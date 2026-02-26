Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    26 Feb 2026 11:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    26 Feb 2026 11:58 PM IST

    ഇറാൻ വ്യവസായ സമുച്ചയത്തിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം

    ഇറാൻ വ്യവസായ സമുച്ചയത്തിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം
    തെഹ്റാൻ: ഇറാനിലെ അബദാനിൽ വ്യവസായ സമുച്ചയത്തിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം. പോളിമർ പ്രൊഡക്ഷൻ കമ്പനിയിൽ പ്രാദേശിക സമയം വൈകിട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണിയോടെയാണ് അപകടം ഉണ്ടായത്. ഇതുവരെ പരിക്കുകളൊന്നും റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല.

    ഫയർ ഫോഴ്സ് സംഭവ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ അണക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള ശ്രമം തുടരുകയാണ്.(updating)...

    TAGS:IranWorld NewsFire Break Out
    News Summary - Massive fire breaks out at Iran industrial complex
