Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightWayanadchevron_rightവി. കോയാമു നിര്യാതനായി
    Wayanad
    Posted On
    date_range 3 July 2024 4:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 July 2024 4:35 PM GMT

    വി. കോയാമു നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    V Koyamu,
    cancel

    സുൽത്താൻ ബത്തേരി: ജലവിഭവ വകുപ്പ് റിട്ട. ജീവനക്കാരനും കുപ്പാടി പുതുച്ചോല വേങ്ങശ്ശേരിയിൽ വി. കോയാമു (66) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: ആലീസ്. മക്കൾ: ദീപക് (എഞ്ചിനീയർ), ആഷിഖ് (ദുബൈ) മരുമകൾ: ഐശ്വര്യ. മാധ്യമം റിട്ട. സീനിയർ റിപ്പോർട്ടർ വി. മുഹമ്മദലി സഹോദരനാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ObituaryV Koyamu
    News Summary - V. Koyamu passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick