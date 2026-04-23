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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightപാലക്കാട്​ സ്വദേശി​...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 23 April 2026 8:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 April 2026 8:23 PM IST

    പാലക്കാട്​ സ്വദേശി​ അൽഐനിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു

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    മുഹ്സിൻ

    അൽഐൻ: ​പാലക്കാട്​ സ്വദേശി​ അൽഐനിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു. കൊപ്പം തിരുവേഗപ്പുറ പുത്തൻകുഴിയിൽ മുഹ്സിൻ (34) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. അൽഐൻ ത്വിവിയ്യയിലെ ഇമാറാത്തിയുടെ വീട്ടിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലിചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന്​ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ മുഹ്​സിനെ ഉടൻ അൽഐനിലെ ജീമി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ മരിച്ചു.

    അബൂദബിയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായ അസൈനാറിന്‍റെയും സാഹിറാബാനുവിന്‍റെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: തബ്ഷീറ. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക്​ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്ന മയ്യിത്ത്​ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച നാട്ടിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന്​ കെ.എം.സി.സി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:deadHeart AttackAl AinPalakkad native
    News Summary - Palakkad native dies of heart attack in Al Ain
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