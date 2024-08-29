Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 1:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 2:45 AM GMT

    താ​ഴ്വ​ര​യി​ലെ സ​ഖ്യ​വും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ളും

    താ​ഴ്വ​ര​യി​ലെ സ​ഖ്യ​വും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ളും
    ജ​മ്മു​വി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് വീ​ണ്ടും പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​ൽ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് പു​തി​യ സ​ഖ്യ​ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ളെ തേ​ടേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രും. ഈ ​നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ല

    ജ​മ്മു​വി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് വീ​ണ്ടും പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​ൽ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് പു​തി​യ സ​ഖ്യ​ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ളെ തേ​ടേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രും. ഈ ​നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ല

    വ​രു​ന്ന ജ​മ്മു-ക​ശ്മീ​ർ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ച് മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ക്കു​ക വ​ഴി ച​രി​ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ സ​ഖ്യ​ത്തെ പു​ന​രു​ജ്ജീ​വി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്- നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ. ഒ​പ്പം ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ ജ​ന​താ​പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ച​ങ്കി​ടി​പ്പും വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    16 മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 18ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ദ്യ​ഘ​ട്ട തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​നു​ള്ള നാ​മ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ പ​ത്രി​ക സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി​ക്ക് തൊ​ട്ടു​മു​മ്പാ​ണ് ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഖു​ർ​ഷി​ദും കെ.​സി. വേ​ണു​ഗോ​പാ​ലും ശ്രീ​ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ൻ ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യു​ടെ വ​സ​തി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. പി​ന്നീ​ട്, ഇ​രു​പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി സീ​റ്റ് ധാ​ര​ണ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ടു.

    അ​തി​ൻ​പ്ര​കാ​രം നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് 51 സീ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലും കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ 32 സീ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലും മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കും. സ​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ലെ ഘ​ട​ക​ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ളാ​യ സി.​പി.​എം, ജ​മ്മു- ക​ശ്മീ​ർ പാ​ന്തേ​ഴ്സ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി എ​ന്നി​വ​ക്കും ഓ​രോ സീ​റ്റ് വീ​തം ന​ൽ​കും. 90 അ​സം​ബ്ലി സീ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലും ഇ​രു​പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളും ത​മ്മി​ൽ സ​ഖ്യ​മാ​യെ​ന്ന് ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, കാ​ശ്മീ​ർ താ​ഴ്‌​വ​ര​യി​ലെ സോ​പോ​ർ, ജ​മ്മു​വി​ലെ ബ​നി​ഹാ​ൾ, ഭാ​ദേ​ർ​വ, ദോ​ഡ, ന​ഗ്രോ​ട്ട എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ അ​ഞ്ച് മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​മ​വാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്താ​ൻ ഇ​രു പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും സാ​ധി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ഇ​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​വ​രെ​ക്കാ​ൾ വി​ജ​യ​സാ​ധ്യ​ത ന​മു​ക്കാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഇ​രു​പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ക​ടും​പി​ടി​ത്തം തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് സ​മ​വാ​യം അ​സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    ചി​നാ​ബ് താ​ഴ്‌​വ​ര​യി​ലെ കി​ഷ്ത്വാ​ർ​പോ​ലു​ള്ള മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​വ്യ​ത്യാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ച് നേ​രി​ടേ​ണ്ട​തി​ന്റെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക​ത ഊ​ന്നി​പ്പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ട് പ​രി​ഹാ​രം കാ​ണു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നാ​ണ് വി​വ​രം. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഭി​ന്ന​ത​ക​ൾ വോ​ട്ട് ഏ​കീ​ക​ര​ണ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ൾ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക വൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ന്നു.

    സ​ഖ്യ​വി​ജ​യം പൂ​മെ​ത്ത​യ​ല്ല

    തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ഫ​ലം പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​രു​മ്പോ​ൾ എ​ൻ.​സി-​കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് കൂ​ട്ടു​കെ​ട്ട് ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ സ​ഖ്യ​മാ​യി മാ​റു​മെ​ന്ന് വി​ശ​ക​ല​ന വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ർ ക​ണ​ക്കു​കൂ​ട്ടു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഇ​ക്ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ പൊ​തു​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ലെ പ്ര​വ​ണ​ത​ക​ൾ സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഈ ​സ​ഖ്യം ത​നി​ച്ച് അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്താ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ്. ജ​മ്മു മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ര​ണ്ട് ലോ​ക്‌​സ​ഭാ സീ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലും കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യോ​ട് തോ​റ്റി​രു​ന്നു. നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഉ​മ​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യാ​വ​ട്ടെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ക​ശ്മീ​രി​ലെ ബാ​രാ​മു​ല്ല മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഞെ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന തോ​ൽ​വി​യാ​ണ് ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്.

    ജ​മ്മു​വി​ലെ ഏ​താ​നും നി​യോ​ജ​ക മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യി​ലെ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പോ​ര് പ്ര​ക​ട​മാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും ജ​മ്മു- ക​ശ്മീ​രി​ന്റെ ഹി​ന്ദു ഹൃ​ദ​യ​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി മേ​ൽ​ക്കൈ നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്താ​നാ​ണ് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ​ന്ന് വി​ശ​ക​ല​ന വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ർ പ്ര​വ​ചി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    മ​റു​വ​ശ​ത്ത്, എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​ർ റാ​ഷി​ദി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​വാ​മി ഇ​ത്തി​ഹാ​ദ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി (എ.​ഐ.​പി)​യു​ടെ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യും ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ രം​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ഇ​റ​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​തും പു​തു​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ശ​ബ്ദ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ രം​ഗ​പ്ര​വേ​ശ​വു​മെ​ല്ലാം നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സി​ന്റെ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ളെ​യാ​വും ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക.

    അ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ ഭി​ന്നി​ച്ചു​പോ​യാ​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് മ​റ്റ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും പി​ന്തു​ണ​യെ ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ക്കാ​ൻ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ത​മാ​വും ജ​മ്മു- ക​ശ്മീ​രി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും പ​ഴ​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ക​ക്ഷി.

    തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ​ന​ന്ത​ര സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ൾ

    ഒ​ക്‌​ടോ​ബ​ർ 4 ന് ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ഫ​ലം വ​ന്ന​ശേ​ഷം നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സും ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യും ത​മ്മി​ൽ സ​ഖ്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യാ​ലും അ​ത്ഭു​ത​പ്പെ​ടാ​നി​ല്ല. അ​ട​ൽ ബി​ഹാ​രി വാ​ജ്‌​പേ​യി നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി​യ ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​എ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി 2001 ജൂ​ലൈ 23 മു​ത​ൽ 2002 ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 23 വ​രെ ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഉ​മ​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല.

    ജ​മ്മു​വി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് വീ​ണ്ടും പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​ൽ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് പു​തി​യ സ​ഖ്യ​ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ളെ തേ​ടേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രും. ജ​മ്മു- ക​ശ്മീ​രി​ന്റെ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ഈ ​നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ല. ബി.​ജെ.​പി വി​രു​ദ്ധ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ശേ​ഷം 2014ൽ ​പി.​ഡി.​പി അ​വ​രു​മാ​യി കൈ​കോ​ർ​ത്തു​വെ​ങ്കി​ൽ എ​ന്തും ഇ​വി​ടെ സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ണ്- പേ​ര് വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കാ​ത്ത ശ്രീ​ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു വി​ശ​ക​ല​ന വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ൻ തീ​ർ​ത്തു​പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

