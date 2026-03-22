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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപ്രചാരണത്തിനിടെ പടക്കം...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2026 9:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2026 9:45 PM IST

    പ്രചാരണത്തിനിടെ പടക്കം വീണ് കാറിന് തീപിടിച്ചു

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    പ്രചാരണത്തിനിടെ പടക്കം വീണ് കാറിന് തീപിടിച്ചു
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    മലപ്പുറം: തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രചാരണത്തിനിടെ പടക്കം വീണ് കാറിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. മലപ്പുറം വൈലത്തൂരിലാണ് സംഭവം. രാത്രി എട്ടുമണിയേടെ എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥിയുടെ പര്യടനത്തിനിടെയാണ് പടക്കം വീണ് കാറിന് തീപിടിച്ചത്. പ്രവർത്തകർ പടക്കം പൊട്ടിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ കാറിലേക്ക് വീണതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് തീപിടിച്ചത്. കാറിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നവർ ഇറങ്ങി ഓടിയതിനാൽ വൻ അപകടം ഒഴിവായി.

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