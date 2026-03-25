കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 25 March 2026 2:20 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 March 2026 2:20 PM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Kannur native passes away in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: ശറഫിയ റമദാൻ മസ്ജിദിന് സമീപം താമസിക്കുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ പൊന്ന്യം സ്വദേശി നൗഷാദ് ഉമ്മർ (54) നിര്യാതനായി. 25 വർഷമായി പ്രവാസിയാണ്.പിതാവ്: ഉമ്മർ, മാതാവ്: സുഹറ, ഭാര്യ: ഷാഹിന, മക്കൾ: ഷഹവാഷസ, ഫാത്തിമത്തുൽ നേഹ, മിൻഹ സുഹറ, മുഹമ്മദ് അഫ്വാൻ, മരുമകൻ: സുഫൈൽ ഹസ്സൻ. മരണാനന്തര സഹായങ്ങൾക്കും മറ്റും കെ.എം.സി.സി ജിദ്ദ വെൽഫയർ വിങ് പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.
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