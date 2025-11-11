ചീനമ്പീടൻ ഹക്കീം നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Nov 2025 6:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Nov 2025 6:38 PM IST
ചീനമ്പീടൻ ഹക്കീം നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Cheenambidan Hakeem passes away
പനമരം: കൈതക്കൽ കരിമംകുന്നിൽ ചീനമ്പീടൻ ഹക്കീം (62) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: നബീസ കുണ്ടാല. മക്കൾ: ഹാഷിം മംഗലാപുരം, ഹർഷിമ. മരുമക്കൾ: സംഷീർ പനമരം (ബംഗളൂരു), ഷഫീല കമ്പളക്കാട്. മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്കാരം രാത്രി 9 മണിക്ക് കൈതക്കൽ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിൽ.
