Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightWayanadchevron_rightചക്കിയത്ത് ദേവച്ചൻ...
    Wayanad
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 12:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 12:43 PM IST

    ചക്കിയത്ത് ദേവച്ചൻ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Chakiat Devachan
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    പുൽപ്പള്ളി: ചക്കിയത്ത് ദേവച്ചൻ (തങ്കൻ ചേട്ടൻ - 82) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ സുഭദ്ര. മക്കൾ: ബാബു (മാധ്യമം റിപ്പോർട്ടർ, പുൽപ്പള്ളി), ബിന്ദു സാജു. മരുമക്കൾ: സാജു (ട്രാഫിക്ക് എസ്.ഐ ബത്തേരി), ബിന്ദു (എസ്.എസ് മീഡിയ പുൽപ്പള്ളി).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:pulpallyObituary
    News Summary - Chakiat Devachan passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X