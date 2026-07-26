Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightമലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 26 July 2026 9:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 July 2026 9:59 PM IST

    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    ജിദ്ദ: ശ്വാസകോശ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം തിരൂരങ്ങാടി വെനിയൂർ സ്വദേശി ആങ്ങാടൻ മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസ് (33) ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പത്ത് വർഷമായി പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. അനാകിഷ് ശാറ മക്കറോണ അബൂബക്കർ സിദ്ദിഖ് മസ്‌ജിദിനടുത്തായിരുന്നു താമസിച്ചിരുന്നത്.

    പിതാവ്: അബ്‌ദുസമദ്. മാതാവ്: റാബിയ. ഭാര്യ: അദീബ. മകൻ: അയാൻ മാലിക്ക്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റഷീദ്, റാഷിദ. മരണാന്തര നിയമസഹായങ്ങൾക്കും മറ്റും കെ.എം.സി.സി ജിദ്ദ വെൽഫയർ വിങ് പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:deadmalappuram nativeJeddah
    News Summary - Malappuram native dies in Jeddah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X