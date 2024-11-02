Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Wayanad
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 5:12 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 5:12 PM GMT

    സി.​കെ. ജാ​നു​വി​ന്‍റെ മാ​താ​വ് വെ​ള്ള​ച്ചി നിര്യാതയായി

    വെ​ള്ള​ച്ചി

    മാ​ന​ന്ത​വാ​ടി: വ​യ​നാ​ട് മു​ത്ത​ങ്ങ ഭൂ​സ​മ​ര നാ​യി​ക സി.​കെ. ജാ​നു​വി​ന്റെ മാ​താ​വ് പ​ന​വ​ല്ലി അ​രി​ക്ക​ര നെ​ട്ട​മാ​നി പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ ക​രി​യ​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ര്യ വെ​ള്ള​ച്ചി (90) നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി.

    മ​റ്റു മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മാ​ര, മു​ത്ത, രാ​ജു, മ​ല്ല​ൻ. സം​സ്കാ​രം ഞാ​യാ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ടി​ന് തൃ​ശ്ശി​ലേ​രി കാ​ക്ക​വ​യ​ൽ സ​മു​ദാ​യ ശ്മ​ശാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ.

    News Summary - CK Janus mother Vellachi passed away
