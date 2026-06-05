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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightതലശേരി സ്വദേശി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Jun 2026 5:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Jun 2026 5:49 PM IST

    തലശേരി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തലശേരി കതിരൂർ സ്വദേശി ഹാരിസ് അലയംബത്ത് പുതിയ പുരയിൽ (56) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. രണ്ട് മാസമായി അസുഖബാധിതനായിരുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹം ഫർവാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കുവൈത്തിൽ ദീർഘകാലമായി പ്രവാസിയായ ഹാരിസ് പച്ചക്കറി വ്യാപാരം നടത്തിവരികയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: ബുഷ്‌റ. മക്കൾ: മെസൂന വസ്‌ലി, ഹന്ന ഫാത്തിമ, ബുശ്റ, താൽഹൻ.

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    TAGS:deadKuwaitThalassery Native
    News Summary - Thalassery native passes away in Kuwait
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