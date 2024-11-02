Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
സി.കെ. ജാനുവിന്റെ മാതാവ് വെള്ളച്ചി നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - CK Janus mother Vellachi passed away
മാനന്തവാടി: വയനാട് മുത്തങ്ങ ഭൂസമര നായിക സി.കെ. ജാനുവിന്റെ മാതാവ് പനവല്ലി അരിക്കര നെട്ടമാനി പരേതനായ കരിയന്റെ ഭാര്യ വെള്ളച്ചി (90) നിര്യാതയായി.
മറ്റു മക്കൾ: മാര, മുത്ത, രാജു, മല്ലൻ. സംസ്കാരം ഞായാറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ടിന് തൃശ്ശിലേരി കാക്കവയൽ സമുദായ ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.
