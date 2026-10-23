Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    news
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി കോഴിക്കോട് കക്കോടി സ്വദേശി ആസിഫ് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുവൈത്തിൽ മംഗഫിൽ ആയിരുന്നു താമസം. കെ.എൻ.പി.സിയിൽ ടീം ലീഡറുടെ സെക്രട്ടറി ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരുന്നതിനിടയിൽ അസുഖം ബാധിച്ചു നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയതായിരുന്നു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് മരണം.

    Show Full Article
    25% Off
    E-Paper First Page
    Today
    Today's Edition is out

    Want the complete newspaper?

    Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
    Click here for the full edition →
    Use code SAVE25
    News Summary - Kuwait expatriate passes away in his hometown
    Next Story
    X