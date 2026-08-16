കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 16 Aug 2026 7:59 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Aug 2026 7:59 PM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Kannur native dies in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: കണ്ണൂർ ചക്കരക്കൽ സ്വദേശി മാവിലാക്കണ്ടി അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ (60) അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് അന്ത്യം. ഭാര്യ: ലെരീന. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് അജ്മൽ (ദുബൈ), ലബീബ, ഹിബ ഫാത്തിമ. മരുമകൻ: അൻസാഫ് (അബൂദബി). മയ്യിത്ത് അബൂദബി മഫ്റഖ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.
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