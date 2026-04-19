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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightകൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 19 April 2026 4:25 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 April 2026 4:25 PM IST

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം കുവൈത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

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    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം കുവൈത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കൊല്ലം മനക്കര ശാസ്താംകോട്ട സ്വദേശിനി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം കുവൈത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു.പണ്ടാരത്തിന്റെ വിളയിൽ രേവതി (34) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഹൗസ്മെയ്ഡായി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭർത്താവ്: അനിൽകുമാർ. രണ്ട് മക്കളുണ്ട്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

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    TAGS:deadHeart Attackkollam nativeKuwait
    News Summary - Kollam native dies of heart attack in Kuwait
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