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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2026 7:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2026 7:05 PM IST

    ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    ദോഹ: ദീർഘകാല ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസിയും റീജൻസി ട്രാവൽസ് ജീവനക്കാരനുമായിരുന്ന പായിപ്ര മുക്കണ്ണയിൽ പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ സലാമിന്റെ മകൻ മൊയ്തീൻ ലാൽ (42) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ശനിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെയായിരുന്നു മരണം. ഖബറടക്കം പായിപ്ര സെൻട്രൽ ജുമാമസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

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    TAGS:deadqatar ExpatriateHome Town
    News Summary - Qatar expatriate dies in home town
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