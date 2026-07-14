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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightമലപ്പുറം ചുങ്കത്തറ...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 14 July 2026 8:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 July 2026 8:22 PM IST

    മലപ്പുറം ചുങ്കത്തറ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    മലപ്പുറം ചുങ്കത്തറ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മലപ്പുറം ചുങ്കത്തറ സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ ബാവ (56) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 18 വർഷമായി കുവൈത്തിൽ പ്രവാസ ജീവിതം നയിച്ചുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സലീന. മക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ സലാം, മുഹമ്മദ് അസ്‌ലം.

    മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കെ.കെ.എം.എ മാഗ്‌നെറ്റിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

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    TAGS:deadmalappuram nativeKuwait
    News Summary - Malappuram Chungathara native passes away in Kuwait
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