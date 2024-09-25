Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 1:11 AM GMT
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 3:04 AM GMT

    ആരോഗ്യപൂർണമായ ലോകത്തിനുവേണ്ടി

    ഇന്ന്​ ലോക ഫാർമസിസ്​റ്റ്​ ദിനം
    ആരോഗ്യപൂർണമായ ലോകത്തിനുവേണ്ടി
    ആരോഗ്യരംഗത്തെ പുരോഗതിയിൽ ഫാർമസിസ്റ്റുകളുടെ കടമയും ഉത്തരവാദിത്തങ്ങളും ഓർമിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനും അതിനുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളെ പോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനുമായി ലോകമെമ്പാടും സെപ്റ്റംബർ 25ന് ഫാർമസിസ്റ്റ് ദിനമായി ആചരിക്കുന്നു. മരുന്ന് എന്ന് അർഥമുള്ള ‘ഫാർമക്കോൺ’ എന്ന ഗ്രീക്ക് വാക്കിൽ നിന്നാണ് ഫാർമസി എന്ന പദത്തി​ന്റെ ഉത്ഭവം. പഴയകാലത്ത്​ ചികിത്സയും മരുന്നുകളും കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്തിരുന്നത് ചികിത്സകർ നേരിട്ടായിരുന്നു. മരുന്നുകളുടെ എണ്ണവും നിർമാണത്തിലെ സങ്കീർണതകളും വർധിച്ചതോടെ ഫാർമസി പ്രഫഷന്റെ വളർച്ച അനിവാര്യമായി. ഇന്ത്യയിൽ 1842 മുതൽ ഫാർമസി വിഷയം പഠിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നുവെങ്കിലും 1937ൽ ബനാറസ്​...

    ഇന്ത്യയിൽ 1842 മുതൽ ഫാർമസി വിഷയം പഠിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നുവെങ്കിലും 1937ൽ ബനാറസ്​ ഹിന്ദു സർവകലാശാലയിലാണ്​ ആദ്യമായി ഫാർമസി വിഭാഗം ആരംഭിച്ചത്. 1948 ലെ ഫാർമസി ആക്ടും ഡ്രഗ്സ്​ ആൻഡ് കോസ്​മെറ്റിക് ആക്ടും (1940) ഈ പ്രഫഷ​​ന്റെ വളർച്ചയിൽ നിർണായകമായി. രണ്ടുവർഷത്തെ ഡിപ്ലോമ ഇൻ ഫാർമസി, നാല് വർഷത്തെ ബിരുദ കോഴ്സ്​, രണ്ട്​ വർഷത്തെ ബിരുദാനന്തര ബിരുദം, ആറു വർഷത്തെ ഡോക്ടർ ഇൻ ഫാർമസി, ഗവേഷണ കോഴ്സുകൾ എന്നിവയെല്ലാം ഇന്ന് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ വിവിധ കോളജുകളിലായി ദേശീയ ഫാർമസി കൗൺസിലിന്റെ അംഗീകാരത്തോടെ നടത്തുന്നു. ഏകദേശം പത്തുലക്ഷത്തോളം ഫാർമസിസ്റ്റുകളാണ്​ രാജ്യത്ത്​ സേവനമനുഷ്​ഠിക്കുന്നത്​. ഫാർമസിസ്റ്റുകളുടെ സേവനത്തെക്കുറിച്ച്​ പൊതുജനത്തിനിടയിൽ വലിയ അബദ്ധധാരണകളുണ്ട്​. മരുന്ന്​ ഷാപ്പിലെ സെയിൽസ്​ ജീവനക്കാർ മാത്രമാണവരെന്നാണ്​ പൊതുവായ തെറ്റിദ്ധാരണ.

    പാശ്ചാത്യ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലെ ഫാർമസി സംവിധാനത്തെ അപേക്ഷിച്ച് ശൈശവ ദശയിലുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ സമൂഹത്തിൽ വേണ്ടത്ര അംഗീകാരവും അവർക്ക്​ ലഭിക്കുന്നില്ല. ആരോഗ്യ മേഖലയിൽ ലോകത്തുതന്നെ മൂന്നാംസ്​ഥാനത്ത് നിൽക്കുന്ന വലിയ പ്രഫഷനാണിത്​. കമ്യൂണിറ്റി ഫാർമസി, റീട്ടെയിൽരംഗം, ഹോസ്​പിറ്റൽ ഫാർമസി, ക്ലിനിക്കൽ ഫാർമസി, അധ്യാപന മേഖല, ക്ലിനിക്കൽ റിസർച്, ഫാർമസി നിയമമേഖല തുടങ്ങി മരുന്നുനിർമാണ മേഖലയിലെ ഗുണമേന്മ ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തുന്ന ലാബുകളിലും ഗവേഷണ വിഭാഗത്തിലും മാർക്കറ്റിങ്​ രംഗത്തുമെല്ലാമായി പൊതു-സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലകളിലായി നിരവധി അവസരങ്ങളാണ് ഫാർമസിസ്റ്റുകൾക്കുള്ളത്​.

    ഡോക്​ടർ നിർദേശിച്ച മരുന്നുകൾ ശരിയായ അളവിലും ഗുണമേന്മയിലും ലഭിക്കുക എന്നത്​ പൗരജനങ്ങളുടെ അവകാശമാണ്​. ഈ രംഗത്ത്​ പ്രാവീണ്യം നേടിയവർതന്നെ മരുന്നുകൾ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്താൽ മാത്രമേ മരുന്ന്​ ദുരുപയോഗവും അപകടകരമായ സ്വയംചികിത്സയും തടഞ്ഞ്​ ജനങ്ങളുടെ ആരോഗ്യ അവകാശവും സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ ആരോഗ്യ സംരക്ഷണവും ഉറപ്പുവരുത്താൻ സാധിക്കൂ. ഈ കടമയെ ഓർമപ്പെടുത്തുകയാണ്​ ‘ഫാർമസിസ്റ്റുകൾ ആഗോള ആരോഗ്യ ആവശ്യങ്ങൾ നിറവേറ്റുന്നു’ എന്ന ഈ വർഷത്തെ ദിനാചരണ പ്ര​മേയം.

    ഇന്ന് ധാരാളം മരുന്നുകൾ കഴിക്കുന്നവരാണ് മലയാളികൾ; സ്വയംചികിത്സയുടെ കാര്യത്തിലും ഒട്ടും പിന്നിലല്ല നമ്മൾ. വിവിധ ചികിത്സാ വിഭാഗങ്ങളിൽനിന്നും ഡോക്ടർമാരിൽനിന്നും നിർദേശിക്കപ്പെടുന്ന മരുന്നുകൾ കഴിക്കുമ്പോൾ അവ തമ്മിലെ പരസ്​പര പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾമൂലം അപകടകരമായ സാഹചര്യം ഉണ്ടാകാറുണ്ട്​. അതുപോലെ മരുന്ന് കുറിപ്പടികളിലും ചിലപ്പോൾ പിഴവുകൾ സംഭവിക്കാം. ഇത്തരം കാര്യങ്ങൾ നിരീക്ഷിച്ച്​ തെറ്റുതിരുത്താനും കുറ്റമറ്റതാക്കാനും കാര്യമായ സംവിധാനങ്ങളില്ലാത്തത് പലപ്പോഴും ജനങ്ങളുടെ ആരോഗ്യത്തെ ഗുരുതരമായി ബാധിക്കുന്നു. മരുന്നുകളുടെ പാർശ്വ ഫലം മൂലമുള്ള മരണം അമേരിക്കയിൽ ഹൃദ്രോഗ മരണങ്ങളേക്കാൾ കൂടുതലാണെന്ന് പഠനങ്ങൾ തെളിയിക്കുന്നു.

    ഇന്ത്യ പോലുള്ള രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ ഇതുസംബന്ധമായ കാര്യമായ പഠനങ്ങൾ നടക്കാത്തതു കൊണ്ടു മാത്രമാണ്​ ഇതി​ന്റെ ഗുരുതരാവസ്​ഥകൾ പുറത്തറിയാത്തത്​​. മരുന്നുകൾ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യേണ്ടത് ഫാർമസിസ്റ്റുകൾ മാത്രമാണ് എന്ന കൃത്യമായ നിർദേശവും, ഫാർമസി സേവനങ്ങളും ശക്തമായി നടപ്പിലാക്കിയാൽ സ്വയംചികിത്സയും മരുന്നുകളുടെയും ആൻറിബയോട്ടിക്കുകളുടെയും ദുരുപയോഗം ഒരു പരിധിവരെ തടയാൻ സാധിക്കും.

    ഹോസ്​പിറ്റൽ ഡ്രഗ്ഫോർമുല, പേഷ്യൻറ് ഹിസ്റ്ററി എന്നിവ തയാറാക്കൽ, പേഷ്യന്റ് കൗൺസലിങ്, അഡ്വേഴ്സ്​ ഡ്രഗ്റിയാക്ഷൻ ക്ലിനിക്, വാർഡ് ഫാർമസി, സാറ്റലൈറ്റ് ഫാർമസി, ഡ്രഗ് ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ സെന്റർ, ടോക്സിക്കോളജിക്കൽ ലാബ്, പോയ്സൺ ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ സെൻറർ, ഹെൽത്ത് എജുക്കേഷൻ, പോസ്റ്റ് ട്രീറ്റ്മെന്റ് ഡ്രഗ് ക്ലിനിക്, ജീവിതശൈലിരോഗ ബോധവത്കരണം, ഫാർമക്കോ വിജിലൻസ്​ സെന്റർ തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി സേവനങ്ങൾ ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് നൽകാൻ സാധിക്കും. ആരോഗ്യ രംഗത്തെ കടുത്ത വെല്ലുവിളികളെ അതിജീവിക്കാൻ അത്യന്താപേക്ഷിതമാണ്​ ഇത്തരം കാൽവെപ്പുകൾ.

    (കോഴിക്കോട് ഗവ. മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ ഫാർമസ്യൂട്ടിക്കൽ സയൻസ്​ വിഭാഗം അസിസ്റ്റൻറ്​ പ്രഫസറാണ്​ ലേഖകൻ)

    TAGS:healthWorld Pharmacist Day
