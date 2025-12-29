Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    29 Dec 2025 10:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    29 Dec 2025 10:05 PM IST

    മെക്സികോയിൽ ട്രെയിൻ പാളംതെറ്റി; 13 മരണം

    98 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു, അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രു​ടെ നി​ല ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​ണ്
    Mexico
    മെ​ക്സി​കോ സി​റ്റി: മെ​ക്സി​കോ​യു​ടെ തെ​ക്ക​ൻ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ഓ​ക്സാ​ക​യി​ൽ ​ട്രെ​യി​ൻ പാ​ളം​തെ​റ്റി 13 മ​ര​ണം. 98 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രു​ടെ നി​ല ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​ണ്.

    പ​സ​ഫി​ക് തീ​ര തു​റ​മു​ഖ​മാ​യ സാ​ലി​ന ക്രൂ​സി​നെ​യും ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് കോ​സ്റ്റി​ലെ കോ​ട്സാ​കോ​ൽ​കോ​സി​നെ​യും ബ​ന്ധി​പ്പി​ച്ച് 2023ലാ​ണ് സ​മു​ദ്രാ​ന്ത​ര ട്രെ​യി​ൻ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:mexicodeadtrain derailed
    News Summary - Train derails in Mexico; 13 dead
