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    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    ഷാർജ: തൃശൂർ വെങ്കിടങ്ങ്​ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വെങ്കിടങ്ങ്​ കണ്ണോത്ത്​ തെരുവത്ത്​ ഹംസയുടെയും സൈനബയുടെയും മകൻ അബ്​ദുൽ മുബാറക്​ (42) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. 18 വർഷമായി യു.എ.ഇയിലുള്ള മുബാറക്​ ഷാർജയിൽ ബിസിനസ്​ നടത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുനീർ, മുബീറ. ഖബറടക്കം ഷാർജയിൽ നടക്കും.

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