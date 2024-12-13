Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Articles
    Posted On
    13 Dec 2024 1:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    13 Dec 2024 3:02 AM GMT

    ഇറാൻ ബോംബുണ്ടാക്കുമോ?

    വൈ​റ്റ്ഹൗ​സി​നും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നും ഒ​രേ​പോ​ലെ ഇ​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ്യ​ക്തി​യാ​ണ് റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ സെ​ന​റ്റ​ർ ലി​ൻ​റ്സെ ഗ്ര​ഹാം (Lindsey Graham). അ​വി​രാ​മ​മാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ യു​ദ്ധ​ക്കെ​ടു​തി​ക​ള​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഒ​രു നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ച്ചു: ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​നു​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​രു ബോം​ബ് വ​ർ​ഷി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ഒ​റ്റ​ദി​വ​സം കൊ​ണ്ടു പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന കാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണി​ത്. അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യ​ല്ലേ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ര​ണ്ടാം ലോ​ക​യു​ദ്ധം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹി​രോ​ഷി​മ​യും നാ​ഗ​സാ​ക്കി​യും വെ​ണ്ണീ​രാ​യ​തോ​ടെ പ്ര​ശ്നം പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ചു. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ മു​ന്നി​ലു​ള്ള എ​ളു​പ്പ​മാ​ർ​ഗം...

    വൈ​റ്റ്ഹൗ​സി​നും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നും ഒ​രേ​പോ​ലെ ഇ​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ്യ​ക്തി​യാ​ണ് റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ സെ​ന​റ്റ​ർ ലി​ൻ​റ്സെ ഗ്ര​ഹാം (Lindsey Graham). അ​വി​രാ​മ​മാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ യു​ദ്ധ​ക്കെ​ടു​തി​ക​ള​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഒ​രു നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ച്ചു: ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​നു​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​രു ബോം​ബ് വ​ർ​ഷി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ഒ​റ്റ​ദി​വ​സം കൊ​ണ്ടു പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന കാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണി​ത്.

    അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യ​ല്ലേ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ര​ണ്ടാം ലോ​ക​യു​ദ്ധം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹി​രോ​ഷി​മ​യും നാ​ഗ​സാ​ക്കി​യും വെ​ണ്ണീ​രാ​യ​തോ​ടെ പ്ര​ശ്നം പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ചു. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ മു​ന്നി​ലു​ള്ള എ​ളു​പ്പ​മാ​ർ​ഗം അ​താ​ണ്. അ​ത് ന​മു​ക്കു ന്യാ​യീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​തേ​യു​ള്ളൂ​വെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ഇ​തെ​ന്തൊ​രു ക്രൂ​ര​ത​യാ​ണെ​ന്നു നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചോ​ദി​ച്ചേ​ക്കാം. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​ങ്ങ​നെ ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​ത് മൗ​ഢ്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    സ​മ​കാ​ലി​ക ലോ​ക​ത്ത്, രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ജ​ന​ത​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചോ, രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചോ ചി​ന്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ര​ല്ല. അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യം സ്വ​ന്തം കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സാ​ധി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഉ​പാ​ധി മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്. ഗ​സ്സ​യു​ടെ വി​സ്തീ​ർ​ണം 165 ച​തു​ര​ശ്ര കി. ​മീ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ​ല്ലോ. ബോം​ബ് വ​ർ​ഷി​ച്ചാ​ൽ, അ​തി​ന്റെ അ​ണു​പ്ര​സ​ര​ണം കാ​ര​ണം, ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ജ​ന​ത പൂ​ര്‍ണ​മാ​യും ന​ശി​ച്ചു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    ലി​ൻ​റ്സെ ഗ്ര​ഹാ​മി​ന്റെ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യം, ഇ​റാ​നി​ലും പു​തി​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്ക​മി​ട്ടു. ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മേ​ൽ ബോം​ബ് വ​ർ​ഷ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യാ​ൽ എ​ന്തു​ചെ​യ്യു​മെ​ന്ന​തി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​വ​ർ ചി​ന്തി​ച്ച​ത്. ആ​ണ​വാ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും കു​റ്റ​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന ഖു​മൈ​നി​യു​ടെ ‘ഫ​ത്‍വ’ കാ​ലോ​ചി​ത​മാ​യി പ​രി​ഷ്ക​രി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    യാ​ഥാ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക ക​ക്ഷി​യു​ടെ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് അം​ഗ​വും സു​പ്രീം നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​യു​മാ​യ ക​രീം ഖു​ദ്ദൂ​സ് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി: ‘ഖു​മൈ​നി​യു​ടെ ‘ഫ​ത്‍വ’ നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്താ​ൽ ഇ​റാ​ന് ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ ആ​ണ​വാ​യു​ധം പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ വി​ദേ​ശ​ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്‍ട്രാ​റ്റ​ജി​ക് കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ത​ല​വ​നാ​യ ക​മാ​ൽ ഖ​റാ​സി​യും ത​ന്റെ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യം തു​റ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു: ‘ന​മ്മു​ടെ രാ​ജ്യം ഒ​രു ആ​ണ​വ​ഭീ​ഷ​ണി നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന പ​ക്ഷം, താ​മ​സം​വി​നാ നാം ​ന​മ്മു​ടെ ആ​ണ​വ​ന​യം പു​നഃ​പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.’ ഇ​റാ​ൻ​കാ​രാ​യ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രു​ടെ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ളു​പ്പം ത​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ള​യാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല.

    കാ​ര​ണം, ഇ​ൻ​റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ആ​റ്റ​മി​ക് എ​ന​ർ​ജി ഏ​ജ​ന്‍സി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ റാ​ഫേ​ൽ ഗ്രോ​സി പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്, ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ വ​ശം ധാ​രാ​ളം ബോം​ബു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള സ​മ്പു​ഷ്ട യു​റേ​നി​യം ഉ​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ്. മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ഫ​ത്​​ഹ് ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ​സോ​ണി​ക് മി​സൈ​ലു​ക​ൾ ര​ണ്ടാ​യി​രം കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ അ​ക​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ണ​വാ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തൊ​ടു​ത്തു​വി​ടാ​നാ​യി രൂ​പ​ക​ല്‍പ​ന ചെ​യ്ത​താ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​വ​ർ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ന്നു.

    ഇ​ത് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ ഉ​ന്നം​വെ​ച്ചു പാ​ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​ണ്. കാ​ര​ണം, മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ബോം​ബു​ക​ൾ കൈ​വ​ശ​മു​ള്ള ഏ​ക രാ​ജ്യം ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലാ​ണ്. അ​വ​ർ ചു​റ്റു​പാ​ടു​മു​ള്ള രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ജ​ന​ത​യെ​യും സ​ദാ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു. ഇ​തി​നു ത​ട​യി​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന​ത് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പൊ​തു​വാ​യ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    അ​തി​നു ക​ഴി​വും സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ​ത​യു​മു​ള്ള ഏ​ക രാ​ഷ്ട്രം ഇ​റാ​നാ​ണ്. ഈ​യി​ടെ ‘ടൈം​സ് ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി’​ൽ അ​മീ​ർ ബാ​ർ-​ശാ​ലോം ‘പു​തി​യ ആ​ണ​വ സൂ​ച​ന​ക​ൾ’ എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ എ​ഴു​തി​യ ലേ​ഖ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ ബോം​ബ് നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഇ​റാ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് വി​ര​ൽ​ചൂ​ണ്ടി. ആ​ണ​വാ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ ച​ര്‍ച്ച ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ഇ​റാ​ൻ നേ​ര​ത്തേ കാ​ണി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന അ​വ്യ​ക്ത​ത ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും വേ​ണ്ട സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ഭ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​റാ​ൻ ബോം​ബ് നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്നും ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ സ​മ​ർ​ഥി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    അ​തു​ത​ന്നെ സു​പ്രീം ലീ​ഡ​റു​ടെ സീ​നി​യ​ർ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശ​ക​നാ​യ ക​മാ​ൽ ഖ​റാ​സി പ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടും പ​റ​യു​ക​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി: “ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ബോം​ബ് നി​ർ​മി​ക്കാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, രാ​ജ്യം ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​നു വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​യാ​ൽ, അ​ങ്ങ​നെ ചി​ന്തി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രും.”

    2024 ജൂ​ൺ 16ന് ​ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ​യും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ​യും സ്ട്രാ​റ്റ​ജി​ക് അ​ഡ്വൈ​സ​റി ഗ്രൂ​പ് യോ​ഗം വൈ​റ്റ്ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു, യു.​എ​സ് ദേ​ശീ​യ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശ​ക​ൻ ജെ​യ്ക് സു​ള്ളി​വ​ൻ (Jake Sullivan),വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ആ​ന്റ​ണി ബ്ലി​ങ്ക​ൻ, ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ദേ​ശീ​യ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ഷ്ടാ​വ് ഷാഛി ​ഹ​ന​ഗ്ബി (Tzachi Hanegbi), ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി റോ​ൻ ഡ​ർ​മ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ ച​ര്‍ച്ച ഊ​ന്ന​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത് ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ ബോം​ബ് നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​റാ​ൻ ആ​ണ​വ​ശ​ക്തി​യാ​യി മാ​റു​ന്ന​ത് ത​ട​യ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന​തി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും യോ​ജി​ച്ചു.

    യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ, ഇ​റാ​ൻ ആ​ണ​വ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ ക​രാ​റി​ൽ (Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons- NPT) അം​ഗ​മാ​ണ്. റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ള​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് ഇ​റാ​ൻ ക​രാ​റ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ബാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ളെ​ല്ലാം പാ​ലി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, പി​ന്നീ​ട് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ആ​ണ​വ ഏ​ജ​ന്‍സി ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ ആ​ണ​വ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ പ​ല​തും ര​ഹ​സ്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​വ​യു​ടെ സൈ​നി​ക സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ൾ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ശ​ഠി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് 2010ൽ ​സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഉ​പ​രോ​ധം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തോ​ടെ,

    ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ ആ​ണ​വ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​വി​ദ്യ ആ​റ്റ​മി​ക്​ ഏ​ജ​ന്‍സി​യു​ടെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​യി. യു​റേ​നി​യം സ​മ്പു​ഷ്ടീ​ക​ര​ണ​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ എ​ല്ലാ​വി​ധ ആ​ണ​വ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് 2018ൽ ​ഡൊ​ണാ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പ് ഏ​ക​പ​ക്ഷീ​യ​മാ​യി ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ ആ​ണ​വ​ക​രാ​ര്‍ റ​ദ്ദു ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ആ​ണ​വ​രം​ഗ​ത്തു​വ​ന്ന സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക മു​ന്നേ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്വാ​യ​ത്ത​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​ത് ഇ​റാ​ന് സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​യി. ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ, IAEA പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​റാ​ൻ ബോം​ബ് നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ടി​വാ​തി​ൽ​ക്ക​ലെ​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നാ​ണ്!

    ഇ​ന്ന് ഇ​റാ​നി​ലെ ഒ​രു ഡ​സ​നോ​ളം സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ആ​ണ​വാ​യു​ധ സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ണ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. യു​റേ​നി​യം സ​മ്പു​ഷ്ടീ​ക​ര​ണം ത​കൃ​തി​യാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ന​താ​ൻ​സി (Natanz)ലാ​ണ​ത്രെ. അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ൽ തീ​ര​ത്തു​ള്ള ബു​ഷ​ഹ​ർ (Bushehr) ആ​ണ് ആ​ണ​വ ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മെ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ സൂ​ച​ന ന​ല്‍കു​ന്നു. ഇ​റാ​ൻ അ​തി​ന്റെ ആ​ണ​വ സി​ദ്ധാ​ന്തം മാ​റ്റു​ന്ന പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​യി​ലാ​ണെ​ന്നു തോ​ന്നു​ന്നു.

    ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പു​വ​രു​ത്താ​ൻ അ​തേ മാ​ർ​ഗ​മു​ള്ളൂ എ​ന്ന് ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും വി​ശ്വ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​കു​ന്നു. 2024 ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ എ​ട്ടി​ന് ‘തെ​ഹ്റാ​ൻ ടൈം​സ്’ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച മു​ഖ​പ്ര​സം​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ട്, ‘ആ​ണ​വാ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി മു​റ​വി​ളി​ക​ൾ ഉ​യ​രു​ന്നു’ എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ഴു​പ​ത് ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ ഇ​റാ​നി​ക​ളും അ​ണു​ബോം​ബ് കൈ​വ​ശം വേ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​ക്കാ​രാ​ണ്!

