Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലപ്പുറം...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jun 2026 9:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jun 2026 9:59 PM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    അബൂദബി: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന്​ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം തെന്നല ഭഗവതിക്കാവുങ്ങല്‍ വീട്ടില്‍ അബ്ദുസ്സമദ് (38) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അബൂദബി ശക്ബൂത് സിറ്റിയില്‍ വെജിറ്റബിള്‍ ഷോപ്പിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. പിതാവ്: സൈതലവി, മാതാവ്: ആയിഷുമ്മ. ഭാര്യ: തസ്​ലീന. മകന്‍: അസാന്‍.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:deadHeart AttackAbu Dhabimalappuram native
    News Summary - Heart attack: Malappuram native passes away in Abu Dhabi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X