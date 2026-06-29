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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightനിലമ്പൂർ സ്വദേശി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2026 11:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2026 11:03 PM IST

    നിലമ്പൂർ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു

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    നിലമ്പൂർ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു
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    ജിദ്ദ: മലപ്പുറം നിലമ്പൂർ എടക്കരക്കടുത്ത് ഉപ്പട സ്വദേശി പാലക്കൽ അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ എന്ന റിയാസ് (50) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ജിദ്ദയിൽ മരിച്ചു. ജാമിഅ ഖുവൈസിൽ ജോലിചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ 20 വർഷമായി പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: അക്ബർ അലി. മാതാവ്: ഖദീജ. ഭാര്യ: ആബിദ, മക്കൾ: റിൻഷിദ, റിസ്‌വാൻ, റഷാൻ.

    ഈസ്റ്റ് ജിദ്ദ ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ മോർച്ചറിയിലുള്ള മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു. സഹായങ്ങൾക്കും മറ്റും കെ.എം.സി.സി ജിദ്ദ വെൽഫയർ വിങ് പ്രവർത്തകർ കൂടെയുണ്ട്.

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    TAGS:deadHeart AttackNilambur NativeJeddah
    News Summary - Nilambur native dies of heart attack in Jeddah
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