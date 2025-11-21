Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    പ്രമേഹരോഗിക്ക് പഴങ്ങൾ കഴിക്കാമോ? പ്രമേഹത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് അറിയേണ്ടതെല്ലാം. വിദഗ്ധ ഡോക്ടർമാരുടെ നിർദേശങ്ങൾ

    പ്രമേഹത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള തെറ്റിദ്ധാരണകൾ അകറ്റാം, രോഗം തുടക്കത്തിൽ തിരിച്ചറിയാം, ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ഭക്ഷണശീലം പിന്തുടരാം. വിദഗ്ധ ഡോക്ടർമാർ നൽകുന്ന നിർദേശങ്ങളിതാ...
    പ്രമേഹരോഗിക്ക് പഴങ്ങൾ കഴിക്കാമോ? പ്രമേഹത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് അറിയേണ്ടതെല്ലാം. വിദഗ്ധ ഡോക്ടർമാരുടെ നിർദേശങ്ങൾ
    ഏറ്റവും സാധാരണമായ രോഗങ്ങളിലൊന്നാണ് പ്രമേഹം. രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് നിയന്ത്രിക്കുന്ന ഇൻസുലിൻ ഹോർമോൺ വേണ്ടത്ര ഉൽപാദിപ്പിക്കാതിരിക്കുകയോ ശരീരത്തിന് ഇൻസുലിൻ ശരിയായ രീതിയിൽ ഉപയോഗിക്കാൻ കഴിയാതെവരുകയോ ചെയ്യുന്ന അവസ്ഥയാണിത്.പ്രമേഹം പ്രധാനമായും രണ്ട് തരത്തിലുണ്ട്● ടൈപ് 1 പ്രമേഹം: പാൻക്രിയാസിലെ ഇൻസുലിൻ ഉൽപാദിപ്പിക്കുന്ന കോശങ്ങളെ ശരീരത്തിന്റെ പ്രതിരോധ സംവിധാനംതന്നെ നശിപ്പിക്കുന്ന അവസ്ഥയാണിത്. സാധാരണയായി കുട്ടികളിലും ചെറുപ്പക്കാരിലുമാണ് കണ്ടുവരുന്നത്. ഈ അവസ്ഥയിൽ ഇൻസുലിൻ കുത്തിവെപ്പുകൾ ജീവിതാവസാനം വരെ ആവശ്യമായിവരും.● ടൈപ് 2 പ്രമേഹം: ശരീരത്തിന് ഇൻസുലിൻ ശരിയായ രീതിയിൽ...

    ഏറ്റവും സാധാരണമായ രോഗങ്ങളിലൊന്നാണ് പ്രമേഹം. രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് നിയന്ത്രിക്കുന്ന ഇൻസുലിൻ ഹോർമോൺ വേണ്ടത്ര ഉൽപാദിപ്പിക്കാതിരിക്കുകയോ ശരീരത്തിന് ഇൻസുലിൻ ശരിയായ രീതിയിൽ ഉപയോഗിക്കാൻ കഴിയാതെവരുകയോ ചെയ്യുന്ന അവസ്ഥയാണിത്.

    പ്രമേഹം പ്രധാനമായും രണ്ട് തരത്തിലുണ്ട്

    ● ടൈപ് 1 പ്രമേഹം: പാൻക്രിയാസിലെ ഇൻസുലിൻ ഉൽപാദിപ്പിക്കുന്ന കോശങ്ങളെ ശരീരത്തിന്റെ പ്രതിരോധ സംവിധാനംതന്നെ നശിപ്പിക്കുന്ന അവസ്ഥയാണിത്. സാധാരണയായി കുട്ടികളിലും ചെറുപ്പക്കാരിലുമാണ് കണ്ടുവരുന്നത്. ഈ അവസ്ഥയിൽ ഇൻസുലിൻ കുത്തിവെപ്പുകൾ ജീവിതാവസാനം വരെ ആവശ്യമായിവരും.

    ● ടൈപ് 2 പ്രമേഹം: ശരീരത്തിന് ഇൻസുലിൻ ശരിയായ രീതിയിൽ ഉപയോഗിക്കാൻ കഴിയാതെവരുന്ന അവസ്ഥയാണിത്. പതുക്കെ ഇൻസുലിൻ ഉൽപാദനം കുറയുകയും ചെയ്യും. ഇത് സാധാരണയായി മുതിർന്നവരിലാണ് കാണുന്നത്. തെറ്റായ ഭക്ഷണരീതി, വ്യായാമമില്ലായ്മ, അമിതവണ്ണം, ജനിതക ഘടകങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ കാരണമാകാറുണ്ട്. ഭക്ഷണക്രമീകരണത്തിലൂടെയും മരുന്നുകളിലൂടെയും ഇത് നിയന്ത്രിക്കാൻ സാധിക്കും.

    പ്രമേഹം തടയാനും നിയന്ത്രിക്കാനും ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ഭക്ഷണശീലം പിന്തുടരാനും വിദഗ്ധ ഡോക്ടർമാർ നൽകുന്ന മാർഗനിർദേശങ്ങളിതാ...


    സമീകൃതാഹാരം:

    പ്രമേഹം നിയന്ത്രിക്കുന്നതിലെ ഏറ്റവും പ്രധാന ഘടകം കാർബോഹൈഡ്രേറ്റുകളുടെ അളവ് നിയന്ത്രിക്കുക എന്നതാണ്.

    കാർബോഹൈഡ്രേറ്റ് ശരീരത്തിൽ ഗ്ലൂക്കോസായി മാറുന്നു. നിങ്ങളുടെ ഓരോ നേരത്തെ ഭക്ഷണത്തിലും കാർബോഹൈഡ്രേറ്റിന്റെ അളവ് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുകയും ഡയറ്റീഷ്യൻ നിർദേശിക്കുന്ന അളവിൽ മാത്രം കഴിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുക.

    ഗ്ലൈസെമിക് ഇൻഡെക്സ് (GI) കുറഞ്ഞ ഭക്ഷണം തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുക:

    രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് എത്ര വേഗത്തിൽ വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നു എന്നതിനെ സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്ന അളവാണ് ഗ്ലൈസെമിക് ഇൻഡെക്സ് (GI). രക്തത്തിൽ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് പെട്ടെന്ന് കൂട്ടാത്ത ഭക്ഷണങ്ങളാണ് കുറഞ്ഞ ജി.ഐ ഉള്ളവ. ഇത് ഇൻസുലിൻ പ്രതിരോധം കുറക്കാനും പ്രമേഹം നിയന്ത്രിക്കാനും സഹായിക്കും. ഇവ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക.

    ● ധാന്യങ്ങളും ചെറുധാന്യങ്ങളും: തവിട് നീക്കാത്ത ധാന്യങ്ങൾ (ബ്രൗൺ റൈസ്, ഓട്സ്, തിന), മുഴു ധാന്യങ്ങൾ കൊണ്ടുള്ള ചപ്പാത്തി, റാഗി.

    ● പയർ വർഗങ്ങൾ: കടല, പരിപ്പ്, പയറുകൾ എന്നിവ. ഇവയിൽ പ്രോട്ടീനും നാരുകളും ധാരാളമുണ്ട്.

    ● പച്ചക്കറികൾ: മിക്ക പച്ചക്കറികളും നല്ലതാണ്. ചീര, ബ്രോക്കോളി, കോളിഫ്ലവർ, വെണ്ട, പാവയ്ക്ക, കാപ്സിക്കം എന്നിവ ഡയറ്റിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്താം.

    ജി.ഐ കുറഞ്ഞ ഭക്ഷണം കഴിക്കുമ്പോൾ അത് ദഹനം മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തുകയും ഭക്ഷണം കഴിച്ച ശേഷമുള്ള രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് പെട്ടെന്ന് കൂടുന്നത് കുറക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും.


    ഒഴിവാക്കേണ്ട ഭക്ഷണം

    രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് പെട്ടെന്ന് വർധിപ്പിക്കാൻ സാധ്യതയുള്ളതിനാൽ ഇവ പരമാവധി ഒഴിവാക്കുകയോ നിയന്ത്രിക്കുകയോ ചെയ്യണം:

    ● മധുരം: പഞ്ചസാര, ശർക്കര, തേൻ, മധുരപലഹാരങ്ങൾ, മധുര പാനീയങ്ങൾ, സോഡ.

    ● വെളുത്ത ധാന്യങ്ങൾ: വെള്ള അരി (ചോറ്), മൈദകൊണ്ടുള്ള വിഭവങ്ങൾ.

    ● പഴവർഗങ്ങൾ: ചില പഴങ്ങൾ (മാങ്ങ, ചക്ക, ഏത്തപ്പഴം) നിയന്ത്രിത അളവിൽ മാത്രമേ കഴിക്കാവൂ. എന്നാൽ, ആപ്പിൾ, പേരക്ക, ഓറഞ്ച് പോലുള്ള കുറഞ്ഞ ജി.ഐ ഉള്ള പഴങ്ങൾ മിതമായി കഴിക്കാം.

    ● പൂരിത കൊഴുപ്പുകൾ: വറുത്തതും പൊരിച്ചതുമായ ഭക്ഷണം, അമിതമായ എണ്ണയുടെ ഉപയോഗം.

    മരുന്നില്ലാതെ പ്രമേഹം നിയന്ത്രിക്കാം

    ടൈപ് 2 പ്രമേഹത്തിന്‍റെ പ്രാരംഭ ഘട്ടത്തിൽ ജീവിതശൈലി മാറ്റങ്ങളിലൂടെ, അതായത്, ഭക്ഷണം ക്രമീകരിക്കുന്നതിലൂടെയും കൃത്യമായ വ്യായാമത്തിലൂടെയും അമിതവണ്ണമുള്ളവർ ഭാരം കുറക്കുന്നതിലൂടെയും മരുന്നുകളുടെ സഹായമില്ലാതെത്തന്നെ രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് സാധാരണ നിലയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുവരാൻ സാധിക്കും.

    പ്രമേഹത്തിന് മുമ്പുള്ള അവസ്ഥയിലുള്ളവർ (Prediabetes) ഉടൻതന്നെ ജീവിതശൈലി മാറ്റങ്ങൾ ആരംഭിച്ചാൽ ഒരു പരിധിവരെ പ്രമേഹം വരുന്നത് തടയാൻ സാധിക്കും. എന്നിരുന്നാലും മരുന്നുകൾ ആവശ്യമാണോ എന്നത് തീരുമാനിക്കേണ്ടത് ഡോക്ടറാണ്.


    ഭക്ഷണത്തിൽ നാരുകൾ വർധിപ്പിക്കുക:

    ദഹന പ്രക്രിയ മന്ദഗതിയിലാക്കാനും രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ ആഗിരണം കുറക്കാനും നാരുകൾക്ക് കഴിയും. പ്രമേഹം തടയുന്നതിലും നിയന്ത്രിക്കുന്നതിലും നാരുകൾക്ക് നിർണായക സ്ഥാനമുണ്ട്. പച്ചക്കറികൾ, പഴങ്ങൾ, ഓട്‌സ്, ബാർലി, പയർവർഗങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ നാരുകളുടെ മികച്ച ഉറവിടങ്ങളാണ്.

    ദിവസവും കുറഞ്ഞത് 25-30 ഗ്രാം നാരുകളെങ്കിലും ഭക്ഷണത്തിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്താൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക. നാരുകൾ കൂടുതൽ കഴിക്കുന്നത് വയറ് നിറഞ്ഞ തോന്നൽ നൽകാനും അതുവഴി അമിതമായി ഭക്ഷണം കഴിക്കുന്നത് തടയാനും ഭാരം നിയന്ത്രിക്കാനും സഹായിക്കും.

    ആരോഗ്യകരമായ കൊഴുപ്പുകൾ ശീലമാക്കുക:

    എല്ലാ കൊഴുപ്പുകളും ഒരുപോലെ ദോഷകരമല്ല. അപൂരിത കൊഴുപ്പുകൾ (Unsaturated Fats) അടങ്ങിയ ഭക്ഷണം ഹൃദയാരോഗ്യം മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്താനും പ്രമേഹത്തിന്റെ സങ്കീർണതകൾ കുറക്കാനും സഹായിക്കും. ഒലിവ് ഓയിൽ, അവക്കാഡോ, നട്‌സ്, വിത്തുകൾ, ഫാറ്റി ഫിഷ് (ചൂര, മത്തി) എന്നിവ ആരോഗ്യകരമായ കൊഴുപ്പുകളാണ്.

    ട്രാൻസ് ഫാറ്റുകൾ, അമിതമായി സംസ്കരിച്ച എണ്ണകൾ, ചുവന്ന മാംസം എന്നിവ ഒഴിവാക്കുക. കൊഴുപ്പുകൾ ഊർജം നൽകുമെങ്കിലും അമിതോപയോഗം ശരീരഭാരം കൂടാൻ കാരണമായേക്കാം എന്നതിനാൽ അളവ് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ടത് അത്യാവശ്യമാണ്.


    മാംസ്യത്തിന്റെ (Lean Protein) ഉപയോഗം മിതപ്പെടുത്തുക:

    മാംസ്യം പേശികളുടെ ആരോഗ്യത്തിനും വയറു നിറഞ്ഞിരിക്കാനും സഹായിക്കുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, പ്രമേഹരോഗികൾ മാംസ്യം തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുമ്പോൾ അത് കൊഴുപ്പ് കുറഞ്ഞ മാംസ്യമാണ് എന്ന് ഉറപ്പാക്കണം.

    ചിക്കൻ ബ്രസ്റ്റ് (തൊലിയില്ലാത്തത്), മത്സ്യം (ചൂര, മത്തി), മുട്ടയുടെ വെള്ള, പയർ വർഗങ്ങൾ (പരിപ്പ്, കടല), കൊഴുപ്പ് കുറഞ്ഞ പാലുൽപന്നങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ കഴിക്കാം. അമിതമായ മാംസ്യ ഉപഭോഗം, പ്രത്യേകിച്ചും വൃക്കരോഗങ്ങൾകൂടി ഉള്ള പ്രമേഹരോഗികളിൽ, വൃക്കകൾക്ക് അധിക ഭാരം ഉണ്ടാക്കാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്.

    അതിനാൽ, നിങ്ങളുടെ ശരീരഭാരത്തിനും ആരോഗ്യസ്ഥിതിക്കും അനുസരിച്ചുള്ള മാംസ്യത്തിന്റെ അളവ് ഡോക്ടറുമായി ചർച്ച ചെയ്യണം.

    ചെറിയ അളവിൽ, ഇടവിട്ടുള്ള ഭക്ഷണം:

    ദിവസം മൂന്നുതവണ വലിയ അളവിൽ കഴിക്കുന്നതിന് പകരം, അഞ്ചോ ആറോ തവണ ചെറിയ അളവിൽ ഭക്ഷണം കഴിക്കുക. ഇത് രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് പെട്ടെന്ന് ഉയരാതെ സ്ഥിരമായി നിലനിർത്താൻ സഹായിക്കും, വിശപ്പ് നിയന്ത്രിക്കും, ഊർജനില ഏകീകൃതമായി നിലനിർത്തും. ഓരോ ചെറിയ മീൽസിലും കാർബോഹൈഡ്രേറ്റും പ്രോട്ടീനും സമീകൃതമായി ഉൾപ്പെടുത്താൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക.

    ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, ഒരു ചെറിയ പഴത്തോടൊപ്പം അൽപം നട്‌സ് കഴിക്കുന്നത് നല്ലതാണ്. പ്രഭാതഭക്ഷണം ഒരു കാരണവശാലും ഒഴിവാക്കരുത്.

    പതിവായി വ്യായാമം ശീലമാക്കുക:

    ശാരീരിക പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ പേശികളിലെ ഇൻസുലിൻ സംവേദനക്ഷമത വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നു, ഇത് ശരീരത്തിന് ഇൻസുലിൻ കൂടുതൽ കാര്യക്ഷമമായി ഉപയോഗിക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കുന്നു.

    ● നടത്തം: ദിവസവും കുറഞ്ഞത് 30 മുതൽ 45 വരെ മിനിറ്റ് വേഗത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്നത് വളരെ നല്ലതാണ്. മിതമായ രീതിയിലുള്ള വ്യായാമങ്ങളും (വേഗത്തിലുള്ള നടത്തം, സൈക്ലിങ്, നീന്തൽ) ശീലമാക്കുക.

    ● ചിട്ട: നിത്യജീവിതത്തിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി വ്യായാമം മാറ്റുക. ഡോക്ടറുമായോ ഫിസിയോതെറപ്പിസ്റ്റുമായോ ആലോചിച്ച് അനുയോജ്യമായ വ്യായാമം തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുക. ആഴ്ചയിൽ 150 മിനിറ്റെങ്കിലും വ്യായാമം ചെയ്യാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക. പേശികളെ ബലപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന പ്രതിരോധ വ്യായാമങ്ങളും (Resistance Training) ആഴ്ചയിൽ രണ്ടുതവണയെങ്കിലും ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത് ടൈപ് 2 പ്രമേഹം തടയാൻ സഹായിക്കും.

    ● അമിത ഭാരം ഉയർത്തുന്ന വ്യായാമങ്ങൾ ചെയ്യുന്നതിനു മുമ്പ് ഡോക്ടറുടെ ഉപദേശം തേടണം.

    ശരീരഭാരം ആരോഗ്യകരമായ പരിധിയിൽ നിലനിർത്തുക

    അമിതവണ്ണവും പൊണ്ണത്തടിയുമാണ് ടൈപ് 2 പ്രമേഹത്തിന്റെ പ്രധാന കാരണങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്ന്. ശരീരഭാരം കുറക്കുന്നത്, പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് വയറിന് ചുറ്റുമുള്ള കൊഴുപ്പ് കുറക്കുന്നത്, ഇൻസുലിൻ പ്രതിരോധം ഗണ്യമായി മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തും.

    നിങ്ങളുടെ ബോഡി മാസ് ഇൻഡെക്സ് (BMI) ആരോഗ്യകരമായ പരിധിയിൽ (18.5-24.9) നിലനിർത്താൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക. അരക്കെട്ടിന്റെ ചുറ്റളവ് പുരുഷന്മാർക്ക് 90 സെന്റിമീറ്ററിലും സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് 80 സെന്റിമീറ്ററിലും കൂടാതെ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുക. അമിതഭാരമുള്ളവർക്ക് അവരുടെ ഇപ്പോഴത്തെ ഭാരത്തിന്റെ 5-10 ശതമാനം കുറക്കുന്നതുപോലും പ്രമേഹ സാധ്യത വലിയ അളവിൽ കുറക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കും.

    മധുരം ചേർത്ത പാനീയങ്ങൾ ഒഴിവാക്കുക:

    ഫ്രൂട്ട് ജ്യൂസ്, മധുരം ചേർത്ത ചായ, കാപ്പി തുടങ്ങിയവയിൽ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് വളരെ കൂടുതലാണ്. ഇവ രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് വളരെ വേഗത്തിൽ വർധിപ്പിക്കുകയും ഭാരം കൂടാൻ കാരണമാകുകയും ചെയ്യും.

    പകരം, ധാരാളം വെള്ളം, കട്ടൻ ചായ/കാപ്പി (പഞ്ചസാര ചേർക്കാത്തത്), മോരുംവെള്ളം, അല്ലെങ്കിൽ നാരങ്ങ വെള്ളം (പഞ്ചസാര ചേർക്കാത്തത്) എന്നിവ ശീലമാക്കുക. ഫ്രൂട്ട് ജ്യൂസിന് പകരം പഴങ്ങൾ മിതമായ അളവിൽ കഴിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക.

    വീട്ടിലെ ഭക്ഷണത്തിന് പ്രാധാന്യം നൽകുക:

    പുറത്തുനിന്നുള്ള ഭക്ഷണത്തിൽ അധികമായി ഉപ്പ്, എണ്ണ, പഞ്ചസാര, സംസ്കരിച്ച ചേരുവകൾ എന്നിവ ഉൾപ്പെടാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. വീട്ടിൽ തയാറാക്കുന്ന ഭക്ഷണം പ്രമേഹ നിയന്ത്രണത്തിന് കൂടുതൽ നല്ലതാണ്. കാരണം, ചേരുവകളുടെ അളവ് നമുക്ക് കൃത്യമായി നിയന്ത്രിക്കാൻ സാധിക്കും.

    ദാഹിക്കുമ്പോൾ വെള്ളം മാത്രം കുടിക്കുക:

    ദാഹം ശമിപ്പിക്കാൻ മറ്റു പാനീയങ്ങൾ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കാതെ, ശുദ്ധജലം മാത്രം ഉപയോഗിക്കുക. ഇത് ശരീരത്തിലെ ജലാംശം നിലനിർത്താനും അനാവശ്യ കലോറിയും പഞ്ചസാരയും ഒഴിവാക്കാനും സഹായിക്കും.

    സമ്മർദം കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുക:

    സ്ഥിരമായ മാനസിക സമ്മർദം ശരീരത്തിലെ കോർട്ടിസോൾ (Cortisol) പോലുള്ള ഹോർമോണുകളുടെ ഉൽപാദനം വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഇത് ഇൻസുലിൻ പ്രതിരോധം കൂട്ടാനും രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് വർധിക്കാനും കാരണമാകും.

    യോഗ, ധ്യാനം, ഇഷ്ടമുള്ള ഹോബികളിൽ ഏർപ്പെടുക, സുഹൃത്തുക്കളോടും കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളോടും സംസാരിക്കുക തുടങ്ങിയ മാർഗങ്ങളിലൂടെ സമ്മർദം നിയന്ത്രിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക. മതിയായ ഉറക്കവും സമ്മർദം കുറക്കുന്നതിൽ പ്രധാന പങ്ക് വഹിക്കുന്നു.

    മതിയായ ഉറക്കം ഉറപ്പാക്കുക:

    സ്ഥിരമായി ഉറക്കക്കുറവ് അനുഭവപ്പെടുന്നത് ഇൻസുലിൻ സംവേദനക്ഷമത കുറക്കുന്നതിനും വിശപ്പിനെ നിയന്ത്രിക്കുന്ന ഹോർമോണുകളിൽ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ വരുത്തുന്നതിനും കാരണമാകും. ഇത് അമിതമായി ഭക്ഷണം കഴിക്കാനും പ്രമേഹ സാധ്യത വർധിപ്പിക്കാനും ഇടയാക്കും.

    ദിവസം 7-8 മണിക്കൂർ തുടർച്ചയായ ഉറക്കം ഉറപ്പാക്കുക. ഉറങ്ങുന്നതിന് ഒരു മണിക്കൂ‍ർ മുമ്പെങ്കിലും മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നത് ഒഴിവാക്കുക. സ്ഥിരമായ ഉറക്ക സമയം പാലിക്കുക എന്നതും ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ഉറക്കത്തിന് അത്യാവശ്യമാണ്.

    മരുന്നുകൾ കൃത്യസമയത്തും ഡോക്ടറുടെ നിർദേശപ്രകാരവും കഴിക്കുക:

    പ്രമേഹ ചികിത്സയിൽ ഏറ്റവും പ്രധാനം ഡോക്ടർ നിർദേശിക്കുന്ന മരുന്നുകൾ, ഇൻസുലിൻ ആണെങ്കിൽ അത് ഉൾപ്പെടെ, കൃത്യമായ അളവിൽ, കൃത്യസമയത്ത് കഴിക്കുക എന്നതാണ്. മരുന്ന് കഴിക്കുന്നത് ഇടക്ക് നിർത്തുകയോ അളവിൽ മാറ്റം വരുത്തുകയോ ചെയ്യരുത്.

    ചിലപ്പോൾ പ്രമേഹം നിയന്ത്രിക്കാൻ ജീവിതശൈലി മാറ്റങ്ങൾ മാത്രം മതിയാകും. എന്നാൽ, മരുന്ന് അത്യാവശ്യമാണെങ്കിൽ, അത് കൃത്യമായി ഉപയോഗിച്ചാൽ മാത്രമേ സങ്കീർണതകൾ (വൃക്കരോഗം, കണ്ണിന് ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ, ഞരമ്പ് രോഗങ്ങൾ) തടയാൻ സാധിക്കൂ.

    മദ്യപാനം നിയന്ത്രിക്കുക/ഒഴിവാക്കുക:

    മദ്യം രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവിൽ പെട്ടെന്നുള്ള വ്യതിയാനങ്ങൾക്ക് കാരണമാകും. ഇത് ചിലപ്പോൾ ഹൈപ്പോഗ്ലൈസീമിയ (Hypoglycemia -രക്തത്തിൽ പഞ്ചസാര കുറയുക) എന്ന അവസ്ഥയിലേക്ക് നയിക്കാം, പ്രത്യേകിച്ചും പ്രമേഹ മരുന്നുകൾ കഴിക്കുന്നവരിൽ.

    പ്രമേഹമുള്ളവർ മദ്യപാനം പൂർണമായി ഒഴിവാക്കുക. മദ്യം കരളിന്റെ പ്രവർത്തനത്തെയും ബാധിക്കാം. ഇത് പ്രമേഹ നിയന്ത്രണത്തെ കൂടുതൽ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടിലാക്കും.

    രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് നിരീക്ഷിക്കാം:

    ഗ്ലൂക്കോമീറ്റർ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ഡോക്ടർ നിർദേശിക്കുന്ന ഇടവേളകളിൽ രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് പരിശോധിക്കാം. ഭക്ഷണത്തിന് മുമ്പും ശേഷവും വ്യായാമത്തിന് മുമ്പും ശേഷവുമുള്ള അളവുകൾ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത് ചികിത്സാ രീതി മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്താൻ സഹായിക്കും.

    സ്ഥിരമായ നിരീക്ഷണവും HBA1C ടെസ്റ്റ് (കഴിഞ്ഞ മൂന്നു മാസത്തെ ശരാശരി പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ്) കൃത്യമായ ഇടവേളകളിൽ ചെയ്യുന്നതും പ്രമേഹം നിയന്ത്രണത്തിലാണോ എന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കും.

    ● റെക്കോഡ് ചെയ്യുക: ഓരോ തവണ പരിശോധിക്കുമ്പോഴുമുള്ള ഫലം എഴുതി സൂക്ഷിക്കുന്നത് ഡോക്ടർക്ക് ചികിത്സ തീരുമാനിക്കാൻ സഹായകമാകും.

    ● ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ തിരിച്ചറിയുക: ഷുഗർ ലെവൽ കൂടുന്നതിന്‍റെയോ കുറയുന്നതിന്‍റെയോ ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ തിരിച്ചറിയാനും ഉടൻ നടപടിയെടുക്കാനും പഠിക്കുക.

    കാൽ പരിചരണം ഉറപ്പാക്കുക:

    പ്രമേഹംമൂലം കാലുകൾക്കുണ്ടാകുന്ന പ്രശ്നമാണ് ഡയബറ്റിക് ഫൂട്ട്. ഇത് പ്രധാനമായും നാഡികളെ ബാധിക്കുന്നതുകൊണ്ടും രക്തയോട്ടം കുറയുന്നതുകൊണ്ടുമാണ് സംഭവിക്കുന്നത്. ഇതിലൂടെ കാലിൽ മുറിവുകൾ, അൾസറുകൾ, ചർമത്തിന്‍റെ നിറവ്യത്യാസം തുടങ്ങിയവ ഉണ്ടാവാം.

    പാദങ്ങളിൽ മുറിവുകളോ അണുബാധയോ ഉണ്ടാകുമ്പോൾ അറിയാതിരിക്കും. ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാതിരുന്നാൽ ഇത് ഗുരുതര അൾസറുകളിലേക്കും ചിലപ്പോൾ ആംപ്യൂട്ടേഷനിലേക്കും (അവയവം മുറിച്ചുമാറ്റൽ) നയിച്ചേക്കാം. ദിവസവും പാദങ്ങൾ പരിശോധിക്കുക, മൃദുലമായ സോപ്പും വെള്ളവും ഉപയോഗിച്ച് കഴുകുക, ഈർപ്പം ഒഴിവാക്കുക, വൃത്തിയുള്ളതും പാകമായതുമായ ചെരിപ്പുകൾ ധരിക്കുക എന്നിവ അത്യാവശ്യമാണ്.

    കാഴ്ച പരിശോധന പതിവാക്കുക:

    പ്രമേഹംമൂലമുണ്ടാകുന്ന ഒരു തരം നേത്രരോഗമാണ് ഡയബറ്റിക് റെറ്റിനോപതി. പ്രമേഹം കണ്ണിന്റെ റെറ്റിനയെ ബാധിക്കുകയും കാഴ്ച നഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നതിന് കാരണമാവുകയും ചെയ്യാം. ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ കണ്ടു തുടങ്ങുന്നതിന് മുമ്പുതന്നെ രോഗം കണ്ടെത്താൻ കഴിയുന്നതിനാൽ പ്രമേഹ രോഗികൾ ഒരു നേത്രരോഗ വിദഗ്ധനെ കണ്ട് പതിവായി കണ്ണ് പരിശോധന നടത്തണം.

    കൃത്യമായ നേത്ര പരിശോധന, രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് കൃത്യമായി നിയന്ത്രിക്കുക, രക്തസമ്മർദ നിയന്ത്രണം, കാഴ്ച വൈകല്യങ്ങൾക്ക് നേരത്തേയുള്ള ചികിത്സ എന്നിവ കാഴ്ച നഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നത് ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കും.

    രക്തസമ്മർദവും കൊളസ്ട്രോളും നിയന്ത്രിക്കുക:

    ഉയർന്ന രക്തസമ്മർദവും ഉയർന്ന കൊളസ്ട്രോളും പ്രമേഹമുള്ളവരിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം, പക്ഷാഘാതം പോലുള്ള സങ്കീർണതകൾക്ക് സാധ്യത വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.

    ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ഭക്ഷണക്രമം, വ്യായാമം, ആവശ്യമെങ്കിൽ മരുന്നുകൾ എന്നിവയിലൂടെ ഇവ രണ്ടും സാധാരണ നിലയിൽ നിലനിർത്താൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക.

    പ്രമേഹത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള പൊതുവായ തെറ്റിദ്ധാരണകളും യാഥാർഥ‍്യവും

    ● മധുരം കഴിക്കുന്നത് മാത്രമാണ് പ്രമേഹത്തിന് കാരണം: അല്ല. അമിതഭാരം, വ്യായാമക്കുറവ്, ജനിതക ഘടകങ്ങൾ എന്നിവയാണ് പ്രധാന കാരണം. അമിത മധുരം ശരീരഭാരം കൂട്ടാനും അതുവഴി ടൈപ് 2 പ്രമേഹത്തിന് സാധ്യത വർധിപ്പിക്കാനും ഇടയാക്കും.

    ● പ്രമേഹം ഒരു ലഘുവായ രോഗമാണ്: അല്ല. എല്ലാതരം പ്രമേഹവും (ടൈപ് 1, ടൈപ് 2, ഗർഭകാല പ്രമേഹം) കൃത്യമായി നിയന്ത്രിച്ചില്ലെങ്കിൽ ഹൃദയസ്തംഭനം, വൃക്കരോഗം, കാഴ്ചക്കുറവ് പോലുള്ള ഗുരുതരമായ സങ്കീർണതകളിലേക്ക് നയിക്കും.

    ● പ്രമേഹം പ്രായമായവർക്ക് മാത്രം വരുന്ന രോഗമാണ്: ടൈപ് 2 പ്രമേഹം കൂടുതലും മധ്യവയസ്കരെയും പ്രായമായവരെയുമാണ് ബാധിക്കുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ, അനാരോഗ്യകരമായ ജീവിതശൈലി, അമിതവണ്ണം എന്നിവ കാരണം കുട്ടികളിലും കൗമാരക്കാരിലുംപോലും ഇന്ന് ടൈപ് 2 പ്രമേഹം വർധിച്ചുവരുന്നു. ടൈപ് 1 പ്രമേഹം ഏത് പ്രായത്തിലും വരാം.

    ● പ്രമേഹരോഗികൾ പഴങ്ങൾ കഴിക്കാൻ പാടില്ല: പഴങ്ങൾ പൂർണമായി ഒഴിവാക്കേണ്ടതില്ല. പഴങ്ങളിൽ നാരുകളും വിറ്റമിനുകളും ധാരാളമുണ്ട്. എന്നാൽ, മിതമായ അളവിൽ, കുറഞ്ഞ ഗ്ലൈസെമിക് ഇൻഡെക്സ് ഉള്ളവ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കണം. ജ്യൂസ് ഒഴിവാക്കണം.

    ● മെലിഞ്ഞ ആളുകൾക്ക് പ്രമേഹം വരില്ല: തെറ്റാണ്. അമിതഭാരം ഒരു അപകട ഘടകമാണെങ്കിലും ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ഭാരമുള്ളവർക്കും ജനിതക കാരണങ്ങൾകൊണ്ടും മറ്റു ജീവിതശൈലീ പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങൾകൊണ്ടും പ്രമേഹം വരാം.

    ● ഇൻസുലിൻ ഉപയോഗിക്കാൻ തുടങ്ങിയാൽ പിന്നെ ഒരിക്കലും നിർത്താൻ കഴിയില്ല: തെറ്റിദ്ധാരണയാണ്. ടൈപ് 2 പ്രമേഹമുള്ള ചിലർക്ക്, ജീവിതശൈലി മാറ്റങ്ങളിലൂടെയോ ശരീരഭാരം കുറക്കുന്നതിലൂടെയോ രോഗം നിയന്ത്രണത്തിലാകുമ്പോൾ ഡോക്ടറുടെ നിർദേശപ്രകാരം ഇൻസുലിൻ നിർത്താനോ കുറക്കാനോ സാധിക്കും.

    ഡോക്ടറെ സമീപിക്കണം

    ചുരുക്കത്തിൽ, ശരിയായ ഭക്ഷണക്രമവും ചിട്ടയായ ജീവിതശൈലിയും ഒരുമിച്ച് കൊണ്ടുപോവുകയാണെങ്കിൽ പ്രമേഹത്തെ വിജയകരമായി പ്രതിരോധിക്കാനും ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ജീവിതം നയിക്കാനും സാധിക്കും. ഏത് ചികിത്സാരീതി സ്വീകരിക്കുകയാണെങ്കിലും അത് നിങ്ങളുടെ ഡോക്ടറുമായി ചർച്ചചെയ്യണം.

    ഓരോരുത്തരുടെയും ആരോഗ്യസ്ഥിതിക്കും പ്രമേഹത്തിന്റെ സ്വഭാവത്തിനും അനുസരിച്ചുള്ള വ്യക്തിഗത ചികിത്സാരീതികൾക്കായി ഒരു ഡയബറ്റോളജിസ്റ്റിനെ കാണേണ്ടത് അനിവാര്യമാണ്.

    എ.ഐയും പ്രമേഹവും

    എ.ഐ സഹായത്തോടെ പ്രമേഹ ചികിത്സ രംഗത്ത് വലിയ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ സംഭവിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

    ● രോഗനിർണയം: പ്രമേഹം കാരണം കണ്ണിന് വരുന്ന റെറ്റിനോപ്പതി (Diabetic Retinopathy), വൃക്കരോഗം (Nephropathy) എന്നിവയുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ എ.ഐ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് വിശകലനം ചെയ്ത് അതിവേഗത്തിൽ രോഗം നിർണയിക്കാൻ കഴിയുന്നു. ഇത് വിദഗ്ധ ഡോക്ടർമാരുടെ അഭാവമുള്ള സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ സഹായകമാകും.

    ● ചികിത്സ: വ്യക്തിഗതമാക്കിയ ചികിത്സ പദ്ധതികൾ തയാറാക്കാൻ എ.ഐ സഹായിക്കുന്നു. രോഗിയുടെ ജീവിതശൈലി, ഗ്ലൂക്കോസ് അളവ്, മറ്റ് ആരോഗ്യ വിവരങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് ഇൻസുലിൻ ഡോസ് എത്രയാകണം, ഭക്ഷണക്രമം എങ്ങനെ മാറ്റണം എന്നിവ എ.ഐ നിർദേശിക്കുന്നു.

    ● ഗ്ലൂക്കോസ് നിരീക്ഷണം: തുടർച്ചയായ ഗ്ലൂക്കോസ് മോണിറ്ററിങ് ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ എ.ഐ സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യയുമായി സംയോജിപ്പിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുമ്പോൾ, രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് കുറയുന്നതിനോ കൂടുന്നതിനോ മുമ്പുതന്നെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകാൻ സാധിക്കുന്നു.

    പ്രമേഹം നിയന്ത്രിക്കാം

    പ്രമേഹരോഗികളെ സംബന്ധിച്ചിടത്തോളം ഭക്ഷണം എന്നത് രോഗനിയന്ത്രണത്തിൽ ഏറ്റവും പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ട ഘടകമാണ്. രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് നിയന്ത്രിച്ചുനിർത്താൻ സഹായിക്കുന്ന രീതിയിലുള്ള ഒരു ഭക്ഷണക്രമം പിന്തുടരേണ്ടത് അത്യാവശ്യമാണ്.


    ഗർഭകാല പ്രമേഹം

    ഗർഭാവസ്ഥയിൽ രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് സാധാരണയേക്കാൾ കൂടുമ്പോഴാണ് ഗർഭകാല പ്രമേഹം ഉണ്ടാകുന്നത്. ഇതിനെ ജെസ്റ്റേഷനൽ ഡയബറ്റിസ് മെലിറ്റസ് (GDM) എന്ന് പറയുന്നു.

    രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് നിയന്ത്രിക്കാനും കോശങ്ങൾക്ക് ഊർജം നൽകാനും സഹായിക്കുന്ന സുപ്രധാന ഹോ‌ർമോണാണ് ഇൻസുലിൻ. എന്നാൽ, ഗർഭകാലത്ത് പ്ലാസന്റ ഉൽപാദിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഹോർമോണുകൾ ഇൻസുലിൻ പ്രതിരോധം ഉണ്ടാക്കുകയും പാൻക്രിയാസിന് ആവശ്യത്തിന് ഇൻസുലിൻ ഉൽപാദിപ്പിക്കാൻ കഴിയാത്ത അവസ്ഥക്ക് കാരണമാവുകയും ചെയ്യും. ഇത് രക്തത്തിൽ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് കൂടാനിടയാക്കും.

    സാധാരണയായി, ഗർഭകാലത്തിന്റെ 24 മുതൽ 28 വരെ ആഴ്ചകൾക്കിടയിലാണ് ഗർഭകാല പ്രമേഹ പരിശോധന നടത്തുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ, പ്രമേഹ സാധ്യത കൂടുതലുള്ളവർക്ക് തുടക്കത്തിൽതന്നെ ഡോക്ടറുടെ നിർദേശപ്രകാരം പരിശോധന നടത്തേണ്ടതായി വരാം. ഇത് അമ്മക്കും കുഞ്ഞിനും ആരോഗ്യപ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കാൻ സാധ്യതയുള്ളതിനാൽ, കൃത്യമായ പരിശോധനയും ചികിത്സയും അത്യാവശ്യമാണ്. ഭക്ഷണ നിയന്ത്രണം, മിതമായ വ്യായാമം, ആവശ്യമെങ്കിൽ ഇൻസുലിൻ ഉപയോഗം എന്നിവയിലൂടെ ഗർഭകാല പ്രമേഹം നിയന്ത്രിക്കാം.

    ചില കാരണങ്ങൾ

    ● മുമ്പ് ഗർഭകാല പ്രമേഹം ഉണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ വീണ്ടുമുണ്ടാകാൻ സാധ്യത കൂടുതലാണ്. പി.സി.ഒ.എസ് ഉള്ളവരിലും ജി.ഡി.എമ്മിന്റെ സാധ്യത കൂടുതലാണ്.

    ● ഗർഭധാരണത്തിന് മുമ്പുതന്നെ അമിതവണ്ണമുള്ള സ്ത്രീകളിൽ.

    ● കുടുംബത്തിൽ പ്രമേഹമുള്ളവർക്ക് മറ്റുള്ളവരെ അപേക്ഷിച്ച് സാധ്യത കൂടുതലാണ്.

    ● ഉയർന്ന അളവിൽ പഞ്ചസാരയും കൊഴുപ്പും അടങ്ങിയ ഭക്ഷണം, സംസ്കരിച്ച ഭക്ഷണം, റിഫൈൻഡ് ധാന്യം എന്നിവയുടെ അമിതോപയോഗം ശരീരത്തിലെ ഇൻസുലിൻ പ്രതിരോധശേഷിയും പ്രമേഹ സാധ്യതയും വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.

    പരിശോധന

    ഓറൽ ഗ്ലൂക്കോസ് ടോളറൻസ് ടെസ്റ്റ് ഗർഭകാല പ്രമേഹം നേരത്തേ കണ്ടെത്താനും യഥാസമയം ചികിത്സ ആരംഭിക്കാനും സഹായിക്കുന്നു. ഇതുവഴി അമ്മക്കും കുഞ്ഞിനും ഉണ്ടാകാനിടയുള്ള സങ്കീർണതകൾ കുറക്കാം. പ്രമേഹം നിയന്ത്രിച്ചില്ലെങ്കിൽ ഷോൾഡർ ഡിസ്റ്റോഷ്യ, പ്രസവാനന്തര രക്തസ്രാവം, അണുബാധകൾ, രക്തസമ്മർദം, പ്രീ-എക്ലാംസിയ തുടങ്ങിയ പലതരത്തിലുള്ള സങ്കീർണതകളും അമ്മക്ക് ഉണ്ടാകാം. കൂടാതെ ഇൻസ്ട്രുമെന്റൽ ഡെലിവറിയുടെയും ലോവർ സെഗ്മെന്‍റ് സിസേറിയൻ സെക്ഷന്റെയുമെല്ലാം സാധ്യത വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.

    നിയന്ത്രിക്കാം

    ഗർഭകാല പ്രമേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയാൽ ഡോക്ടറുടെ നിർദേശപ്രകാരം ഭക്ഷണക്രമീകരണം, വ്യായാമം, ചിലപ്പോൾ മരുന്നുകളും (ഇൻസുലിൻ പോലുള്ളവ) ആവശ്യമായി വന്നേക്കാം.

    പഴങ്ങൾ, പച്ചക്കറികൾ, ധാന്യങ്ങൾ, പയർവർഗങ്ങൾ, ലീൻ പ്രോട്ടീനുകൾ എന്നിവ അടങ്ങിയ സമീകൃതാഹാരം ശീലമാക്കുക. മധുരപലഹാരങ്ങൾ, ജങ്ക്ഫുഡ് തുടങ്ങിയവ ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുക. ചിട്ടയായ വ്യായാമം ചെയ്യുക. ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ശരീരഭാരം നിലനിർത്തുക. രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് നിരീക്ഷിക്കുകയും ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ജീവിതശൈലി പിന്തുടരുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നത് അമ്മയുടെയും കുഞ്ഞിന്റെയും ഭാവി ആരോഗ്യം ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിൽ പ്രധാനമാണ്.

    ഗർഭകാല പ്രമേഹത്തിന്റെ കാരണങ്ങളും അത് തടയുന്നതിനെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള കൃത്യമായ ബോധവത്കരണവും വളരെ നിർണായകമാണ്. നിങ്ങളുടെ ഗർഭകാലം സുരക്ഷിതവും ആരോഗ്യകരവുമാക്കാൻ കൃത്യമായ പ്രമേഹ പരിശോധനകൾ നടത്തുകയും ഡോക്ടറുടെ നിർദേശങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യേണ്ടത് അനിവാര്യമാണ്.

    പ്രസവാനന്തര പരിശോധന

    ഗർഭകാല പ്രമേഹം പ്രസവശേഷം സാധാരണയായി മാറും. എങ്കിലും ഈ സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് ഭാവിയിൽ ടൈപ് 2 പ്രമേഹം വരാനുള്ള സാധ്യത വളരെ കൂടുതലാണ്. അതിനാൽ, പ്രസവ ശേഷം ആറു മുതൽ 12 വരെ ആഴ്ചക്കകം വീണ്ടും പ്രമേഹ പരിശോധന നടത്തണം.

    ആർത്തവ വിരാമവും പ്രമേഹവും

    ആർത്തവ വിരാമ സമയത്ത് ഹോർമോൺ വ്യതിയാനങ്ങൾ സംഭവിക്കുകയും ഇത് രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവിൽ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കുകയും ചെയ്യാം. ഈ സമയം ശരീരഭാരം കൂടാനുള്ള സാധ്യതയും കൂടുതലാണ്. പതിവായുള്ള പരിശോധനകളും ഭക്ഷണ നിയന്ത്രണവും ഈ ഘട്ടത്തിൽ അത്യാവശ്യമാണ്.

    പി.സി.ഒ.എസും ഇൻസുലിൻ പ്രതിരോധവും

    പി.സി.ഒ.എസ് (പോളിസിസ്റ്റിക് ഓവറി സിൻഡ്രോം) ഉള്ള സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് ടൈപ് 2 പ്രമേഹം വരാൻ സാധ്യത കൂടുതലാണ്. പി.സി.ഒ.എസ് കാരണം ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന പൊണ്ണത്തടിയും ഇൻസുലിൻ പ്രതിരോധവും പ്രമേഹത്തിനുള്ള സാധ്യത വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.

    അതിൽ ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന എൻഡോക്രൈൻ അസന്തുലിതാവസ്ഥ ശരീരത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് നിയന്ത്രിക്കാനുള്ള കഴിവ് തകരാറിലാക്കുന്നു. ശരീരഭാരം നിയന്ത്രിക്കുക, പതിവായി വ്യായാമം ചെയ്യുക, ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ഭക്ഷണം എന്നിവയിലൂടെ പ്രമേഹ സാധ്യത കുറക്കാൻ സാധിക്കും.

