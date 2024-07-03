വി. കോയാമു നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
3 July 2024
3 July 2024
വി. കോയാമു നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - V. Koyamu passed away
സുൽത്താൻ ബത്തേരി: ജലവിഭവ വകുപ്പ് റിട്ട. ജീവനക്കാരനും കുപ്പാടി പുതുച്ചോല വേങ്ങശ്ശേരിയിൽ വി. കോയാമു (66) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: ആലീസ്. മക്കൾ: ദീപക് (എഞ്ചിനീയർ), ആഷിഖ് (ദുബൈ) മരുമകൾ: ഐശ്വര്യ. മാധ്യമം റിട്ട. സീനിയർ റിപ്പോർട്ടർ വി. മുഹമ്മദലി സഹോദരനാണ്.
