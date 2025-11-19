Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightമാർഷൽ ദ്വീപ്...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 11:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 11:45 PM IST

    മാർഷൽ ദ്വീപ് എണ്ണക്കപ്പൽ ഇറാന്‍ മോചിപ്പിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മാർഷൽ ദ്വീപ് എണ്ണക്കപ്പൽ ഇറാന്‍ മോചിപ്പിച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ദുബൈ: ഹോർമുസ് കടലിടുക്കിൽനിന്ന് പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത മാർഷൽ ദ്വീപിന്‍റെ ‘തലാറ’ എണ്ണക്കപ്പൽ ഇറാന്‍ മോചിപ്പിച്ചു. 21 ജീവനക്കാരടങ്ങുന്ന കപ്പലാണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച മോചിപ്പിച്ചത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ തെഹ്റാന്‍ ഇതുവരെ പ്രതികരിച്ചിട്ടില്ല. അജ്മാനിൽനിന്ന് സിംഗപ്പൂരിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രക്കിടെ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചയാണ് കപ്പൽ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:USIranMarshall IslandsWorld NewsOil Tanker
    News Summary - Iran releases Marshall Islands oil tanker
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X