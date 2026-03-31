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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightതിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 31 March 2026 7:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 March 2026 7:11 PM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    അനിൽകുമാർ

    മസ്കത്ത്: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിയായ പ്രവാസി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കരമന മരുതറ കാലടി തെക്കെ കല്ലുംപുറം നാരായണൻ രാഘവൻ പിള്ള- ദേവകി അമ്മ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ അനിൽകുമാർ (51) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. എംബാമിങ് പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് അയക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു. മരണാനന്തര നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് മസ്കത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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    TAGS:deadtrivandrum nativeOman
    News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native passes away in Oman
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