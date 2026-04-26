മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ചു

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 26 April 2026 3:51 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 April 2026 3:51 PM IST
മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Malappuram native dies of heart attack in Bahrain
ബഹ്റൈൻ: മലപ്പുറം പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി സ്വദേശി ഹരിദാസ് തെക്കേ പുരക്കൽ (56) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ചു. ജോലിക്കിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. അറാദിലെ ഒരു സ്വകാര്യ ഫർണീച്ചർ ഫാക്ടറിയിൽ 34 വർഷത്തിലധികമായി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ:ബിന്ദു. രണ്ട് മക്കൾ. ഭൗതിക ശരീരം നാട്ടിലേക്കു കൊണ്ടുപോകുവാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.
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