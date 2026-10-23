കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Kuwait expatriate passes away in his hometown
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി കോഴിക്കോട് കക്കോടി സ്വദേശി ആസിഫ് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുവൈത്തിൽ മംഗഫിൽ ആയിരുന്നു താമസം. കെ.എൻ.പി.സിയിൽ ടീം ലീഡറുടെ സെക്രട്ടറി ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരുന്നതിനിടയിൽ അസുഖം ബാധിച്ചു നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയതായിരുന്നു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് മരണം.
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