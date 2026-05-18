കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 May 2026 9:26 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 May 2026 9:26 PM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kannur native dies in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: കണ്ണൂർ മണപ്പുറം ജുമാമസ്ജിദിന് സമീപം താമസിക്കുന്ന കാടാച്ചിറ കോട്ടൂരിലെ ചിറമ്മൽ സക്കരിയ (58) ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: പത്തുക്കാലൻ തെക്കയിൽ സജ്ന, മക്കൾ: സന, നിദാൽ, സജ, ഷൻസ, മരുമകൻ: സജീർ (ചക്കരക്കൽ), സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഖാലിദ്, അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ, അശ്റഫ് (ജിദ്ദ), നഫീസ. ഖബറടക്കം ജിദ്ദയിൽ നടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story