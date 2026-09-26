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    പുനലൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കൊല്ലം പുനലൂർ മാത്തറ സ്വദേശി പ്രകാശ് (38) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഖൈറാനിൽ ഹോട്ടൽ ഡ്രൈവറായിരുന്നു. അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നാലു മാസത്തോളമായി അദാൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ശശീന്ദ്രൻ. മാതാവ്: ​പ്രസന്ന. ഭാര്യ: ശാരി.

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    News Summary - Punalur native passes away in Kuwait
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