Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightപാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2026 7:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2026 7:00 PM IST

    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    ജിദ്ദ: പാലക്കാട് കൊപ്പം മുളയങ്കാവ് സ്വദേശി പള്ളത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ് റഫീഖ് (48) ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ജിദ്ദയിലെ അൽ സാമറിലായിരുന്നു താമസം.ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് അൽ ജിദ്ഹാനി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    പരേതനായ അബ്​ദുൽ കരീം മുസ്​ലിയാരുടെയും ഫാത്തിമയുടെയും മകനാണ്.ഭാര്യ: സാബിറ, മക്കൾ: റഹ്‌ല, സഹ്‌ല, റബീഹ് റഫീഹ്, മരുമകൻ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഷനൂബ് (ചുണ്ടമ്പറ്റ). മരണാനന്തര നടപടികൾക്കും മറ്റു സഹായങ്ങൾക്കുമായി ജിദ്ദ കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫയർ വിങ്ങ് പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:deadHeart AttackPalakkad nativeJeddah
    News Summary - Palakkad native dies of heart attack in Jeddah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X