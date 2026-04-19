കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം കുവൈത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 April 2026 4:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 April 2026 4:25 PM IST
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം കുവൈത്തിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kollam native dies of heart attack in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കൊല്ലം മനക്കര ശാസ്താംകോട്ട സ്വദേശിനി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം കുവൈത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു.പണ്ടാരത്തിന്റെ വിളയിൽ രേവതി (34) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഹൗസ്മെയ്ഡായി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭർത്താവ്: അനിൽകുമാർ. രണ്ട് മക്കളുണ്ട്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story