    Posted On
    3 Jan 2025 7:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    3 Jan 2025 8:18 AM IST

    കൊ​ടി​യേ​റു​ന്നു, സ്നേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ​ർ​ണോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ന്

    കൊ​ടി​യേ​റു​ന്നു, സ്നേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ​ർ​ണോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ന്
    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​മ്പ​ന്ന​മാ​യ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​ത​ക​ള്‍ വി​ളി​ച്ചോ​തു​ന്ന 63ാമ​ത് കേ​ര​ള സ്കൂ​ള്‍ ക​ലോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ന് 2025 ജ​നു​വ​രി നാ​ലു മു​ത​ല്‍ എ​ട്ടു വ​രെ ത​ല​സ്ഥാ​ന ന​ഗ​രി​യാ​യ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം വേ​ദി​യാ​വു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ക​ലാ​കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ പു​തു​നാ​മ്പു​ക​ളെ വ​ര​വേ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ന്‍ നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ മ​ന​സ്സോ​ടെ കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് പെ​രു​മ​പെ​റ്റ ഈ ​മ​ണ്ണും സ​മൂ​ഹ​വും.

    കേ​ര​ള സം​സ്ഥാ​നം രൂ​പ​വ​ത്കൃ​ത​മാ​യ​തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ഇ​രു​നൂ​റോ​ളം പേ​ര്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ഒ​രു ക​ലാ​മ​ത്സ​രം എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു തു​ട​ക്കം. ഇ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ അ​ത് പ​തി​നാ​ലാ​യി​ര​ത്തോ​ളം പ്ര​തി​ഭ​ക​ള്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ഹാ​ക​ലാ​സം​ഗ​മ​മാ​യി വ​ള​ര്‍ന്നു. ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ല്‍ ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും വൈ​ജാ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കി ഏ​ക​താ​ന​ത ക​ലാരം​ഗ​ത്തും സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക​രം​ഗ​ത്തും അ​ടി​ച്ചേ​ൽ​പി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ ക​ലാ​സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും വൈ​ജാ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നും കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ ഉ​യ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നും നാം ​ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ത​ദ്ദേ​ശീ​യ ജ​ന​ത​യു​ടെ ക​ല​ക​ളെ​ക്കൂ​ടി ഈ ​വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തെ സ്കൂ​ള്‍ ക​ലോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ഫ്യൂ​ഡ​ല്‍ കാ​ലം കെ​ട്ടി​യ അ​സ​മ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും അ​ധ​മ മ​നോ​ഭാ​വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും കോ​ട്ട​ക​ളെ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​മ​ന​സ്സു​ക​ളി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് പി​ഴു​തെ​റി​യാ​ന്‍ ഇ​ട​ന​ല്‍കി​യ ന​വോ​ത്ഥാ​ന മു​ന്നേ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മു​ന്ന​ണി​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ഗു​രു, അ​യ്യ​ൻ​കാ​ളി, ച​ട്ട​മ്പി​സ്വാ​മി​ക​ള്‍, വ​ക്കം അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഖാ​ദ​ര്‍ മൗ​ല​വി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ര്‍ത്താ​ക്ക​ള്‍ക്ക് ജ​ന്മം ന​ല്‍കി​യ മ​ണ്ണാ​ണ് തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം. കൂ​ടാ​തെ സ​മ​ത്വ​ത്തി​നും സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​നും വേ​ണ്ടി നി​ല​കൊ​ണ്ട കു​മാ​ര​നാ​ശാ​ന്‍, ഉ​ള്ളൂ​ര്‍ എ​സ്.​പ​ര​മേ​ശ്വ​ര അ​യ്യ​ര്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ മ​ഹാ​ക​വി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും നാ​ടാ​ണി​ത്. സി.​വി. രാ​മ​ന്‍പി​ള്ള​യെ​പ്പോ​ലു​ള്ള സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​കാ​​ര​ന്മാ​രെ​യും ഓ​ര്‍ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്. ക​ലാ​രം​ഗ​ത്തും സാ​സ്കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്തും ഇ​ടം നേ​ടി​യ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്ത് ജ​നി​ച്ചു​വ​ള​ർ​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണ്.

    ഒ​മ്പ​തു​വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് അ​വ​സാ​ന​മാ​യി തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്ത് ക​ലോ​ത്സ​വം ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. അ​തി​നേ​ക്കാ​ള്‍ വ​ള​രെ വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ മേ​ള​യാ​ണ് ഇ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. 25 വേ​ദി​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി 249 ഇ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി 15,000 ഓ​ളം പേ​ര്‍ മ​ത്സ​രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും അ​തി​നി​ര​ട്ടി​യോ​ളം ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രും കാ​ണി​ക​ളും ഉ​ത്സ​വ ന​ഗ​രി​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​വും. വി​വി​ധ​ത​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​രാ​യി മൂ​വാ​യി​ര​ത്തോ​ളം പേ​രും കാ​ണും.

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക​ത്ത​നി​മ അ​നാ​വ​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യാ​നു​ള്ള വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ക​ലാ​രൂ​പ​ങ്ങ​ളെ, സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് പൊ​തു​വേ​യും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് വി​ശേ​ഷി​ച്ചും അ​നു​ഭ​വ​വേ​ദ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ഠ​ന​പ​രി​പാ​ടി കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ് സ്കൂ​ള്‍ ക​ലോ​ത്സ​വ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍. ദൗ​ര്‍ഭാ​ഗ്യ​വ​ശാ​ല്‍ ചി​ല ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഈ ​പൊ​തു​പ​ഠ​ന​വേ​ദി​യെ അ​മി​ത​മാ​യ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച് മ​ലീ​മ​സ​മാ​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന​തും ഒ​രു ദുഃ​ഖ​സ​ത്യ​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​തി​നെ​തി​രെ സ്വ​യം ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത്താ​വാ​ന്‍ ന​മു​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​യേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് നി​ര്‍ഭ​യ​മാ​യി ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ക​ഴി​വ് പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചേ മ​തി​യാ​കൂ. ഒ​രു​മ​യു​ടെ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം സ്വ​യം ഉ​ള്‍ക്കൊ​ള്ളേ​ണ്ട, മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രെ ഉ​ള്‍ക്കൊ​ള്ളാ​ന്‍ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട ഈ ​അ​വ​സ​ര​ത്തെ ആ ​രീ​തി​യി​ല്‍ ഉ​യ​ര്‍ത്താ​ന്‍ നി​ര്‍ണാ​യ​ക പ​ങ്കു​വ​ഹി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​ണ്. ആ​ത്മ​വി​ശ്വാ​സ​ത്തോ​ടെ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് ഈ ​സാം​സ്കാ​രി​കോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യ​ട്ടെ എ​ന്ന് ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ല്‍ക്കൂ​ടി ആ​ശം​സി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ‘മ​ത്സ​രം വേ​ണ്ട, ഉ​ത്സ​വം മ​തി’ എ​ന്ന അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​ത്ത ഉ​ള്‍ക്കൊ​ള്ളാ​ന്‍ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ്കൂ​ള്‍ ക​ലോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ന് ക​ഴി​യു​മെ​ന്ന് എ​നി​ക്ക് ഉ​റ​പ്പു​ണ്ട്. 

