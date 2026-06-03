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    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightOpen Forumchevron_rightവ​ർ​ണാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തെ...
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    date_range 3 Jun 2026 6:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Jun 2026 8:41 AM IST

    വ​ർ​ണാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തെ വി​റ​പ്പി​ച്ച പോ​രാ​ളി

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    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലിയു​ടെ വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് പ​ത്താ​ണ്ട്
    വ​ർ​ണാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തെ വി​റ​പ്പി​ച്ച പോ​രാ​ളി
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    ലോ​കം ക​ണ്ട അ​തു​ല്യ കാ​യി​ക പ്ര​തി​ഭ​യും സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക ഐ​ക്ക​ണു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി ക്ലേ ​വി​ട പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ട് ഇ​ന്നേ​ക്ക് പ​ത്തു വ​ര്‍ഷം തി​ക​യു​ന്നു. പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​നി​പ്പു​റ​വും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഉ​റ​ച്ച ശ​ബ്ദ​വും ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച നി​ല​പാ​ടു​ക​ളും മാ​ന​വി​ക​ത​യു​ടെ​യും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​സ്‌​നേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ഉ​പാ​സ​ക​രു​ടെ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളി​ല്‍ പ​ച്ച​പി​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ല്‍ക്കു​ന്നു. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി​യെ ലോ​കം ഓ​ര്‍ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്തെ​യും ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ബോ​ക്‌​സ​ര്‍ എ​ന്ന​തി​ലു​പ​രി വ​ർ​ണാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും യു​ദ്ധ​ക്കൊ​തി​യു​ടെ​യും മ​സ്ത​കം...

    ലോ​കം ക​ണ്ട അ​തു​ല്യ കാ​യി​ക പ്ര​തി​ഭ​യും സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക ഐ​ക്ക​ണു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി ക്ലേ ​വി​ട പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ട് ഇ​ന്നേ​ക്ക് പ​ത്തു വ​ര്‍ഷം തി​ക​യു​ന്നു. പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​നി​പ്പു​റ​വും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഉ​റ​ച്ച ശ​ബ്ദ​വും ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച നി​ല​പാ​ടു​ക​ളും മാ​ന​വി​ക​ത​യു​ടെ​യും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​സ്‌​നേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ഉ​പാ​സ​ക​രു​ടെ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളി​ല്‍ പ​ച്ച​പി​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ല്‍ക്കു​ന്നു.

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി​യെ ലോ​കം ഓ​ര്‍ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്തെ​യും ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ബോ​ക്‌​സ​ര്‍ എ​ന്ന​തി​ലു​പ​രി വ​ർ​ണാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും യു​ദ്ധ​ക്കൊ​തി​യു​ടെ​യും മ​സ്ത​കം നോ​ക്കി പ്ര​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ കാ​ണി​ച്ച ധീ​ര​ത​യു​ടെ​യും ആ​ദ​ര്‍ശ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും പേ​രി​ൽ കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്.

    1942 ല്‍ ​അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലെ കെ​ന്റ​ക്കി​യി​ൽ ജ​നി​ച്ച കാ​ഷ്യ​സ് മാ​ർ​സ​ല​സ് ക്ലേ ​ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ 1960ല്‍ 18-ാ​മ​ത്തെ വ​യ​സ്സി​ലാ​ണ് റോം ​ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്‌​സി​ല്‍ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി ബോ​ക്‌​സി​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ സ്വ​ര്‍ണ മെ​ഡ​ല്‍ നേ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. വി​ജ​യ​ശ്രീ​ലാ​ളി​ത​നാ​യി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി സു​ഹൃ​ത്തി​നോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ഒ​രു റ​സ്‌​റ്റ​റ​ന്റി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​യ​റി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​വി​ടെ വെ​ള്ള​ക്കാ​ര്‍ക്ക് മാ​ത്ര​മേ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ന​ൽ​കൂ എ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം നി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ചു. അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​നു മു​റി​വേ​റ്റ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തോ​ട് ബോ​ക്‌​സി​ങ് സ്‌​പോ​ണ്‍സ​റെ ഫോ​ണ്‍ ചെ​യ്ത് വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​യി​ക്കാ​ൻ സു​ഹൃ​ത്ത് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ത​ന്റെ സ്‌​പോ​ണ്‍സ​ര്‍ ആ ​റ​സ്റ്റോ​റ​ന്റ് ത​ന്നെ വി​ല​യ്ക്ക് വാ​ങ്ങാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​വു​ള്ള ആ​ളാ​യി​ട്ടും കാ​ഷ്യ​സ് ക്ലേ ​അ​തി​നു തു​നി​ഞ്ഞി​ല്ല. റ​സ്‌​റ്റ​റ​ന്റി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന് ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു നീ​ങ്ങ​വെ ജ​ഫേ​ഴ്‌​സ​ൺ കൗ​ണ്ടി പാ​ല​ത്തി​ന് അ​ടു​ത്തെ​ത്തും തോ​റും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ന​ട​ത്ത​ത്തി​നു വേ​ഗം കൂ​ടി.

    സു​ഹൃ​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണം പി​ടി​കി​ട്ടി​യി​ല്ല. കാ​ര്യം പ​ന്തി​യ​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ട് സു​ഹൃ​ത്ത് ഓ​ടി​യ​ടു​ത്ത​പ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും അ​ത് സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ക​ഴു​ത്തി​ല​ണി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്ന സ്വ​ർ​ണ മെ​ഡ​ല്‍ ഊ​രി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത് ഒ​ഹാ​യോ ന​ദി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ശി​യെ​റി​ഞ്ഞു ആ ​ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്സ് ജേ​താ​വ്! പൊ​ട്ടി​ക്ക​ര​ഞ്ഞ സു​ഹൃ​ത്തി​നെ കെ​ട്ടി​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച് ആ​ശ്വ​സി​പ്പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു: ‘‘ക​ര​യ​രു​ത്, ഇ​ത് വ്യാ​ജ സ്വ​ര്‍ണ​മാ​ണ്, ഒ​രു​നാ​ൾ ഞാ​ൻ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ സ്വ​ര്‍ണം നേ​ടും’’. ത​ന്റെ ച​രി​ത്ര വി​ജ​യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ കാ​ണാ​ന്‍ ആ ​സു​ഹൃ​ത്ത് ജീ​വി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന കാ​ര്യം ആ​ത്മ​ക​ഥ​യി​ല്‍ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി അ​നു​സ്മ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ഈ ​സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തോ​ടെ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലെ വ​ർ​ണ​വി​വേ​ച​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ഠി​ന്യം ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. വി​വേ​ച​ന​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ ധീ​ര​മാ​യ ചെ​റു​ത്തു നി​ല്‍പ്പു​ക​ളു​ടെ പു​തി​യൊ​ര​ധ്യാ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ത്. പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​യ എ​തി​രാ​ളി​ക​ളെ ഓ​രോ​രു​ത്ത​രെ​യാ​യി ക്ലേ ​മ​ല​ര്‍ത്തി​യ​ടി​ച്ചു. അ​ന്നു​വ​രെ അ​ജ​യ്യ​നാ​യി ക​രു​ത​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന ലോ​ക ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്‍ സോ​ണി ലി​സ്റ്റ​നെ നോ​ക്കൗ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്ത് ച​രി​ത്രം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചു കൊ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു തു​ട​ക്കം.

    മ​നു​ഷ്യ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും പ​ര​മ​മാ​യ നീ​തി​യു​ടെ​യും ശാ​ദ്വ​ല​ത​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ തേ​ടി അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഇ​സ്‍ലാം ആ​ശ്ലേ​ഷി​ച്ചു; മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ലി എ​ന്ന പേ​ര് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ സാ​മ്രാ​ജ്യ​ത്വ ത്വ​ര​യു​ടെ മ​കു​ടോ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന വി​യ​റ്റ്‌​നാം യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തോ​ട് വി​യോ​ജി​ച്ച് സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ചേ​രാ​ന്‍ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വി​സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ചു. ‘‘എ​ന്റെ മ​ത​വി​ശ്വാ​സം നി​ര​പ​രാ​ധി​ക​ളെ കൊ​ല്ലാ​ന്‍ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല’’ എ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. വി​യ​റ്റ്‌​കോ​ങ്ങു​ക​ളോ​ട് ത​നി​ക്ക് വി​രോ​ധ​മി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന് തു​റ​ന്നു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി​യെ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം ഒ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ ശ​ത്രു​വാ​യി ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കി. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ലോ​ക​ക​പ്പ് കി​രീ​ട​വും ബോ​ക്‌​സി​ങ് ലൈ​സ​ന്‍സും സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍ എ​ടു​ത്തു​മാ​റ്റി.

    എ​ന്നി​ട്ടും ആ​ദ​ര്‍ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ വെ​ള്ളം ചേ​ര്‍ക്കാ​നോ നി​ല​പാ​ടു​ക​ള്‍ മ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നോ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ത​യ്യാ​റാ​യി​ല്ല. വ​ർ​ണ​വി​വേ​ച​ന​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ പോ​രാ​ട്ടം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. വെ​ള്ള​ക്കാ​ര​ന്റെ ദു​ര​ഭി​മാ​ന​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ആ​ത്മ​ക​ഥ​യി​ല്‍ വി​വ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണ്: ‘‘എ​ന്തെ​ങ്കി​ലും എ​ടു​ത്തു പ​റ​യ​ത്ത​ക്ക ഗു​ണം ഒ​രു ക​റു​ത്ത വ​ർ​ഗ​ക്കാ​ര​നി​ല്‍ ക​ണ്ടാ​ല്‍ അ​വ​ന്റെ മു​ൻ​ഗാ​മി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​രു വെ​ള്ള​ക്കാ​ര​ന്റെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം അ​വ​ര്‍ ക​ണ്ടു​പി​ടി​ക്കും. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍ ഒ​രു ക​റു​ത്ത വ​ർ​ഗ​ക്കാ​ര​ന്‍ തെ​മ്മാ​ടി​യോ അ​ക്ര​മി​യോ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നാ​ൽ പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഒ​രു വെ​ള്ള​ക്കാ​ര​ന്റെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം അ​വ​ര്‍ സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ചു ത​രി​ല്ല. ക​റു​ത്ത വ​ർ​ഗ​ക്കാ​ര​ന്റെ പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും വെ​ള്ള ര​ക്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം ക​ണ്ടു​വെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ അ​ത് ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും മ​ലി​നീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ഫ​ല​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും’’.

    അ​തി​ക​ഠി​ന​മാ​യ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ന​ഷ്ടം സ​ഹി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ നി​യ​മ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​നൊ​ടു​വി​ല്‍, മ​ത​വി​ശ്വാ​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ല്‍ പ​ട്ടാ​ള​ത്തി​ല്‍ ചേ​രാ​ന്‍ വി​സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ച ന​ട​പ​ടി ശ​രി​വെ​ച്ച് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ന്‍ സു​പ്രീം കോ​ട​തി ച​രി​ത്ര​പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ വി​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. എ​ടു​ത്തു​മാ​റ്റി​യ ബോ​ക്‌​സി​ങ് ലൈ​സ​ന്‍സ് തി​രി​ച്ചു ന​ല്‍കാ​നും ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് വ​ന്നു. തി​രി​ച്ച് റി​ങ്ങി​ലെ​ത്തി അ​തി​കാ​യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യ ജോ​ർ​ജ് ഫോ​ർ​മാ​നു​മാ​യും ജോ ​ഫ്രേ​സി​യ​റു​മാ​യും ന​ട​ത്തി​യ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഉ​ജ്ജ്വ​ല വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി. റിം​ഗി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന് വി​ര​മി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ-​വ​ർ​ണ വി​വേ​ച​ന വി​രു​ദ്ധ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും, ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ​രി​ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പാ​ര്‍ക്കി​ൻ​സ​ൺ​സ് രോ​ഗം പി​ടി​പെ​ട്ട മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി വി​റ​യാ​ർ​ന്ന കൈ​ക​ള്‍ കൊ​ണ്ട് 1996 ലെ ​അ​റ്റ്‌​ലാ​ന്റ ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്‌​സി​ന്റെ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന വേ​ള​യി​ല്‍ ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക് ദീ​പം കൊ​ളു​ത്തു​ന്ന ചി​ത്രം വ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഒ​രു ഓ​ര്‍മ്മ​യാ​യി ഇ​ന്നും നി​ല​നി​ല്‍ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന് അ​ന​ഭി​മ​ത​നാ​യ​പ്പോ​ഴും ലോ​ക​പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത ചി​ന്ത​ക​ൻ ബ​ര്‍ട്ര​ന്റ് റ​സ്സ​ല്‍ അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ സ്‌​നേ​ഹി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും വ​ര്‍ണ്ണ​വി​വേ​ച​ന വി​രു​ദ്ധ​രു​ടെ​യും മ​ന​സ്സി​ല്‍ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി​യോ​ടു​ള്ള ആ​ദ​ര​വും സ്‌​നേ​ഹ​വും വ​ര്‍ധി​ച്ചു കൊ​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്നു. ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഒ​ടു​വി​ല്‍ അം​ഗീ​കാ​രം ന​ല്‍കി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടും അ​വ​കാ​ശം ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ചു കൊ​ണ്ടും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക സ​മീ​പി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി എ​ന്ന ഇ​തി​ഹാ​സം മു​ഴു​ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​യി​ക്ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് ശേ​ഷം ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്‌​സ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ ത​ന്നെ, അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്‌​സ് വേ​ദി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ആ ​പ​ഴ​യ സ്വ​ര്‍ണ​മെ​ഡ​ലി​ന് പ​ക​രം പ്ര​തീ​കാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​യി മ​റ്റൊ​ന്ന് വെ​ള്ളി​ത്ത​ളി​ക​യി​ല്‍ വെ​ച്ച് സ​മ​ര്‍പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. വം​ശീ​യ​ത​യും വ​ര്‍ണ്ണ-​വ​ർ​ഗ വെ​റി​ക​ളും അ​ന്ത​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ലോ​ക​ത്ത് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി​യു​ടെ പോ​രാ​ട്ട ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ൾ പ​ക​രു​ന്ന ആ​ശ്വാ​സ​വും ക​രു​ത്തും അ​പാ​ര​മാ​ണ്.

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