ചക്കിയത്ത് ദേവച്ചൻ നിര്യാതനായി

6 Feb 2026 12:43 PM IST
6 Feb 2026 12:43 PM IST
ചക്കിയത്ത് ദേവച്ചൻ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Chakiat Devachan passes away
പുൽപ്പള്ളി: ചക്കിയത്ത് ദേവച്ചൻ (തങ്കൻ ചേട്ടൻ - 82) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ സുഭദ്ര. മക്കൾ: ബാബു (മാധ്യമം റിപ്പോർട്ടർ, പുൽപ്പള്ളി), ബിന്ദു സാജു. മരുമക്കൾ: സാജു (ട്രാഫിക്ക് എസ്.ഐ ബത്തേരി), ബിന്ദു (എസ്.എസ് മീഡിയ പുൽപ്പള്ളി).
