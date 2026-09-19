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    പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    ​ദോഹ: മലപ്പുറം പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പൊന്നാനി പള്ളിപ്പടിയിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന പരേതനായ പാലക്കവളപ്പിൽ സൈനുദ്ധീൻ ഹാജിയുടെ മകൻ ഹംസയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. 70 വയസ്സ് ആയിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: പാത്തു പുളിക്കലകത്ത്. ഭാര്യ: കദീജ കോഴിപ്പുറത്ത്. പ്രവാസി വെൽഫയർ റിപാട്രിയേഷൻ വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ദോഹയിൽ ഖബറടക്കും.

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