തലശേരി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 Jun 2026 5:37 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 Jun 2026 5:49 PM IST
തലശേരി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Thalassery native passes away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തലശേരി കതിരൂർ സ്വദേശി ഹാരിസ് അലയംബത്ത് പുതിയ പുരയിൽ (56) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. രണ്ട് മാസമായി അസുഖബാധിതനായിരുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹം ഫർവാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കുവൈത്തിൽ ദീർഘകാലമായി പ്രവാസിയായ ഹാരിസ് പച്ചക്കറി വ്യാപാരം നടത്തിവരികയായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: ബുഷ്റ. മക്കൾ: മെസൂന വസ്ലി, ഹന്ന ഫാത്തിമ, ബുശ്റ, താൽഹൻ.
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