മലപ്പുറം ചുങ്കത്തറ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 14 July 2026 8:22 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 July 2026 8:22 PM IST
മലപ്പുറം ചുങ്കത്തറ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Malappuram Chungathara native passes away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മലപ്പുറം ചുങ്കത്തറ സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ ബാവ (56) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 18 വർഷമായി കുവൈത്തിൽ പ്രവാസ ജീവിതം നയിച്ചുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സലീന. മക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ സലാം, മുഹമ്മദ് അസ്ലം.
മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കെ.കെ.എം.എ മാഗ്നെറ്റിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
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