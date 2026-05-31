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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightകോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 31 May 2026 4:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 May 2026 4:42 PM IST

    കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ സുഹാറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ സുഹാറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    സുഹാർ: കോട്ടയം മാഞ്ഞൂർ സൗത്ത് കുഴിപ്പറമ്പിൽ വാവ- കുട്ടിയമ്മ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ കുട്ടായി ( 72) ഒമാൻ വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിനയിലെ സുഹാറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. സുഹാറിൽ ഗവ. ആശുപത്രിയിൽ നഴ്‌സ് ആയ മകൾ ശൈത്രമോളുടെ കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പം താമസിച്ചു വരികയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: ഭവാനി. സുഹാറിലുള്ള മകളടക്കം അഞ്ചു പെൺകുട്ടികളാണ് കുട്ടായി- ഭവാനി ദമ്പതികൾക്ക്. നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള തയാറെടുപ്പിലാണെന്ന് സുഹാറിലെ കൈരളി പ്രവർത്തകർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:deadsoharkottayam native
    News Summary - Kottayam native passes away in Sohar, Oman
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