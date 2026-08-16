കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 Aug 2026 10:17 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Aug 2026 10:17 PM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kannur native dies in Sharjah
ഷാർജ: കണ്ണൂർ അണ്ടത്തോട് സ്വദേശി കൊച്ചിപ്പീടികയിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാഷിം (72) ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അബൂദബിയിലും ദുബൈയിലുമായി 20 വർഷത്തോളം കെ.എം ട്രേഡിങ്ങിൽ വെയർഹൗസ് ഇൻചാർജായി സേവനമനുഷ്ഠിച്ചിരുന്നു.
വിരമിച്ചതിനുശേഷം മക്കളോടൊപ്പം ഷാർജയിൽ താമസിച്ചുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി ഷാർജയിലാണ് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ മരണം സംഭവിച്ചത്. വാർധക്യസഹജമായ കാരണങ്ങളാൽ കുറെ നാളുകളായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
ഖബറടക്കം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ദുബൈയിൽ നടക്കും. ഭാര്യ: പുതിയാണ്ടി സുഹൈബ വാരം. മക്കൾ: ഫെബിന ഹാഷിം, ഫാദിയ ഹാഷിം, ഫാത്തിമ ഹാഷിം. മരുമക്കൾ: റിനീഷ്, ഷമ്മാസ്
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story