Madhyamam
    Healthchevron_rightശ്വാസതടസ്സം, ആസ്ത്മ,...
    Health
    Posted On
    21 Nov 2025 5:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    21 Nov 2025 5:05 PM IST

    ശ്വാസതടസ്സം, ആസ്ത്മ, അപസ്മാരം... ഫാനിട്ട് കിടന്നുറങ്ങിയാലുള്ള ആരോഗ്യ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ. ഫാനിടും മുമ്പ് ഇക്കാര്യങ്ങൾ ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചാൽ ടെൻഷൻ വേണ്ട

    ചൂടായാലും തണുപ്പായാലും തലക്കുമുകളില്‍ ഫാന്‍ കറങ്ങിയില്ലെങ്കില്‍ ഉറക്കം വരാത്തവരാണ് അധികവും. എ.സി ഉണ്ടെങ്കിൽ പോലും ചിലർക്ക് ഫാൻ കൂടി ഇല്ലെങ്കിൽ പറ്റില്ല. കൊച്ചുകുട്ടികൾ വരെ ഇപ്പോൾ ഫാനില്ലാതെ ഉറങ്ങാത്ത അവസ്ഥയിൽ എത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നു.

    നമ്മള്‍ നിസ്സാരമെന്നു കരുതുന്ന ഈ സംഭവംമൂലം നിരവധി ആരോഗ്യപ്രശ്നങ്ങളാണ് ഭാവിയില്‍ കാത്തിരിക്കുന്നതെന്നാണ് മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്.

    രാത്രി മുഴുവൻ ഫാൻ പ്രവർത്തിപ്പിച്ച് കിടന്നുറങ്ങിയാൽ ശ്വാസതടസ്സം, ആസ്തമ പോലുള്ള പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾക്കിടയാകാമെന്ന് ചില പഠനങ്ങൾ പറയുന്നു. ഫാനിട്ട് ഉറങ്ങുംമുമ്പ് ഇക്കാര്യം ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാം...

    ഫാനിടണോ വേണ്ടയോ?

    ഉറങ്ങുമ്പോള്‍ ഫാന്‍ ഇടണോ വേണ്ടയോ എന്നതെല്ലാം വ്യക്തിപരമായ കാര്യങ്ങളാണ്. എന്നാൽ, ഓരോരുത്തരുടെയും ആരോഗ്യാവസ്ഥ പരിഗണിച്ചുവേണം ഇക്കാര്യത്തില്‍ തീരുമാനമെടുക്കാന്‍.

    ഫാൻ വേഗം കുറച്ചിടുകയും മുറിയിൽ വെന്‍റിലേഷൻ ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തുകയും ഒരു സമയം കഴിയുമ്പോൾ ഓഫ് ചെയ്യുകയും ചെയ്യാം.


    ഫാനുണ്ടാക്കുന്ന അസ്വസ്ഥതകൾ

    ● ഫാനില്‍നിന്നുള്ള വരണ്ട കാറ്റ് ചര്‍മത്തിനും തൊണ്ടക്കും കണ്ണിനും അസ്വസ്ഥതകള്‍ ഉണ്ടാക്കാനിടയുണ്ട്.

    ● നിർജലീകരണം ഉണ്ടാക്കാനിടയുണ്ട്. അന്തരീക്ഷ താപനില 35 ഡിഗ്രി സെൽഷ്യസിന് മുകളിലാണെങ്കിൽ നിർജലീകരണത്തിന്‍റെ തോത് കൂടും.

    ● തുടർച്ചയായി ഫാനിന്‍റെ കാറ്റേൽക്കുന്നത് ചർമത്തിനും ദോഷമാണ്. ജലാംശം നഷ്ടമായി ചർമം വരണ്ടുപോകാൻ സാധ്യതയേറെയാണ്.

    ● സീലിങ് ഫാനായാലും ടേബ്ൾ ഫാനായാലും ഇതേ പ്രശ്നം ഉണ്ടാകും.

    ● ജലദോഷം, പനി എന്നീ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ ഉള്ളവരും ഫാനിന്‍റെ കാറ്റ് ഏൽക്കാതിരിക്കുന്നതാണ് നല്ലത്.

    ● തുടർച്ചയായി കാറ്റേൽക്കുന്നത് മൂക്കടയാനും നീർക്കെട്ട് ഉണ്ടാകാനും തൊണ്ടവേദനക്കുമെല്ലാം കാരണമാകാം.

    ● അലർജി, ആസ്തമ എന്നീ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളുള്ളവർ ഫാനിട്ട് കിടക്കുമ്പോൾ കൂടുതൽ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണം.

    ● ആസ്തമയും അപസ്മാരവും ഉള്ളവര്‍ മുഖത്ത് ശക്തിയായി കാറ്റടിക്കുംവിധം കിടക്കരുത്.

    കുട്ടികളും ഫാനും

    ● ചെറിയ കുട്ടികളുള്ള മുറിയിൽ ഉയർന്ന വേഗത്തിൽ ടേബ്ൾ ഫാനോ സീലിങ് ഫാനോ പ്രവർത്തിപ്പിക്കരുത്.

    ● കാറ്റ് കുട്ടിയുടെ മുഖത്തേക്ക് നേരിട്ട് പതിപ്പിക്കരുത്.

    ● കുട്ടികളുടെ ശ്വാസോച്ഛ്വാസത്തേക്കാൾ ഉയർന്ന തരത്തിൽ ഫാനിന്‍റെ കാറ്റ് പ്രവഹിക്കുമ്പോൾ അവർക്ക് ഉറക്കത്തിൽ ശ്വാസതടസ്സം നേരിട്ടേക്കാം.

    ● അതുവഴി കുട്ടി വായ തുറന്നുവെച്ച് ഉറങ്ങാനും ഭാവിയിൽ സ്ലീപ് അപ്നിയ പോലുള്ള പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാകാനും കാരണമാകാം.

    ● കിടക്കുന്ന സമയത്തും അല്ലാത്തപ്പോഴും കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളുടെ മുഖത്തേക്ക് ശക്തമായി കാറ്റടിക്കാതെ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണം.

    അലർജിയുള്ളവർ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാൻ

    ● രാത്രി മുഴുവന്‍ ഫാന്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിപ്പിച്ച് കിടന്നാല്‍ അത് പതിയെ അലര്‍ജിക്കും സൈനസൈറ്റിസിനും ശ്വാസതടസ്സത്തിനും കാരണമാകും.

    ● കൃത്യമായി വൃത്തിയാക്കാത്ത ബെഡ്ഷീറ്റിലും കർട്ടനിലും കാർപെറ്റിലും ഹൗസ്ഡസ്റ്റ് മൈറ്റ് (പൊടിയിൽ കാണുന്ന ഒരു സൂക്ഷ്മ ജീവി) ഉണ്ടാവും. ഫാനിടുമ്പോൾ ഇവ കാറ്റിനൊപ്പം വായുവിൽ കലരും. ഈ പൊടി ശ്വസിക്കുന്നത് അലർജിയുള്ളവരിൽ അത് രൂക്ഷമാവാനും ആസ്തമയുള്ളവരിൽ ആസ്തമയുടെ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ട് വർധിപ്പിക്കാനും കാരണമാകാം.

    വേണം, കൃത്യമായ വെന്റിലേഷൻ

    ● രാത്രി മുഴുവൻ ഫാനിട്ടു കിടക്കുന്നവർ കിടപ്പുമുറിയിൽ നല്ല വെന്‍റിലേഷൻ സൗകര്യങ്ങളുണ്ടെന്ന് ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തണം.

    ● ഇടുങ്ങിയ മുറികളില്‍ നന്നായി വായുസഞ്ചാരമില്ലാതെ ഫാന്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിപ്പിച്ച് കിടന്നുറങ്ങിയാല്‍ ക്രമേണ ഓക്‌സിജൻ കുറയുകയും കാർബൺ ഡൈഓക്‌സൈഡ് കൂടുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു. കാരണം, ഫാൻ നിലവിലുള്ള വായുവിനെ മുറിക്കകത്ത് സഞ്ചരിപ്പിക്കുക മാത്രമേ ചെയ്യൂ. ഇതുമൂലം തലവേദനയും തലകറക്കവും ഉറക്കക്കുറവും വരാം.

    ഫാനും കൊതുകും

    കൊതുകിനെ തുരത്താന്‍ ഫാനിന്റെ വേഗം കൂട്ടി കിടക്കുന്നവരുണ്ട്. കൊതുകിനെ തുരത്താന്‍ കൊതുകുവല പോലെ സുരക്ഷയുള്ള മറ്റു മാർഗങ്ങൾ തേടുകയാണ് നല്ലത്.

    ഫാനിലെ പൊടി നീക്കാം

    ● എത്രയൊക്കെ വൃത്തിയാക്കിയാലും ഫാനില്‍ പൊടി അടിഞ്ഞുകൂടുക സ്വാഭാവികം. ഇത് വന്നെത്തുക നമ്മളിലേക്കുതന്നെയാണ്. മുറിയിലെ മുഴുവന്‍ പൊടിയും അഴുക്കും ഫാനിന്റെ ബ്ലേഡിലുണ്ടാകും. ഫാന്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ ഇതുകൂടിയാണ് നമ്മള്‍ ഉള്ളിലേക്ക് വലിച്ചു കയറ്റുന്നത്.

    ● ഫാനിന്‍റെ ബ്ലേഡിൽ പറ്റിപ്പിടിച്ച പൊടിയും മാറാലയുമെല്ലാം ആഴ്ചയിലൊരിക്കൽ തുടച്ച് വൃത്തിയാക്കണം.

    ● വൃത്തിയാക്കുംമുമ്പ് ഫാൻ ഓഫ് ചെയ്തെന്ന് ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തുക.

    ● ആസ്തമയോ അലർജിയോ ഉള്ളവർ നനഞ്ഞ തുണിയോ സ്പോഞ്ചോ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് വൃത്തിയാക്കുന്നതാണ് നല്ലത്.

    ചൂടില്‍നിന്ന് രക്ഷനേടാം

    ചൂടില്‍നിന്ന് രക്ഷനേടാനാണല്ലോ നാം ഫാന്‍ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നത്. എന്നാല്‍, ശരീരത്തെ ഒരു പരിധിവരെ ചൂടില്‍നിന്ന് സംരക്ഷിക്കാന്‍ നമുക്കുതന്നെ കഴിയും. അതിനുള്ള വഴികളിതാ...

    ● ഉറങ്ങുംമുമ്പ് വെള്ളം കുടിക്കുന്നത് ശീലിച്ച് അമിത ചൂടിനെ ഒഴിവാക്കാവുന്നതാണ്.

    ● ഉറങ്ങുംമുമ്പ് കഫീൻ അടങ്ങിയ പാനീയങ്ങളും മദ്യവും ഒഴിവാക്കുക.

    ● കോട്ടൺ ഷീറ്റുകള്‍ ഉപയോഗിക്കാം.

    ● എന്തെങ്കിലും ഷെയ്ഡ്‌ വരുന്നിടത്ത് കട്ടിലിട്ടു കിടക്കാം.

    ● ഉറങ്ങുംമുമ്പ് തണുത്ത വെള്ളത്തിലെ കുളി ചൂട് കുറക്കാന്‍ സഹായിക്കും.

    ● അയഞ്ഞ വസ്ത്രങ്ങൾ ധരിക്കാം.

    പ്രത്യേക ശ്രദ്ധ

    ● സ്വാഭാവിക ശ്വാസഗതിയെ ബാധിക്കാത്ത രീതിയിൽ കുറഞ്ഞ വേഗത്തിൽ ഫാനിടാം.

    ● പുലരുന്നതുവരെ ഫാനിന്‍റെ കാറ്റേൽക്കാതിരിക്കുന്നതാണ് നല്ലത്.

    ● കിടപ്പുമുറിയിൽ വസ്ത്രങ്ങൾ, കടലാസുകൾ, പുസ്തകങ്ങൾ, ചാക്കുകെട്ടുകൾ, ബോക്സുകൾ എന്നിവയൊന്നും കൂട്ടിയിടരുത്.

    ● ഫാൻ ഉള്ള മുറിയിൽ നനഞ്ഞ വസ്ത്രങ്ങൾ ഉണക്കാനിടുന്ന ശീലം ഒഴിവാക്കണം.

    ഫാനിന്റെ സുരക്ഷ

    കറങ്ങുന്നതിനിടെ ഫാൻ ഇളകി വീണ് അപകടം ഉണ്ടാകുന്നത് എല്ലാവരുടെയും പേടിസ്വപ്‌നങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്നാണ്. ഫാനുകളുടെ നട്ടും ബോൾട്ടും സ്‌ക്രൂവുമൊക്കെ സുരക്ഷിതമാണോ എന്ന് പരിശോധിക്കുക.

    കൃത്യമായ ഇടവേളകളിൽ ഇത്തരം കാര്യങ്ങൾ പരിശോധിച്ച് കുഴപ്പങ്ങളില്ലെന്ന് ഉറപ്പാക്കണം.

    Health TipsFanHealth News
