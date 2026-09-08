തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Thrissur Native passes away in Sharjah
ഷാർജ: തൃശൂർ വെങ്കിടങ്ങ് സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വെങ്കിടങ്ങ് കണ്ണോത്ത് തെരുവത്ത് ഹംസയുടെയും സൈനബയുടെയും മകൻ അബ്ദുൽ മുബാറക് (42) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 18 വർഷമായി യു.എ.ഇയിലുള്ള മുബാറക് ഷാർജയിൽ ബിസിനസ് നടത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുനീർ, മുബീറ. ഖബറടക്കം ഷാർജയിൽ നടക്കും.
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