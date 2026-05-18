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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightകണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2026 9:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2026 9:26 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    ജിദ്ദ: കണ്ണൂർ മണപ്പുറം ജുമാമസ്ജിദിന് സമീപം താമസിക്കുന്ന കാടാച്ചിറ കോട്ടൂരിലെ ചിറമ്മൽ സക്കരിയ (58) ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: പത്തുക്കാലൻ തെക്കയിൽ സജ്ന, മക്കൾ: സന, നിദാൽ, സജ, ഷൻസ, മരുമകൻ: സജീർ (ചക്കരക്കൽ), സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഖാലിദ്, അബ്ദുറഹ്‌മാൻ, അശ്റഫ് (ജിദ്ദ), നഫീസ. ഖബറടക്കം ജിദ്ദയിൽ നടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:deadkannur nativeJeddah
    News Summary - Kannur native dies in Jeddah
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