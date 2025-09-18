Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Wayanad
    Wayanad
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 11:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 11:06 AM IST

    വനജ നിര്യാതയായി

    വനജ നിര്യാതയായി
    മീനങ്ങാടി (വയനാട്): ഉദയമന്ദിരം വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ ബാലന്‍റെ (ബേക്കറി) ഭാര്യ വനജ (78) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ബീന ഉദയൻ, ബാജി, ബിജു. മരുമക്കൾ: ജയ, സീന, ദീപ്തി, പരേതനായ പ്രകാശൻ. സംസ്‍കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കുശേഷം മൂന്നിന്.

    TAGS:Death News
    News Summary - Vanaja passes away
