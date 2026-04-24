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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightവയനാട് സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2026 3:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2026 3:13 PM IST

    വയനാട് സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    വയനാട് സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    ഷാർജ: വയനാട് സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.സുൽത്താൻ ബത്തേരി കട്ടയാട് എം.എസ് അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ്(62) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മക്കളുടെ അടുത്ത് സന്ദർശന വിസയിൽ വന്നതായിരുന്നു. മയ്യത്ത് ഷാർജയിൽ കബറടക്കും.

    പരേതരായ മനയങ്ങാടൻ സൈതലവിയുടെയും ഹലീമയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ആയിശ കരുവംപൊയിൽ. മക്കൾ : ഹിബ, ബഹിജ് ( പരേതൻ), മിസ്അബ്, ബാസിത്. മരുമക്കൾ : കീപ്പുറത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ്,ഷഫ്റീന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഉമ്മു ഹബീബ, അബ്ദു റഹീം , റംലത്ത്, അബ്ദു സമദ്, അബ്‌ദു റഷീദ്, സഈദ, ഫസീല .


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    TAGS:deadWayanad NativeUAESharjah
    News Summary - Wayanad native passes away in Sharjah
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