിക്കഴിഞ്ഞാൽ എത്ര വേഗം ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിക്കുന്നു എന്നതിനെ ആശ്രയിച്ചാണ് രോഗിയുടെ അതിജീവന സാധ്യത നിലനിൽക്കുന്നത്. അതും സ്‌ട്രോക്കിന് ചികിത്സ ലഭ്യമായ, സി.ടി സ്കാൻ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള സൗകര്യങ്ങളുള്ള ഒരു ആശുപത്രിയിൽ തന്നെ എത്തിക്കണം.

    സ്ട്രോക്ക് ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ കാണിക്കുന്ന രോഗിയെ നാലര മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളില്‍ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ എത്തിക്കാനായാൽ, ഒരു ഇൻജെക്‌ഷൻ നൽകി രോഗിയെ രക്ഷിക്കാം. ഐ.വി ത്രോംബോളിസിസ് (IV Thrombolysis) എന്നറിയപ്പെടുന്ന ഈ ചികിത്സാ രീതിയിൽ ഞരമ്പിലെ രക്തക്കട്ട അലിയിച്ചു കളയുകയാണ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്.

    നാലര മണിക്കൂര്‍ കഴിഞ്ഞാണ് രോഗി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തുന്നതെങ്കിൽ ഞരമ്പിലൂടെ വളരെ നേര്‍ത്ത വയറുകളും ട്യൂബുകളും അഥവാ കത്തീറ്റര്‍ കടത്തിവിട്ട്, രക്തക്കട്ടയെ ആ ഭാഗത്തുനിന്ന് വലിച്ച് പുറത്തേക്കെടുക്കുന്ന ചികിത്സയാണ് നൽകാറുള്ളത്. ഇതിനെ മെക്കാനിക്കല്‍ ത്രോംബെക്ടമി (Mechanical Thrombectomy) എന്നാണ് വിളിക്കുന്നത്. തലച്ചോറിൽ സ്ട്രോക്ക് മൂലം കാര്യമായ തകരാറുകൾ ഉണ്ടായിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് സ്കാനിൽ തെളിഞ്ഞാൽ, 24 മണിക്കൂർ വരെ കഴിഞ്ഞെത്തുന്ന രോഗികൾക്കും ഈ ചികിത്സ നൽകാറുണ്ട്.

    വൈകി വരുന്ന രോഗികൾക്ക് ആദ്യം രക്തം കട്ടപിടിക്കാതിരിക്കാനുള്ള മരുന്നുകളാണ് നൽകുന്നത്. കൊളസ്‌ട്രോൾ കുറക്കാനുള്ള മരുന്നുകളും നല്‍കും. തുടര്‍പരിശോധനകളില്‍ ചില രോഗികളില്‍ രക്തകുഴലില്‍ 50 ശതമാനത്തിലധികം ബ്ലോക്ക് കാണപ്പെടുകയാണെങ്കില്‍ സ്റ്റെന്‍റ് ഇടുകയോ അല്ലെങ്കില്‍ സര്‍ജറിയോ (Endarterectomy) ആണ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ഭാവിയില്‍ വീണ്ടും സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് വരുന്നത് തടയാന്‍ ഇത്തരം ചികിത്സ രീതികള്‍ സഹായിക്കും.

    പാർക്കിൻസൺസ് രോഗവും സ്‌ട്രോക്കും

    പാർക്കിൻസൺസ് രോഗവും സ്ട്രോക്കും തമ്മിൽ നേരിട്ട് ബന്ധമൊന്നുമില്ല. പക്ഷേ, സ്ട്രോക്ക് വന്ന രോഗികളിൽ പാർക്കിൻസൺസ് രോഗത്തിന്‍റെ ചില ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ കാണാറുണ്ട്. തലച്ചോറിന്‍റെ ചില പ്രത്യേക ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ സ്ട്രോക്ക് സംഭവിച്ചാലാണ് ഇത്തരം ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ കാണാറുള്ളത്. ഇതിനെ വാസ്കുലാർ പാർക്കിൻസോണിസം (vascular Parkinsonism) എന്ന് പറയുന്നു.

    സ്ട്രോക്ക് ഒരു ജീവിതശൈലി രോഗമാണോ?

    അതെ എന്നാണ് ആ ചോദ്യത്തിനുള്ള ഉത്തരം. രക്തസമ്മർദം, പ്രമേഹം, കൊളസ്‌ട്രോൾ എന്നിവ നിയന്ത്രണത്തിലാണ് എന്ന് ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തണം. അവക്ക് മരുന്ന് കഴിക്കുന്നവരാണെങ്കിൽ ഡോക്ടറുടെ അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ അവ നിർത്തരുത്. ഹൃദയത്തിന്‍റെ താളമിടിപ്പിൽ വരുന്ന വ്യതിയാനങ്ങളും സ്‌ട്രോക്കിന് കാരണമാകാം.

    ഇസ്‌കീമിക് സ്‌ട്രോക്കിന്റെ ചികിത്സകള്‍

    സ്‌ട്രോക്കിന്റെ ചികിത്സയെ മൂന്ന് ഘട്ടങ്ങളായി തരംതിരിക്കാം

    1. എത്രയും പെട്ടെന്നുള്ള ചികിത്സ അഥവാ എമര്‍ജന്‍സി ട്രീറ്റ്‌മെന്‍റ്

    2. അപകടഘടകങ്ങളെ ചികിത്സിച്ച് സങ്കീര്‍ണത ഒഴിവാക്കുക

    3. പുനരധിവാസം

    ● ത്രോമ്പോലിസിസ്

    സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് സംഭവിച്ച് 4.5 മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളിലാണ് ഈ ചികിത്സ നല്‍കേണ്ടത്. ത്രോംബോലൈറ്റിക് (Thrombolytic) മരുന്നുകള്‍ രക്തക്കുഴലുകളിലുള്ള രക്തക്കട്ടയെ അലിയിപ്പിച്ച് രക്തപ്രവാഹം പുനഃസ്ഥാപിക്കാന്‍ സഹായിക്കുന്നു. Alteplase, Tenecteplase എന്നീ മരുന്നുകളാണ് ഇതിനായി ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നത്.

    ● മെക്കാനിക്കല്‍ ത്രോംബെക്ടമി

    തലച്ചോറിലേക്കുള്ള രക്തക്കുഴലുകളിലേക്ക് കത്തീറ്റര്‍ കടത്തിവിട്ട് രക്തക്കട്ട നീക്കം ചെയ്യുന്ന രീതിയാണിത്. സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് സംഭവിച്ച് ആറു മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളില്‍തന്നെ ചെയ്യേണ്ട ഒരു ചികിത്സാരീതിയാണിത്. അപൂർവമായി 24 മണിക്കൂറുകള്‍ക്കുള്ളില്‍ ചില പ്രത്യേക സാഹചര്യങ്ങളില്‍ ത്രോംബെക്ടമി വിജയകരമായി ചെയ്യാന്‍ സാധിക്കും.

    ● ആസ്പിരിന്‍ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള ആന്റിപ്ലേറ്റ്‌ലെറ്റ് മരുന്നുകള്‍

    ഇത്തരം മരുന്നുകള്‍ വീണ്ടും രക്തധമനികളില്‍ രക്തം കട്ടപിടിക്കാതിരിക്കാന്‍ സഹായിക്കും.

    ● ഹെപ്പാരിന്‍/ ആന്‍റികൊയാഗുലന്‍റ്

    ഹൃദയസംബന്ധ രോഗങ്ങള്‍ മുഖേന സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് വരുന്നവരില്‍ ഇത്തരം മരുന്നുകള്‍ നല്‍കി വരുന്നു. ദീര്‍ഘകാല ഉപയോഗത്തിനായി Warfarin, Dabigatran തുടങ്ങിയ മരുന്നുകള്‍ ഫലപ്രദമാണ്.

    ● രക്തസമ്മര്‍ദം കുറക്കുന്ന മരുന്നുകള്‍

    രക്താതിസമ്മർദം ഉള്ളവര്‍ക്ക് അത് കുറക്കാനുള്ള വിവിധ മരുന്നുകള്‍ നല്‍കേണ്ടതാണ്. സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് വന്ന് രോഗികളെ പ്രത്യേക ഐ.സി.യുകളില്‍ കിടത്തി നിരീക്ഷിക്കുകയും ബി.പി, ബ്ലഡ് ഷുഗര്‍ തുടങ്ങിയവ നിയന്ത്രിച്ചുനിര്‍ത്തുകയും വേണം. അതോടൊപ്പം കൊളസ്‌ട്രോള്‍ കുറക്കാനുള്ള സ്റ്റാറ്റിന്‍ മരുന്നുകള്‍, ഇന്‍സുലിന്‍ തുടങ്ങിയവയും വേണ്ടിവന്നേക്കാം.

    സ്‌ട്രോക്ക് വന്ന് ചില രോഗികള്‍ തലച്ചോറിലെ സമ്മർദം (Intracranial pressure) കൂടുന്നത് വഴി അബോധാവസ്ഥയിലേക്ക് പോകാനുള്ള സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. അത്തരം രോഗികള്‍ക്ക് സമ്മര്‍ദം കുറക്കുന്ന മരുന്നുകളോടൊപ്പം വെന്‍റിലേറ്ററിന്‍റെ സഹായവും വേണ്ടിവന്നേക്കാം.

    ● കരോട്ടിഡ് എന്‍ഡാര്‍ടെറെക്ടമി ആന്‍ഡ് കരോട്ടിഡ് ആന്‍ജിയോപ്ലാസ്റ്റി

    കഴുത്തിലെ രക്തധമനികളില്‍ ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന ബ്ലോക്കുകള്‍ മാറ്റാൻ സര്‍ജറിയോ ആന്‍ജിയോപ്ലാസ്റ്റിയോ ചെയ്യാവുന്നതാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Health TipsbrainstrokeHealth News
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X