ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 Jun 2026 9:59 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Jun 2026 9:59 PM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Heart attack: Malappuram native passes away in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയില് നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം തെന്നല ഭഗവതിക്കാവുങ്ങല് വീട്ടില് അബ്ദുസ്സമദ് (38) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അബൂദബി ശക്ബൂത് സിറ്റിയില് വെജിറ്റബിള് ഷോപ്പിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങള് പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. പിതാവ്: സൈതലവി, മാതാവ്: ആയിഷുമ്മ. ഭാര്യ: തസ്ലീന. മകന്: അസാന്.
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