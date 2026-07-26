മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 26 July 2026 9:59 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 July 2026 9:59 PM IST
മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Malappuram native dies in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: ശ്വാസകോശ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം തിരൂരങ്ങാടി വെനിയൂർ സ്വദേശി ആങ്ങാടൻ മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസ് (33) ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പത്ത് വർഷമായി പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. അനാകിഷ് ശാറ മക്കറോണ അബൂബക്കർ സിദ്ദിഖ് മസ്ജിദിനടുത്തായിരുന്നു താമസിച്ചിരുന്നത്.
പിതാവ്: അബ്ദുസമദ്. മാതാവ്: റാബിയ. ഭാര്യ: അദീബ. മകൻ: അയാൻ മാലിക്ക്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റഷീദ്, റാഷിദ. മരണാന്തര നിയമസഹായങ്ങൾക്കും മറ്റും കെ.എം.സി.സി ജിദ്ദ വെൽഫയർ വിങ് പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.
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