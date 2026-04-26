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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഇന്ത്യന്‍ വ്യവസായി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 26 April 2026 9:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 April 2026 9:57 PM IST

    ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വ്യവസായി വാസു ഷറോഫ് ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വ്യവസായി വാസു ഷറോഫ് ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    വാസു ഷറോഫ്

    ദുബൈ: യു.എ.ഇയിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വ്യവസായി വാസു ഷറോഫ് ദുബൈയില്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു. 85 വയസായിരുന്നു. സംസ്‌കാരം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 4.30 ന് ദുബൈ ജബല്‍അലിയിലെ പുതിയ ഹിന്ദു ശ്മശാനത്തില്‍ നടക്കും.

    ദുബൈയിലെ റീഗല്‍ ഗ്രൂപ്പിന്‍റെ സ്ഥാപകനാണ്. യു.എ.ഇയിലെ ടെക്‌സ്‌റ്റൈല്‍ വ്യാപാരത്തിന്‍റെ തുടക്കക്കാരനായ ഇദ്ദേഹം വ്യവസായ വാണിജ്യ ലോകത്ത് ടെക്‌സ്റ്റൈല്‍ രാജാവ് എന്നും അറിയപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. ദുബൈ ജബല്‍ അലി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിന്‍റെ സ്ഥാപകരില്‍ ഒരാളാണ്. ദുബൈയിലെ ദി ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ഹൈസ്‌കൂള്‍, ഇന്ത്യാ ക്ലബ് എന്നിവ സ്ഥാപിച്ചതില്‍ പ്രധാന പങ്കുവഹിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:DubaideadIndian businessmanUAE
    News Summary - Indian businessman Vasu Shroff passes away in Dubai
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