    തേനീച്ചയുടെ കുത്തേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    രാജു 

    പനമരം: വയനാട്ടിൽ തേനീച്ചയുടെ കുത്തേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. നടവയൽ പാതിരിയമ്പം മേലെ കോളനിയിലെ രാജു ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് വീടിന് സമീപത്തുവെച്ചാണ് തേനീച്ച ആക്രമിച്ചത്. മാനന്തവാടി മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Bee attack
    News Summary - man died after being stung by a bee
