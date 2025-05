40 വയസ്സുവരെ കളിക്കും, ഭാവിയിൽ സൗദി ലീഗിലേക്കെന്നും ഈജിപ്ഷ്യൻ സൂപ്പർ താരം

BREAKING: Mohamed Salah has won the golden boot and playmaker award in the same season for the 2nd time. 🏆This has only been achieved once in 𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘, that was by Lionel Messi. 🇪🇬🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/vuHBXREXNA