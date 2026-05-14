Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടക മദീനയിൽ...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 14 May 2026 8:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 May 2026 8:23 PM IST

    ഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടക മദീനയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    dead
    cancel

    മദീന: ഹജ്ജ് കർമങ്ങൾക്കായി പുണ്യഭൂമിയിലെത്തിയ മലയാളി തീർഥാടക മദീനയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. മലപ്പുറം പറമ്പിൽ പീടിക മേലേകോടശ്ശേരി 'ലവ് ഡെയ്‌ലി'ൽ പരേതനായ ഹംസ മാസ്​റ്ററുടെ ഭാര്യ ബീഫാത്തിമ പുതിയ വീട്ടിൽ (66) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    സ്വകാര്യ ഗ്രൂപ്പിന് കീഴിലാണ് ഹജ്ജ് തീർഥാടനത്തിന് എത്തിയത്. മദീന സന്ദർശനത്തിനിടെയാണ് മരണം. പുത്തൂർ പള്ളിക്കൽ അങ്കപ്പറമ്പിൽ പരേതനായ പുതിയ വീട്ടിൽ അബ്​ദുല്ലയുടെ മകളാണ്. മാതാവ്​: പാത്തുമ്മ. നിയമപരമായ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം മദീനയിൽ ഖബറടക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:deadmedinahaj pilgrim
    News Summary - Haj Pilgrim Dies in Medina
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X