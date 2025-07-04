Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2025 10:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2025 10:39 PM IST

    ഇറാനിൽ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാന സർവിസുകൾ പുനരാരംഭിച്ചു

    ഇറാനിൽ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാന സർവിസുകൾ പുനരാരംഭിച്ചു
    തെ​ഹ്‌​റാ​ൻ: ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലു​മാ​യു​ള്ള സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​റാ​നി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 20 ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ച അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന സ​ർ​വി​സ് പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഫ്ലൈ​ദു​ബൈ വി​മാ​നം ഇ​മാം ഖു​മൈ​നി അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി.

    ക​ന​ത്ത സു​ര​ക്ഷ​ക്കും ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര ഏ​കോ​പ​ന​ത്തി​നും ശേ​ഷം വി​മാ​നം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ലാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്‌​ത​ു.

    TAGS:Iraninternational flightIsrael Iran War
