വനജ നിര്യാതയായി

Posted Ondate_range 18 Sept 2025 11:06 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Sept 2025 11:06 AM IST
വനജ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Vanaja passes away
മീനങ്ങാടി (വയനാട്): ഉദയമന്ദിരം വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ ബാലന്റെ (ബേക്കറി) ഭാര്യ വനജ (78) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ബീന ഉദയൻ, ബാജി, ബിജു. മരുമക്കൾ: ജയ, സീന, ദീപ്തി, പരേതനായ പ്രകാശൻ. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കുശേഷം മൂന്നിന്.
